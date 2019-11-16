Bey’s 19 points lead No. 10 Villanova over Ohio 78-54
PHILADELPHIA (AP) Less than 72 hours after a humbling loss to one team from Ohio, Villanova used two of its young standouts to win against another squad from the Buckeye State.
Saddiq Bey scored 19 points and Justin Moore added 18 to lead No. 10 Villanova past Ohio 78-54 on Saturday.
The win came after a 76-51 road loss to No. 16 Ohio State on Wednesday night. Villanova fell behind the Buckeyes early and never recovered.
''In that game, we kind of backed down,'' Moore said. ''We learned that you have to come out and you have to keep fighting. That's what Villanova does and that's what we were able to do today.''
After a sluggish start Saturday, Villanova (2-1) broke the game open with a 27-4 run in the final 6:36 of the half, turning a one-point deficit into a 43-21 lead.
Bey and Moore combined for 9-for-12 shooting and 4 of 6 from beyond the 3-point line for 26 points in that run. The Wildcats finished 14 of 31 from long range.
''I thought we had just two or three bad three-point attempts today,'' Villanova coach Jay Wright said. ''I think the numbers are a reflection of Justin and Saddiq moving the ball and getting good shot opportunities.''
Ohio shot 3 of 20 from behind the arc, with its first conversion from Ben Vander Plas three minutes into the second half after a 0-for-10 start. The Bobcats committed 16 turnovers.
Vander Plas led the Bobcats (3-1) with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Jason Preston added 16 points and eight assists.
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had 11 points and 11 rebounds and Colin Gillespie scored 10 points for Villanova.
''I told our guys that with the exception of that seven-minute stretch at the end of the first half, we played pretty even with them'' Ohio coach Jeff Boals said. ''Against a team like (Villanova), the margin for error is pretty small. It was a good teaching moment for our guys.''
BIG PICTURE
Villanova: After losing by 25 at Ohio State on Wednesday night in the Gavitt Games, Villanova is likely to take a slight dip in the next AP rankings.
Ohio: After starting the season 3-0 with road wins against St. Bonaventure and Iona, the Bobcats had trouble dealing with Villanova's forwards.
UP NEXT
Villanova: Plays Middle Tennessee on Thursday in Myrtle Beach Invitational in Conway, South Carolina.
Ohio: Plays No. 24 Baylor on Thursday in the Myrtle Beach Invitational.
----
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Lost ball turnover on Nolan Foster
|25.0
|Defensive rebound by Ohio
|36.0
|Chris Arcidiacono missed 3-pt. jump shot
|38.0
|Bad pass turnover on Mason McMurray, stolen by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
|47.0
|Defensive rebound by Lunden McDay
|53.0
|Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed 3-pt. jump shot
|55.0
|+ 3
|Nate Springs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lunden McDay
|1:20
|Offensive rebound by Ohio
|1:26
|Marvin Price missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:29
|+ 2
|Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree made dunk, assist by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
|1:48
|+ 2
|Nolan Foster made dunk
|2:03
|Team Stats
|Points
|54
|78
|Field Goals
|23-58 (39.7%)
|23-59 (39.0%)
|3-Pointers
|3-20 (15.0%)
|14-31 (45.2%)
|Free Throws
|5-10 (50.0%)
|18-23 (78.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|42
|36
|Offensive
|5
|6
|Defensive
|26
|27
|Team
|11
|3
|Assists
|11
|18
|Steals
|2
|7
|Blocks
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|15
|5
|Fouls
|20
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
5
|B. Vander Plas F
|14.0 PPG
|5.0 RPG
|3.0 APG
|65.2 FG%
|
41
|S. Bey F
|12.0 PPG
|5.0 RPG
|1.5 APG
|45.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|B. Vander Plas F
|19 PTS
|10 REB
|1 AST
|S. Bey F
|19 PTS
|5 REB
|1 AST
|
|39.7
|FG%
|39.0
|
|
|15.0
|3PT FG%
|45.2
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|78.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Vander Plas
|19
|10
|1
|8/15
|2/7
|1/4
|1
|34
|0
|1
|3
|1
|9
|J. Preston
|16
|3
|8
|8/18
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|36
|1
|0
|6
|0
|3
|S. Ogbonda
|6
|8
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|2/2
|5
|22
|0
|0
|1
|1
|7
|J. Dartis
|3
|0
|0
|1/8
|0/4
|1/2
|2
|32
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. McDay
|0
|3
|1
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|32
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Vander Plas
|19
|10
|1
|8/15
|2/7
|1/4
|1
|34
|0
|1
|3
|1
|9
|J. Preston
|16
|3
|8
|8/18
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|36
|1
|0
|6
|0
|3
|S. Ogbonda
|6
|8
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|2/2
|5
|22
|0
|0
|1
|1
|7
|J. Dartis
|3
|0
|0
|1/8
|0/4
|1/2
|2
|32
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. McDay
|0
|3
|1
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|32
