Hyland scores 21 to lead VCU past St. Bonaventure 91-63

  • Jan 18, 2020

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) Nah'Shon Hyland had a season-high 21 points as VCU easily beat Saint Bonaventure 91-63 on Saturday.

Hyland hit 5 of 6 3-pointers. He added eight rebounds.

Marcus Santos-Silva had 17 points and 11 rebounds for VCU (13-5, 3-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Issac Vann added 10 points. Corey Douglas had seven rebounds.

VCU dominated the first half and led 52-24 at the break. The Rams' 52 first-half points marked a season best for the team.

Justin Winston had 17 points for the Bonnies (12-6, 4-1), whose four-game win streak was broken. Jaren English added 15 points. Dominick Welch had seven rebounds.

VCU takes on Saint Joseph's on the road on Tuesday. Saint Bonaventure plays Dayton on the road on Wednesday.

1st Half
STBON Bonnies 24
VCU Rams 52

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by VCU  
19:34 +3 Nah'Shon Hyland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Issac Vann 0-3
19:12   Dominick Welch missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:10   Defensive rebound by De'Riante Jenkins  
19:06   Personal foul on Dominick Welch  
19:06   Marcus Santos-Silva missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:06 +1 Marcus Santos-Silva made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-4
18:45   Dominick Welch missed layup  
18:43   Offensive rebound by Justin Winston  
18:38   Justin Winston missed layup  
18:36   Offensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
18:36   Bad pass turnover on Dominick Welch, stolen by Issac Vann  
18:36   Personal foul on Amadi Ikpeze  
18:17   De'Riante Jenkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:15   Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
17:57 +2 Justin Winston made jump shot, assist by Dominick Welch 2-4
17:44   De'Riante Jenkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:42   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lofton  
17:31   Bad pass turnover on Justin Winston, stolen by Marcus Santos-Silva  
17:23   Offensive foul on Mike'L Simms  
17:23   Turnover on Mike'L Simms  
17:11   Offensive foul on Jaren English  
17:11   Turnover on Jaren English  
16:56   Marcus Santos-Silva missed layup  
16:54   Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
16:36 +2 Amadi Ikpeze made jump shot, assist by Kyle Lofton 4-4
16:20 +3 Nah'Shon Hyland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Riante Jenkins 4-7
15:53 +2 Justin Winston made jump shot, assist by Amadi Ikpeze 6-7
15:33   Nah'Shon Hyland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:31   Offensive rebound by Nah'Shon Hyland  
15:26 +2 Issac Vann made layup 6-9
15:11   Dominick Welch missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:09   Defensive rebound by VCU  
14:55 +2 Marcus Santos-Silva made layup, assist by De'Riante Jenkins 6-11
14:55   Shooting foul on Jaren English  
14:55   Marcus Santos-Silva missed free throw  
14:55   Defensive rebound by Bobby Planutis  
14:33 +2 Amadi Ikpeze made hook shot, assist by Alejandro Vasquez 8-11
14:12   Issac Vann missed layup  
14:10   Offensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
14:10 +2 Marcus Santos-Silva made tip-in 8-13
13:49   Amadi Ikpeze missed jump shot  
13:47   Defensive rebound by Corey Douglas  
13:37 +3 Nah'Shon Hyland made 3-pt. jump shot 8-16
13:21   Bobby Planutis missed jump shot  
13:19   Defensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
13:12 +2 Nah'Shon Hyland made driving layup 8-18
13:12   30-second timeout called  
12:51   Offensive rebound by Robert Carpenter  
12:47   Robert Carpenter missed layup  
12:45   Defensive rebound by Corey Douglas  
12:41 +2 Corey Douglas made alley-oop shot, assist by KeShawn Curry 8-20
12:17   Kyle Lofton missed jump shot  
12:15   Defensive rebound by Nah'Shon Hyland  
12:01 +2 KeShawn Curry made driving layup 8-22
12:01   Shooting foul on Alejandro Vasquez  
12:01   KeShawn Curry missed free throw  
12:01   Defensive rebound by Alejandro Vasquez  
11:46   Bobby Planutis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:44   Offensive rebound by St. Bonaventure  
11:40   Kyle Lofton missed floating jump shot  
11:38   Defensive rebound by Corey Douglas  
11:30   Jimmy Clark III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:28   Offensive rebound by De'Riante Jenkins  
11:24   De'Riante Jenkins missed layup  
11:22   Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
11:02   Alejandro Vasquez missed layup  
11:00   Defensive rebound by Hason Ward  
10:51   Personal foul on Bobby Planutis  
10:44   Personal foul on Robert Carpenter  
10:44 +1 KeShawn Curry made 1st of 2 free throws 8-23
10:44 +1 KeShawn Curry made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-24
10:22   Justin Winston missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:20   Defensive rebound by KeShawn Curry  
10:16 +2 Hason Ward made dunk, assist by KeShawn Curry 8-26
10:16   Shooting foul on Amadi Ikpeze  
10:16   Hason Ward missed free throw  
10:16   Defensive rebound by Justin Winston  
10:06   Personal foul on Jimmy Clark III  
9:52   Justin Winston missed layup  
9:50   Defensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
9:41 +3 Mike'L Simms made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Clark III 8-29
9:22   Personal foul on Jimmy Clark III  
9:05 +2 Bobby Planutis made layup, assist by Dominick Welch 10-29
8:34   Mike'L Simms missed floating jump shot  
8:32   Offensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
8:32   Lost ball turnover on Marcus Santos-Silva, stolen by Bobby Planutis  
8:12   Alejandro Vasquez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:10   Defensive rebound by Nah'Shon Hyland  
8:04   De'Riante Jenkins missed layup  
8:02   Defensive rebound by Bobby Planutis  
7:40 +2 Bobby Planutis made layup, assist by Alejandro Vasquez 12-29
7:21 +3 Nah'Shon Hyland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Riante Jenkins 12-32
6:55   Jaren English missed driving layup  
6:53   Defensive rebound by Mike'L Simms  
6:36   KeShawn Curry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:35   Offensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
6:35   Personal foul on Bobby Planutis  
6:34 +1 Marcus Santos-Silva made 1st of 2 free throws 12-33
6:34   Marcus Santos-Silva missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:35   Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
6:15   Justin Winston missed driving layup  
6:13   Defensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
6:01 +2 Marcus Santos-Silva made layup, assist by De'Riante Jenkins 12-35
6:01   Shooting foul on Justin Winston  
6:01 +1 Marcus Santos-Silva made free throw 12-36
5:46   Kyle Lofton missed jump shot  
5:44   Defensive rebound by Jarren McAllister  
5:36   Lost ball turnover on Jarren McAllister, stolen by Kyle Lofton  
5:28 +2 Jaren English made driving layup 14-36
5:20   Issac Vann missed layup  
5:18   Defensive rebound by Jaren English  
5:10 +2 Kyle Lofton made layup, assist by Jaren English 16-36
5:01   Personal foul on Bobby Planutis  
5:01 +1 Corey Douglas made 1st of 2 free throws 16-37
5:01 +1 Corey Douglas made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-38
4:49   Bad pass turnover on Justin Winston, stolen by Jarren McAllister  
4:24 +2 Jarren McAllister made layup 16-40
4:16 +2 Jaren English made floating jump shot, assist by Kyle Lofton 18-40
4:01   Corey Douglas missed layup, blocked by Dominick Welch  
3:59   Defensive rebound by Justin Winston  
3:46   Personal foul on Jarren McAllister  
3:38   Jaren English missed turnaround jump shot  
3:36   Defensive rebound by Nah'Shon Hyland  
3:29 +3 Issac Vann made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarren McAllister 18-43
3:13   Jaren English missed layup  
3:11   Defensive rebound by Nah'Shon Hyland  
2:48 +3 Nah'Shon Hyland made 3-pt. jump shot 18-46
2:31 +3 Dominick Welch made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lofton 21-46
2:23   Offensive foul on Jarren McAllister  
2:23   Turnover on Jarren McAllister  
2:01   Alejandro Vasquez missed driving layup  
1:59   Offensive rebound by Alejandro Vasquez  
1:59   Alejandro Vasquez missed tip-in  
1:57   Offensive rebound by Justin Winston  
2:01   Shooting foul on Marcus Santos-Silva  
2:01 +1 Justin Winston made 1st of 2 free throws 22-46
2:01   Justin Winston missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:01   Defensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
1:48   Personal foul on Alejandro Vasquez  
1:48 +1 De'Riante Jenkins made 1st of 2 free throws 22-47
1:48 +1 De'Riante Jenkins made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-48
1:37   Alejandro Vasquez missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by De'Riante Jenkins  
1:35   Offensive rebound by Alejandro Vasquez  
1:35   Shooting foul on De'Riante Jenkins  
1:35 +1 Alejandro Vasquez made 1st of 2 free throws 23-48
1:36 +1 Alejandro Vasquez made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-48
1:21   Marcus Santos-Silva missed hook shot  
1:19   Defensive rebound by Alejandro Vasquez  
1:13   Justin Winston missed jump shot  
1:11   Defensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
51.0   Shooting foul on Dominick Welch  
51.0 +1 Marcus Santos-Silva made 1st of 2 free throws 24-49
51.0 +1 Marcus Santos-Silva made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-50
33.0   Dominick Welch missed 3-pt. jump shot  
31.0   Defensive rebound by Nah'Shon Hyland  
0.0   Nah'Shon Hyland missed floating jump shot  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Corey Douglas  
0.0 +2 Corey Douglas made tip-in 24-52
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
STBON Bonnies 39
VCU Rams 39

Time Team Play Score
19:36   Issac Vann missed driving layup  
19:34   Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
19:23   Kyle Lofton missed floating jump shot  
19:21   Offensive rebound by Amadi Ikpeze  
19:15 +2 Amadi Ikpeze made dunk 26-52
19:07 +2 Marcus Santos-Silva made layup, assist by Nah'Shon Hyland 26-54
18:50   Justin Winston missed hook shot  
18:48   Offensive rebound by Jaren English  
18:46 +2 Jaren English made dunk 28-54
18:26   Mike'L Simms missed driving layup  
18:24   Offensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
18:22 +2 Marcus Santos-Silva made dunk 28-56
18:03   Kyle Lofton missed driving layup  
18:01   Defensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
17:54   Issac Vann missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:52   Offensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
17:52   Personal foul on Amadi Ikpeze  
17:49   Nah'Shon Hyland missed floating jump shot  
17:47   Defensive rebound by Robert Carpenter  
17:39 +2 Dominick Welch made jump shot 30-56
17:32   Bad pass turnover on Nah'Shon Hyland  
17:15 +2 Kyle Lofton made floating jump shot 32-56
17:05   Lost ball turnover on Issac Vann, stolen by Kyle Lofton  
16:49   Justin Winston missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:47   Defensive rebound by Nah'Shon Hyland  
16:37 +2 Nah'Shon Hyland made driving layup 32-58
16:05 +2 Jaren English made jump shot 34-58
15:58   Mike'L Simms missed hook shot  
15:56   Defensive rebound by Robert Carpenter  
15:47   Shooting foul on Mike'L Simms  
15:47 +1 Kyle Lofton made 1st of 2 free throws 35-58
15:47 +1 Kyle Lofton made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-58
15:30   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Santos-Silva, stolen by Robert Carpenter  
15:20   Dominick Welch missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:18   Defensive rebound by Issac Vann  
15:14 +2 Issac Vann made driving layup 36-60
14:58   Justin Winston missed layup  
14:56   Defensive rebound by Corey Douglas  
14:35   Bad pass turnover on Corey Douglas, stolen by Kyle Lofton  
14:29   Kyle Lofton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:27   Defensive rebound by Corey Douglas  
14:16 +2 KeShawn Curry made driving layup 36-62
14:04   Lost ball turnover on Kyle Lofton, stolen by Issac Vann  
14:02   Personal foul on Kyle Lofton  
13:43   Hason Ward missed jump shot  
13:41   Offensive rebound by Corey Douglas  
13:33   Jimmy Clark III missed layup  
13:31   Defensive rebound by Bobby Planutis  
13:23   Lost ball turnover on Bobby Planutis  
13:04   Shooting foul on Robert Carpenter  
13:04   KeShawn Curry missed 1st of 2 free throws