|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Air Force
|
|
19:40
|
|
|
Lavelle Scottie missed jump shot
|
|
19:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho
|
|
19:22
|
|
|
Isaiah Stevens missed jump shot
|
|
19:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Caleb Morris
|
|
19:11
|
|
+2
|
Ryan Swan made layup, assist by Lavelle Scottie
|
0-2
|
18:44
|
|
|
Adam Thistlewood missed jump shot
|
|
18:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sid Tomes
|
|
18:30
|
|
+2
|
Lavelle Scottie made jump shot
|
0-4
|
18:14
|
|
|
Adam Thistlewood missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:12
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nico Carvacho
|
|
18:03
|
|
+2
|
Nico Carvacho made layup, assist by David Roddy
|
2-4
|
17:39
|
|
|
A.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho
|
|
17:15
|
|
|
Kendle Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Caleb Morris
|
|
17:08
|
|
+3
|
Lavelle Scottie made 3-pt. jump shot
|
2-7
|
16:31
|
|
+2
|
Nico Carvacho made jump shot
|
4-7
|
16:23
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on A.J. Walker, stolen by Adam Thistlewood
|
|
16:14
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Caleb Morris
|
|
16:14
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Stevens made 1st of 2 free throws
|
5-7
|
16:14
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Stevens made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
6-7
|
16:06
|
|
|
Personal foul on Isaiah Stevens
|
|
16:03
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Lavelle Scottie, stolen by Kendle Moore
|
|
15:56
|
|
+2
|
Kendle Moore made layup
|
8-7
|
15:39
|
|
|
Lavelle Scottie missed jump shot
|
|
15:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho
|
|
15:28
|
|
+3
|
David Roddy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendle Moore
|
11-7
|
15:15
|
|
|
A.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by David Roddy
|
|
14:52
|
|
|
David Roddy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sid Tomes
|
|
14:39
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Ryan Swan
|
|
14:30
|
|
|
David Roddy missed jump shot
|
|
14:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ryan Swan
|
|
14:19
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Sid Tomes
|
|
13:57
|
|
|
Hyron Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keaton Van Soelen
|
|
13:40
|
|
|
Sid Tomes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stevens
|
|
13:32
|
|
+2
|
Hyron Edwards made layup
|
13-7
|
13:01
|
|
|
Personal foul on Dischon Thomas
|
|
12:43
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Chris Joyce
|
|
12:34
|
|
|
Isaiah Stevens missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by A.J. Walker
|
|
12:24
|
|
|
Personal foul on Hyron Edwards
|
|
12:19
|
|
+2
|
A.J. Walker made reverse layup
|
13-9
|
11:58
|
|
|
Kris Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keaton Van Soelen
|
|
11:40
|
|
|
Chris Joyce missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:38
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Abe Kinrade
|
|
11:38
|
|
|
Personal foul on Dischon Thomas
|
|
11:36
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Keaton Van Soelen
|
|
11:08
|
|
+3
|
Kris Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Adam Thistlewood
|
16-9
|
10:51
|
|
|
Abe Kinrade missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kris Martin
|
|
10:45
|
|
|
Adam Thistlewood missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chris Joyce
|
|
10:43
|
|
|
Personal foul on Nico Carvacho
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
A.J. Walker missed jump shot
|
|
10:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho
|
|
10:19
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Nico Carvacho
|
|
10:09
|
|
|
Caleb Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho
|
|
9:47
|
|
|
Adam Thistlewood missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Air Force
|
|
9:37
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kris Martin
|
|
9:15
|
|
|
Caleb Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hyron Edwards
|
|
9:06
|
|
|
Kris Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ryan Swan
|
|
8:58
|
|
|
A.J. Walker missed layup
|
|
8:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Adam Thistlewood
|
|
8:33
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ryan Swan
|
|
8:26
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Kendle Moore, stolen by Sid Tomes
|
|
8:25
|
|
|
Personal foul on Nico Carvacho
|
|
8:25
|
|
+1
|
Sid Tomes made 1st of 2 free throws
|
16-10
|
8:25
|
|
+1
|
Sid Tomes made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
16-11
|
8:10
|
|
|
Isaiah Stevens missed jump shot
|
|
8:08
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nico Carvacho
|
|
8:08
|
|
|
Personal foul on Lavelle Scottie
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Nico Carvacho
|
|
7:41
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Ryan Swan
|
|
7:30
|
|
|
Kendle Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Carter Murphy
|
|
7:28
|
|
|
Personal foul on John Tonje
|
|
7:28
|
|
+1
|
Carter Murphy made 1st of 2 free throws
|
16-12
|
7:28
|
|
+1
|
Carter Murphy made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
16-13
|
7:10
|
|
+2
|
David Roddy made jump shot
|
18-13
|
6:55
|
|
+3
|
Sid Tomes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Swan
|
18-16
|
6:35
|
|
|
Personal foul on Carter Murphy
|
|
6:24
|
|
+2
|
Kendle Moore made layup
|
20-16
|
6:03
|
|
+2
|
Sid Tomes made jump shot
|
20-18
|
5:39
|
|
|
David Roddy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lavelle Scottie
|
|
5:20
|
|
|
Carter Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Tonje
|
|
5:13
|
|
|
Personal foul on Sid Tomes
|
|
5:04
|
|
+3
|
John Tonje made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Stevens
|
23-18
|
4:46
|
|
+2
|
Keaton Van Soelen made layup
|
23-20
|
4:29
|
|
|
Kendle Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sid Tomes
|
|
4:10
|
|
+2
|
Lavelle Scottie made jump shot, assist by A.J. Walker
|
23-22
|
3:53
|
|
|
Adam Thistlewood missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keaton Van Soelen
|
|
3:37
|
|
|
Carter Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stevens
|
|
3:25
|
|
+3
|
John Tonje made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Roddy
|
26-22
|
3:08
|
|
|
A.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:06
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Air Force
|
|
3:06
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kendle Moore
|
|
3:06
|
|
+1
|
Carter Murphy made 1st of 2 free throws
|
26-23
|
3:06
|
|
|
Carter Murphy missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
3:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by David Roddy
|
|
2:41
|
|
+2
|
Nico Carvacho made layup, assist by Hyron Edwards
|
28-23
|
2:21
|
|
|
Carter Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:19
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Air Force
|
|
2:09
|
|
|
A.J. Walker missed jump shot
|
|
2:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho
|
|
2:02
|
|
|
Shooting foul on A.J. Walker
|
|
2:02
|
|
+1
|
John Tonje made 1st of 2 free throws
|
29-23
|
2:02
|
|
|
John Tonje missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
2:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lavelle Scottie
|
|
1:33
|
|
|
Ryan Swan missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:31
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Chris Joyce
|
|
1:32
|
|
|
Personal foul on Isaiah Stevens
|
|
1:32
|
|
+1
|
Chris Joyce made 1st of 2 free throws
|
29-24
|
1:32
|
|
+1
|
Chris Joyce made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
29-25
|
1:17
|
|
|
Personal foul on A.J. Walker
|
|
1:17
|
|
|
Nico Carvacho missed free throw
|
|
1:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chris Joyce
|
|
1:00
|
|
|
Ryan Swan missed fade-away jump shot
|
|
58.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho
|
|
40.0
|
|
|
Hyron Edwards missed layup
|
|
38.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Hyron Edwards
|
|
31.0
|
|
+3
|
Isaiah Stevens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hyron Edwards
|
32-25
|
9.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kris Martin
|
|
9.0
|
|
+1
|
Lavelle Scottie made 1st of 2 free throws
|
32-26
|
9.0
|
|
+1
|
Lavelle Scottie made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
32-27
|
3.0
|
|
|
Isaiah Stevens missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chris Joyce
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|