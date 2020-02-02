|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Boise State
|
|
19:42
|
|
+2
|
Justinian Jessup made jump shot
|
0-2
|
19:23
|
|
|
Johncarlos Reyes missed hook shot
|
|
19:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by RJ Williams
|
|
19:13
|
|
|
Derrick Alston Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nevada
|
|
19:11
|
|
|
Personal foul on Abu Kigab
|
|
18:46
|
|
|
Nisre Zouzoua missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by RayJ Dennis
|
|
18:37
|
|
+3
|
Justinian Jessup made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by RayJ Dennis
|
0-5
|
18:19
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Jalen Harris
|
|
18:04
|
|
+3
|
RayJ Dennis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justinian Jessup
|
0-8
|
17:46
|
|
+2
|
Robby Robinson made jump shot, assist by Lindsey Drew
|
2-8
|
17:36
|
|
|
Abu Kigab missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris
|
|
17:30
|
|
|
Personal foul on Justinian Jessup
|
|
17:26
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jalen Harris, stolen by RayJ Dennis
|
|
17:10
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on RayJ Dennis
|
|
16:53
|
|
|
Lindsey Drew missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justinian Jessup
|
|
16:38
|
|
|
Derrick Alston Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lindsey Drew
|
|
16:25
|
|
+2
|
Robby Robinson made floating jump shot
|
4-8
|
16:03
|
|
|
Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Robby Robinson
|
|
15:52
|
|
|
Lindsey Drew missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Derrick Alston Jr.
|
|
15:34
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on RJ Williams, stolen by Lindsey Drew
|
|
15:23
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Nisre Zouzoua
|
|
15:09
|
|
+3
|
Alex Hobbs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Alston Jr.
|
4-11
|
14:55
|
|
+2
|
Lindsey Drew made floating jump shot
|
6-11
|
14:33
|
|
|
Personal foul on Nisre Zouzoua
|
|
14:21
|
|
|
Derrick Alston Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris
|
|
14:12
|
|
|
Jalen Harris missed jump shot
|
|
14:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alex Hobbs
|
|
14:10
|
|
|
Personal foul on Zane Meeks
|
|
14:00
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jalen Harris
|
|
13:44
|
|
|
Marcus Dickinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:42
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Robin Jorch
|
|
13:38
|
|
|
Derrick Alston Jr. missed dunk
|
|
13:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lindsey Drew
|
|
13:29
|
|
|
Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justinian Jessup
|
|
13:16
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Justinian Jessup
|
|
13:16
|
|
|
Turnover on Justinian Jessup
|
|
13:02
|
|
|
Jalen Harris missed jump shot
|
|
13:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Robin Jorch
|
|
12:48
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Nisre Zouzoua
|
|
12:48
|
|
|
Derrick Alston Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
12:48
|
|
+1
|
Derrick Alston Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
6-12
|
12:38
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jalen Harris, stolen by Derrick Alston Jr.
|
|
12:32
|
|
+3
|
Alex Hobbs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Alston Jr.
|
6-15
|
12:16
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Lindsey Drew
|
|
12:02
|
|
+2
|
Robin Jorch made layup, assist by Alex Hobbs
|
6-17
|
11:31
|
|
|
Kane Milling missed jump shot
|
|
11:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alex Hobbs
|
|
11:25
|
|
+2
|
Derrick Alston Jr. made driving layup
|
6-19
|
11:25
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Lindsey Drew
|
|
11:25
|
|
+1
|
Derrick Alston Jr. made free throw
|
6-20
|
10:59
|
|
+2
|
Zane Meeks made layup
|
8-20
|
10:49
|
|
|
Abu Kigab missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lindsey Drew
|
|
10:40
|
|
|
Personal foul on Alex Hobbs
|
|
10:36
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Zane Meeks
|
|
10:12
|
|
+3
|
Max Rice made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Dickinson
|
8-23
|
9:51
|
|
|
Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Robin Jorch
|
|
9:32
|
|
|
Alex Hobbs missed jump shot
|
|
9:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by K.J. Hymes
|
|
9:24
|
|
|
Zane Meeks missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Dickinson
|
|
9:16
|
|
|
Max Rice missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Zane Meeks
|
|
8:59
|
|
|
Nisre Zouzoua missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Dickinson
|
|
8:44
|
|
|
Alex Hobbs missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:42
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Robin Jorch
|
|
8:39
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Derrick Alston Jr.
