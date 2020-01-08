DUQ
Weathers scores 15, Duquesne throttles Saint Joseph's 78-60

  • AP
  • Jan 08, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Marcus Weathers scored 15 points, leading four into double figures, as Duquesne defeated Saint Joseph's 78-60 on Wednesday night, holding the Hawks to 29% shooting.

Sincere Carry added 14 points and six rebounds for the Dukes, Baylee Steele added 12 and Maceo Austin 11.

The Dukes (13-2) have started 3-0 in Atlantic-10 Conference play for the fourth time in school history. Duquesne's defense held the Hawks (3-12, 0-3) to their lowest series point total since 1986.

Cameron Brown had 17 points and eight rebounds for the Hawks, Myles Douglas added 12 points. Lorenzo Edwards had 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Ryan Daly, whose 20 points per game heading into the contest led the Hawks, shot only 13 percent for the game (1 of 8) for three points in 34 minutes.

Duquesne plays George Washington on the road on Saturday. Saint Joseph's plays Davidson on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Evan Buckley 10.0
  Chereef Knox missed 3-pt. jump shot 12.0
+ 1 Jake Harper made 2nd of 2 free throws 23.0
  Jake Harper missed 1st of 2 free throws 23.0
  Shooting foul on Greg Smith 23.0
  Offensive rebound by Jake Harper 24.0
  James Ellis missed layup 25.0
  Turnover on Cameron Brown 25.0
  Shooting foul on James Ellis 42.0
+ 2 Toliver Freeman made driving dunk, assist by Cameron Brown 43.0
  Defensive rebound by Duquesne 46.0
Team Stats
Points 78 60
Field Goals 30-60 (50.0%) 21-73 (28.8%)
3-Pointers 8-27 (29.6%) 5-35 (14.3%)
Free Throws 10-15 (66.7%) 13-22 (59.1%)
Total Rebounds 38 51
Offensive 8 20
Defensive 28 23
Team 2 8
Assists 15 9
Steals 4 2
Blocks 9 5
Turnovers 7 10
Fouls 17 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
M. Weathers F
15 PTS, 6 REB
home team logo
3
C. Brown G
17 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Duquesne 13-2 384078
home team logo Saint Joseph's 3-12 233760
Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena Philadelphia, PA
Team Stats
away team logo Duquesne 13-2 73.1 PPG 38 RPG 13.8 APG
home team logo Saint Joseph's 3-12 69.9 PPG 41.7 RPG 13.0 APG
Key Players
5
M. Weathers F 14.4 PPG 8.1 RPG 1.9 APG 60.3 FG%
3
C. Brown G 7.9 PPG 4.1 RPG 1.4 APG 38.9 FG%
Top Scorers
5
M. Weathers F 15 PTS 6 REB 0 AST
3
C. Brown G 17 PTS 8 REB 1 AST
50.0 FG% 28.8
29.6 3PT FG% 14.3
66.7 FT% 59.1
Duquesne
Starters
M. Weathers
S. Carry
M. Austin
L. Norman Jr.
M. Hughes
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Weathers 15 6 0 7/11 0/2 1/3 3 31 0 2 2 0 6
S. Carry 14 6 4 6/12 1/4 1/2 1 33 0 1 1 1 5
M. Austin 11 2 3 4/8 1/5 2/2 1 29 1 0 0 0 2
L. Norman Jr. 8 3 0 3/8 2/6 0/0 0 22 1 0 0 1 2
M. Hughes 5 5 0 2/4 0/0 1/2 5 18 0 4 1 1 4
Bench
B. Steele
T. Dunn-Martin
J. Harper
A. Rotroff
J. Ellis
E. Buckley
A. Miller
C. Davis
F. Hughes
A. Kelly
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Steele 12 7 0 4/6 2/4 2/2 2 25 1 0 1 2 5
T. Dunn-Martin 8 4 8 3/8 2/5 0/0 1 22 1 0 2 1 3
J. Harper 3 1 0 0/0 0/0 3/4 0 1 0 0 0 1 0
A. Rotroff 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 1 0 1 0
J. Ellis 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 1 0 0 0
E. Buckley 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 1
A. Miller 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 0 0
C. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Hughes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Kelly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 78 36 15 30/60 8/27 10/15 17 200 4 9 7 8 28
Saint Joseph's
Starters
C. Brown
M. Douglas
T. Freeman
R. Daly
A. Longpre
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Brown 17 8 1 6/14 3/7 2/3 1 29 0 1 2 5 3
M. Douglas 12 5 0 5/14 0/4 2/2 1 29 0 0 2 3 2
T. Freeman 8 2 0 3/7 0/2 2/5 0 18 0 0 0 1 1
R. Daly 3 5 3 1/8 0/3 1/2 2 34 1 1 1 2 3
A. Longpre 2 5 3 0/6 0/5 2/4 1 23 0 0 0 0 5
Bench
L. Edwards
C. Knox
G. Smith
D. Ashley
T. Funk
G. Foster Jr.
R. Moore
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Edwards 11 12 1 3/9 1/5 4/5 3 26 0 2 2 6 6
C. Knox 5 2 0 2/11 1/8 0/1 4 20 1 1 3 0 2
G. Smith 2 3 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 3 0
D. Ashley 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 11 0 0 0 0 1
T. Funk - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Foster Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 60 43 9 21/73 5/35 13/22 14 200 2 5 10 20 23