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Foster
|5
|2
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|19
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|N. Springs
|3
|2
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|M. McMurray
|2
|3
|1
|1/5
|0/4
|0/0
|2
|16
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|M. Price
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Murrell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Tenerowicz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Roderick
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Brown, Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|54
|31
|11
|23/58
|3/20
|5/10
|20
|200
|2
|1
|15
|5
|26
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Bey
|19
|5
|1
|7/10
|4/5
|1/1
|2
|30
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|J. Moore
|18
|2
|1
|6/13
|3/5
|3/4
|2
|31
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|J. Robinson-Earl
|11
|11
|4
|2/7
|2/4
|5/6
|2
|31
|4
|0
|1
|2
|9
|C. Gillespie
|10
|3
|4
|3/11
|1/7
|3/4
|1
|32
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|J. Samuels
|9
|8
|5
|1/7
|1/2
|6/8
|2
|27
|0
|0
|2
|3
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Bey
|19
|5
|1
|7/10
|4/5
|1/1
|2
|30
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|J. Moore
|18
|2
|1
|6/13
|3/5
|3/4
|2
|31
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|J. Robinson-Earl
|11
|11
|4
|2/7
|2/4
|5/6
|2
|31
|4
|0
|1
|2
|9
|C. Gillespie
|10
|3
|4
|3/11
|1/7
|3/4
|1
|32
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|J. Samuels
|9
|8
|5
|1/7
|1/2
|6/8
|2
|27
|0
|0
|2
|3
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Swider
|6
|1
|1
|2/8
|2/6
|0/0
|3
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|B. Slater
|3
|1
|2
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|3
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Cosby-Roundtree
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|C. Arcidiacono
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Daniels
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Saunders
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Hoehn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Antoine
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Dixon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|78
|33
|18
|23/59
|14/31
|18/23
|15
|200
|7
|1
|5
|6
|27
-
SACHRT
BING63
67
2nd 4:30
-
STNYBRK
TEXPA48
37
2nd 13:41
-
20WASH
TENN45
53
2nd 10:18
-
RICE
UCSB50
68
2nd 9:48
-
DEL
LAFAY61
55
2nd 10:53
-
MNTNA
ARK33
40
2nd 11:28
-
BRE
NCASHV3
17
1st 12:32
-
UMES
MOREHD9
15
1st 12:35 ESP+
-
MONST
NCGRN10
12
1st 11:39
-
LATECH
CREIGH17
30
1st 9:06 FS2
-
MCNSE
NMEX17
7
1st 15:06
-
OHIO
10NOVA54
78
Final
-
CLMB
9UVA42
60
Final
-
OAK
7MD50
80
Final
-
STFRAN
NCST64
95
Final
-
ALAM
MIAOH63
79
Final
-
GEOCU
UMBC48
60
Final
-
CCTST
UMASS43
89
Final
-
CAMP
CIT87
73
Final
-
ODU
NEAST76
69
Final
-
NCOLO
NIOWA72
77
Final/OT
-
CORN
DEPAUL54
75
Final
-
MORGAN
GWASH68
64
Final
-
LEHIGH
VATECH53
79
Final
-
DART
JVILLE37
57
Final
-
STPETE
PROV47
68
Final
-
WAGNER
NJTECH69
88
Final
-
QUINN
MIAMI52
80
Final
-
CHIST
PURDUE49
93
Final
-
ROBERT
TOLEDO56
70
Final
-
TEMPLE
LSALLE70
65
Final
-
GORDC
HARTFD79
86
Final
-
BELMONT
BC100
85
Final
-
SAMHOU
CMICH77
84
Final
-
STJOES
LOYCHI68
85
Final
-
NWST
TULANE52
79
Final
-
SIUE
UIW57
55
Final
-
ALCORN
13MEMP56
102
Final
-
BUFF
HARV88
76
Final
-
TNMART
WICHST62
103
Final
-
WESTST
DENVER55
72
Final
-
PEAY
TULSA65
72
Final
-
TNTECH
APPST47
69
Final
-
UVM
STJOHN70
68
Final
-
PBA
FAU79
84
Final
-
NH
BU70
84
Final
-
MERMAK
MASLOW60
58
Final
-
MACUM
WINTHR59
103
Final
-
LIB
ECU77
57
Final
-
ROCKF
NILL48
96
Final
-
NICHST
23LSU65
75
Final
-
EMICH
NTEXAS56
51
Final
-
DREXEL
SFA0
0149 O/U
-3.5
6:30pm
-
KENTST
WRIGHT0
0144.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
STETSON
IPFW0
0149 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
AMER
SFTRPA0
0146.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
SEATTLE
CUSE0
0128.5 O/U
-16
7:00pm
-
BUCK
CAN0
0145 O/U
+6
7:00pm
-
JACKST
SMU0
0134 O/U
-21.5
7:00pm
-
ALBANY
MANH0
0134 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
CHARSO
DAYTON0
0139.5 O/U
-20
7:00pm
-
NCWILM
DAVID0
0143.5 O/U
-16
7:00pm
-
MARIST
FORD0
0116 O/U
-9
7:00pm
-
JMAD
GMASON0
0139 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
SAMFORD
NALAB0
0149 O/U
+3.5
7:30pm
-
NDAKST
TXAMCC0
0131 O/U
+5.5
7:30pm
-
STBON
RUT0
0126.5 O/U
-8.5
7:30pm
-
ILLCHI
BRAD0
0135 O/U
-11.5
8:00pm
-
WOFF
BUTLER0
0135 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm FS2
-
ARKPB
GC0
0136 O/U
-16
8:00pm
-
TROY
IND0
0145.5 O/U
-21.5
8:00pm BTN
-
SANFRAN
SILL0
0132 O/U
+2
8:00pm
-
BRSCIA
MURYST0
0
8:30pm
-
PEPPER
ABIL0
0147 O/U
+6
8:30pm
-
OREGST
WYO0
0121.5 O/U
+11.5
9:00pm
-
SNCLRA
STNFRD0
0137.5 O/U
-8
10:00pm
-
MAINE
PORT0
0127.5 O/U
-7.5
10:00pm
-
USD
25COLO0
0138 O/U
-18
10:00pm PACN
-
COLOST
LOYMRY0
0135 O/U
+2.5
10:00pm
-
CLS
CSFULL0
0
11:00pm
-
USC
NEVADA0
0154.5 O/U
+2.5
11:00pm CBSSN