NOVA
DEPAUL

No Text

Bey, Gillespie lead No. 12 Villanova past DePaul 91-71

  • AP
  • Feb 20, 2020

CHICAGO (AP) Collin Gillespie made the first one and Saddiq Bey got the last one.

In between, Villanova put on quite a show.

Gillespie and Bey each made five of Villanova's 18 3-pointers, and the 12th-ranked Wildcats used their long-range shooting to beat DePaul 91-71 on Wednesday night.

''We shot the ball great,'' coach Jay Wright said. ''We've run into some teams that have done that to us and when someone is shooting the ball like that it's kind of hard for the opponent to do anything. We just did a really good job sharing the ball and knocking down 3s.''

Villanova went 18 for 26 from deep in its 20th straight victory against DePaul. The Wildcats (20-6, 9-4 Big East) have made at least nine 3s in their last five games, including 17 during Sunday's 76-56 victory at Temple.

Bey finished with 20 points and seven assists. Gillespie and Justin Moore had 17 points apiece.

''Just be more solid every day and keep getting better with every practice and every game. That's our mentality,'' Bey said.

DePaul (13-13, 1-12) dropped its eighth straight game. The Blue Demons took the Wildcats to overtime in a 79-75 loss on Jan. 14, but the rematch was a blowout.

Coach Dave Leitao said the losing has taken a toll on his team.

''Obviously we're all involved in this game of basketball, but what's going on in front of us is a little bit more life than it is basketball,'' he said, ''in that all of us have to figure out when you face adversity, how best to deal with it.''

While Villanova was taking aim from deep, DePaul went 4 for 12 from 3-point range. Jalen Coleman-Lands scored 17 points, and Paul Reed finished with 13 points and seven rebounds.

During one telling sequence in the second half, Coleman-Lands made a nice steal before missing a jam for DePaul. Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree then slammed it home at the other end, giving Villanova a 77-46 lead with 8:21 left.

Cosby-Roundtree had a season-high 11 points and seven rebounds.

''It was just me coming in and and trying to do whatever the team needed,'' he said. ''Just tried to be on the glass and rebounding and focus on defense and rebounding.''

The Wildcats grabbed control when they closed the first half with a 15-2 run for a 46-26 lead at the break. They had 10 3s at halftime; the Blue Demons had 10 made field goals.

BACK ON TRACK

Coleman-Lands bounced back after he had just six points in Saturday's 93-64 loss at Creighton. He was 7 for 15 from the floor.

The senior guard passed 1,000 career points when he scored 17 against Georgetown on Feb. 8

''He played hard today,'' Leitao said. ''But when you achieve a goal like that you leave an indelible mark on this game that you've played for a long, long time.''

BIG PICTURE

Villanova improved to 15-1 this season when it wins the rebounding battle. Cosby-Roundtree led the Wildcats to a 35-28 advantage on the glass.

DePaul dropped to 1-4 against ranked opponents this season. The Blue Demons got off to a great start this year, but the Big East slate has been a disaster.

UP NEXT

Villanova visits Xavier on Saturday. The Wildcats beat the Musketeers 68-62 in their Big East opener on Dec. 30.

DePaul hosts Georgetown on Saturday night. The Blue Demons lost 76-72 to the Hoyas on Feb. 8.

---

Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
NOVA Wildcats 46
DEPAUL Blue Demons 26

