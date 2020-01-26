COLOST
UTAHST

No Text

Merrill scores 28 to carry Utah St. over Colorado St. 77-61

  • Jan 26, 2020

LOGAN, Utah (AP) Sam Merrill knocked down five 3-pointers and scored 28 points on 10-of-15 shooting to lead Utah State to a 77-51 win over Colorado State 77-61 on Saturday night, ending the Rams' five-game winning streak.

Justin Bean had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Aggies (16-6, 5-4 Mountain West Conference) and Neemias Queta added 10 points, five assists and three blocks.

Utah State, up 31-28 at halftime, shot 68% (17 for 25) in the second half and finished at 59% for the game.

Adam Thistlewood and Nico Carvacho scored 14 points apiece for the Rams (14-8, 5-4) with Carvacho grabbing nine rebounds.

The Rams shot 37%.

---

---

1st Half
COLOST Rams 28
UTAHST Aggies 31

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Utah State  
19:36   Justin Bean missed layup  
19:34   Defensive rebound by Kendle Moore  
19:22   Adam Thistlewood missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:20   Defensive rebound by Justin Bean  
19:13   Brock Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:10   Defensive rebound by Colorado State  
18:46 +2 Nico Carvacho made hook shot, assist by Isaiah Stevens 2-0
18:24 +3 Sam Merrill made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Abel Porter 2-3
17:58   Nico Carvacho missed hook shot  
17:56   Defensive rebound by Justin Bean  
17:47 +3 Sam Merrill made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Neemias Queta 2-6
17:27   Isaiah Stevens missed jump shot  
17:25   Defensive rebound by Justin Bean  
17:17   Sam Merrill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:15   Defensive rebound by Colorado State  
16:50 +3 Kendle Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Roddy 5-6
16:24   Lost ball turnover on Neemias Queta, stolen by Nico Carvacho  
16:12   Kendle Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:10   Defensive rebound by Justin Bean  
15:54 +2 Neemias Queta made finger-roll layup, assist by Sam Merrill 5-8
15:36   Isaiah Stevens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:34   Defensive rebound by Abel Porter  
15:28   Brock Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:26   Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
15:20 +2 Kendle Moore made driving layup 7-8
14:59 +3 Brock Miller made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Neemias Queta 7-11
14:38   Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Stevens, stolen by Justin Bean  
14:34   Personal foul on Adam Thistlewood  
14:19   Bad pass turnover on Brock Miller, stolen by Hyron Edwards  
14:07   Traveling violation turnover on Dischon Thomas  
13:47 +2 Justin Bean made layup 7-13
13:27 +2 David Roddy made turnaround jump shot 9-13
13:10 +2 Sam Merrill made layup, assist by Diogo Brito 9-15
12:40   Kris Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:38   Defensive rebound by Trevin Dorius  
12:17   Bad pass turnover on Diogo Brito, stolen by Hyron Edwards  
12:12 +2 Hyron Edwards made driving layup 11-15
11:52   Brock Miller missed jump shot  
11:50   Defensive rebound by David Roddy  
11:29   Dischon Thomas missed jump shot  
11:27   Defensive rebound by Brock Miller  
11:07   Diogo Brito missed layup, blocked by Kris Martin  
11:05   Offensive rebound by Diogo Brito  
11:03 +2 Diogo Brito made dunk 11-17
10:49   Offensive foul on Isaiah Stevens  
10:49   Turnover on Isaiah Stevens  
10:30 +2 Alphonso Anderson made layup 11-19
10:11   Kris Martin missed layup  
10:09   Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta  
10:00   Shooting foul on John Tonje  
10:00 +1 Abel Porter made 1st of 2 free throws 11-20
10:00 +1 Abel Porter made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-21
9:48   Personal foul on Abel Porter  
9:27   Kendle Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:25   Defensive rebound by Alphonso Anderson  
9:14 +2 Alphonso Anderson made jump shot, assist by Neemias Queta 11-23
8:51   Personal foul on Diogo Brito  
8:40   Kendle Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:38   Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta  
8:22   Shooting foul on John Tonje  
8:22 +1 Sean Bairstow made 1st of 2 free throws 11-24
8:22 +1 Sean Bairstow made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-25
8:08 +3 Adam Thistlewood made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Roddy 14-25
7:45   Traveling violation turnover on Abel Porter  
7:32 +2 Nico Carvacho made layup, assist by David Roddy 16-25
7:07   Brock Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:05   Defensive rebound by Kendle Moore  
6:59   Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Stevens, stolen by Trevin Dorius  
6:41 +2 Sam Merrill made jump shot, assist by Trevin Dorius 16-27
6:19   Adam Thistlewood missed layup  
6:17   Offensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
6:15   Nico Carvacho missed dunk  
6:14   Offensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
6:14   Traveling violation turnover on Nico Carvacho  
5:46 +2 Justin Bean made hook shot 16-29
5:13 +3 Adam Thistlewood made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Roddy 19-29
4:51   Brock Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:49   Defensive rebound by Kendle Moore  
4:43   Shooting foul on Abel Porter  
4:43 +1 Kendle Moore made 1st of 2 free throws 20-29
4:43 +1 Kendle Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-29
4:26   Out of bounds turnover on Diogo Brito  
4:15   Adam Thistlewood missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:13   Offensive rebound by David Roddy  
4:08   David Roddy missed layup  
4:06   Defensive rebound by Utah State  
3:46   Sam Merrill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:44   Defensive rebound by Adam Thistlewood  
3:37 +2 Isaiah Stevens made running Jump Shot 23-29
3:18   Bad pass turnover on Diogo Brito, stolen by Adam Thistlewood  
3:03 +2 David Roddy made dunk, assist by Nico Carvacho 25-29
2:46   Offensive foul on Neemias Queta  
2:46   Turnover on Neemias Queta  
2:25   David Roddy missed layup, blocked by Neemias Queta  
2:23   Offensive rebound by Colorado State  
2:15   Shot clock violation turnover on Colorado State  
2:04   Brock Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:02   Offensive rebound by Neemias Queta  
2:00   Traveling violation turnover on Neemias Queta  
1:45 +3 Hyron Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot 28-29
1:29 +2 Brock Miller made floating jump shot 28-31
1:08   Nico Carvacho missed hook shot  
1:06   Defensive rebound by Justin Bean  
56.0   Out of bounds turnover on Neemias Queta  
41.0   Lost ball turnover on Adam Thistlewood, stolen by Brock Miller  
16.0   Sam Merrill missed jump shot  
14.0   Offensive rebound by Neemias Queta  
7.0   Neemias Queta missed dunk  
5.0   Defensive rebound by David Roddy  
1.0   Out of bounds turnover on Isaiah Stevens  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
COLOST Rams 33
UTAHST Aggies 46

Time Team Play Score
19:49 +3 Adam Thistlewood made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Stevens 31-31
19:16 +3 Sam Merrill made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Bean 31-34
18:56 +3 Adam Thistlewood made 3-pt. jump shot 34-34
18:42   Personal foul on Nico Carvacho  
18:28 +3 Sam Merrill made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Neemias Queta 34-37
18:11   Shooting foul on Brock Miller  
18:11   Adam Thistlewood missed 1st of 3 free throws  
18:11 +1 Adam Thistlewood made 2nd of 3 free throws 35-37
18:11 +1 Adam Thistlewood made 3rd of 3 free throws 36-37
17:48 +2 Justin Bean made jump shot, assist by Abel Porter 36-39
17:26   Nico Carvacho missed layup, blocked by Neemias Queta  
17:24   Offensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
17:21 +2 Nico Carvacho made dunk 38-39
16:58   Out of bounds turnover on Neemias Queta  
16:47   Shooting foul on Justin Bean  
16:47 +1 David Roddy made 1st of 2 free throws 39-39
16:47 +1 David Roddy made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-39
16:26 +2 Justin Bean made layup, assist by Abel Porter 40-41
16:26   Shooting foul on David Roddy  
16:26 +1 Justin Bean made free throw 40-42
16:11   Adam Thistlewood missed jump shot  
16:09   Defensive rebound by Diogo Brito  
16:01   Abel Porter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:59   Defensive rebound by Adam Thistlewood  
15:53 +2 Isaiah Stevens made driving layup 42-42
15:28 +2 Justin Bean made layup, assist by Abel Porter 42-44
14:55   Nico Carvacho missed jump shot  
14:53   Defensive rebound by Abel Porter  
14:48   Sam Merrill missed jump shot  
14:46   Offensive rebound by Justin Bean  
14:46   Justin Bean missed tip-in  
14:41   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stevens  
14:33 +2 Nico Carvacho made layup 44-44
14:33   Shooting foul on Trevin Dorius  
14:33 +1 Nico Carvacho made free throw 45-44
14:16 +2 Alphonso Anderson made floating jump shot 45-46
14:02 +2 David Roddy made jump shot, assist by Hyron Edwards 47-46
13:37   Bad pass turnover on Justin Bean, stolen by Kris Martin  
13:27 +2 Nico Carvacho made floating jump shot 49-46
13:06 +3 Diogo Brito made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Bean 49-49
12:43   Kris Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:41   Defensive rebound by Abel Porter  
12:34   Shooting foul on Nico Carvacho  
12:34   Abel Porter missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:34 +1 Abel Porter made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-50
12:13   Kris Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:11   Offensive rebound by Hyron Edwards  
12:07 +3 Kris Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hyron Edwards 52-50
11:55   Personal foul on Adam Thistlewood  
11:47   Alphonso Anderson missed hook shot  
11:45   Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
11:40   Hyron Edwards missed driving layup  
11:38   Defensive rebound by Alphonso Anderson  
11:30   Abel Porter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:28   Offensive rebound by Alphonso Anderson  
11:25 +2 Alphonso Anderson made dunk 52-52
11:12   Personal foul on Abel Porter  
11:10   Personal foul on Neemias Queta  
10:58   Kendle Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:56   Defensive rebound by Diogo Brito  
10:47   Alphonso Anderson missed running Jump Shot  
10:45   Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
10:39   Adam Thistlewood missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:37   Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta  
10:17   Personal foul on Kris Martin  
10:16   Bad pass turnover on Diogo Brito, stolen by Kris Martin  
10:12   Kris Martin missed driving layup, blocked by Alphonso Anderson  
10:10   Offensive rebound by Colorado State  
9:56   Nico Carvacho missed jump shot  
9:54   Defensive rebound by Utah State  
9:35   Out of bounds turnover on Neemias Queta  
9:14   Personal foul on Sam Merrill  
9:05   Kris Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:03   Defensive rebound by Sean Bairstow  
8:56   Personal foul on Kendle Moore  
8:45 +2 Sam Merrill made jump shot 52-54
8:29   Isaiah Stevens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:27   Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta  
8:27   Personal foul on Nico Carvacho  
8:27 +1 Neemias Queta made 1st of 2 free throws 52-55
8:27   Neemias Queta missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:27   Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
8:08   David Roddy missed layup  
8:06   Offensive rebound by David Roddy  
8:04   David Roddy missed dunk, blocked by Neemias Queta  
8:02   Defensive rebound by Utah State  
7:44 +2 Sam Merrill made jump shot, assist by Justin Bean 52-57
7:29   Isaiah Stevens missed jump shot  
7:27   Defensive rebound by Justin Bean  
7:20   Sam Merrill missed layup, blocked by Nico Carvacho  
7:18   Offensive rebound by Utah State  
7:18   Personal foul on Adam Thistlewood  
7:18 +1 Abel Porter made 1st of 2 free throws 52-58
7:18   Abel Porter missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:18   Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
7:04   Adam Thistlewood missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:02   Defensive rebound by Sam Merrill  
6:40   Diogo Brito missed layup, blocked by Nico Carvacho  
6:38   Offensive rebound by Utah State  
6:36 +3 Sam Merrill made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Neemias Queta 52-61
6:14   David Roddy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:12   Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta  
5:54 +2 Neemias Queta made dunk, assist by Sam Merrill 52-63
5:44   Shooting foul on Sam Merrill  
5:44 +1 Isaiah Stevens made 1st of 2 free throws 53-63
5:44 +1 Isaiah Stevens made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-63
5:33 +2 Sam Merrill made driving layup 54-65
5:15   Out of bounds turnover on Isaiah Stevens  
4:52 +2 Justin Bean made floating jump shot, assist by Sam Merrill 54-67
4:34   Shooting foul on Justin Bean  
4:34   Nico Carvacho missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:34 +1 Nico Carvacho made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-67
4:09 +2 Neemias Queta made dunk, assist by Sam Merrill 55-69
3:49   David Roddy missed layup, blocked by Abel Porter  