McDaniels scores 25 to lift San Diego St. over UNLV 63-55
LAS VEGAS (AP) Jalen McDaniels had 25 points and 14 rebounds as San Diego State topped UNLV 63-55 in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Conference Tournament on Thursday.
Devin Watson had 19 points for San Diego State (20-12). Nathan Mensah added seven rebounds.
Kris Clyburn had 19 points for the Runnin' Rebels (17-14). Amauri Hardy added 11 points and seven assists. Joel Ntambwe had 10 points and eight rebounds.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|31.9
|Min. Per Game
|31.9
|9.5
|Pts. Per Game
|9.5
|5.1
|Ast. Per Game
|5.1
|1.8
|Reb. Per Game
|1.8
|39.8
|Field Goal %
|37.2
|37.4
|Three Point %
|34.1
|74.1
|Free Throw %
|73.2
|Defensive rebound by Devin Watson
|19.0
|Bryce Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|21.0
|+ 1
|Matt Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|25.0
|Matt Mitchell missed 1st of 2 free throws
|25.0
|Personal foul on Bryce Hamilton
|25.0
|+ 1
|Noah Robotham made 2nd of 2 free throws
|30.0
|Noah Robotham missed 1st of 2 free throws
|30.0
|Personal foul on Jeremy Hemsley
|30.0
|+ 1
|Devin Watson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|33.0
|+ 1
|Devin Watson made 1st of 2 free throws
|33.0
|Personal foul on Noah Robotham
|33.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|63
|55
|Field Goals
|17-57 (29.8%)
|20-62 (32.3%)
|3-Pointers
|5-23 (21.7%)
|4-22 (18.2%)
|Free Throws
|24-32 (75.0%)
|11-16 (68.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|44
|43
|Offensive
|8
|8
|Defensive
|31
|31
|Team
|5
|4
|Assists
|14
|12
|Steals
|6
|2
|Blocks
|5
|4
|Turnovers
|8
|10
|Fouls
|17
|23
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|San Diego State 20-12
|72.6 PPG
|38.9 RPG
|14.6 APG
|UNLV 17-14
|74.0 PPG
|42.4 RPG
|13.0 APG
|Key Players
|
5
|J. McDaniels F
|16.0 PPG
|8.1 RPG
|2.2 APG
|47.0 FG%
|
1
|K. Clyburn G
|13.9 PPG
|5.3 RPG
|1.2 APG
|43.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. McDaniels F
|25 PTS
|14 REB
|1 AST
|K. Clyburn G
|19 PTS
|5 REB
|1 AST
|
|29.8
|FG%
|32.3
|
|
|21.7
|3PT FG%
|18.2
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|68.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. McDaniels
|25
|14
|1
|8/14
|2/4
|7/7
|4
|36
|1
|1
|2
|3
|11
|D. Watson
|19
|4
|4
|3/13
|2/11
|11/14
|1
|37
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|N. Mensah
|8
|7
|0
|3/7
|0/0
|2/5
|3
|23
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|M. Mitchell
|4
|2
|2
|0/5
|0/2
|4/6
|1
|24
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|J. Hemsley
|3
|5
|4
|1/9
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|33
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. McDaniels
|25
|14
|1
|8/14
|2/4
|7/7
|4
|36
|1
|1
|2
|3
|11
|D. Watson
|19
|4
|4
|3/13
|2/11
|11/14
|1
|37
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|N. Mensah
|8
|7
|0
|3/7
|0/0
|2/5
|3
|23
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|M. Mitchell
|4
|2
|2
|0/5
|0/2
|4/6
|1
|24
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|J. Hemsley
|3
|5
|4
|1/9
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|33
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Schakel
|2
|4
|0
|1/5
|0/4
|0/0
|2
|20
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|A. Arop
|2
|2
|3
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|14
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|N. Narain
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Seiko
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Flynn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Sohikish
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Chang
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Mensah
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Giordano
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|63
|39
|14
|17/57
|5/23
|24/32
|17
|200
|6
|5
|8
|8
|31
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Clyburn
|19
|5
|1
|6/15
|3/7
|4/6
|4
|35
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3
|A. Hardy
|11
|4
|7
|5/12
|0/2
|1/1
|2
|35
|1
|1
|3
|0
|4
|J. Ntambwe
|10
|8
|0
|4/15
|0/3
|2/2
|5
|25
|0
|0
|1
|1
|7
|C. Diong
|6
|5
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|2/4
|4
|24
|0
|3
|0
|0
|5
|N. Robotham
|4
|3
|2
|1/7
|1/7
|1/2
|3
|39
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Clyburn
|19
|5
|1
|6/15
|3/7
|4/6
|4
|35
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3
|A. Hardy
|11
|4
|7
|5/12
|0/2
|1/1
|2
|35
|1
|1
|3
|0
|4
|J. Ntambwe
|10
|8
|0
|4/15
|0/3
|2/2
|5
|25
|0
|0
|1
|1
|7
|C. Diong
|6
|5
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|2/4
|4
|24
|0
|3
|0
|0
|5
|N. Robotham
|4
|3
|2
|1/7
|1/7
|1/2
|3
|39
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Tchamwa Tchatchoua
|5
|3
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|N. Blair
|0
|11
|2
|0/5
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|24
|0
|0
|1
|3
|8
|B. Hamilton
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Woodbury
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|B. Coupet Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Dembele
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Sljivancanin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Beck
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Juiston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Coleman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Bangai
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|55
|39
|12
|20/62
|4/22
|11/16
|23
|200
|2
|4
|10
|8
|31
-
UCLA
ARIZST53
66
2nd 7:21 PACN
-
UMKC
UTVALL62
61
2nd 2:10 ESP+
-
BALLST
BGREEN75
91
2nd 3:54 ESP+
-
NMEX
UTAHST68
66
2nd 7:48 CBSSN
-
CUSE
5DUKE38
40
2nd 14:44 ESPN
-
TEXAM
MISSST35
57
2nd 11:42 SECN
-
NTEXAS
WKY27
45
2nd 14:37 STAD
-
ECU
WICHST20
27
1st 5:10 ESPU
-
GTOWN
SETON28
53
1st 0.0 FS1
-
TEXAS
17KANSAS29
29
1st 0.0 ESP2
-
ILL
IOWA31
37
1st 0.0 BTN
-
MONST
EWASH44
45
1st 0.0
-
MRSHL
USM38
42
1st 0.0 FBOOK
-
AKRON
18BUFF46
82
Final
-
PROV
25NOVA62
73
Final
-
LSALLE
RI57
76
Final
-
NCST
2UVA56
76
Final
-
IND
OHIOST75
79
Final
-
IOWAST
BAYLOR83
66
Final
-
UCONN
SFLA80
73
Final
-
ARK
FLA50
66
Final
-
SACST
MNTNA73
79
Final
-
CMICH
KENTST89
81
Final
-
GWASH
GMASON57
61
Final
-
CREIGH
XAVIER61
63
Final
-
TCU
15KSTATE61
70
Final
-
USC
WASH75
78
Final
-
CHIST
NMEXST49
86
Final
-
CSN
UCSB68
71
Final
-
BOISE
14NEVADA69
77
Final
-
16VATECH
12FSU63
65
Final/OT
-
NEB
21MD69
61
Final
-
MIZZOU
22AUBURN71
81
Final
-
TULANE
MEMP68
83
Final
-
PORTST
WEBER71
81
Final
-
UCDAV
CSFULL71
75
Final/OT
-
CSBAK
TEXPA70
85
Final
-
COLO
OREGST73
58
Final
-
SDGST
UNLV63
55
Final
-
STJOES
DUQ92
86
Final
-
SALAB
LALAF70
69
Final
-
DELST
NCCU57
75
Final
-
LAMAR
NORL72
76
Final
-
NILL
TOLEDO80
76
Final
-
LATECH
ODU56
57
Final
-
LVILLE
3UNC70
83
Final
-
PSU
MINN72
77
Final/OT
-
BAMA
MISS62
57
Final
-
WVU
7TXTECH79
74
Final
-
STJOHN
23MARQET54
86
Final
-
SUTAH
NCOLO83
64
Final
-
SMU
TULSA74
65
Final
-
BCU
HOW71
80
Final
-
RICH
STLOU68
71
Final
-
LAMON
CSTCAR80
50
Final
-
CARK
SELOU65
79
Final
-
UCRIV
UCIRV44
63
Final
-
UAB
TXSA85
76
Final
-
OREG
UTAH0
0136.5 O/U
+4.5
11:30pm ESPN
-
AF
FRESNO0
0139 O/U
-10.5
11:30pm CBSSN
-
SEATTLE
GC0
0137.5 O/U
-6
11:30pm ESP+
-
LNGBCH
HAWAII0
0145.5 O/U
-2
11:30pm ESP3