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Villanova  
19:54   Saddiq Bey missed jump shot  
19:52   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Butz  
19:25   Shooting foul on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
19:25   Charlie Moore missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:25 +1 Charlie Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-1
19:12   Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:10   Defensive rebound by Charlie Moore  
18:55   Jaylen Butz missed layup  
18:53   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
18:46   Bad pass turnover on Collin Gillespie, stolen by Romeo Weems  
18:38   Lost ball turnover on Jalen Coleman-Lands, stolen by Jermaine Samuels  
18:28   Shooting foul on Romeo Weems  
18:28 +1 Saddiq Bey made 1st of 2 free throws 1-1
18:28   Saddiq Bey missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:28   Defensive rebound by Jalen Coleman-Lands  
18:28   Jalen Coleman-Lands missed jump shot  
18:26   Offensive rebound by Paul Reed  
18:26 +2 Paul Reed made dunk 1-3
17:38   Cole Swider missed jump shot  
17:36   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Butz  
17:18   Charlie Moore missed jump shot  
17:15   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
17:04 +3 Collin Gillespie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Saddiq Bey 4-3
16:47   Romeo Weems missed layup  
16:44   Offensive rebound by Paul Reed  
16:39   Romeo Weems missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:37   Defensive rebound by Cole Swider  
16:13   Bad pass turnover on Saddiq Bey, stolen by Jaylen Butz  
16:02 +2 Romeo Weems made driving layup, assist by Paul Reed 4-5
15:42 +3 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Saddiq Bey 7-5
15:22 +2 Jaylen Butz made hook shot, assist by Romeo Weems 7-7
14:59   Personal foul on Paul Reed  
14:59   Commercial timeout called  
14:49   Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Paul Reed  
14:47   Defensive rebound by Romeo Weems  
14:38 +3 Jalen Coleman-Lands made 3-pt. jump shot 7-10
14:15   Collin Gillespie missed jump shot  
14:13   Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
14:01 +3 Jermaine Samuels made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Saddiq Bey 10-10
13:42   Bad pass turnover on Jaylen Butz  
13:34   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed jump shot  
13:32   Offensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
13:31   Personal foul on Jalen Coleman-Lands  
13:17 +3 Justin Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Saddiq Bey 13-10
12:55 +2 Jalen Coleman-Lands made turnaround jump shot 13-12
12:27 +2 Saddiq Bey made jump shot 15-12
12:09   Charlie Moore missed jump shot  
12:07   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
11:57   Jermaine Samuels missed layup  
11:55   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Butz  
11:50   Darious Hall missed layup  
11:48   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
11:43 +3 Saddiq Bey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Moore 18-12
11:24   Personal foul on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
11:09 +2 Jalen Coleman-Lands made floating jump shot, assist by Oscar Lopez Jr. 18-14
10:53 +3 Collin Gillespie made 3-pt. jump shot 21-14
10:30   Darious Hall missed jump shot  
10:28   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
10:07   Saddiq Bey missed jump shot  
10:05   Offensive rebound by Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree  
10:04 +2 Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree made tip-in 23-14
9:39   Oscar Lopez Jr. missed jump shot  
9:37   Offensive rebound by Oscar Lopez Jr.  
9:33   Oscar Lopez Jr. missed layup  
9:31   Defensive rebound by Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree  
