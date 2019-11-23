Dickinson’s 3 in triple overtime gives Boise St. 82-76 win
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) Marcus Dickinson nailed a trey to give Boise State the lead in triple overtime and the Broncos held on to beat Pacific 82-76 on Saturday night.
The game was tied at 74-74 when Dickinson hit the 3 with 2:00 remaining. Justinian Jessup was fouled attempting a 3-pointer 50 seconds later. He made all three free-throw attempts for an 80-74 advantage. Dickinson finished the scoring, making two free throws with 16 seconds left.
Jessup totaled 22 points and Dickinson had 16 for the Broncos (3-2).
The Tigers were a finger-tip away from winning in regulation when Jeremiah Bailey grabbed the rebound off Jahlil Tripp's missed 3 and scored underneath, but time had run out and the teams moved on to overtime.
Tripp had 22 points to lead Pacific (5-3), which had won three in a row before falling to the Broncos. Justin Moore and Broc Finstuen added 14 apiece.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|26.0
|Min. Per Game
|26.0
|12.0
|Pts. Per Game
|12.0
|4.1
|Ast. Per Game
|4.1
|3.3
|Reb. Per Game
|3.3
|39.5
|Field Goal %
|48.5
|39.4
|Three Point %
|53.8
|87.2
|Free Throw %
|75.8
|Defensive rebound by RayJ Dennis
|6.0
|Justin Moore missed jump shot
|8.0
|+ 1
|Marcus Dickinson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|18.0
|+ 1
|Marcus Dickinson made 1st of 2 free throws
|18.0
|Personal foul on Justin Moore
|18.0
|+ 2
|Jahlil Tripp made jump shot
|18.0
|Turnover on Justinian Jessup
|34.0
|Offensive foul on Justinian Jessup
|34.0
|Defensive rebound by Justinian Jessup
|1:01
|Jahlil Tripp missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:03
|+ 1
|Justinian Jessup made 3rd of 3 free throws
|1:14
|Team Stats
|Points
|82
|76
|Field Goals
|25-64 (39.1%)
|25-59 (42.4%)
|3-Pointers
|11-23 (47.8%)
|3-12 (25.0%)
|Free Throws
|21-28 (75.0%)
|23-35 (65.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|48
|Offensive
|8
|14
|Defensive
|25
|34
|Team
|0
|0
|Assists
|10
|7
|Steals
|10
|8
|Blocks
|0
|7
|Turnovers
|18
|21
|Fouls
|25
|25
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Boise State 3-2
|83.3 PPG
|39.8 RPG
|13.8 APG
|Pacific 5-3
|68.9 PPG
|38.3 RPG
|11.6 APG
|
|39.1
|FG%
|42.4
|
|
|47.8
|3PT FG%
|25.0
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|65.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Jessup
|22
|4
|1
|6/18
|3/10
|7/8
|4
|51
|1
|0
|4
|1
|3
|M. Dickinson
|16
|2
|3
|3/7
|2/4
|8/8
|2
|48
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|A. Hobbs
|11
|9
|2
|5/8
|1/1
|0/0
|5
|47
|2
|0
|3
|2
|7
|R. Williams
|8
|6
|1
|3/9
|0/0
|2/4
|4
|24
|1
|0
|3
|3
|3
|D. Alston Jr.
|6
|4
|1
|2/12
|2/3
|0/0
|5
|28
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Dennis
|8
|1
|2
|3/4
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|15
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|R. Jorch
|7
|4
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|3/6
|4
|30
|2
|0
|3
|0
|4
|M. Rice
|4
|3
|0
|1/4
|1/2
|1/2
|1
|32
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2
|E. Akot
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Armus
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Kigab
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Shaver Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Huang
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Abercrombie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Berry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|82
|33
|10
|25/64
|11/23
|21/28
|25
|275
|10
|0
|18
|8
|25
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Tripp
|22
|4
|2
|7/17
|0/4
|8/9
|4
|36
|2
|0
|5
|1
|3
|J. Moore
|14
|7
|2
|4/12
|0/0
|6/7
|4
|44
|1
|0
|6
|0
|7
|A. McCray
|1
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|9
|0
|1
|3
|1
|1
|A. Vereen
|0
|2
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|D. Jenkins
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Finstuen
|14
|5
|0
|5/7
|0/1
|4/8
|3
|32
|1
|1
|2
|3
|2
|G. Chivichyan
|11
|1
|0
|4/9
|2/4
|1/2
|2
|32
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Bailey
|8
|10
|0
|3/6
|1/3
|1/2
|4
|44
|1
|0
|1
|3
|7
|J. Hampshire
|4
|12
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|2/4
|3
|38
|0
|3
|0
|5
|7
|S. Fritz
|2
|4
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|6
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|P. Crockrell II
|0
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|11
|3
|1
|3
|0
|1
|J. Price-Noel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Brahmbhatt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Salazar
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Rooks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|76
|48
|7
|25/59
|3/12
|23/35
|25
|275
|8
|7
|21
|14
|34
