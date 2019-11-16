OHIO
NOVA

No Text

Bey’s 19 points lead No. 10 Villanova over Ohio 78-54

  • AP
  • Nov 16, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Less than 72 hours after a humbling loss to one team from Ohio, Villanova used two of its young standouts to win against another squad from the Buckeye State.

Saddiq Bey scored 19 points and Justin Moore added 18 to lead No. 10 Villanova past Ohio 78-54 on Saturday.

The win came after a 76-51 road loss to No. 16 Ohio State on Wednesday night. Villanova fell behind the Buckeyes early and never recovered.

''In that game, we kind of backed down,'' Moore said. ''We learned that you have to come out and you have to keep fighting. That's what Villanova does and that's what we were able to do today.''

After a sluggish start Saturday, Villanova (2-1) broke the game open with a 27-4 run in the final 6:36 of the half, turning a one-point deficit into a 43-21 lead.

Bey and Moore combined for 9-for-12 shooting and 4 of 6 from beyond the 3-point line for 26 points in that run. The Wildcats finished 14 of 31 from long range.

''I thought we had just two or three bad three-point attempts today,'' Villanova coach Jay Wright said. ''I think the numbers are a reflection of Justin and Saddiq moving the ball and getting good shot opportunities.''

Ohio shot 3 of 20 from behind the arc, with its first conversion from Ben Vander Plas three minutes into the second half after a 0-for-10 start. The Bobcats committed 16 turnovers.

Vander Plas led the Bobcats (3-1) with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Jason Preston added 16 points and eight assists.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had 11 points and 11 rebounds and Colin Gillespie scored 10 points for Villanova.

''I told our guys that with the exception of that seven-minute stretch at the end of the first half, we played pretty even with them'' Ohio coach Jeff Boals said. ''Against a team like (Villanova), the margin for error is pretty small. It was a good teaching moment for our guys.''

BIG PICTURE

Villanova: After losing by 25 at Ohio State on Wednesday night in the Gavitt Games, Villanova is likely to take a slight dip in the next AP rankings.

Ohio: After starting the season 3-0 with road wins against St. Bonaventure and Iona, the Bobcats had trouble dealing with Villanova's forwards.

UP NEXT

Villanova: Plays Middle Tennessee on Thursday in Myrtle Beach Invitational in Conway, South Carolina.

Ohio: Plays No. 24 Baylor on Thursday in the Myrtle Beach Invitational.

----

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Lost ball turnover on Nolan Foster 25.0
  Defensive rebound by Ohio 36.0
  Chris Arcidiacono missed 3-pt. jump shot 38.0
  Bad pass turnover on Mason McMurray, stolen by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl 47.0
  Defensive rebound by Lunden McDay 53.0
  Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed 3-pt. jump shot 55.0
+ 3 Nate Springs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lunden McDay 1:20
  Offensive rebound by Ohio 1:26
  Marvin Price missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:29
+ 2 Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree made dunk, assist by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl 1:48
+ 2 Nolan Foster made dunk 2:03
Team Stats
Points 54 78
Field Goals 23-58 (39.7%) 23-59 (39.0%)
3-Pointers 3-20 (15.0%) 14-31 (45.2%)
Free Throws 5-10 (50.0%) 18-23 (78.3%)
Total Rebounds 42 36
Offensive 5 6
Defensive 26 27
Team 11 3
Assists 11 18
Steals 2 7
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 15 5
Fouls 20 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
B. Vander Plas F
19 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
41
S. Bey F
19 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Ohio 3-1 213354
home team logo 10 Villanova 2-1 433578
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Team Stats
away team logo Ohio 3-1 78.0 PPG 35 RPG 19.0 APG
home team logo 10 Villanova 2-1 74.0 PPG 51 RPG 16.0 APG
Key Players
5
B. Vander Plas F 14.0 PPG 5.0 RPG 3.0 APG 65.2 FG%
41
S. Bey F 12.0 PPG 5.0 RPG 1.5 APG 45.5 FG%
Top Scorers
5
B. Vander Plas F 19 PTS 10 REB 1 AST
41
S. Bey F 19 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
39.7 FG% 39.0
15.0 3PT FG% 45.2
50.0 FT% 78.3
Ohio
Starters
B. Vander Plas
J. Preston
S. Ogbonda
J. Dartis
L. McDay
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Vander Plas 19 10 1 8/15 2/7 1/4 1 34 0 1 3 1 9
J. Preston 16 3 8 8/18 0/2 0/0 1 36 1 0 6 0 3
S. Ogbonda 6 8 0 2/2 0/0 2/2 5 22 0 0 1 1 7
J. Dartis 3 0 0 1/8 0/4 1/2 2 32 1 0 0 0 0
L. McDay 0 3 1 0/3 0/1 0/0 4 32 0 0 2 0 3
Starters
B. Vander Plas
J. Preston
S. Ogbonda
J. Dartis
L. McDay
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Vander Plas 19 10 1 8/15 2/7 1/4 1 34 0 1 3 1 9
J. Preston 16 3 8 8/18 0/2 0/0 1 36 1 0 6 0 3
S. Ogbonda 6 8 0 2/2 0/0 2/2 5 22 0 0 1 1 7
J. Dartis 3 0 0 1/8 0/4 1/2 2 32 1 0 0 0 0
L. McDay 0 3 1 0/3 0/1 0/0 4 32 0 0 2 0 3
Bench
N. Foster
N. Springs
M. McMurray
M. Price
C. Murrell
J. Tenerowicz
B. Roderick
M. Brown
M. Brown, Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Foster 5 2 0 2/4 0/0 1/2 4 19 0 0 1 2 0
N. Springs 3 2 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 6 0 0 1 1 1
M. McMurray 2 3 1 1/5 0/4 0/0 2 16 0 0 1 0 3
M. Price 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0
C. Murrell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tenerowicz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Roderick - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Brown, Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 54 31 11 23/58 3/20 5/10 20 200 2 1 15 5 26
Villanova
Starters
S. Bey
J. Moore
J. Robinson-Earl
C. Gillespie
J. Samuels
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Bey 19 5 1 7/10 4/5 1/1 2 30 0 0 0 1 4
J. Moore 18 2 1 6/13 3/5 3/4 2 31 0 1 1 0 2
J. Robinson-Earl 11 11 4 2/7 2/4 5/6 2 31 4 0 1 2 9
C. Gillespie 10 3 4 3/11 1/7 3/4 1 32 3 0 1 0 3
J. Samuels 9 8 5 1/7 1/2 6/8 2 27 0 0 2 3 5
Starters
S. Bey
J. Moore
J. Robinson-Earl
C. Gillespie
J. Samuels
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Bey 19 5 1 7/10 4/5 1/1 2 30 0 0 0 1 4
J. Moore 18 2 1 6/13 3/5 3/4 2 31 0 1 1 0 2
J. Robinson-Earl 11 11 4 2/7 2/4 5/6 2 31 4 0 1 2 9
C. Gillespie 10 3 4 3/11 1/7 3/4 1 32 3 0 1 0 3
J. Samuels 9 8 5 1/7 1/2 6/8 2 27 0 0 2 3 5
Bench
C. Swider
B. Slater
D. Cosby-Roundtree
C. Arcidiacono
C. Daniels
T. Saunders
K. Hoehn
B. Antoine
E. Dixon
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Swider 6 1 1 2/8 2/6 0/0 3 17 0 0 0 0 1
B. Slater 3 1 2 1/1 1/1 0/0 3 18 0 0 0 0 1
D. Cosby-Roundtree 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 11 0 0 0 0 2
C. Arcidiacono 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
C. Daniels - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Saunders - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Hoehn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Antoine - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Dixon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 78 33 18 23/59 14/31 18/23 15 200 7 1 5 6 27
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores