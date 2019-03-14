SDGST
UNLV

No Text

McDaniels scores 25 to lift San Diego St. over UNLV 63-55

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 14, 2019

LAS VEGAS (AP) Jalen McDaniels had 25 points and 14 rebounds as San Diego State topped UNLV 63-55 in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Conference Tournament on Thursday.

Devin Watson had 19 points for San Diego State (20-12). Nathan Mensah added seven rebounds.

Kris Clyburn had 19 points for the Runnin' Rebels (17-14). Amauri Hardy added 11 points and seven assists. Joel Ntambwe had 10 points and eight rebounds.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Watson
N. Robotham
31.9 Min. Per Game 31.9
9.5 Pts. Per Game 9.5
5.1 Ast. Per Game 5.1
1.8 Reb. Per Game 1.8
39.8 Field Goal % 37.2
37.4 Three Point % 34.1
74.1 Free Throw % 73.2
  Defensive rebound by Devin Watson 19.0
  Bryce Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot 21.0
+ 1 Matt Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 25.0
  Matt Mitchell missed 1st of 2 free throws 25.0
  Personal foul on Bryce Hamilton 25.0
+ 1 Noah Robotham made 2nd of 2 free throws 30.0
  Noah Robotham missed 1st of 2 free throws 30.0
  Personal foul on Jeremy Hemsley 30.0
+ 1 Devin Watson made 2nd of 2 free throws 33.0
+ 1 Devin Watson made 1st of 2 free throws 33.0
  Personal foul on Noah Robotham 33.0
Team Stats
Points 63 55
Field Goals 17-57 (29.8%) 20-62 (32.3%)
3-Pointers 5-23 (21.7%) 4-22 (18.2%)
Free Throws 24-32 (75.0%) 11-16 (68.8%)
Total Rebounds 44 43
Offensive 8 8
Defensive 31 31
Team 5 4
Assists 14 12
Steals 6 2
Blocks 5 4
Turnovers 8 10
Fouls 17 23
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
J. McDaniels F
25 PTS, 14 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
1
K. Clyburn G
19 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo San Diego State 20-12 263763
home team logo UNLV 17-14 243155
UNLV 2, O/U 136.5
Thomas & Mack Center Paradise, NV
UNLV 2, O/U 136.5
Thomas & Mack Center Paradise, NV
Team Stats
away team logo San Diego State 20-12 72.6 PPG 38.9 RPG 14.6 APG
home team logo UNLV 17-14 74.0 PPG 42.4 RPG 13.0 APG
Key Players
5
J. McDaniels F 16.0 PPG 8.1 RPG 2.2 APG 47.0 FG%
1
K. Clyburn G 13.9 PPG 5.3 RPG 1.2 APG 43.6 FG%
Top Scorers
5
J. McDaniels F 25 PTS 14 REB 1 AST
1
K. Clyburn G 19 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
29.8 FG% 32.3
21.7 3PT FG% 18.2
75.0 FT% 68.8
San Diego State
Starters
J. McDaniels
D. Watson
N. Mensah
M. Mitchell
J. Hemsley
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. McDaniels 25 14 1 8/14 2/4 7/7 4 36 1 1 2 3 11
D. Watson 19 4 4 3/13 2/11 11/14 1 37 1 0 0 0 4
N. Mensah 8 7 0 3/7 0/0 2/5 3 23 0 1 1 3 4
M. Mitchell 4 2 2 0/5 0/2 4/6 1 24 1 1 3 0 2
J. Hemsley 3 5 4 1/9 1/2 0/0 3 33 1 0 2 1 4
Starters
J. McDaniels
D. Watson
N. Mensah
M. Mitchell
J. Hemsley
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. McDaniels 25 14 1 8/14 2/4 7/7 4 36 1 1 2 3 11
D. Watson 19 4 4 3/13 2/11 11/14 1 37 1 0 0 0 4
N. Mensah 8 7 0 3/7 0/0 2/5 3 23 0 1 1 3 4
M. Mitchell 4 2 2 0/5 0/2 4/6 1 24 1 1 3 0 2
J. Hemsley 3 5 4 1/9 1/2 0/0 3 33 1 0 2 1 4
Bench
J. Schakel
A. Arop
N. Narain
A. Seiko
M. Flynn
M. Sohikish
E. Chang
J. Mensah
C. Giordano
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Schakel 2 4 0 1/5 0/4 0/0 2 20 0 0 0 1 3
A. Arop 2 2 3 1/3 0/0 0/0 2 14 1 2 0 0 2
N. Narain 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 10 1 0 0 0 0
A. Seiko 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 1
M. Flynn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Sohikish - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Chang - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Mensah - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Giordano - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 63 39 14 17/57 5/23 24/32 17 200 6 5 8 8 31
UNLV
Starters
K. Clyburn
A. Hardy
J. Ntambwe
C. Diong
N. Robotham
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Clyburn 19 5 1 6/15 3/7 4/6 4 35 0 0 2 2 3
A. Hardy 11 4 7 5/12 0/2 1/1 2 35 1 1 3 0 4
J. Ntambwe 10 8 0 4/15 0/3 2/2 5 25 0 0 1 1 7
C. Diong 6 5 0 2/4 0/0 2/4 4 24 0 3 0 0 5
N. Robotham 4 3 2 1/7 1/7 1/2 3 39 1 0 2 1 2
Starters
K. Clyburn
A. Hardy
J. Ntambwe
C. Diong
N. Robotham
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Clyburn 19 5 1 6/15 3/7 4/6 4 35 0 0 2 2 3
A. Hardy 11 4 7 5/12 0/2 1/1 2 35 1 1 3 0 4
J. Ntambwe 10 8 0 4/15 0/3 2/2 5 25 0 0 1 1 7
C. Diong 6 5 0 2/4 0/0 2/4 4 24 0 3 0 0 5
N. Robotham 4 3 2 1/7 1/7 1/2 3 39 1 0 2 1 2
Bench
J. Tchamwa Tchatchoua
N. Blair
B. Hamilton
T. Woodbury
B. Coupet Jr.
C. Dembele
D. Sljivancanin
T. Beck
J. Green
S. Juiston
M. Coleman
L. Bangai
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Tchamwa Tchatchoua 5 3 0 2/2 0/0 1/1 1 7 0 0 0 1 2
N. Blair 0 11 2 0/5 0/2 0/0 3 24 0 0 1 3 8
B. Hamilton 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 0 0
T. Woodbury 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 1 0 0
B. Coupet Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Dembele - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Sljivancanin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Beck - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Juiston - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Coleman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Bangai - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 55 39 12 20/62 4/22 11/16 23 200 2 4 10 8 31
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores