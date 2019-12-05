CSFULL
Pacific holds off Cal State Fullerton late, wins 62-59

  Dec 05, 2019

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) Jahlil Tripp scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Gary Chivichyan added another 16 points as Pacific held off Cal State Fullerton late to post a 62-59 victory on Wednesday night.

Fullerton tied the game with about four minutes remaining on a layup by Davon Clare and it remained tied until Amari McCray scored to put the Tigers up, 59-57. Justin Moore added two more with 1:12 left to play.

Austen Awosika scored at the basket with just under a minute left to get the Titans within two, 61-59, but he missed a jumper with :14 left that would have cut the Pacific lead to a point and Brandon Kamga missed a 3-pointer with :02 remaining that would have tied the game.

Pacific (8-3) won for the seventh time in eight games on their home floor.

Kamga finished with 18 points for Fullerton (3-6). Awosika added 10 points.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
A. Awosika
J. Moore
27.6 Min. Per Game 27.6
10.8 Pts. Per Game 10.8
3.8 Ast. Per Game 3.8
3.5 Reb. Per Game 3.5
43.0 Field Goal % 44.8
15.8 Three Point % 50.0
59.6 Free Throw % 73.2
  Defensive rebound by Pacific 38:42
  Brandon Kamga missed 3-pt. jump shot 0.0
  Offensive rebound by Vincent Lee 10.0
  Austen Awosika missed jump shot, blocked by Amari McCray 12.0
  Defensive rebound by Davon Clare 19.0
  Gary Chivichyan missed 2nd of 2 free throws 19.0
+ 1 Gary Chivichyan made 1st of 2 free throws 19.0
  Personal foul on Daniel Venzant 19.0
  Offensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp 26.0
  Justin Moore missed jump shot 28.0
+ 2 Austen Awosika made jump shot 56.0
Team Stats
Points 59 62
Field Goals 23-48 (47.9%) 24-48 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 5-15 (33.3%) 4-9 (44.4%)
Free Throws 8-15 (53.3%) 10-19 (52.6%)
Total Rebounds 26 35
Offensive 5 8
Defensive 20 25
Team 1 2
Assists 5 11
Steals 3 5
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 9 10
Fouls 20 20
Technicals 0 0
1
B. Kamga G
18 PTS, 3 REB
11
G. Chivichyan G
16 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo CSFullerton 3-6 263359
home team logo Pacific 8-3 313162
Team Stats
away team logo CSFullerton 3-6 61.2 PPG 36.4 RPG 9.2 APG
home team logo Pacific 8-3 69.7 PPG 38 RPG 11.7 APG
Key Players
1
B. Kamga G 11.0 PPG 4.6 RPG 0.9 APG 34.7 FG%
0
J. Tripp G 12.5 PPG 6.9 RPG 1.2 APG 50.5 FG%
Top Scorers
1
B. Kamga G 18 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
0
J. Tripp G 16 PTS 10 REB 2 AST
47.9 FG% 50.0
33.3 3PT FG% 44.4
53.3 FT% 52.6
Starters
B. Kamga
A. Awosika
D. Clare
W. Arnold
J. Wang
V. Lee
J. Pitts
T. San Antonio
D. Venzant
J. Rowe
D. Bradley
E. Taban
J. Jones Jr.
M. Mojus
R. Torres
C. Carter
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
V. Lee 8 6 0 3/3 0/0 2/2 0 22 0 0 0 2 4
J. Pitts 4 3 0 2/2 0/0 0/1 2 10 0 0 0 2 1
T. San Antonio 4 3 0 1/3 1/2 1/2 1 23 1 0 2 0 3
D. Venzant 3 0 1 1/2 0/0 1/2 3 9 0 0 0 0 0
J. Rowe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Taban - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jones Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Mojus - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Torres - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Carter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 59 25 5 23/48 5/15 8/15 20 200 3 2 9 5 20
J. Tripp
J. Moore
A. McCray
B. Finstuen
J. Price-Noel
G. Chivichyan
D. Jenkins
J. Hampshire
P. Crockrell II
A. Vereen
S. Fritz
J. Bailey
J. Brahmbhatt
J. Salazar
T. Rooks
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Chivichyan 16 1 1 6/11 3/5 1/2 1 21 0 0 0 0 1
D. Jenkins 4 1 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 25 0 0 0 0 1
J. Hampshire 4 5 1 2/4 0/0 0/0 0 13 0 1 1 2 3
P. Crockrell II 3 1 3 1/3 0/0 1/2 3 11 0 0 0 0 1
A. Vereen 1 0 0 0/1 0/0 1/2 1 9 0 0 0 0 0
S. Fritz 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 3 8 0 1 0 0 1
J. Bailey 0 4 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 3 11 0 0 2 0 4
J. Brahmbhatt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Salazar - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Rooks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 62 33 11 24/48 4/9 10/19 20 200 5 4 10 8 25
