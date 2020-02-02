NEVADA
BOISE

No Text

Jessup ties MWC 3s record, Boise State beats Nevada 73-64

  • AP
  • Feb 02, 2020

BOISE, Idaho (AP) Derrick Alston scored 24 points, Justinian Jessup tied the Mountain West Conference record for 3-pointers made in a career, and Boise State beat Nevada 73-64 on Saturday night.

Jessup finished with 17 points and hit two 3-pointers, giving him 296 career 3s, tying Jimmer Fredette's conference mark set at BYU from 2007-11.

Boise State (15-8, 7-4) never trailed, scored the first eight points and Abu Kigab hit a 3-pointer that capped a 17-2 run and made it 28-8 with 6:29 left in the first half. Jalen Harris scored eight straight points -- including back-to-back 3-pointers -- during an 18-4 spurt that pulled the Wolf Pack within three points midway through the second half but they got no closer.

Jalen Harris, the only Nevada (13-10, 6-5) player to score in double figures, had 30 points.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
NEVADA Wolf Pack 21
BOISE Broncos 36

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Boise State  
19:42 +2 Justinian Jessup made jump shot 0-2
19:23   Johncarlos Reyes missed hook shot  
19:21   Defensive rebound by RJ Williams  
19:13   Derrick Alston Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:11   Defensive rebound by Nevada  
19:11   Personal foul on Abu Kigab  
18:46   Nisre Zouzoua missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:44   Defensive rebound by RayJ Dennis  
18:37 +3 Justinian Jessup made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by RayJ Dennis 0-5
18:19   Traveling violation turnover on Jalen Harris  
18:04 +3 RayJ Dennis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justinian Jessup 0-8
17:46 +2 Robby Robinson made jump shot, assist by Lindsey Drew 2-8
17:36   Abu Kigab missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:34   Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris  
17:30   Personal foul on Justinian Jessup  
17:26   Lost ball turnover on Jalen Harris, stolen by RayJ Dennis  
17:10   Traveling violation turnover on RayJ Dennis  
16:53   Lindsey Drew missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:51   Defensive rebound by Justinian Jessup  
16:38   Derrick Alston Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:36   Defensive rebound by Lindsey Drew  
16:25 +2 Robby Robinson made floating jump shot 4-8
16:03   Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:01   Defensive rebound by Robby Robinson  
15:52   Lindsey Drew missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:50   Defensive rebound by Derrick Alston Jr.  
15:34   Lost ball turnover on RJ Williams, stolen by Lindsey Drew  
15:23   Bad pass turnover on Nisre Zouzoua  
15:09 +3 Alex Hobbs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Alston Jr. 4-11
14:55 +2 Lindsey Drew made floating jump shot 6-11
14:33   Personal foul on Nisre Zouzoua  
14:21   Derrick Alston Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:19   Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris  
14:12   Jalen Harris missed jump shot  
14:10   Defensive rebound by Alex Hobbs  
14:10   Personal foul on Zane Meeks  
14:00   Personal foul on Jalen Harris  
13:44   Marcus Dickinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:42   Offensive rebound by Robin Jorch  
13:38   Derrick Alston Jr. missed dunk  
13:36   Defensive rebound by Lindsey Drew  
13:29   Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:27   Defensive rebound by Justinian Jessup  
13:16   Offensive foul on Justinian Jessup  
13:16   Turnover on Justinian Jessup  
13:02   Jalen Harris missed jump shot  
13:00   Defensive rebound by Robin Jorch  
12:48   Shooting foul on Nisre Zouzoua  
12:48   Derrick Alston Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:48 +1 Derrick Alston Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-12
12:38   Lost ball turnover on Jalen Harris, stolen by Derrick Alston Jr.  
12:32 +3 Alex Hobbs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Alston Jr. 6-15
12:16   Traveling violation turnover on Lindsey Drew  
12:02 +2 Robin Jorch made layup, assist by Alex Hobbs 6-17
