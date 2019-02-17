UCLA
UCLA
Bruins
13-13
away team logo
80
TF 13
FINAL
End
2nd
ESP2
Sat Feb. 16
10:00pm
BONUS
104
TF 13
home team logo
STNFRD
Stanford
Cardinal
14-11
ML: +103
STNFRD -1.5, O/U 153.5
ML: -123
UCLA
STNFRD

No Text

Sharma's double-double helps Stanford beat UCLA 104-80

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 17, 2019

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) Josh Sharma scored 22 points and had 12 rebounds to help Stanford beat UCLA 104-80 on Saturday night.

KZ Okpala added 20 points for the Cardinal (14-11, 7-6 Pac-12), who have won five of six. Cormac Ryan scored 14 of his season-high 19 points in the first half.

Jaylen Hands scored a career-high 29 points to lead the Bruins (13-13, 6-7), who have lost four of five. Jules Bernard scored 19 points.

Daejon Davis finished with 12 points and 11 assists for Stanford.

Both backboards were replaced during halftime, causing a 35-minute delay before the start of the second half. One of the rims appeared shaky during the first half and then came loose.

The delay didn't bother the Cardinal, who came strong in the second half and built a 64-43 advantage in the first five minutes.

After trailing by 23 with 11:51 to play, the Bruins used full-court pressure and drew within nine seven minutes later.

UCLA raced to an 11-2 lead in the first five minutes of the game before Ryan hit his first 3-pointer, sparking a run that put the Cardinal ahead to stay.

Ryan was 4 of 5 from long range in the first half, leading Stanford to a 49-40 lead at the intermission.

BIG PICTURE

UCLA's Hands has scored in double figures in 10 of his last 11 games. The sophomore, the Pac-12 leader in assists, reached 20-plus points for the second time in three games after not doing so in his first 23. ... The Bruins had won seven of their last nine games, including three straight, against Stanford.

Stanford has been playing with a lot of confidence lately and has beaten UCLA three straight at home. The Cardinal has the opportunity to acquire one of the four top seeds with games coming up against the Arizona and Washington schools. ... Sharma put together back-to-back games of double-digit scoring for just the second time this season. ... Davis recorded his first double-double of the season and the third of his career.

UP NEXT

UCLA hosts Oregon State on Thursday.

