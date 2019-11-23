STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) Marcus Dickinson nailed a trey to give Boise State the lead in triple overtime and the Broncos held on to beat Pacific 82-76 on Saturday night.

The game was tied at 74-74 when Dickinson hit the 3 with 2:00 remaining. Justinian Jessup was fouled attempting a 3-pointer 50 seconds later. He made all three free-throw attempts for an 80-74 advantage. Dickinson finished the scoring, making two free throws with 16 seconds left.

Jessup totaled 22 points and Dickinson had 16 for the Broncos (3-2).

The Tigers were a finger-tip away from winning in regulation when Jeremiah Bailey grabbed the rebound off Jahlil Tripp's missed 3 and scored underneath, but time had run out and the teams moved on to overtime.

Tripp had 22 points to lead Pacific (5-3), which had won three in a row before falling to the Broncos. Justin Moore and Broc Finstuen added 14 apiece.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.