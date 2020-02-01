HOU
Bearcats roar back from 15 down, beat No. 21 Houston 64-62

  • Feb 01, 2020

CINCINNATI (AP) Houston needed one more second-chance shot to fall against Cincinnati.

It didn't happen.

With No. 21 Houston trailing by two points, Cedrick Alley Jr. rebounded a missed free throw. He fed Caleb Mills, who's tying attempt from the top of the key clanged off the rim at the buzzer, giving Cincinnati at 64-62 win on Saturday night.

Cincinnati's Trevon Scott wasn't the only person in the arena to breathe a sign of relief.

''I was just praying he missed it,'' the Bearcat senior forward said. ''I blame it on me. I should've had the rebound. When the buzzer went off, it was a big relief.''

Houston already was struggling from the field in the last part of the second half when point guard Dejon Jarreau drew a technical foul and was ejected when the referees ruled that he bit Cincinnati's Mamoudou Diarra with 6:16 left in the game.

''That wasn't a bite,'' said Cougars coach Kelvin Sampson, who also took issue with Cincinnati shooting 31 free throws to Houston's 10. ''That was an alleged bite. I've watched it three times. If you watch it once, you might be wrong, but I watched it three times. He's our starting point guard. That makes it difficult.''

Keith Williams scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half and Cincinnati (14-7, 7-2) rallied from a 15-point deficit in the second half to knock Houston (17-5, 7-2) out of first place and extend the Bearcats' winning streak to four games.

''That's a big win,'' Scott said. ''It'll help our confidence, showing we are who we are when we stick together and stick to the game plan and go out and play hard. The tougher team won.''

Williams scored on a floater with 2:02 left, giving Cincinnati its first lead, 61-59, since the Bearcats led 8-5. Williams followed with two free throws, generating roars from the sellout crowd of 12,189.

''Obviously, a pretty exciting college basketball game,'' first-year Cincinnati coach John Brannen said. ''I've been in many environments and lots of arenas, but that was darn near as loud as I've heard.''

''It's hard to win on the road, period,'' Sampson said. ''That's a great crowd.''

Despite massive struggles at the free throw line, Jarron Cumberland finished with 17 points for Cincinnati. Cumberland, hitting free throws at a .743 clip entering the game, went 5 for 12.

Trevon Scott matched his season high with 16 points.

The Bearcats capitalized on Houston missing 14 of its last 15 shots from the field. The Cougars scored just 22 points in the second half after piling up 40 in the first half, including a 12-4 advantage on second-chance points.

''It was a tale of two halves for us,'' Brannen said. ''We were emotional and didn't handle them making shots very well in the first half. We stuck to the game plan, but instead of executing, we were emotional. The second half, we came out and really defended. Once we got settled won and executed, I didn't think the lead would bother us.''

Marcus Sasser scored 17 points to lead the Cougars (17-5, 7-2), who slipped into second place in the AAC.

Nate Hinton added 16 for the Cougars, who had a five-game winning streak snapped.

MY SPACE

An official had to step between Houston's Fabian White Jr. and Cincinnati's Trevon Scott as the two jockeyed for position on an inbounds play - 18 seconds into the game.

HOMETOWN HERO

Cincinnati sent a scoreboard good luck message to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, a former Bearcat. The Chiefs meet San Francisco in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

BIG PICTURE

Houston: The Cougars slipped to 1-17 in program history in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati: The Bearcats moved into a tie with Houston for second place in the AAC.

UP NEXT

Houston: Will Cougars' coach Kelvin Sampson pay homage to former Houston coach Guy Lewis and clutch a red-and-white polka dot towel on the bench during Thursday's ''Throwback Thursday'' game against Tulane?

Cincinnati: The Bearcats play the first of two straight AAC road games on Thursday at No. 23 Wichita State.

1st Half
HOU Cougars 40
CINCY Bearcats 30

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Cincinnati  
19:44   Mika Adams-Woods missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:42   Offensive rebound by Cincinnati  
19:30   Shooting foul on DeJon Jarreau  
19:30 +1 Keith Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 0-1
19:30 +1 Keith Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-2
19:06   Fabian White Jr. missed hook shot  
19:04   Defensive rebound by Keith Williams  
18:55 +2 Tre Scott made alley-oop shot, assist by Jarron Cumberland 0-4
18:29 +3 Marcus Sasser made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeJon Jarreau 3-4
18:08 +2 Jarron Cumberland made turnaround jump shot 3-6
17:39   Lost ball turnover on Nate Hinton, stolen by Jarron Cumberland  
17:35   Bad pass turnover on Jarron Cumberland  
17:28 +2 Chris Harris Jr. made dunk, assist by Fabian White Jr. 5-6
17:13   Keith Williams missed jump shot  
17:11   Offensive rebound by Tre Scott  
17:09   Shooting foul on Fabian White Jr.  
17:09 +1 Tre Scott made 1st of 2 free throws 5-7
17:09 +1 Tre Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-8
16:39 +3 Marcus Sasser made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Fabian White Jr. 8-8
16:34   Personal foul on Marcus Sasser  
16:28   Bad pass turnover on Chris Vogt, stolen by Nate Hinton  
16:24   Shooting foul on Keith Williams  
16:24 +1 Nate Hinton made 1st of 2 free throws 9-8
16:24 +1 Nate Hinton made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-8
16:10   Bad pass turnover on Tre Scott, stolen by Nate Hinton  
15:55   DeJon Jarreau missed layup, blocked by Chris Vogt  
15:53   Offensive rebound by Houston  
15:53   Personal foul on Keith Williams  
15:44 +2 Marcus Sasser made jump shot, assist by DeJon Jarreau 12-8
15:22   Tre Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:20   Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
14:50 +3 Marcus Sasser made 3-pt. jump shot 15-8
14:31 +3 Jarron Cumberland made 3-pt. jump shot 15-11
14:14 +2 Chris Harris Jr. made layup, assist by DeJon Jarreau 17-11
13:56   Personal foul on Marcus Sasser  
13:39   Tre Scott missed layup, blocked by Brison Gresham  
13:37   Defensive rebound by Caleb Mills  
13:29 +2 Caleb Mills made jump shot 19-11
13:04 +2 Tre Scott made dunk, assist by Jarron Cumberland 19-13
12:43   Caleb Mills missed layup  
12:41   Defensive rebound by Tre Scott  
12:36   Jarron Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:34   Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
12:09   Nate Hinton missed layup, blocked by Jarron Cumberland  
12:07   Offensive rebound by Houston  
12:04 +2 Nate Hinton made jump shot, assist by Quentin Grimes 21-13
11:41   Jaume Sorolla missed jump shot  
11:39   Defensive rebound by Quentin Grimes  
11:34   Caleb Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:32   Offensive rebound by Brison Gresham  
11:21 +2 Fabian White Jr. made dunk, assist by Brison Gresham 23-13
10:54   Chris McNeal missed jump shot  
10:50   Offensive rebound by Mamoudou Diarra  
10:50   Personal foul on Cedrick Alley Jr.  
10:46   Offensive foul on Chris Vogt  
10:46   Turnover on Chris Vogt  
10:32   Caleb Mills missed jump shot  
10:30   Defensive rebound by Cincinnati  
10:05   Traveling violation turnover on Zach Harvey  
9:48   DeJon Jarreau missed layup  
9:46   Offensive rebound by Brison Gresham  
9:42   Caleb Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:39   Offensive rebound by Cedrick Alley Jr.  
9:39   Jumpball received by Houston  
9:36   Quentin Grimes missed layup, blocked by Chris Vogt  
9:34   Offensive rebound by Houston  
9:30   Caleb Mills missed jump shot  
9:28   Defensive rebound by Tre Scott  
9:22   Jarron Cumberland missed jump shot  
9:20   Offensive rebound by Chris Vogt  
9:18   Traveling violation turnover on Chris Vogt  
8:52   Cedrick Alley Jr. missed reverse layup  
8:50   Defensive rebound by Tre Scott  
8:44   Shooting foul on Chris Harris Jr.  
8:44   Jarron Cumberland missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:44 +1 Jarron Cumberland made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-14
8:23 +2 Nate Hinton made jump shot, assist by Quentin Grimes 25-14
7:59   Jaevin Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:57   Defensive rebound by Quentin Grimes  
7:50 +2 Quentin Grimes made layup 27-14
7:41 +2 Jarron Cumberland made driving layup 27-16
7:29   Caleb Mills missed jump shot, blocked by Tre Scott  
7:27   Defensive rebound by Mika Adams-Woods  
7:08 +3 Jarron Cumberland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mika Adams-Woods 27-19
6:40   Nate Hinton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:38   Defensive rebound by Cincinnati  
6:22   Tre Scott missed jump shot  
6:20   Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
6:15   Caleb Mills missed jump shot  
6:13   Offensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
6:08 +3 Nate Hinton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quentin Grimes 30-19
5:48 +2 Chris Vogt made reverse layup, assist by Tre Scott 30-21
5:21   Caleb Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:19   Defensive rebound by Tre Scott  
5:19   Personal foul on Fabian White Jr.  
5:19 +1 Tre Scott made 1st of 2 free throws 30-22
5:19 +1 Tre Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-23
5:00   Personal foul on Mika Adams-Woods  
4:51 +2 Quentin Grimes made jump shot 32-23
4:35 +2 Jarron Cumberland made jump shot 32-25
4:22   Nate Hinton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:20   Offensive rebound by Houston  
4:20   Personal foul on Chris Vogt  
4:10   Cedrick Alley Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:08   Offensive rebound by Brison Gresham  
4:04 +3 Nate Hinton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeJon Jarreau 35-25
3:40   Personal foul on Brison Gresham  
3:40   Jarron Cumberland missed free throw  
3:40   Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
3:19   Cedrick Alley Jr. missed layup, blocked by Tre Scott  
3:15   Defensive rebound by Cincinnati  
2:49   Personal foul on Cedrick Alley Jr.  
2:49   Jarron Cumberland missed free throw  
2:49   Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau  
2:48   Personal foul on Mamoudou Diarra  
2:34 +2 Nate Hinton made floating jump shot 37-25
2:20 +3 Jaevin Cumberland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre Scott 37-28
1:58 +3 Caleb Mills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Hinton 40-28
1:32   Jarron Cumberland missed floating jump shot, blocked by Brison Gresham  
1:30   Defensive rebound by Quentin Grimes  
1:30   Traveling violation turnover on Quentin Grimes  
1:16 +2 Mika Adams-Woods made driving layup 40-30
55.0   Quentin Grimes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
53.0   Defensive rebound by Tre Scott  
42.0   Mika Adams-Woods missed 3-pt. jump shot  
40.0   Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau  
17.0   DeJon Jarreau missed layup  
15.0   Defensive rebound by Jaume Sorolla  
1.0   Jaevin Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Cincinnati  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
HOU Cougars 22
CINCY Bearcats 34

Time Team Play Score
19:43   Mika Adams-Woods missed driving layup  
19:41   Offensive rebound by Cincinnati  
19:41   Personal foul on Fabian White Jr.  
19:35 +2 Chris Vogt made layup, assist by Jarron Cumberland 40-32
19:08   DeJon Jarreau missed driving layup, blocked by Chris Vogt  
19:07   Offensive rebound by Houston  
19:02   Marcus Sasser missed layup, blocked by Keith Williams  
19:00   Defensive rebound by Tre Scott  
18:56   Shooting foul on DeJon Jarreau  
18:56 +1 Chris Vogt made 1st of 2 free throws 40-33
18:56 +1 Chris Vogt made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-34
18:27   Nate Hinton missed jump shot  
18:25   Defensive rebound by Cincinnati  
17:58   Jarron Cumberland missed driving layup  
17:56   Defensive rebound by Marcus Sasser  
17:39   Nate Hinton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:37   Offensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
17:14   Chris Harris Jr. missed jump shot, blocked by Chris Vogt  
17:12   Defensive rebound by Tre Scott  
17:04   Keith Williams missed driving layup, blocked by Chris Harris Jr.  
17:02   Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau  
16:57 +3 Marcus Sasser made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeJon Jarreau 43-34
16:40   Jarron Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:38   Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
16:10 +2 DeJon Jarreau made floating jump shot 45-34
15:37   Jarron Cumberland missed driving layup  
15:35   Defensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
15:21   Bad pass turnover on DeJon Jarreau, stolen by Tre Scott  
15:15 +2 Tre Scott made dunk 45-36
14:44 +2 Brison Gresham made dunk, assist by DeJon Jarreau 47-36
14:20   Bad pass turnover on Jarron Cumberland  
14:15   Personal foul on Zach Harvey  
14:01 +2 DeJon Jarreau made floating jump shot 49-36
14:01   Shooting foul on Mika Adams-Woods  
14:01 +1 DeJon Jarreau made free throw 50-36
13:39 +2 Chris Vogt made reverse layup, assist by Tre Scott 50-38
13:11   Nate Hinton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:09   Defensive rebound by Tre Scott  
13:03   Bad pass turnover on Tre Scott, stolen by Marcus Sasser  
13:01 +2 Marcus Sasser made driving layup 52-38
13:01   Shooting foul on Chris Vogt  
13:01 +1 Marcus Sasser made free throw 53-38
12:47 +3 Zach Harvey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre Scott 53-41
12:15   Caleb Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:13   Defensive rebound by Chris Vogt  
11:50   Shooting foul on Brison Gresham  
11:50 +1 Keith Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 53-42
11:50   Keith Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:50   Defensive rebound by Brison Gresham  
11:29 +2 Brison Gresham made layup, assist by Fabian White Jr. 55-42
11:12   Shooting foul on Fabian White Jr.  
11:12 +1 Tre Scott made 1st of 2 free throws 55-43
11:12   Tre Scott missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:12   Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau  
10:55   Personal foul on Zach Harvey  
10:47   DeJon Jarreau missed driving layup, blocked by Chris Vogt  
10:45   Offensive rebound by Houston  
10:36   Caleb Mills missed jump shot, blocked by Jarron Cumberland  
10:34   Defensive rebound by Cincinnati  
10:13 +2 Chris Vogt made dunk, assist by Keith Williams 55-45
9:48   Shooting foul on Chris Vogt  
9:48 +1 Chris Harris Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 56-45
9:48 +1 Chris Harris Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-45
9:29 +2 Tre Scott made alley-oop shot, assist by Jarron Cumberland 57-47
9:13   Nate Hinton missed jump shot  
9:11   Defensive rebound by Cincinnati  
8:56   Keith Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:54   Offensive rebound by Cincinnati  
8:54   Personal foul on Caleb Mills  
8:40   Mamoudou Diarra missed reverse layup  
8:38   Offensive rebound by Keith Williams  
8:33   Keith Williams missed dunk  
8:31   Defensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.  
8:28   Lost ball turnover on DeJon Jarreau  
8:26   Shooting foul on Cedrick Alley Jr.  
8:26   Zach Harvey missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:26 +1 Zach Harvey made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-48
8:14   Caleb Mills missed driving layup  
8:12   Defensive rebound by Mamoudou Diarra  
8:04 +3 Tre Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarron Cumberland 57-51
7:46   Lost ball turnover on Quentin Grimes, stolen by Zach Harvey  
7:41 +2 Keith Williams made dunk 57-53
7:20   Caleb Mills missed floating jump shot  
7:18   Defensive rebound by Keith Williams  