Stanford travels to Arizona State on Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Rodney Herenton 4.0
  Moses Brown missed 2nd of 2 free throws 4.0
  Moses Brown missed 2nd of 2 free throws 4.0
  Moses Brown missed 1st of 2 free throws 4.0
  Personal foul on Lukas Kisunas 4.0
  Offensive rebound by UCLA 4.0
  Chris Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot 6.0
+ 2 Lukas Kisunas made dunk 18.0
  Offensive rebound by Lukas Kisunas 20.0
  Rodney Herenton missed layup 22.0
+ 1 Moses Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 39.0
Team Stats
Points 80 104
Field Goals 24-65 (36.9%) 37-70 (52.9%)
3-Pointers 7-21 (33.3%) 10-28 (35.7%)
Free Throws 25-35 (71.4%) 20-28 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 35 47
Offensive 9 9
Defensive 23 33
Team 3 5
Assists 7 23
Steals 6 7
Blocks 2 1
Turnovers 11 11
Fouls 20 20
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
4
J. Hands G
29 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
20
J. Sharma C
22 PTS, 12 REB
12T
away team logo UCLA 13-13 404080
home team logo Stanford 14-11 4955104
STNFRD -1.5, O/U 153.5
Maples Pavilion Stanford, CA
STNFRD -1.5, O/U 153.5
Maples Pavilion Stanford, CA
Team Stats
away team logo UCLA 13-13 78.0 PPG 44.6 RPG 15.1 APG
home team logo Stanford 14-11 72.7 PPG 38.5 RPG 12.3 APG
Key Players
4
J. Hands G 12.4 PPG 3.6 RPG 6.3 APG 40.4 FG%
20
J. Sharma C 8.9 PPG 6.0 RPG 0.3 APG 67.2 FG%
Top Scorers
4
J. Hands G 29 PTS 3 REB 4 AST
20
J. Sharma C 22 PTS 12 REB 0 AST
36.9 FG% 52.9
33.3 3PT FG% 35.7
71.4 FT% 71.4
UCLA
Starters
J. Hands
P. Ali
K. Wilkes
M. Brown
J. Hill
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Hands 29 3 4 8/14 3/6 10/11 2 38 3 0 1 1 2
P. Ali 9 2 0 3/9 1/4 2/4 0 19 0 1 2 0 2
K. Wilkes 7 3 1 2/11 1/5 2/2 2 26 0 0 1 0 3
M. Brown 7 7 0 2/8 0/0 3/7 4 23 0 1 1 3 4
J. Hill 2 2 1 1/4 0/0 0/0 1 16 0 0 1 1 1
Starters
J. Hands
P. Ali
K. Wilkes
M. Brown
J. Hill
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Hands 29 3 4 8/14 3/6 10/11 2 38 3 0 1 1 2
P. Ali 9 2 0 3/9 1/4 2/4 0 19 0 1 2 0 2
K. Wilkes 7 3 1 2/11 1/5 2/2 2 26 0 0 1 0 3
M. Brown 7 7 0 2/8 0/0 3/7 4 23 0 1 1 3 4
J. Hill 2 2 1 1/4 0/0 0/0 1 16 0 0 1 1 1
Bench
J. Bernard
C. Riley
D. Singleton
C. Smith
A. Olesinski
A. Dodson
I. Wulff
J. Wallace
K. Nwuba
T. Campbell
S. O'Neal
R. Stong
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Bernard 19 4 0 6/7 1/2 6/7 3 28 2 0 2 1 3
C. Riley 3 6 0 1/5 0/0 1/2 2 21 0 0 2 2 4
D. Singleton 3 1 1 1/4 1/2 0/0 1 15 0 0 0 0 1
C. Smith 1 1 0 0/2 0/1 1/2 4 11 1 0 1 0 1
A. Olesinski 0 3 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 1 2
A. Dodson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Wulff - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wallace - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Nwuba - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Campbell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. O'Neal - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Stong - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 80 32 7 24/65 7/21 25/35 20 200 6 2 11 9 23
Stanford
Starters
J. Sharma
K. Okpala
D. Davis
B. Wills
O. Da Silva
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Sharma 22 12 0 10/11 0/0 2/2 2 28 0 1 1 2 10
K. Okpala 20 6 2 6/15 2/5 6/9 1 36 0 0 4 1 5
D. Davis 12 3 11 4/11 1/4 3/5 4 38 2 0 1 0 3
B. Wills 10 0 3 3/4 0/1 4/5 3 17 1 0 1 0 0
O. Da Silva 8 10 3 3/5 0/2 2/2 4 31 1 0 2 5 5
Starters
J. Sharma
K. Okpala
D. Davis
B. Wills
O. Da Silva
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Sharma 22 12 0 10/11 0/0 2/2 2 28 0 1 1 2 10
K. Okpala 20 6 2 6/15 2/5 6/9 1 36 0 0 4 1 5
D. Davis 12 3 11 4/11 1/4 3/5 4 38 2 0 1 0 3
B. Wills 10 0 3 3/4 0/1 4/5 3 17 1 0 1 0 0
O. Da Silva 8 10 3 3/5 0/2 2/2 4 31 1 0 2 5 5
Bench
C. Ryan
M. Sheffield
I. White
L. Kisunas
J. Delaire
K. Pugh
R. Herenton
T. Stanback
S. Beskind
K. Fitzmorris
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Ryan 19 6 3 6/9 5/8 2/2 3 26 2 0 1 0 6
M. Sheffield 7 0 0 3/8 1/6 0/1 0 10 0 0 0 0 0
I. White 3 1 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 4 1 0 0 0 1
L. Kisunas 2 2 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 1 1
J. Delaire 1 1 0 0/2 0/0 1/2 0 6 0 0 1 0 1
K. Pugh 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
R. Herenton 0 1 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
T. Stanback - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Beskind - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Fitzmorris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 104 42 23 37/70 10/28 20/28 20 200 7 1 11 9 33
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores