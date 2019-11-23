BOISE
Dickinson’s 3 in triple overtime gives Boise St. 82-76 win

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) Marcus Dickinson nailed a trey to give Boise State the lead in triple overtime and the Broncos held on to beat Pacific 82-76 on Saturday night.

The game was tied at 74-74 when Dickinson hit the 3 with 2:00 remaining. Justinian Jessup was fouled attempting a 3-pointer 50 seconds later. He made all three free-throw attempts for an 80-74 advantage. Dickinson finished the scoring, making two free throws with 16 seconds left.

Jessup totaled 22 points and Dickinson had 16 for the Broncos (3-2).

The Tigers were a finger-tip away from winning in regulation when Jeremiah Bailey grabbed the rebound off Jahlil Tripp's missed 3 and scored underneath, but time had run out and the teams moved on to overtime.

Tripp had 22 points to lead Pacific (5-3), which had won three in a row before falling to the Broncos. Justin Moore and Broc Finstuen added 14 apiece.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Alston Jr.
J. Moore
26.0 Min. Per Game 26.0
12.0 Pts. Per Game 12.0
4.1 Ast. Per Game 4.1
3.3 Reb. Per Game 3.3
39.5 Field Goal % 48.5
39.4 Three Point % 53.8
87.2 Free Throw % 75.8
  Defensive rebound by RayJ Dennis 6.0
  Justin Moore missed jump shot 8.0
+ 1 Marcus Dickinson made 2nd of 2 free throws 18.0
+ 1 Marcus Dickinson made 1st of 2 free throws 18.0
  Personal foul on Justin Moore 18.0
+ 2 Jahlil Tripp made jump shot 18.0
  Turnover on Justinian Jessup 34.0
  Offensive foul on Justinian Jessup 34.0
  Defensive rebound by Justinian Jessup 1:01
  Jahlil Tripp missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:03
+ 1 Justinian Jessup made 3rd of 3 free throws 1:14
Team Stats
Points 82 76
Field Goals 25-64 (39.1%) 25-59 (42.4%)
3-Pointers 11-23 (47.8%) 3-12 (25.0%)
Free Throws 21-28 (75.0%) 23-35 (65.7%)
Total Rebounds 33 48
Offensive 8 14
Defensive 25 34
Team 0 0
Assists 10 7
Steals 10 8
Blocks 0 7
Turnovers 18 21
Fouls 25 25
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
J. Jessup G
22 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
0
J. Tripp G
22 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
12OT2OT3OTT
away team logo Boise State 3-2 2333791082
home team logo Pacific 5-3 203679476
Alex G. Spanos Center Stockton, CA
Alex G. Spanos Center Stockton, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Boise State 3-2 83.3 PPG 39.8 RPG 13.8 APG
home team logo Pacific 5-3 68.9 PPG 38.3 RPG 11.6 APG
Key Players
3
J. Jessup G 12.0 PPG 5.0 RPG 2.8 APG 32.7 FG%
0
J. Tripp G 11.1 PPG 7.7 RPG 1.0 APG 56.0 FG%
Top Scorers
3
J. Jessup G 22 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
0
J. Tripp G 22 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
39.1 FG% 42.4
47.8 3PT FG% 25.0
75.0 FT% 65.7
Boise State
Starters
J. Jessup
M. Dickinson
A. Hobbs
R. Williams
D. Alston Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Jessup 22 4 1 6/18 3/10 7/8 4 51 1 0 4 1 3
M. Dickinson 16 2 3 3/7 2/4 8/8 2 48 1 0 0 1 1
A. Hobbs 11 9 2 5/8 1/1 0/0 5 47 2 0 3 2 7
R. Williams 8 6 1 3/9 0/0 2/4 4 24 1 0 3 3 3
D. Alston Jr. 6 4 1 2/12 2/3 0/0 5 28 1 0 2 0 4
Starters
J. Jessup
M. Dickinson
A. Hobbs
R. Williams
D. Alston Jr.
Bench
R. Dennis
R. Jorch
M. Rice
E. Akot
M. Armus
A. Kigab
M. Shaver Jr.
B. Huang
R. Abercrombie
C. Berry
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Dennis 8 1 2 3/4 2/3 0/0 0 15 0 0 1 0 1
R. Jorch 7 4 0 2/2 0/0 3/6 4 30 2 0 3 0 4
M. Rice 4 3 0 1/4 1/2 1/2 1 32 2 0 2 1 2
E. Akot - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Armus - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Kigab - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Shaver Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Huang - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Abercrombie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Berry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 82 33 10 25/64 11/23 21/28 25 275 10 0 18 8 25
Pacific
Starters
J. Tripp
J. Moore
A. McCray
A. Vereen
D. Jenkins
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Tripp 22 4 2 7/17 0/4 8/9 4 36 2 0 5 1 3
J. Moore 14 7 2 4/12 0/0 6/7 4 44 1 0 6 0 7
A. McCray 1 2 0 0/1 0/0 1/2 4 9 0 1 3 1 1
A. Vereen 0 2 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 16 0 0 0 0 2
D. Jenkins 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 1 0 0
Starters
J. Tripp
J. Moore
A. McCray
A. Vereen
D. Jenkins
Bench
B. Finstuen
G. Chivichyan
J. Bailey
J. Hampshire
S. Fritz
P. Crockrell II
J. Price-Noel
J. Brahmbhatt
J. Salazar
T. Rooks
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Finstuen 14 5 0 5/7 0/1 4/8 3 32 1 1 2 3 2
G. Chivichyan 11 1 0 4/9 2/4 1/2 2 32 0 0 0 0 1
J. Bailey 8 10 0 3/6 1/3 1/2 4 44 1 0 1 3 7
J. Hampshire 4 12 0 1/3 0/0 2/4 3 38 0 3 0 5 7
S. Fritz 2 4 0 1/1 0/0 0/1 0 6 0 1 0 1 3
P. Crockrell II 0 1 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 11 3 1 3 0 1
J. Price-Noel - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brahmbhatt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Salazar - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Rooks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 76 48 7 25/59 3/12 23/35 25 275 8 7 21 14 34