|
|
8:25
|
|
|
Nisre Zouzoua missed jump shot
|
|
8:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Boise State
|
|
8:24
|
|
|
Personal foul on Johncarlos Reyes
|
|
8:11
|
|
|
Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Robby Robinson
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
Jalen Harris missed jump shot
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by RayJ Dennis
|
|
7:52
|
|
|
Personal foul on Robby Robinson
|
|
7:52
|
|
+1
|
Derrick Alston Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|
8-24
|
7:52
|
|
+1
|
Derrick Alston Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
8-25
|
7:36
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Lindsey Drew, stolen by Justinian Jessup
|
|
7:18
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Justinian Jessup, stolen by Johncarlos Reyes
|
|
6:55
|
|
|
Nisre Zouzoua missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by RJ Williams
|
|
6:30
|
|
+3
|
Abu Kigab made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by RayJ Dennis
|
8-28
|
6:05
|
|
+2
|
Johncarlos Reyes made finger-roll layup, assist by Lindsey Drew
|
10-28
|
5:55
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Robby Robinson
|
|
5:55
|
|
+1
|
RJ Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
|
10-29
|
5:55
|
|
+1
|
RJ Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
10-30
|
5:42
|
|
|
Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by RayJ Dennis
|
|
5:21
|
|
+2
|
Derrick Alston Jr. made driving layup
|
10-32
|
4:53
|
|
+2
|
Nisre Zouzoua made driving layup
|
12-32
|
4:30
|
|
|
Abu Kigab missed jump shot
|
|
4:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nevada
|
|
4:11
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jalen Harris, stolen by RJ Williams
|
|
3:49
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Lindsey Drew
|
|
3:49
|
|
+1
|
RJ Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
|
12-33
|
3:49
|
|
+1
|
RJ Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
12-34
|
3:34
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Harris made driving dunk
|
14-34
|
3:03
|
|
|
Derrick Alston Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:01
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Abu Kigab
|
|
2:53
|
|
|
Offensive foul on RJ Williams
|
|
2:53
|
|
|
Turnover on RJ Williams
|
|
2:42
|
|
|
Offensive foul on K.J. Hymes
|
|
2:42
|
|
|
Turnover on K.J. Hymes
|
|
2:20
|
|
|
Alex Hobbs missed layup
|
|
2:18
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Boise State
|
|
2:16
|
|
|
Personal foul on K.J. Hymes
|
|
2:16
|
|
+1
|
Derrick Alston Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|
14-35
|
2:16
|
|
+1
|
Derrick Alston Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
14-36
|
2:05
|
|
|
Personal foul on RJ Williams
|
|
1:53
|
|
|
Personal foul on Marcus Dickinson
|
|
1:53
|
|
+1
|
Zane Meeks made 1st of 2 free throws
|
15-36
|
1:53
|
|
+1
|
Zane Meeks made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
16-36
|
1:42
|
|
|
Derrick Alston Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Zane Meeks
|
|
1:32
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Harris made 3-pt. jump shot
|
19-36
|
1:02
|
|
|
Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Johncarlos Reyes
|
|
53.0
|
|
+2
|
Zane Meeks made layup, assist by Kane Milling
|
21-36
|
22.0
|
|
|
Alex Hobbs missed jump shot
|
|
20.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Johncarlos Reyes
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Jalen Harris
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
Turnover on Jalen Harris
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|