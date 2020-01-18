|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by VCU
|
|
19:34
|
|
+3
|
Nah'Shon Hyland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Issac Vann
|
0-3
|
19:12
|
|
|
Dominick Welch missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by De'Riante Jenkins
|
|
19:06
|
|
|
Personal foul on Dominick Welch
|
|
19:06
|
|
|
Marcus Santos-Silva missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
19:06
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Santos-Silva made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
0-4
|
18:45
|
|
|
Dominick Welch missed layup
|
|
18:43
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Justin Winston
|
|
18:38
|
|
|
Justin Winston missed layup
|
|
18:36
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Dominick Welch
|
|
18:36
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Dominick Welch, stolen by Issac Vann
|
|
18:36
|
|
|
Personal foul on Amadi Ikpeze
|
|
18:17
|
|
|
De'Riante Jenkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch
|
|
17:57
|
|
+2
|
Justin Winston made jump shot, assist by Dominick Welch
|
2-4
|
17:44
|
|
|
De'Riante Jenkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kyle Lofton
|
|
17:31
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Justin Winston, stolen by Marcus Santos-Silva
|
|
17:23
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Mike'L Simms
|
|
17:23
|
|
|
Turnover on Mike'L Simms
|
|
17:11
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Jaren English
|
|
17:11
|
|
|
Turnover on Jaren English
|
|
16:56
|
|
|
Marcus Santos-Silva missed layup
|
|
16:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch
|
|
16:36
|
|
+2
|
Amadi Ikpeze made jump shot, assist by Kyle Lofton
|
4-4
|
16:20
|
|
+3
|
Nah'Shon Hyland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Riante Jenkins
|
4-7
|
15:53
|
|
+2
|
Justin Winston made jump shot, assist by Amadi Ikpeze
|
6-7
|
15:33
|
|
|
Nah'Shon Hyland missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:31
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nah'Shon Hyland
|
|
15:26
|
|
+2
|
Issac Vann made layup
|
6-9
|
15:11
|
|
|
Dominick Welch missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by VCU
|
|
14:55
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Santos-Silva made layup, assist by De'Riante Jenkins
|
6-11
|
14:55
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jaren English
|
|
14:55
|
|
|
Marcus Santos-Silva missed free throw
|
|
14:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bobby Planutis
|
|
14:33
|
|
+2
|
Amadi Ikpeze made hook shot, assist by Alejandro Vasquez
|
8-11
|
14:12
|
|
|
Issac Vann missed layup
|
|
14:10
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva
|
|
14:10
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Santos-Silva made tip-in
|
8-13
|
13:49
|
|
|
Amadi Ikpeze missed jump shot
|
|
13:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Corey Douglas
|
|
13:37
|
|
+3
|
Nah'Shon Hyland made 3-pt. jump shot
|
8-16
|
13:21
|
|
|
Bobby Planutis missed jump shot
|
|
13:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva
|
|
13:12
|
|
+2
|
Nah'Shon Hyland made driving layup
|
8-18
|
13:12
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
12:51
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Robert Carpenter
|
|
12:47
|
|
|
Robert Carpenter missed layup
|
|
12:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Corey Douglas
|
|
12:41
|
|
+2
|
Corey Douglas made alley-oop shot, assist by KeShawn Curry
|
8-20
|
12:17
|
|
|
Kyle Lofton missed jump shot
|
|
12:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nah'Shon Hyland
|
|
12:01
|
|
+2
|
KeShawn Curry made driving layup
|
8-22
|
12:01
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Alejandro Vasquez
|
|
12:01
|
|
|
KeShawn Curry missed free throw
|
|
12:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alejandro Vasquez
|
|
11:46
|
|
|
Bobby Planutis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:44
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by St. Bonaventure
|
|
11:40
|
|
|
Kyle Lofton missed floating jump shot
|
|
11:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Corey Douglas
|
|
11:30
|
|
|
Jimmy Clark III missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:28
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by De'Riante Jenkins
|
|
11:24
|
|
|
De'Riante Jenkins missed layup
|
|
11:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch
|
|
11:02
|
|
|
Alejandro Vasquez missed layup
|
|
11:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hason Ward
|
|
10:51
|
|
|
Personal foul on Bobby Planutis
|
|
10:44
|
|
|
Personal foul on Robert Carpenter
|
|
10:44
|
|
+1
|
KeShawn Curry made 1st of 2 free throws
|
8-23
|
10:44
|
|
+1
|
KeShawn Curry made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
8-24
|
10:22
|
|
|
Justin Winston missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by KeShawn Curry
|
|
10:16
|
|
+2
|
Hason Ward made dunk, assist by KeShawn Curry
|
8-26
|
10:16
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Amadi Ikpeze
|
|
10:16
|
|
|
Hason Ward missed free throw
|
|
10:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Winston
|
|
10:06
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jimmy Clark III
|
|
9:52
|
|
|
Justin Winston missed layup
|
|
9:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva
|
|
9:41
|
|
+3
|
Mike'L Simms made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Clark III
|
8-29
|
9:22
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jimmy Clark III
|
|
9:05
|
|
+2
|
Bobby Planutis made layup, assist by Dominick Welch
|
10-29
|
8:34
|
|
|
Mike'L Simms missed floating jump shot
|
|
8:32
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva
|
|
8:32
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Marcus Santos-Silva, stolen by Bobby Planutis
|
|
8:12
|
|
|
Alejandro Vasquez missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nah'Shon Hyland
|
|
8:04
|
|
|
De'Riante Jenkins missed layup
|
|
8:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bobby Planutis
|
|
7:40
|
|
+2
|
Bobby Planutis made layup, assist by Alejandro Vasquez
|
12-29
|
7:21
|
|
+3
|
Nah'Shon Hyland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Riante Jenkins
|
12-32
|
6:55
|
|
|
Jaren English missed driving layup
|
|
6:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mike'L Simms
|
|
6:36
|
|
|
KeShawn Curry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:35
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva
|
|
6:35
|
|
|
Personal foul on Bobby Planutis
|
|
6:34
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Santos-Silva made 1st of 2 free throws
|
12-33
|
6:34
|
|
|
Marcus Santos-Silva missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
6:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch
|
|
6:15
|
|
|
Justin Winston missed driving layup
|
|
6:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva
|
|
6:01
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Santos-Silva made layup, assist by De'Riante Jenkins
|
12-35
|
6:01
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Justin Winston
|
|
6:01
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Santos-Silva made free throw
|
12-36
|
5:46
|
|
|
Kyle Lofton missed jump shot
|
|
5:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jarren McAllister
|
|
5:36
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jarren McAllister, stolen by Kyle Lofton
|
|
5:28
|
|
+2
|
Jaren English made driving layup
|
14-36
|
5:20
|
|
|
Issac Vann missed layup
|
|
5:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaren English
|
|
5:10
|
|
+2
|
Kyle Lofton made layup, assist by Jaren English
|
16-36
|
5:01
|
|
|
Personal foul on Bobby Planutis
|
|
5:01
|
|
+1
|
Corey Douglas made 1st of 2 free throws
|
16-37
|
5:01
|
|
+1
|
Corey Douglas made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
16-38
|
4:49
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Justin Winston, stolen by Jarren McAllister
|
|
4:24
|
|
+2
|
Jarren McAllister made layup
|
16-40
|
4:16
|
|
+2
|
Jaren English made floating jump shot, assist by Kyle Lofton
|
18-40
|
4:01
|
|
|
Corey Douglas missed layup, blocked by Dominick Welch
|
|
3:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Winston
|
|
3:46
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jarren McAllister
|
|
3:38
|
|
|
Jaren English missed turnaround jump shot
|
|
3:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nah'Shon Hyland
|
|
3:29
|
|
+3
|
Issac Vann made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarren McAllister
|
18-43
|
3:13
|
|
|
Jaren English missed layup
|
|
3:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nah'Shon Hyland
|
|
2:48
|
|
+3
|
Nah'Shon Hyland made 3-pt. jump shot
|
18-46
|
2:31
|
|
+3
|
Dominick Welch made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lofton
|
21-46
|
2:23
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Jarren McAllister
|
|
2:23
|
|
|
Turnover on Jarren McAllister
|
|
2:01
|
|
|
Alejandro Vasquez missed driving layup
|
|
1:59
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Alejandro Vasquez
|
|
1:59
|
|
|
Alejandro Vasquez missed tip-in
|
|
1:57
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Justin Winston
|
|
2:01
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Marcus Santos-Silva
|
|
2:01
|
|
+1
|
Justin Winston made 1st of 2 free throws
|
22-46
|
2:01
|
|
|
Justin Winston missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
2:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva
|
|
1:48
|
|
|
Personal foul on Alejandro Vasquez
|
|
1:48
|
|
+1
|
De'Riante Jenkins made 1st of 2 free throws
|
22-47
|
1:48
|
|
+1
|
De'Riante Jenkins made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
22-48
|
1:37
|
|
|
Alejandro Vasquez missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by De'Riante Jenkins
|
|
1:35
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Alejandro Vasquez
|
|
1:35
|
|
|
Shooting foul on De'Riante Jenkins
|
|
1:35
|
|
+1
|
Alejandro Vasquez made 1st of 2 free throws
|
23-48
|
1:36
|
|
+1
|
Alejandro Vasquez made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
24-48
|
1:21
|
|
|
Marcus Santos-Silva missed hook shot
|
|
1:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alejandro Vasquez
|
|
1:13
|
|
|
Justin Winston missed jump shot
|
|
1:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva
|
|
51.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Dominick Welch
|
|
51.0
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Santos-Silva made 1st of 2 free throws
|
24-49
|
51.0
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Santos-Silva made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
24-50
|
33.0
|
|
|
Dominick Welch missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
31.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nah'Shon Hyland
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Nah'Shon Hyland missed floating jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Corey Douglas
|
|
0.0
|
|
+2
|
Corey Douglas made tip-in
|
24-52
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|