9:25 +3 Collin Gillespie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Saddiq Bey 26-14
9:22   30-second timeout called  
8:57   Shooting foul on Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree  
8:57 +1 Paul Reed made 1st of 2 free throws 26-15
8:57   Paul Reed missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:57   Defensive rebound by Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree  
8:40 +3 Justin Moore made 3-pt. jump shot 29-15
8:31   Shooting foul on Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree  
8:31 +1 Charlie Moore made 1st of 2 free throws 29-16
8:31 +1 Charlie Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-17
8:02   Brandon Slater missed jump shot  
8:00   Defensive rebound by Charlie Moore  
7:43   Lost ball turnover on Jaylen Butz, stolen by Saddiq Bey  
7:33   Personal foul on Romeo Weems  
7:33   Commercial timeout called  
7:27   Justin Moore missed jump shot  
7:25   Defensive rebound by Paul Reed  
7:13 +2 Jaylen Butz made layup, assist by DJ Williams 29-19
6:52   Collin Gillespie missed jump shot  
6:50   Defensive rebound by Paul Reed  
6:26 +2 Paul Reed made reverse layup, assist by Jaylen Butz 29-21
6:28   30-second timeout called  
6:26   Personal foul on Jalen Coleman-Lands  
6:09   Saddiq Bey missed jump shot  
6:07   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Butz  
5:56   Traveling violation turnover on Jaylen Butz  
5:35 +2 Justin Moore made driving layup 31-21
5:24 +2 Charlie Moore made driving layup 31-23
4:58   Justin Moore missed jump shot  
4:56   Defensive rebound by Markese Jacobs  
4:46   Personal foul on Cole Swider  
4:35   Charlie Moore missed hook shot  
4:33   Defensive rebound by Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree  
4:22   Bad pass turnover on Jermaine Samuels, stolen by Jaylen Butz  
4:17   Shooting foul on Collin Gillespie  
4:17   Markese Jacobs missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:17 +1 Markese Jacobs made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-24
4:00   Saddiq Bey missed jump shot  
3:58   Offensive rebound by Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree  
3:51 +2 Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree made layup 33-24
3:51   Shooting foul on Paul Reed  
3:51   Commercial timeout called  
3:51 +1 Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree made free throw 34-24
3:21   DJ Williams missed dunk, blocked by Jermaine Samuels  
3:19   Defensive rebound by Cole Swider  
3:08   Jumpball received by Villanova  
2:59 +2 Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree made dunk, assist by Jermaine Samuels 36-24
2:47 +2 DJ Williams made floating jump shot, assist by Charlie Moore 36-26
2:17 +2 Justin Moore made jump shot, assist by Collin Gillespie 38-26
1:51   Traveling violation turnover on Charlie Moore  
1:34   Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:32   Defensive rebound by Darious Hall  
1:16   Offensive foul on Jaylen Butz  
1:16   Turnover on Jaylen Butz  
1:03   Offensive foul on Jermaine Samuels  
1:03   Turnover on Jermaine Samuels  
1:03   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on DePaul  
1:03 +1 Collin Gillespie made 1st of 2 free throws 39-26
1:03 +1 Collin Gillespie made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-26
53.0   Personal foul on Justin Moore  
53.0   Flynn Cameron missed free throw  
53.0   Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
43.0 +3 Collin Gillespie made 3-pt. jump shot 43-26
32.0   Charlie Moore missed layup  
30.0   Defensive rebound by Brandon Slater  
1.0 +3 Saddiq Bey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Moore 46-26
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
NOVA Wildcats 45
DEPAUL Blue Demons 45