11:31   Kane Milling missed jump shot  
11:29   Defensive rebound by Alex Hobbs  
11:25 +2 Derrick Alston Jr. made driving layup 6-19
11:25   Shooting foul on Lindsey Drew  
11:25 +1 Derrick Alston Jr. made free throw 6-20
10:59 +2 Zane Meeks made layup 8-20
10:49   Abu Kigab missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:47   Defensive rebound by Lindsey Drew  
10:40   Personal foul on Alex Hobbs  
10:36   Traveling violation turnover on Zane Meeks  
10:12 +3 Max Rice made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Dickinson 8-23
9:51   Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:49   Defensive rebound by Robin Jorch  
9:32   Alex Hobbs missed jump shot  
9:30   Defensive rebound by K.J. Hymes  
9:24   Zane Meeks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:22   Defensive rebound by Marcus Dickinson  
9:16   Max Rice missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:14   Defensive rebound by Zane Meeks  
8:59   Nisre Zouzoua missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:57   Defensive rebound by Marcus Dickinson  
8:44   Alex Hobbs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:42   Offensive rebound by Robin Jorch  
8:39   Traveling violation turnover on Derrick Alston Jr.  
8:25   Nisre Zouzoua missed jump shot  
8:23   Defensive rebound by Boise State  
8:24   Personal foul on Johncarlos Reyes  
8:11   Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:09   Defensive rebound by Robby Robinson  
7:57   Jalen Harris missed jump shot  
7:55   Defensive rebound by RayJ Dennis  
7:52   Personal foul on Robby Robinson  
7:52 +1 Derrick Alston Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 8-24
7:52 +1 Derrick Alston Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-25
7:36   Bad pass turnover on Lindsey Drew, stolen by Justinian Jessup  
7:18   Bad pass turnover on Justinian Jessup, stolen by Johncarlos Reyes  
6:55   Nisre Zouzoua missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:53   Defensive rebound by RJ Williams  
6:30 +3 Abu Kigab made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by RayJ Dennis 8-28
6:05 +2 Johncarlos Reyes made finger-roll layup, assist by Lindsey Drew 10-28
5:55   Shooting foul on Robby Robinson  
5:55 +1 RJ Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 10-29
5:55 +1 RJ Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-30
5:42   Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:40   Defensive rebound by RayJ Dennis  
5:21 +2 Derrick Alston Jr. made driving layup 10-32
4:53 +2 Nisre Zouzoua made driving layup 12-32
4:30   Abu Kigab missed jump shot  
4:28   Defensive rebound by Nevada  
4:11   Lost ball turnover on Jalen Harris, stolen by RJ Williams  
3:49   Shooting foul on Lindsey Drew  
3:49 +1 RJ Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 12-33
3:49 +1 RJ Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-34
3:34 +2 Jalen Harris made driving dunk 14-34
3:03   Derrick Alston Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:01   Offensive rebound by Abu Kigab  
2:53   Offensive foul on RJ Williams  
2:53   Turnover on RJ Williams  
2:42   Offensive foul on K.J. Hymes  
2:42   Turnover on K.J. Hymes  
2:20   Alex Hobbs missed layup  
2:18   Offensive rebound by Boise State  
2:16   Personal foul on K.J. Hymes  
2:16 +1 Derrick Alston Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 14-35
2:16 +1 Derrick Alston Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-36
2:05   Personal foul on RJ Williams  
1:53   Personal foul on Marcus Dickinson  
1:53 +1 Zane Meeks made 1st of 2 free throws 15-36
1:53 +1 Zane Meeks made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-36
1:42   Derrick Alston Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:40   Defensive rebound by Zane Meeks  
1:32 +3 Jalen Harris made 3-pt. jump shot 19-36
1:02   Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:00   Defensive rebound by Johncarlos Reyes  
53.0 +2 Zane Meeks made layup, assist by Kane Milling 21-36
22.0   Alex Hobbs missed jump shot  
20.0   Defensive rebound by Johncarlos Reyes  
3.0   Offensive foul on Jalen Harris  
3.0   Turnover on Jalen Harris  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
NEVADA Wolf Pack 43
BOISE Broncos 37

