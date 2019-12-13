NEB
Phinisee, Jackson-Davis lead Hoosiers past Nebraska in OT

  • Dec 13, 2019

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) Rob Phinisee spent the first part of this season watching his Indiana teammates do the heavy lifting as he recovered from injuries.

On Friday night, he finally showed everyone what he could do when healthy.

The sophomore guard scored seven of his season-high 16 points at the start of overtime, set up another basket with an assist and helped the Hoosiers hold off Nebraska 96-90.

''It was very satisfying actually,'' he said. ''I really made shots when my team needed them and really just tried to make a big play when my team needed it.''

And on a night the Hoosiers defense got shredded again, the Hoosiers needed everything Phinisee could muster as he tries to play himself back into game shape.

He's already missed five games this season with abdominal and ankle injuries as well as a concussion, and after playing a key role in Tuesday's victory over Connecticut, Phinisee went 6 of 10 from the field, made two 3-pointers and dished out four assists - logging a season-high 26 1/2 minutes.

''Rob being back basically saved us all week,'' coach Archie Miller said. ''He's a guy who's engaged and you could tell tonight he's a guy who's got his bounce back.''

Phinisee had plenty of help as Indiana (10-1, 1-1 Big Ten) won its second straight.

Freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 22 of his season-high 25 points in the second half and grabbed 15 rebounds for his fifth double-double. Justin Smith also added 16 points and 10 rebounds.

The Cornhuskers (4-6, 0-1) certainly made things difficult.

They rallied from an eight-point deficit in the final four minutes of regulation, forcing overtime when Dachon Bruke Jr. made a 3 to tie the score at 82 with 1 second left. He finished with a career 25.

But Phinisee opened the overtime by driving for the go-ahead layup. And after Jackson-Davis made 1 of 2 free throws, Phinisee knocked down a 3 to make it 88-82, drove for a layup to give the Hoosiers a five-point lead and then dished to Jackson-Davis for another layup to make it 94-88.

Nebraska didn't get closer than two the rest of the game.

''Disappointing, obviously, but I told our guys if we go out and play with that kind of effort we're going to have a chance to win a lot of games this year,'' Cornhuskers coach Fred Hoiberg said. ''We got the ball where we wanted to get it most of the night, unfortunately, we didn't do it late.

BIG PICTURE

Nebraska: With 14 newcomers this season, the Cornhuskers needed some time to time to jell. But in their sixth consecutive game outside of Lincoln, it looks like Nebraska may have found a solution - even without starting guard Jervay Green. Nebraska played a solid game, especially defensively, and repeatedly took advantage of Indiana's defensive breakdowns to get to the rim.

Indiana: When the Hoosiers failed to knock out Nebraska early, they settled down and gutted out another victory. While the early season schedule hasn't produced a lot of wins over impressive teams, Indiana has continued to demonstrate its toughness by fighting through scoring droughts, overcoming obstacles and finding different ways to win.

STAT SHEET

Nebraska: Before the game, school officials announced Green had been suspended indefinitely for violating team rules. ... Cam Mack had 15 points and 10 assists while Yvan Ouedraogo had nine points and 10 rebounds. ... Thorir Thorbjarnarson had 17 points. ... The Cornhuskers forced 15 turnovers, committed nine and went 12 of 32 on 3s. ... Nebraska has lost three straight overall and had its longest winning streak in the series end at three.

Indiana: Phinisee also had four assists and Aljami Durham scored 14 points. ... The Hoosiers had a 54-31 rebounding advantage and went 27 of 38 at the free-throw line compared to Nebraska, which was 12 of 18 on free throws. ... Indiana was 5 of 25 on 3s. ... Starting guard Devonte Green played only 4 1/2 minutes after halftime because his Achilles tendon was bothering him, Miller said.

UP NEXT

The Cornhuskers host Purdue on Sunday, their first home game since Nov. 22.

