WVU
West Virginia
Mountaineers
10-15
away team logo
53
TF 8
FINAL
End
2nd
ESPN
Sat Feb. 16
4:00pm
BONUS
78
TF 11
home team logo
KANSAS
14 Kansas
Jayhawks
20-6
ML: +846
KANSAS -14.5, O/U 144.5
ML: -1393
WVU
KANSAS

No Text

Dotson, Lawson brothers lead No. 14 Kansas' rout of WVU

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 16, 2019

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) Devon Dotson and K.J. Lawson each scored 15 points, and No. 14 Kansas beat depleted West Virginia 78-53 on Saturday.

Dedric Lawson, K.J.'s brother, had 14 points for the Jayhawks (20-6, 9-4 Big 12), who won their third straight as they continue to start four freshmen.

Lamont West and Chase Harler scored 11 points apiece for West Virginia (10-15, 2-10), which struggled without former starters Esa Ahmed and Wesley Harris, who were dismissed from the team earlier in the week for violating athletic department policies. Ahmed was averaging 12 points and 5.8 rebounds per game, while Harris was putting up 7.9 points and 4.5 rebounds.

Kansas held West Virginia to a season-low 16 points at halftime, and the Mountaineers shot 33.9 percent for the game, including 3 of 23 from 3-point range. West Virginia didn't reach double-digit scoring until 5:52 remained in the first half.

The Mountaineers finished with 24 turnovers. In West Virginia's 65-64 win over Kansas in Morgantown on Jan. 19, the Mountaineers turned it over just 13 times.

The Jayhawks got the crowd excited with several flashy plays in the second half, including a fierce one-handed dunk by Ochai Agbaji. Fans at Allen Fieldhouse were also pleased to learn of No. 18 Kansas State's 78-64 loss to No. 23 Iowa State as Kansas cruised through the final minutes.

BIG PICTURE

West Virginia: The Mountaineers sit last in the Big 12 standings. West Virginia has not finished conference play outside the top five since 2014, when it ended the season in seventh place.

Kansas: The Jayhawks remain in contention for the Big 12 title. After Kansas State's loss to Iowa State, Kansas lurks a half-game behind the Wildcats, tied with No. 15 Texas Tech. The Sunflower Showdown in Allen Fieldhouse on Feb. 25 could end up deciding the conference championship.

UP NEXT

West Virginia: Hosts Kansas State on Monday.

Kansas: Visits Texas Tech next Saturday in another critical game in the upper tier of the Big 12.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Culver
1 F
D. Lawson
1 F
33.0 Min. Per Game 33.0
19.4 Pts. Per Game 19.4
1.9 Ast. Per Game 1.9
10.6 Reb. Per Game 10.6
48.0 Field Goal % 50.6
Three Point % 36.1
56.7 Free Throw % 77.1
  Defensive rebound by Kansas 18.0
  Jordan McCabe missed 3-pt. jump shot 20.0
  Defensive rebound by West Virginia 26.0
  Garrett Luinstra missed layup, blocked by Derek Culver 28.0
+ 1 Lamont West made 2nd of 2 free throws 43.0
+ 1 Lamont West made free throw 43.0
  Shooting foul on Chris Teahan 43.0
  Lost ball turnover on Charlie Moore, stolen by Derek Culver 50.0
+ 2 Taevon Horton made dunk, assist by Emmitt Matthews Jr. 1:06
  Lost ball turnover on Garrett Luinstra, stolen by Jordan McCabe 1:10
+ 2 Chase Harler made jump shot, assist by Derek Culver 1:20
Team Stats
Points 53 78
Field Goals 20-59 (33.9%) 28-53 (52.8%)
3-Pointers 3-23 (13.0%) 8-20 (40.0%)
Free Throws 10-15 (66.7%) 14-18 (77.8%)
Total Rebounds 36 31
Offensive 12 6
Defensive 20 22
Team 4 3
Assists 14 17
Steals 11 7
Blocks 4 6
Turnovers 24 19
Fouls 18 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
15
L. West F
11 PTS, 5 REB
home team logo
13
K. Lawson G
15 PTS, 3 REB
12T
away team logo West Virginia 10-15 163753
home team logo 14 Kansas 20-6 433578
KANSAS -14.5, O/U 144.5
Allen Fieldhouse Lawrence, KS
KANSAS -14.5, O/U 144.5
Allen Fieldhouse Lawrence, KS
Team Stats
away team logo West Virginia 10-15 72.2 PPG 43.1 RPG 12.8 APG
home team logo 14 Kansas 20-6 76.9 PPG 40.7 RPG 13.6 APG
Key Players
14
C. Harler G 4.7 PPG 1.1 RPG 1.1 APG 36.4 FG%
11
D. Dotson G 12.0 PPG 3.8 RPG 3.6 APG 49.2 FG%
Top Scorers
14
C. Harler G 11 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
11
D. Dotson G 15 PTS 5 REB 8 AST
33.9 FG% 52.8
13.0 3PT FG% 40.0
66.7 FT% 77.8
West Virginia
Starters
L. West
D. Culver
E. Matthews Jr.
B. Knapper
J. Haley
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. West 11 5 0 4/8 0/4 3/4 4 27 2 2 3 1 4
D. Culver 9 12 4 2/10 0/0 5/9 4 32 2 2 2 4 8
E. Matthews Jr. 7 5 1 3/9 1/4 0/0 1 20 1 0 4 3 2
B. Knapper 5 1 2 1/5 1/4 2/2 2 19 1 0 3 0 1
J. Haley 0 3 4 0/6 0/3 0/0 1 35 1 0 2 1 2
Bench
C. Harler
J. McCabe
L. Routt
T. Horton
A. Gordon
T. Doomes
J. Bolden
S. Konate
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Harler 11 2 0 5/9 1/3 0/0 0 25 1 0 1 2 0
J. McCabe 6 2 2 3/9 0/4 0/0 0 19 2 0 3 1 1
L. Routt 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 8 1 0 1 0 1
T. Horton 2 1 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 1
A. Gordon 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 5 10 0 0 4 0 0
T. Doomes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bolden - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Konate - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 53 32 14 20/59 3/23 10/15 18 200 11 4 24 12 20
Kansas
Starters
D. Dotson
D. Lawson
D. McCormack
O. Agbaji
Q. Grimes
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Dotson 15 5 8 5/7 1/1 4/4 1 31 0 0 2 2 3
D. Lawson 14 4 2 4/8 2/3 4/4 0 32 1 0 1 0 4
D. McCormack 10 4 1 4/4 0/0 2/4 4 24 2 2 4 3 1
O. Agbaji 10 3 1 4/9 1/4 1/2 4 27 1 0 3 0 3
Q. Grimes 4 2 2 2/8 0/4 0/0 2 22 2 0 4 0 2
Bench
K. Lawson
M. Lightfoot
C. Teahan
C. Moore
G. Luinstra
L. Vick
U. Azubuike
M. Garrett
S. De Sousa
E. Elliott
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Lawson 15 3 0 5/7 3/4 2/2 1 24 0 1 1 0 3
M. Lightfoot 5 7 1 2/3 0/0 1/2 3 23 1 3 1 1 6
C. Teahan 3 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0
C. Moore 2 0 2 1/4 0/2 0/0 0 13 0 0 2 0 0
G. Luinstra 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0
L. Vick - - - - - - - - - - - - -
U. Azubuike - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Garrett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. De Sousa - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Elliott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 78 28 17 28/53 8/20 14/18 16 200 7 6 19 6 22
NCAA BB Scores