Purdue snaps 4-game losing streak by beating Indiana 57-49

  • AP
  • Feb 27, 2020

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) Coach Matt Painter appreciated Purdue's defensive effort Thursday.

Indiana's poor shooting made it look even better.

On a night Trevion Williams scored 19 points and Eric Hunter Jr. added 17, the Boilermakers managed to bear down and hold on for a critical 57-49 victory over the Hoosiers.

''They have good perimeter players and we thought if we could have good rotations out of the double, we could clog things up,'' Painter said. ''

There was nothing pretty about it.

Neither team managed to make 40% of its shots. They were a combined 7 of 41 on 3-pointers. The ball repeatedly banged hard off the rim, off the glass, even once off the top of backboard. And there were wrestling matches for loose balls and long stretches where both teams produced few or any points.

Yet, somehow, Purdue made ugly look desirable.

''I thought we played a little bit better today,'' Painter said. ''Obviously we didn't shoot well. Sometimes people confuse the two, but I thought it was a good grind-it-out win even though it was pretty hard to watch.''

The desperate Boilermakers (15-14, 8-10 Big Ten) snapped a four-game losing in the most tantalizing way -- another sweep of their in-state rival and their seventh consecutive victory in the series.

For Indiana, it was just plain miserable.

Coach Archie Miller waved his arms, pleading with players to speed things up. Nothing worked.

The Hoosiers (18-10, 8-9) missed their first four shots, all at the rim. Then they missed 13 straight shots during another stretch and closed the half with a scoring drought of 3:44.

It was that last stretch when the Boilermakers took control with a 10-2 run that ended with Hunter's emphatic dunk to make it 29-20 at halftime.

''That's the game. The last two minutes going into halftime, 29-20, in this type of game that nine-point lead is like 15 or 16 with the way the defense was playing,'' Miller said.

Things got even worse for Indiana in the second half.

Purdue scored the first seven points while holding the Hoosiers scoreless for the first 6:33, extending the lead to 16.

Indiana finally showed some spark with a 10-2 run that cut the deficit in half and they got as close as 51-46 in the final minute, courtesy of two free throws from Devonte Green with 46 seconds left. Green led the Hoosiers with 11 points.

But Purdue made its last six free throws to seal the win. Indiana saw its two-game winning streak come to an end while its fifth straight at Mackey Arena.

BIG PICTURE

Indiana: The Hoosiers have had some rough patches this season -- but nothing quite like this. They were 6 of 28 from the field and 2 of 9 on 3-pointers in the first half. They finished with a shooting percentage of 25.4% -- their worst in six years -- and were 5 of 24 on 3s. So after it appeared the Hoosiers' offense was making progress, Indiana now finds itself trying to rebound from an unforgettable loss.

Purdue: The Boilermakers continued to dominate this series with defense -- and perhaps just in time to make a last-ditch push for the NCAA Tournament. Purdue remains two games under .500 in conference play and may need to win its last two and a couple more in the conference tourney to solidify its resume. But at least they have a chance.

STAT PACK

Indiana: Rob Phinisee scored seven points in his hometown. ... Joey Brunk had seven rebounds. ... The Hoosiers held a 16-12 advantage in offensive rebounds. ... After committing eight turnovers in the first half, they wound up with 13. ... The Hoosiers was outscored 34-20 in the paint.

Purdue: Williams had eight rebounds and Hunter Jr. matched his career high with seven. ... Matt Haarms wound up with six points, seven rebounds and two blocks. ... The Boilermakers had their own woes, going 1 of 9 on 3s in the first half and finishing 2 of 17 from beyond the arc.

THEY SAID IT

Indiana: ''I thought those guys defended really well. In particular in the paint (they) made it very, very difficult for us around the rim (with) close doubles, sort of take our big guys out of the game,'' Miller said. ''Our inability to sort of stretch the floor and make some shots was a problem.''

Purdue: ''It definitely was an energy booster for us, especially coming out in the second half really ready to go,'' Williams said, referring to Hunter's dunk

UP NEXT

Indiana: Visits Illinois in its Big Ten road finale Sunday.

Purdue: Closes out its conference road schedule Tuesday at No. 18 Iowa.

1st Half
IND Hoosiers 20
PURDUE Boilermakers 29

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Indiana  
19:30   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed jump shot  
19:28   Offensive rebound by Justin Smith  
19:27   Shot clock violation turnover on Indiana  
19:12   Trevion Williams missed layup  
19:05   Offensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
18:57 +2 Trevion Williams made layup 0-2
18:41   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed layup, blocked by Trevion Williams  
18:39   Offensive rebound by Joey Brunk  
18:31   Joey Brunk missed jump shot  
18:31   Defensive rebound by Nojel Eastern  
18:31   Eric Hunter Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:29   Defensive rebound by Aljami Durham  
18:27   Lost ball turnover on Trayce Jackson-Davis  
18:09   Traveling violation turnover on Trevion Williams  
17:51   Joey Brunk missed layup  
17:49   Offensive rebound by Joey Brunk  
17:48   Joey Brunk missed layup  
17:47   Offensive rebound by Joey Brunk  
17:46 +2 Joey Brunk made layup 2-2
17:32   Lost ball turnover on Trevion Williams, stolen by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
17:23 +2 Trayce Jackson-Davis made dunk 4-2
17:03   Sasha Stefanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:06   Defensive rebound by Indiana  
16:46 +2 Joey Brunk made layup, assist by Trayce Jackson-Davis 6-2
16:35   Personal foul on Aljami Durham  
16:27   Evan Boudreaux missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:25   Defensive rebound by Indiana  
15:55   Shooting foul on Sasha Stefanovic  
15:55   Commercial timeout called  
15:55 +1 Trayce Jackson-Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 7-2
15:55   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:55   Defensive rebound by Matt Haarms  
15:42   Matt Haarms missed jump shot  
15:40   Offensive rebound by Evan Boudreaux  
15:26   Nojel Eastern missed jump shot  
15:24   Defensive rebound by Joey Brunk  
15:00   Bad pass turnover on Devonte Green, stolen by Evan Boudreaux  
14:49 +2 Matt Haarms made dunk, assist by Sasha Stefanovic 7-4
14:16   Devonte Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:14   Offensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
14:09   Rob Phinisee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:07   Offensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
13:46   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed jump shot  
13:44   Defensive rebound by Eric Hunter Jr.  
13:22 +2 Matt Haarms made jump shot 7-6
13:22   Shooting foul on Trayce Jackson-Davis  
13:22   Matt Haarms missed free throw  
13:22   Defensive rebound by Joey Brunk  
13:11   Devonte Green missed jump shot  
13:09   Offensive rebound by Joey Brunk  
12:52   Joey Brunk missed jump shot  
12:50   Defensive rebound by Purdue  
12:39   Personal foul on Race Thompson  
12:39   Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Thompson, stolen by Race Thompson  
12:23   Devonte Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:21   Defensive rebound by Aaron Wheeler  
12:04 +2 Trevion Williams made layup 7-8
11:47   Jerome Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:45   Defensive rebound by Aaron Wheeler  
11:38   Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Thompson, stolen by Jerome Hunter  
11:38   Commercial timeout called  
11:22   De'Ron Davis missed jump shot  
11:20   Defensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
11:08   Trevion Williams missed jump shot  
11:06   Defensive rebound by Aljami Durham  
10:58   Rob Phinisee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:56   Offensive rebound by Race Thompson  
10:40   Lost ball turnover on Aljami Durham  
10:22   Jahaad Proctor missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:20   Defensive rebound by Indiana  
10:21   Personal foul on Aaron Wheeler  
10:01   Aljami Durham missed jump shot  
9:59   Defensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
9:56   Shooting foul on Rob Phinisee  
9:56   Trevion Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:56 +1 Trevion Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-9
9:32   Shooting foul on Sasha Stefanovic  
9:32 +1 Race Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws 8-9
9:32 +1 Race Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-9
9:08   Evan Boudreaux missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:06   Defensive rebound by Justin Smith  
8:58   Devonte Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:56   Defensive rebound by Nojel Eastern  
8:46 +2 Matt Haarms made hook shot 9-11
8:17   Justin Smith missed jump shot  
8:15   Defensive rebound by Eric Hunter Jr.  
8:09   Bad pass turnover on Eric Hunter Jr., stolen by Devonte Green  
7:57   Justin Smith missed layup, blocked by Matt Haarms  
7:55   Defensive rebound by Eric Hunter Jr.  
7:52   Eric Hunter Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:50   Offensive rebound by Purdue  
7:54   Personal foul on Aljami Durham  
7:54   Commercial timeout called  
7:39 +2 Nojel Eastern made layup, assist by Evan Boudreaux 9-13
7:07 +3 Devonte Green made 3-pt. jump shot 12-13
6:44 +2 Eric Hunter Jr. made jump shot 12-15
6:16   Devonte Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:13   Defensive rebound by Purdue  
6:13   Personal foul on Race Thompson  
5:54   Bad pass turnover on Jahaad Proctor  
5:47 +2 Justin Smith made dunk, assist by Devonte Green 14-15
5:33 +3 Eric Hunter Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matt Haarms 14-18
5:13   Justin Smith missed jump shot  
5:11   Defensive rebound by Matt Haarms  
4:43   Jahaad Proctor missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:41   Defensive rebound by Devonte Green  
4:17   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed layup, blocked by Matt Haarms  
4:15   Defensive rebound by Jahaad Proctor  
4:15   Bad pass turnover on Jahaad Proctor  
4:12   Personal foul on Evan Boudreaux  
4:01   Shooting foul on Evan Boudreaux  
4:01   Armaan Franklin missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:01 +1 Armaan Franklin made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-18
3:56   Shooting foul on Rob Phinisee  
3:56   Commercial timeout called  
3:56   Eric Hunter Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:56 +1 Eric Hunter Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-19
3:43 +3 Armaan Franklin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Smith 18-19
3:18   Trevion Williams missed jump shot  
3:15   Defensive rebound by Indiana  
2:56   Double dribble turnover on Devonte Green  
2:33 +2 Trevion Williams made layup, assist by Eric Hunter Jr. 18-21
2:13   Bad pass turnover on Devonte Green, stolen by Trevion Williams  
2:05   Personal foul on Devonte Green  
2:05 +1 Isaiah Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws 18-22
2:05 +1 Isaiah Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-23
1:36   Jerome Hunter missed jump shot  
1:34   Defensive rebound by Eric Hunter Jr.  
1:13   Aaron Wheeler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:11   Defensive rebound by Justin Smith  
1:04   Personal foul on Isaiah Thompson  
1:01   Personal foul on Eric Hunter Jr.  
1:01 +1 Aljami Durham made 1st of 2 free throws 19-23
1:01 +1 Aljami Durham made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-23
49.0 +2 Trevion Williams made layup, assist by Nojel Eastern 20-25
30.0   Bad pass turnover on Armaan Franklin, stolen by Eric Hunter Jr.  
24.0   Aaron Wheeler missed layup  
22.0   Offensive rebound by Eric Hunter Jr.  
23.0 +2 Eric Hunter Jr. made layup 20-27
23.0   30-second timeout called  
8.0   Lost ball turnover on Aljami Durham, stolen by Eric Hunter Jr.  
1.0 +2 Eric Hunter Jr. made dunk 20-29
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
IND Hoosiers 29
PURDUE Boilermakers 28

