19:49
+3
Adam Thistlewood made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Stevens
31-31
19:16
+3
Sam Merrill made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Bean
31-34
18:56
+3
Adam Thistlewood made 3-pt. jump shot
34-34
18:42
Personal foul on Nico Carvacho
18:28
+3
Sam Merrill made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Neemias Queta
34-37
18:11
Shooting foul on Brock Miller
18:11
Adam Thistlewood missed 1st of 3 free throws
18:11
+1
Adam Thistlewood made 2nd of 3 free throws
35-37
18:11
+1
Adam Thistlewood made 3rd of 3 free throws
36-37
17:48
+2
Justin Bean made jump shot, assist by Abel Porter
36-39
17:26
Nico Carvacho missed layup, blocked by Neemias Queta
17:24
Offensive rebound by Nico Carvacho
17:21
+2
Nico Carvacho made dunk
38-39
16:58
Out of bounds turnover on Neemias Queta
16:47
Shooting foul on Justin Bean
16:47
+1
David Roddy made 1st of 2 free throws
39-39
16:47
+1
David Roddy made 2nd of 2 free throws
40-39
16:26
+2
Justin Bean made layup, assist by Abel Porter
40-41
16:26
Shooting foul on David Roddy
16:26
+1
Justin Bean made free throw
40-42
16:11
Adam Thistlewood missed jump shot
16:09
Defensive rebound by Diogo Brito
16:01
Abel Porter missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:59
Defensive rebound by Adam Thistlewood
15:53
+2
Isaiah Stevens made driving layup
42-42
15:28
+2
Justin Bean made layup, assist by Abel Porter
42-44
14:55
Nico Carvacho missed jump shot
14:53
Defensive rebound by Abel Porter
14:48
Sam Merrill missed jump shot
14:46
Offensive rebound by Justin Bean
14:46
Justin Bean missed tip-in
14:41
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stevens
14:33
+2
Nico Carvacho made layup
44-44
14:33
Shooting foul on Trevin Dorius
14:33
+1
Nico Carvacho made free throw
45-44
14:16
+2
Alphonso Anderson made floating jump shot
45-46
14:02
+2
David Roddy made jump shot, assist by Hyron Edwards
47-46
13:37
Bad pass turnover on Justin Bean, stolen by Kris Martin
13:27
+2
Nico Carvacho made floating jump shot
49-46
13:06
+3
Diogo Brito made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Bean
49-49
12:43
Kris Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:41
Defensive rebound by Abel Porter
12:34
Shooting foul on Nico Carvacho
12:34
Abel Porter missed 1st of 2 free throws
12:34
+1
Abel Porter made 2nd of 2 free throws
49-50
12:13
Kris Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:11
Offensive rebound by Hyron Edwards
12:07
+3
Kris Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hyron Edwards
52-50
11:55
Personal foul on Adam Thistlewood
11:47
Alphonso Anderson missed hook shot
11:45
Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho
11:40
Hyron Edwards missed driving layup
11:38
Defensive rebound by Alphonso Anderson
11:30
Abel Porter missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:28
Offensive rebound by Alphonso Anderson
11:25
+2
Alphonso Anderson made dunk
52-52
11:12
Personal foul on Abel Porter
11:10
Personal foul on Neemias Queta
10:58
Kendle Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:56
Defensive rebound by Diogo Brito
10:47
Alphonso Anderson missed running Jump Shot
10:45
Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho
10:39
Adam Thistlewood missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:37
Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta
10:17
Personal foul on Kris Martin
10:16
Bad pass turnover on Diogo Brito, stolen by Kris Martin
10:12
Kris Martin missed driving layup, blocked by Alphonso Anderson
10:10
Offensive rebound by Colorado State
9:56
Nico Carvacho missed jump shot
9:54
Defensive rebound by Utah State
9:35
Out of bounds turnover on Neemias Queta
9:14
Personal foul on Sam Merrill
9:05
Kris Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:03
Defensive rebound by Sean Bairstow
8:56
Personal foul on Kendle Moore
8:45
+2
Sam Merrill made jump shot
52-54
8:29
Isaiah Stevens missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:27
Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta
8:27
Personal foul on Nico Carvacho
8:27
+1
Neemias Queta made 1st of 2 free throws
52-55
8:27
Neemias Queta missed 2nd of 2 free throws
8:27
Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho
8:08
David Roddy missed layup
8:06
Offensive rebound by David Roddy
8:04
David Roddy missed dunk, blocked by Neemias Queta
8:02
Defensive rebound by Utah State
7:44
+2
Sam Merrill made jump shot, assist by Justin Bean
52-57
7:29
Isaiah Stevens missed jump shot
7:27
Defensive rebound by Justin Bean
7:20
Sam Merrill missed layup, blocked by Nico Carvacho
7:18
Offensive rebound by Utah State
7:18
Personal foul on Adam Thistlewood
7:18
+1
Abel Porter made 1st of 2 free throws
52-58
7:18
Abel Porter missed 2nd of 2 free throws
7:18
Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho
7:04
Adam Thistlewood missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:02
Defensive rebound by Sam Merrill
6:40
Diogo Brito missed layup, blocked by Nico Carvacho
6:38
Offensive rebound by Utah State
6:36
+3
Sam Merrill made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Neemias Queta
52-61
6:14
David Roddy missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:12
Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta
5:54
+2
Neemias Queta made dunk, assist by Sam Merrill
52-63
5:44
Shooting foul on Sam Merrill
5:44
+1
Isaiah Stevens made 1st of 2 free throws
53-63
5:44
+1
Isaiah Stevens made 2nd of 2 free throws
54-63
5:33
+2
Sam Merrill made driving layup
54-65
5:15
Out of bounds turnover on Isaiah Stevens
4:52
+2
Justin Bean made floating jump shot, assist by Sam Merrill
54-67
4:34
Shooting foul on Justin Bean
4:34
Nico Carvacho missed 1st of 2 free throws
4:34
+1
Nico Carvacho made 2nd of 2 free throws
55-67
4:09
+2
Neemias Queta made dunk, assist by Sam Merrill
55-69
3:49
David Roddy missed layup, blocked by Abel Porter