Indiana takes a week off before returning to action against Notre Dame in Indianapolis on Dec. 21.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
C. Mack
A. Durham
29.5 Min. Per Game 29.5
12.7 Pts. Per Game 12.7
2.9 Ast. Per Game 2.9
2.4 Reb. Per Game 2.4
42.1 Field Goal % 50.0
29.0 Three Point % 41.0
59.1 Free Throw % 85.4
  Offensive rebound by Kevin Cross 0.0
  Dachon Burke Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 2.0
+ 1 Justin Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 7.0
+ 1 Justin Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 7.0
  Personal foul on Charlie Easley 4.0
  Defensive rebound by Justin Smith 8.0
  Kevin Cross missed 2nd of 2 free throws 8.0
+ 1 Kevin Cross made 1st of 2 free throws 8.0
  Personal foul on Damezi Anderson 9.0
  Offensive rebound by Kevin Cross 9.0
  Cam Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot 11.0
Team Stats
Points 90 96
Field Goals 33-75 (44.0%) 32-68 (47.1%)
3-Pointers 12-32 (37.5%) 5-25 (20.0%)
Free Throws 12-18 (66.7%) 27-38 (71.1%)
Total Rebounds 31 54
Offensive 8 16
Defensive 20 34
Team 3 4
Assists 19 14
Steals 5 5
Blocks 0 6
Turnovers 9 14
Fouls 23 14
Technicals 0 0
11
D. Burke Jr. G
25 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
4
T. Jackson-Davis F
25 PTS, 15 REB, 2 AST
Assembly Hall Bloomington, IN
away team logo Nebraska 4-6 75.2 PPG 37.5 RPG 13.7 APG
home team logo Indiana 10-1 82.0 PPG 42.5 RPG 14.2 APG
11
D. Burke Jr. G 13.3 PPG 3.6 RPG 1.3 APG 42.2 FG%
4
T. Jackson-Davis F 15.1 PPG 9.1 RPG 0.9 APG 64.4 FG%
11
D. Burke Jr. G 25 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
4
T. Jackson-Davis F 25 PTS 15 REB 2 AST
44.0 FG% 47.1
37.5 3PT FG% 20.0
66.7 FT% 71.1
Nebraska
Starters
D. Burke Jr.
H. Cheatham
T. Thorbjarnarson
C. Mack
Y. Ouedraogo
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Burke Jr. 25 1 2 9/16 4/8 3/4 4 40 2 0 2 0 1
H. Cheatham 21 6 3 7/15 2/6 5/6 2 41 0 0 0 0 6
T. Thorbjarnarson 17 1 1 7/12 3/5 0/0 4 42 0 0 1 0 1
C. Mack 15 3 10 5/14 3/8 2/2 3 45 2 0 4 0 3
Y. Ouedraogo 9 10 1 4/11 0/0 1/4 4 32 1 0 2 5 5
Bench
K. Cross
M. Kavas
C. Easley
S. Stevenson
D. Walker
D. Banton
A. Arop
J. Piatkowski
J. Green
B. Porter
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Cross 3 7 2 1/3 0/2 1/2 2 13 0 0 0 3 4
M. Kavas 0 0 0 0/3 0/3 0/0 2 10 0 0 0 0 0
C. Easley 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 2 0 0 0 0 0
S. Stevenson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Banton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Arop - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Piatkowski - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Porter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 90 28 19 33/75 12/32 12/18 23 225 5 0 9 8 20
Indiana
Starters
T. Jackson-Davis
J. Smith
A. Durham
J. Brunk
D. Green
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Jackson-Davis 25 15 2 9/12 0/0 7/11 0 35 1 3 1 6 9
J. Smith 16 10 2 5/9 0/2 6/10 1 40 0 1 2 3 7
A. Durham 14 3 3 4/10 2/5 4/4 5 32 0 0 2 0 3
J. Brunk 8 5 0 3/4 0/0 2/2 2 18 0 0 4 1 4
D. Green 5 1 1 2/7 1/5 0/0 1 14 1 0 2 0 1
Bench
R. Phinisee
D. Anderson
R. Thompson
D. Davis
J. Hunter
A. Franklin
N. Childress
C. Bybee
A. Chapman
J. Henderson
M. Shipp
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Phinisee 16 2 4 6/10 2/4 2/2 1 27 1 0 1 0 2
D. Anderson 5 6 0 0/4 0/3 5/6 2 16 1 0 1 2 4
R. Thompson 3 4 0 1/4 0/1 1/2 1 9 0 1 0 2 2
D. Davis 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 7 1 0 0 0 0
J. Hunter 2 3 0 1/3 0/1 0/1 0 10 0 0 0 2 1
A. Franklin 0 1 2 0/4 0/4 0/0 0 17 0 1 1 0 1
N. Childress - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Bybee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Chapman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Henderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Shipp - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 96 50 14 32/68 5/25 27/38 14 225 5 6 14 16 34