Time Team Play Score
19:35   Trevion Williams missed hook shot  
19:33   Offensive rebound by Evan Boudreaux  
19:32   Shooting foul on Trayce Jackson-Davis  
19:32 +1 Evan Boudreaux made 1st of 2 free throws 20-30
19:32 +1 Evan Boudreaux made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-31
19:13   Rob Phinisee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:11   Defensive rebound by Sasha Stefanovic  
18:45 +3 Evan Boudreaux made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trevion Williams 20-34
18:09   Joey Brunk missed jump shot  
18:07   Defensive rebound by Evan Boudreaux  
17:58   Eric Hunter Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:56   Defensive rebound by Joey Brunk  
17:47   Rob Phinisee missed jump shot  
17:45   Defensive rebound by Eric Hunter Jr.  
17:35   Sasha Stefanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:33   Defensive rebound by Rob Phinisee  
17:27   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed jump shot  
17:25   Defensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
17:18   Eric Hunter Jr. missed layup  
17:16   Offensive rebound by Evan Boudreaux  
17:13   Sasha Stefanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:11   Defensive rebound by Rob Phinisee  
17:04   Bad pass turnover on Rob Phinisee, stolen by Sasha Stefanovic  
16:35 +2 Eric Hunter Jr. made layup 20-36
16:33   30-second timeout called  
16:33   Commercial timeout called  
13:09   Joey Brunk missed jump shot  
13:07   Defensive rebound by Sasha Stefanovic  
15:58   Matt Haarms missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:56   Defensive rebound by Aljami Durham  
15:47   Shooting foul on Nojel Eastern  
15:47   Commercial timeout called  
15:47   Joey Brunk missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:47   Joey Brunk missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:47   Defensive rebound by Matt Haarms  
15:33   Lost ball turnover on Matt Haarms, stolen by Race Thompson  
15:21   Bad pass turnover on Justin Smith, stolen by Evan Boudreaux  
15:12   Bad pass turnover on Nojel Eastern, stolen by Joey Brunk  
15:04   Justin Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:02   Offensive rebound by Indiana  
15:04   Personal foul on Matt Haarms  
15:00   Justin Smith missed jump shot  
14:58   Defensive rebound by Matt Haarms  
14:47   Nojel Eastern missed jump shot  
14:45   Defensive rebound by Devonte Green  
14:37   Lost ball turnover on Devonte Green, stolen by Eric Hunter Jr.  
14:11   Matt Haarms missed jump shot, blocked by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
14:09   Defensive rebound by Devonte Green  
13:58   Devonte Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:55   Offensive rebound by Race Thompson  
13:37 +2 Rob Phinisee made layup 22-36
13:14   Aaron Wheeler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:12   Defensive rebound by Indiana  
12:56 +3 Devonte Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trayce Jackson-Davis 25-36
12:34   Trevion Williams missed layup, blocked by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
12:32   Offensive rebound by Sasha Stefanovic  
12:29   Personal foul on Jerome Hunter  
12:11 +2 Jahaad Proctor made jump shot 25-38
11:49   Personal foul on Aaron Wheeler  
11:49   Commercial timeout called  
11:34   Devonte Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:32   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Thompson  
11:11   Aaron Wheeler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:09   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
10:59 +2 Rob Phinisee made layup 27-38
10:41   Jahaad Proctor missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:39   Defensive rebound by Race Thompson  
10:31 +3 Rob Phinisee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Race Thompson 30-38
10:22   30-second timeout called  
10:11   Evan Boudreaux missed layup, blocked by Race Thompson  
10:09   Offensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
10:00   Trevion Williams missed layup  
9:58   Offensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
9:54 +2 Trevion Williams made layup 30-40
9:49   Personal foul on Isaiah Thompson  
9:40   Bad pass turnover on Jerome Hunter, stolen by Evan Boudreaux  
9:31 +2 Jahaad Proctor made layup 30-42
9:06 +3 Devonte Green made 3-pt. jump shot 33-42
8:48 +2 Trevion Williams made hook shot, assist by Evan Boudreaux 33-44
8:27   Devonte Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:25   Offensive rebound by Devonte Green  
8:18   Rob Phinisee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:16   Defensive rebound by Jahaad Proctor  
8:09 +2 Eric Hunter Jr. made layup, assist by Jahaad Proctor 33-46
7:48   Personal foul on Trevion Williams  
7:48   Commercial timeout called  
7:46   Devonte Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:44   Defensive rebound by Jahaad Proctor  
7:23   Trevion Williams missed layup, blocked by Race Thompson  
7:21   Defensive rebound by Indiana  
7:16   Personal foul on Nojel Eastern  
7:05   Shooting foul on Eric Hunter Jr.  
7:05 +1 Justin Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 34-46
7:05 +1 Justin Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-46
6:45   Trevion Williams missed layup  
6:43   Defensive rebound by Race Thompson  
6:33   Justin Smith missed jump shot  
6:31   Defensive rebound by Eric Hunter Jr.  
6:14   Trevion Williams missed hook shot  
6:12   Offensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
6:10 +2 Trevion Williams made jump shot 35-48
5:49   Personal foul on Evan Boudreaux  
5:49   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed free throw  
5:49   Defensive rebound by Evan Boudreaux  
5:15   Eric Hunter Jr. missed layup  
5:13   Offensive rebound by Matt Haarms  
5:11   Matt Haarms missed layup  
5:03   Offensive rebound by Matt Haarms  
4:57   Evan Boudreaux missed hook shot  
4:55   Defensive rebound by Race Thompson  
4:40   Offensive foul on Aljami Durham  
4:40