Time Team Play Score
19:50 +2 Jalen Harris made jump shot 23-36
19:36   Bad pass turnover on RayJ Dennis, stolen by Jalen Harris  
19:29 +2 Jalen Harris made dunk 25-36
19:03 +3 Derrick Alston Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by RJ Williams 25-39
18:35   Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:33   Defensive rebound by Marcus Dickinson  
18:24   Derrick Alston Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:22   Offensive rebound by RJ Williams  
18:12   RJ Williams missed layup, blocked by Johncarlos Reyes  
18:10   Defensive rebound by Lindsey Drew  
18:07   Personal foul on RJ Williams  
17:55 +2 Jalen Harris made driving layup 27-39
17:44 +3 RayJ Dennis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Alston Jr. 27-42
17:19   Nisre Zouzoua missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:17   Offensive rebound by Robby Robinson  
17:17   Lindsey Drew missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:15   Offensive rebound by Nevada  
17:15   Personal foul on Derrick Alston Jr.  
16:58   Traveling violation turnover on Nisre Zouzoua  
16:30 +2 Justinian Jessup made jump shot 27-44
16:07 +3 Kane Milling made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Harris 30-44
15:41   Shooting foul on K.J. Hymes  
15:41   Derrick Alston Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:41 +1 Derrick Alston Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-45
15:32   Offensive foul on K.J. Hymes  
15:32   Turnover on K.J. Hymes  
15:01   Derrick Alston Jr. missed jump shot  
14:59   Defensive rebound by Lindsey Drew  
14:42 +2 Kane Milling made driving dunk 32-45
14:14   Shooting foul on Jalen Harris  
14:15 +1 Derrick Alston Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 32-46
14:15   Derrick Alston Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:15   Defensive rebound by Zane Meeks  
13:57 +2 Jalen Harris made floating jump shot 34-46
13:34   Traveling violation turnover on Justinian Jessup  
13:22 +3 Jalen Harris made 3-pt. jump shot 37-46
12:58   Derrick Alston Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:56   Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris  
12:34 +3 Jalen Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zane Meeks 40-46
12:20   Personal foul on Kane Milling  
12:13 +2 RJ Williams made layup 40-48
12:13   Shooting foul on Lindsey Drew  
12:13   RJ Williams missed free throw  
12:13   Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris  
12:03 +3 Zane Meeks made 3-pt. jump shot 43-48
11:49   Traveling violation turnover on Alex Hobbs  
11:33   Bad pass turnover on Zane Meeks, stolen by Justinian Jessup  
11:27   Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:25   Defensive rebound by Lindsey Drew  
11:04   Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:02   Offensive rebound by Zane Meeks  
11:02 +2 Lindsey Drew made driving layup 45-48
11:02   Shooting foul on Alex Hobbs  
11:02   Lindsey Drew missed free throw  
11:02   Defensive rebound by Derrick Alston Jr.  
10:48 +2 Alex Hobbs made driving layup 45-50
10:26   Kane Milling missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:24   Defensive rebound by Derrick Alston Jr.  
10:01 +2 Derrick Alston Jr. made driving layup 45-52
9:48   Bad pass turnover on Lindsey Drew, stolen by Marcus Dickinson  
9:40 +2 Derrick Alston Jr. made driving layup 45-54
9:40   Shooting foul on Zane Meeks  
9:40 +1 Derrick Alston Jr. made free throw 45-55
9:12   Kane Milling missed jump shot  
9:10   Defensive rebound by Robin Jorch  
8:59   Derrick Alston Jr. missed jump shot  
8:57   Defensive rebound by Robby Robinson  
8:53   Shooting foul on Marcus Dickinson  
8:53 +1 Jalen Harris made 1st of 2 free throws 46-55
8:53 +1 Jalen Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-55
8:28   Personal foul on Nisre Zouzoua  
8:28 +1 Justinian Jessup made 1st of 2 free throws 47-56
8:28 +1 Justinian Jessup made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-57
8:14   Nisre Zouzoua missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:12   Defensive rebound by Justinian Jessup  
8:05 +2 Justinian Jessup made driving layup 47-59
7:55   Bad pass turnover on Kane Milling, stolen by Derrick Alston Jr.  
7:32   Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:30   Defensive rebound by Robby Robinson  
7:22   Nisre Zouzoua missed layup  
7:20   Defensive rebound by Derrick Alston Jr.  
7:08   Bad pass turnover on Derrick Alston Jr.  
6:58   Personal foul on Derrick Alston Jr.  
6:54 +2 Jalen Harris made hook shot 49-59
6:36   Offensive foul on Derrick Alston Jr.  
6:36   Turnover on Derrick Alston Jr.  
6:24   Shooting foul on Robin Jorch  