HOU
OREG

No Text

No. 11 Oregon pulls away from Houston for 78-66 victory

  • AP
  • Nov 22, 2019

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) Anthony Mathis kept up his accurate shooting with 18 points and No. 11 Oregon followed along for a 78-66 victory over Houston on Friday night.

Mathis, a graduate transfer from New Mexico who entered making 68.2% of his 3-pointers, nailed five of nine attempts from long range as the Ducks shot 10 for 20 on 3s and 54% overall.

Payton Pritchard added 16 points and five assists for Oregon (5-0), while Francis Okoro scored 12.

Caleb Milles led the Cougars (2-2) with 21 points.

The Ducks pushed their lead to double digits for the first time at 45-35 on a three-point play by Pritchard and a 3-pointer by Mathis, prompting a Houston timeout with 15:45 left.

The Cougars momentarily cut it to six, but Mathis' four-point play started a 9-0 run that extended Oregon's lead to 56-41 with 10 minutes remaining.

Oregon led 32-27 after a first half that was largely a battle between the 3-point shooting of the Ducks and Houston's dominance on the inside. The Ducks made six of 12 3-pointers, including three during a 15-2 run that gave them a 29-24 lead.

Houston countered with 10 offensive rebounds in the first half, contributing to a 22-13 overall edge on the boards, and used those second-chance possessions to score 13 points. The Cougars finished with a 38-26 advantage in rebounds, grabbing 17 on the offensive end that led to 21 second-chance points.

Overall, the Ducks shot 50% in the first half (12 of 24) to Houston's 35.3% (12 of 34). The Cougars were 1 of 11 on 3-pointers.

BIG PICTURE

Houston: After winning the previous two meetings with Oregon, the Cougars lost in their first trip to Eugene.

Oregon: The Ducks are 5-0 for the first time since the 2015-16 season, when they reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. But the Ducks have yet to play a game outside the state of Oregon.

UP NEXT

Houston returns home to play Houston Baptist on Tuesday and will be home for five of their next six games.

Oregon begins play in the Battle 4 Atlantis on Wednesday against No. 13 Seton Hall, the second Top 25 team on the Oregon schedule after an earlier win over then-No. 13 Memphis. The Ducks could then be matched up with No. 8 Gonzaga in the semifinals of the three-day tournament.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Q. Grimes
24 G
P. Pritchard
3 G
33.5 Min. Per Game 33.5
20.3 Pts. Per Game 20.3
5.8 Ast. Per Game 5.8
6.3 Reb. Per Game 6.3
53.5 Field Goal % 54.0
31.3 Three Point % 32.0
63.2 Free Throw % 72.4
+ 2 Caleb Mills made jump shot 8.0
  Defensive rebound by Caleb Mills 20.0
  Shakur Juiston missed 3-pt. jump shot 22.0
+ 2 Caleb Mills made jump shot 54.0
+ 3 Will Richardson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Payton Pritchard 1:11
+ 3 Caleb Mills made 3-pt. jump shot 1:38
  Defensive rebound by Cedrick Alley Jr. 1:51
  Shakur Juiston missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:53
  Defensive rebound by Chandler Lawson 2:18
  Cedrick Alley Jr. missed free throw 2:18
  Personal foul on Chris Duarte 2:18
Team Stats
Points 66 78
Field Goals 27-65 (41.5%) 26-48 (54.2%)
3-Pointers 2-20 (10.0%) 10-21 (47.6%)
Free Throws 10-12 (83.3%) 16-21 (76.2%)
Total Rebounds 38 26
Offensive 16 3
Defensive 21 22
Team 1 1
Assists 9 17
Steals 3 4
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 9 11
Fouls 20 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
C. Mills G
21 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
32
A. Mathis G
18 PTS, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Houston 2-2 273966
home team logo 11 Oregon 5-0 324678
Matthew Knight Arena Eugene, OR
Matthew Knight Arena Eugene, OR
Team Stats
away team logo Houston 2-2 84.0 PPG 47 RPG 14.0 APG
home team logo 11 Oregon 5-0 81.5 PPG 43 RPG 16.0 APG
Key Players
2
C. Mills G 12.0 PPG 4.0 RPG 2.7 APG 43.8 FG%
32
A. Mathis G 14.3 PPG 2.5 RPG 0.8 APG 62.5 FG%
Top Scorers
2
C. Mills G 21 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
32
A. Mathis G 18 PTS 0 REB 1 AST
41.5 FG% 54.2
10.0 3PT FG% 47.6
83.3 FT% 76.2
Houston
Starters
F. White Jr.
Q. Grimes
N. Hinton
B. Gresham
M. Sasser
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. White Jr. 12 5 0 6/10 0/0 0/0 2 21 0 1 2 3 2
Q. Grimes 8 1 4 3/8 0/4 2/2 1 27 0 0 2 0 1
N. Hinton 6 4 0 2/9 0/3 2/2 2 22 1 0 0 3 1
B. Gresham 4 8 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 5 20 0 0 0 3 5
M. Sasser 4 5 1 2/6 0/4 0/0 1 35 1 0 1 1 4
Starters
F. White Jr.
Q. Grimes
N. Hinton
B. Gresham
M. Sasser
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. White Jr. 12 5 0 6/10 0/0 0/0 2 21 0 1 2 3 2
Q. Grimes 8 1 4 3/8 0/4 2/2 1 27 0 0 2 0 1
N. Hinton 6 4 0 2/9 0/3 2/2 2 22 1 0 0 3 1
B. Gresham 4 8 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 5 20 0 0 0 3 5
M. Sasser 4 5 1 2/6 0/4 0/0 1 35 1 0 1 1 4
Bench
C. Mills
D. Jarreau
J. Gorham
C. Harris Jr.
C. Alley Jr.
C. Broodo
C. Tyson
J. Roberts
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Mills 21 4 1 8/15 2/6 3/4 4 19 0 0 1 1 3
D. Jarreau 4 1 3 1/5 0/2 2/2 2 17 0 0 2 0 1
J. Gorham 4 6 0 2/5 0/1 0/0 1 14 0 0 0 3 3
C. Harris Jr. 3 1 0 1/2 0/0 1/1 0 18 1 2 1 1 0
C. Alley Jr. 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/1 2 7 0 0 0 1 1
C. Broodo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Tyson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Roberts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 66 37 9 27/65 2/20 10/12 20 200 3 3 9 16 21
Oregon
Starters
A. Mathis
P. Pritchard
F. Okoro
C. Duarte
S. Juiston
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Mathis 18 0 1 6/11 5/9 1/1 2 25 1 0 0 0 0
P. Pritchard 16 2 5 5/11 2/5 4/5 2 37 2 0 2 0 2
F. Okoro 12 4 1 4/4 0/0 4/6 2 26 0 1 1 1 3
C. Duarte 8 3 4 3/4 2/3 0/0 1 30 0 1 3 0 3
S. Juiston 6 6 3 3/9 0/3 0/0 1 25 0 0 3 0 6
Starters
A. Mathis
P. Pritchard
F. Okoro
C. Duarte
S. Juiston
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Mathis 18 0 1 6/11 5/9 1/1 2 25 1 0 0 0 0
P. Pritchard 16 2 5 5/11 2/5 4/5 2 37 2 0 2 0 2
F. Okoro 12 4 1 4/4 0/0 4/6 2 26 0 1 1 1 3
C. Duarte 8 3 4 3/4 2/3 0/0 1 30 0 1 3 0 3
S. Juiston 6 6 3 3/9 0/3 0/0 1 25 0 0 3 0 6
Bench
W. Richardson
C. Lawson
C. Walker
A. Patterson
E. Omoruyi
E. Williams Jr.
W. Johnson
L. Osborn
L. Wur
N. Dante
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
W. Richardson 11 5 2 3/5 1/1 4/5 2 23 1 0 0 2 3
C. Lawson 4 1 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 3 13 0 0 0 0 1
C. Walker 2 3 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 3 16 0 0 1 0 3
A. Patterson 1 1 0 0/1 0/0 1/2 0 5 0 0 1 0 1
E. Omoruyi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Williams Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Osborn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Wur - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Dante - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 78 25 17 26/48 10/21 16/21 16 200 4 2 11 3 22
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores