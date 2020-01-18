COLOST
Martin scores 19 to lift Colorado St. over Air Force 78-65

  • Jan 18, 2020

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) Kris Martin had 19 points off the bench to lead Colorado State to a 78-65 win over Air Force on Saturday.

Nico Carvacho scored 10 points with 13 rebounds for his second double-double of the week. David Roddy had 13 points for Colorado State (13-7, 4-3 Mountain West Conference), which won its fourth straight game and sixth in its last seven. Kendle Moore added 13 points. Isaiah Stevens had 11 points.

Lavelle Scottie had 16 points for the Falcons (9-10, 3-4) as did Sid Tomes. A.J. Walker had 11 points.

Colorado State matches up against Fresno State at home on Wednesday. Air Force plays Utah State on the road on Tuesday.

1st Half
COLOST Rams 32
AF Falcons 27

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Air Force  
19:40   Lavelle Scottie missed jump shot  
19:38   Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
19:22   Isaiah Stevens missed jump shot  
19:20   Defensive rebound by Caleb Morris  
19:11 +2 Ryan Swan made layup, assist by Lavelle Scottie 0-2
18:44   Adam Thistlewood missed jump shot  
18:42   Defensive rebound by Sid Tomes  
18:30 +2 Lavelle Scottie made jump shot 0-4
18:14   Adam Thistlewood missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:12   Offensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
18:03 +2 Nico Carvacho made layup, assist by David Roddy 2-4
17:39   A.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:37   Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
17:15   Kendle Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:13   Defensive rebound by Caleb Morris  
17:08 +3 Lavelle Scottie made 3-pt. jump shot 2-7
16:31 +2 Nico Carvacho made jump shot 4-7
16:23   Bad pass turnover on A.J. Walker, stolen by Adam Thistlewood  
16:14   Shooting foul on Caleb Morris  
16:14 +1 Isaiah Stevens made 1st of 2 free throws 5-7
16:14 +1 Isaiah Stevens made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-7
16:06   Personal foul on Isaiah Stevens  
16:03   Lost ball turnover on Lavelle Scottie, stolen by Kendle Moore  
15:56 +2 Kendle Moore made layup 8-7
15:39   Lavelle Scottie missed jump shot  
15:37   Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
15:28 +3 David Roddy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendle Moore 11-7
15:15   A.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:13   Defensive rebound by David Roddy  
14:52   David Roddy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:50   Defensive rebound by Sid Tomes  
14:39   Bad pass turnover on Ryan Swan  
14:30   David Roddy missed jump shot  
14:28   Defensive rebound by Ryan Swan  
14:19   Lost ball turnover on Sid Tomes  
13:57   Hyron Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:55   Defensive rebound by Keaton Van Soelen  
13:40   Sid Tomes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:38   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stevens  
13:32 +2 Hyron Edwards made layup 13-7
13:01   Personal foul on Dischon Thomas  
12:43   Bad pass turnover on Chris Joyce  
12:34   Isaiah Stevens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:32   Defensive rebound by A.J. Walker  
12:24   Personal foul on Hyron Edwards  
12:19 +2 A.J. Walker made reverse layup 13-9
11:58   Kris Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:56   Defensive rebound by Keaton Van Soelen  
11:40   Chris Joyce missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:38   Offensive rebound by Abe Kinrade  
11:38   Personal foul on Dischon Thomas  
11:36   Traveling violation turnover on Keaton Van Soelen  
11:08 +3 Kris Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Adam Thistlewood 16-9
10:51   Abe Kinrade missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:49   Defensive rebound by Kris Martin  
10:45   Adam Thistlewood missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:43   Defensive rebound by Chris Joyce  
10:43   Personal foul on Nico Carvacho  
10:28   A.J. Walker missed jump shot  
10:26   Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
10:19   Traveling violation turnover on Nico Carvacho  
10:09   Caleb Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:07   Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
9:47   Adam Thistlewood missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:45   Defensive rebound by Air Force  
9:37   Personal foul on Kris Martin  
9:15   Caleb Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:13   Defensive rebound by Hyron Edwards  
9:06   Kris Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:04   Defensive rebound by Ryan Swan  
8:58   A.J. Walker missed layup  
8:56   Defensive rebound by Adam Thistlewood  
8:33   Personal foul on Ryan Swan  
8:26   Bad pass turnover on Kendle Moore, stolen by Sid Tomes  
8:25   Personal foul on Nico Carvacho  
8:25 +1 Sid Tomes made 1st of 2 free throws 16-10
8:25 +1 Sid Tomes made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-11
8:10   Isaiah Stevens missed jump shot  
8:08   Offensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
8:08   Personal foul on Lavelle Scottie  
7:49   Traveling violation turnover on Nico Carvacho  
7:41   Bad pass turnover on Ryan Swan  
7:30   Kendle Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:28   Defensive rebound by Carter Murphy  
7:28   Personal foul on John Tonje  
7:28 +1 Carter Murphy made 1st of 2 free throws 16-12
7:28 +1 Carter Murphy made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-13
7:10 +2 David Roddy made jump shot 18-13
6:55 +3 Sid Tomes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Swan 18-16
6:35   Personal foul on Carter Murphy  
6:24 +2 Kendle Moore made layup 20-16
6:03 +2 Sid Tomes made jump shot 20-18
5:39   David Roddy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:37   Defensive rebound by Lavelle Scottie  
5:20   Carter Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:18   Defensive rebound by John Tonje  
5:13   Personal foul on Sid Tomes  
5:04 +3 John Tonje made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Stevens 23-18
4:46 +2 Keaton Van Soelen made layup 23-20
4:29   Kendle Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:27   Defensive rebound by Sid Tomes  
4:10 +2 Lavelle Scottie made jump shot, assist by A.J. Walker 23-22
3:53   Adam Thistlewood missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:51   Defensive rebound by Keaton Van Soelen  
3:37   Carter Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:35   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stevens  
3:25 +3 John Tonje made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Roddy 26-22
3:08   A.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:06   Offensive rebound by Air Force  
3:06   Personal foul on Kendle Moore  
3:06 +1 Carter Murphy made 1st of 2 free throws 26-23
3:06   Carter Murphy missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:06   Defensive rebound by David Roddy  
2:41 +2 Nico Carvacho made layup, assist by Hyron Edwards 28-23
2:21   Carter Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:19   Offensive rebound by Air Force  
2:09   A.J. Walker missed jump shot  
2:07   Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
2:02   Shooting foul on A.J. Walker  
2:02 +1 John Tonje made 1st of 2 free throws 29-23
2:02   John Tonje missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:02   Defensive rebound by Lavelle Scottie  
1:33   Ryan Swan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:31   Offensive rebound by Chris Joyce  
1:32   Personal foul on Isaiah Stevens  
1:32 +1 Chris Joyce made 1st of 2 free throws 29-24
1:32 +1 Chris Joyce made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-25
1:17   Personal foul on A.J. Walker  
1:17   Nico Carvacho missed free throw  
1:17   Defensive rebound by Chris Joyce  
1:00   Ryan Swan missed fade-away jump shot  
58.0   Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
40.0   Hyron Edwards missed layup  
38.0   Offensive rebound by Hyron Edwards  
31.0 +3 Isaiah Stevens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hyron Edwards 32-25
9.0   Personal foul on Kris Martin  
9.0 +1 Lavelle Scottie made 1st of 2 free throws 32-26
9.0 +1 Lavelle Scottie made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-27
3.0   Isaiah Stevens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Chris Joyce  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
COLOST Rams 46
AF Falcons 38

Time Team Play Score
19:50 +3 Adam Thistlewood made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Roddy 35-27
19:31 +3 Sid Tomes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by A.J. Walker 35-30
19:13   Adam Thistlewood missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:11   Defensive rebound by Ryan Swan  
19:03   A.J. Walker missed jump shot  
19:01   Offensive rebound by Air Force  
19:02   Personal foul on Nico Carvacho  
19:00 +2 Lavelle Scottie made jump shot, assist by A.J. Walker 35-32
18:47   Shooting foul on Ryan Swan  
18:47   Nico Carvacho missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:47   Nico Carvacho missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:47   Defensive rebound by Ryan Swan  
18:22 +2 Ryan Swan made layup, assist by Lavelle Scottie 35-34
18:04   Personal foul on Caleb Morris  
18:01   Bad pass turnover on David Roddy, stolen by A.J. Walker  
17:50   Caleb Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:48   Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
17:38 +2 Isaiah Stevens made layup 37-34
17:29 +3 Sid Tomes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by A.J. Walker 37-37
17:07   Shooting foul on Sid Tomes  
17:07 +1 Isaiah Stevens made 1st of 2 free throws 38-37
17:07   Isaiah Stevens missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:07   Defensive rebound by Caleb Morris  
16:50   Lost ball turnover on Ryan Swan, stolen by Adam Thistlewood  
16:50   Personal foul on Ryan Swan  
16:32 +2 David Roddy made layup 40-37
16:32   Shooting foul on Lavelle Scottie  
16:32   David Roddy missed free throw  
16:32   Defensive rebound by Lavelle Scottie  
16:27   Personal foul on Kendle Moore  
16:19   Personal foul on Adam Thistlewood  
16:05 +2 Lavelle Scottie made jump shot, assist by Keaton Van Soelen 40-39
15:46 +2 David Roddy made layup 42-39
15:20   Caleb Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:18   Offensive rebound by Air Force  
15:06 +3 Lavelle Scottie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sid Tomes 42-42
14:45 +3 Kendle Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Roddy 45-42
14:19   Keaton Van Soelen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:17   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stevens  
13:53   David Roddy missed jump shot  
13:51   Defensive rebound by Caleb Morris  
13:37   Personal foul on Isaiah Stevens  
13:32   Traveling violation turnover on Lavelle Scottie  
13:21   Kris Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:19   Offensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
13:18   Personal foul on Keaton Van Soelen  
13:13 +2 Nico Carvacho made jump shot, assist by Hyron Edwards 47-42
12:42   A.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:40   Offensive rebound by Chris Joyce  
12:37 +2 Chris Joyce made layup 47-44
12:37   Shooting foul on Adam Thistlewood  
12:37   Chris Joyce missed free throw  
12:37   Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
12:28   Nico Carvacho missed layup  
12:26   Defensive rebound by Ryan Swan  
12:06   Chris Joyce missed jump shot  
12:04   Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
11:48   Shooting foul on Sid Tomes  
11:48 +1 Kris Martin made 1st of 2 free throws 48-44
11:48 +1 Kris Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-44
11:34   Bad pass turnover on A.J. Walker, stolen by Hyron Edwards  
11:24   Adam Thistlewood missed jump shot  
11:22   Defensive rebound by A.J. Walker  
11:10 +2 A.J. Walker made jump shot 49-46
10:49   Shooting foul on Chris Joyce  
10:49 +1 Kris Martin made 1st of 2 free throws 50-46
10:49   Kris Martin missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:49   Defensive rebound by Sid Tomes  
10:34   Shooting foul on Nico Carvacho  
10:34   Ryan Swan missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:34 +1 Ryan Swan made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-47
10:26   Traveling violation turnover on John Tonje  
10:18   Bad pass turnover on A.J. Walker, stolen by Kris Martin  
10:11   Hyron Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:09   Offensive rebound by David Roddy  
10:03 +2 David Roddy made dunk