Time Team Play Score
19:49   Bad pass turnover on Jaylen Butz, stolen by Jermaine Samuels  
19:35   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed layup  
19:33   Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
19:30   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed dunk, blocked by Romeo Weems  
19:28   Defensive rebound by Paul Reed  
19:21 +2 Jalen Coleman-Lands made jump shot 46-28
18:59 +2 Saddiq Bey made jump shot 48-28
18:43   Paul Reed missed driving layup  
18:41   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
18:35   Offensive foul on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
18:34   Turnover on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
18:20   Paul Reed missed running Jump Shot  
18:18   Offensive rebound by Paul Reed  
18:14   Shooting foul on Jermaine Samuels  
18:14   Paul Reed missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:14 +1 Paul Reed made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-29
18:03 +3 Justin Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Saddiq Bey 51-29
17:42   Shooting foul on Collin Gillespie  
17:42 +1 Jalen Coleman-Lands made 1st of 2 free throws 51-30
17:42 +1 Jalen Coleman-Lands made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-31
17:42   Personal foul on Jaylen Butz  
17:41   Bad pass turnover on Justin Moore, stolen by Charlie Moore  
17:38 +2 Charlie Moore made driving layup 51-33
17:38   Shooting foul on Collin Gillespie  
17:38 +1 Charlie Moore made free throw 51-34
17:26 +2 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made layup, assist by Jermaine Samuels 53-34
17:14   Paul Reed missed turnaround jump shot  
17:12   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
17:06   Justin Moore missed driving layup  
17:04   Defensive rebound by Paul Reed  
16:53   Charlie Moore missed layup  
16:51   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
16:46 +3 Saddiq Bey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Samuels 56-34
16:36   Bad pass turnover on Charlie Moore, stolen by Jermaine Samuels  
16:35   Personal foul on Charlie Moore  
16:26   Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:24   Defensive rebound by Jalen Coleman-Lands  
16:16 +2 Jalen Coleman-Lands made driving layup 56-36
15:59   Personal foul on Darious Hall  
15:59   Commercial timeout called  
15:50   Cole Swider missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:48   Defensive rebound by Charlie Moore  
15:24   Jalen Coleman-Lands missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:22   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
15:15   Personal foul on Darious Hall  
15:07 +2 Jermaine Samuels made alley-oop shot, assist by Collin Gillespie 58-36
14:49   Jalen Coleman-Lands missed driving layup  
14:47   Offensive rebound by Jalen Coleman-Lands  
14:41 +2 Darious Hall made layup, assist by Jalen Coleman-Lands 58-38
14:43   Shooting foul on Jermaine Samuels  
14:43 +1 Darious Hall made free throw 58-39
14:34   Bad pass turnover on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, stolen by Darious Hall  
14:27   Charlie Moore missed jump shot  
14:25   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
14:20   Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:18   Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
14:13 +3 Saddiq Bey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl 61-39
13:55   Offensive foul on Charlie Moore  
13:55   Turnover on Charlie Moore  
13:33   Cole Swider missed jump shot, blocked by Nick Ongenda  
13:31   Defensive rebound by Jalen Coleman-Lands  
13:26 +2 Nick Ongenda made layup, assist by Paul Reed 61-41
13:05 +2 Brandon Slater made driving layup 63-41
12:51   DJ Williams missed layup  
12:49   Defensive rebound by Brandon Slater  
12:31   Offensive foul on Saddiq Bey  
12:31   Turnover on Saddiq Bey  
12:12   Jalen Coleman-Lands missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:10   Defensive rebound by Cole Swider  
11:49 +3 Cole Swider made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl 66-41
11:25 +2 Nick Ongenda made layup, assist by Oscar Lopez Jr. 66-43
11:03 +3 Justin Moore made 3-pt. jump shot 69-43
10:46   Commercial timeout called  
10:30   Oscar Lopez Jr. missed jump shot  
10:28   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
10:17   Cole Swider missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Charlie Moore  
10:08   Personal foul on Jermaine Samuels  
10:08 +1 Oscar Lopez Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 69-44
10:08   Oscar Lopez Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:08   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
9:46 +3 Cole Swider made 3-pt. jump shot 72-44
9:21   Jalen Coleman-Lands missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:19   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
9:03 +3 Collin Gillespie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree 75-44
8:54 +2 Jalen Coleman-Lands made layup 75-46
8:35   Lost ball turnover on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, stolen by Jalen Coleman-Lands  
8:28   Jalen Coleman-Lands missed dunk  
8:26   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
8:20 +2 Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree made dunk, assist by Saddiq Bey 77-46
8:20   30-second timeout called  
8:07 +2 Jaylen Butz made layup, assist by Oscar Lopez Jr. 77-48
7:59   Offensive foul on Brandon Slater  
7:59   Turnover on Brandon Slater  
7:59   Commercial timeout called  
7:50   Paul Reed missed jump shot  
7:48   Offensive rebound by Jaylen Butz  
7:47 +2 Jaylen Butz made dunk 77-50
7:34   Bad pass turnover on Justin Moore, stolen by Oscar Lopez Jr.  
7:27 +2 Paul Reed made jump shot, assist by Oscar Lopez Jr. 77-52
7:10 +2 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made dunk, assist by Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree 79-52
6:56 +2 Paul Reed made layup, assist by Charlie Moore 79-54
6:45   5-second inbounding violation turnover on Villanova  
6:39   Charlie Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:37   Offensive rebound by DePaul  
6:30 +2 Jalen Coleman-Lands made jump shot 79-56
6:09 +3 Saddiq Bey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Gillespie 82-56
5:47 +3 Paul Reed made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Coleman-Lands 82-59
5:34   Shooting foul on Jaylen Butz  
5:34 +1 Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree made 1st of 2 free throws 83-59
5:34 +1 Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree made 2nd of 2 free throws 84-59
5:16   Bad pass turnover on Paul Reed, stolen by Saddiq Bey  
5:10   Personal foul on Paul Reed  
5:10 +1 Justin Moore made 1st of 2 free throws 85-59
5:10   Justin Moore missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:10   Defensive rebound by Darious Hall  
4:57 +2 Flynn Cameron made turnaround jump shot 85-61
4:42   Bad pass turnover on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
4:31 +3 Flynn Cameron made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Coleman-Lands 85-64
4:13 +2 Brandon Slater made dunk, assist by Justin Moore 87-64
3:55   Jalen Coleman-Lands missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:53   Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
3:31   Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:29   Defensive rebound by Flynn Cameron  
3:22 +2 Flynn Cameron made layup 87-66
2:53