McGriff, other seniors lead Oklahoma St. over Iowa St.

  • Feb 29, 2020

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) Cameron McGriff scored 19 points and had seven rebounds to help lead Oklahoma State to a 73-61 victory over Iowa State Saturday afternoon.

Thomas Dziagwa scored 14 points, shooting 4 of 8 from 3-point range, and Lindy Waters III had 10 points and six assists for Oklahoma State (15-14, 5-11 Big 12), as the seniors showed up on Senior Day.

OSU, which won its fourth straight home game, is now 5-3 in its last eight, following a stretch in which they went 1-8.

Rasir Bolton scored 16 points to lead Iowa State (12-17, 5-11), while also adding six rebounds and four assists. Michael Jacobson had 13 points and four rebounds.

Bolton scored seven points within the game's first two minutes, giving Iowa State a quick 7-2 lead, and had 14 in the first half, which topped his full-game totals going back six games.

Oklahoma State entered the second half with a 36-29 lead and maintained at least a six-point advantage the entire rest of the way, never allowing Iowa State to get more than four points in a row in the half.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State: As much as they miss him, the Cyclones have been managing to survive without star sophomore point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who is out for the season after suffering a fractured wrist on Feb. 8 against Kansas State. Including that game against K-State, which they won 73-63, Iowa State is now 3-4 without him after going just 1-6 in the previous seven outings. Haliburton leads the Cyclones and ranks sixth in Big 12 scoring with 15.2 points per game, while topping the entire conference with 6.5 assists and 2.5 steals per contest.

Oklahoma State: McGriff, a senior forward, made his 74th consecutive start for the Cowboys, the 14th longest streak in school history. He showed off his versatility in this game, scoring points by dunking, putting home layups and even hitting a 3-pointer, not to mention going 6-for-6 on free throws. McGriff, who shot 6 of 11 from the floor, has posted double digit point totals and at least five rebounds in each of the last 10 contests.

UP NEXT

Iowa State: The Cyclones return home to take on West Virginia, whom they lost to, 76-61, on Feb. 5, on Tuesday night.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys remain home Wednesday night to take on Kansas State, whom they defeated 64-59 back on Feb. 11.

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
IOWAST Cyclones 29
OKLAST Cowboys 36

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Oklahoma State  
19:36 +2 Jonathan Laurent made layup, assist by Isaac Likekele 0-2
19:03 +2 Rasir Bolton made layup 2-2
18:49   Lost ball turnover on Jonathan Laurent, stolen by Rasir Bolton  
18:34 +3 Rasir Bolton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre Jackson 5-2
18:11   Lindy Waters III missed jump shot  
18:09   Defensive rebound by Rasir Bolton  
18:02 +2 Rasir Bolton made layup 7-2
18:00   30-second timeout called  
17:44   Yor Anei missed layup  
17:42   Offensive rebound by Cameron McGriff  
17:39   Thomas Dziagwa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:37   Defensive rebound by Rasir Bolton  
17:13   Traveling violation turnover on Solomon Young  
16:55   Thomas Dziagwa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:53   Offensive rebound by Kalib Boone  
16:51   Offensive foul on Isaac Likekele  
16:51   Turnover on Isaac Likekele  
16:41   Bad pass turnover on Rasir Bolton  
16:29   Offensive foul on Kalib Boone  
16:29   Turnover on Kalib Boone  
16:12   Prentiss Nixon missed jump shot  
16:10   Defensive rebound by Kalib Boone  
15:59 +2 Kalib Boone made layup, assist by Lindy Waters III 7-4
15:48 +2 Prentiss Nixon made layup 9-4
15:32   Lindy Waters III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:30   Defensive rebound by Prentiss Nixon  
15:21   Traveling violation turnover on Solomon Young  
15:21   Commercial timeout called  
15:05 +2 Lindy Waters III made layup 9-6
15:04   Shooting foul on Prentiss Nixon  
15:04 +1 Lindy Waters III made free throw 9-7
14:48 +2 Solomon Young made layup, assist by Michael Jacobson 11-7
14:25 +2 Jonathan Laurent made jump shot, assist by Lindy Waters III 11-9
14:05   Michael Jacobson missed layup  
14:03   Offensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
14:00 +2 Michael Jacobson made tip-in 13-10
13:46 +3 Thomas Dziagwa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Likekele 13-13
13:30   Lost ball turnover on Prentiss Nixon, stolen by Lindy Waters III  
13:25   Personal foul on Michael Jacobson  
13:25   Lindy Waters III missed jump shot  
13:23   Defensive rebound by George Conditt IV  
13:15   Rasir Bolton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:13   Defensive rebound by Avery Anderson III  
12:58   Kalib Boone missed layup  
12:56   Offensive rebound by Kalib Boone  
12:53   Lost ball turnover on Kalib Boone, stolen by George Conditt IV  
12:38   Bad pass turnover on Michael Jacobson  
12:21   Personal foul on Zion Griffin  
12:03   Lindy Waters III missed layup  
12:01   Defensive rebound by Tre Jackson  
11:41 +2 George Conditt IV made dunk, assist by Rasir Bolton 15-12
11:34   Personal foul on George Conditt IV  
11:34   Commercial timeout called  
11:30 +2 Cameron McGriff made dunk, assist by Avery Anderson III 15-14
11:29   Shooting foul on George Conditt IV  
11:29 +1 Cameron McGriff made free throw 15-15
11:01   George Conditt IV missed jump shot  
10:59   Defensive rebound by Isaac Likekele  
10:46   Yor Anei missed jump shot  
10:44   Offensive rebound by Keylan Boone  
10:26   Isaac Likekele missed layup, blocked by George Conditt IV  
10:24   Defensive rebound by George Conditt IV  
10:17 +2 Rasir Bolton made layup 17-15
10:17   Shooting foul on Avery Anderson III  
10:17 +1 Rasir Bolton made free throw 18-15
10:03   Personal foul on Solomon Young  
9:56 +2 Cameron McGriff made layup, assist by Lindy Waters III 18-17
9:43   Lost ball turnover on Prentiss Nixon  
9:30   Lost ball turnover on Lindy Waters III, stolen by Prentiss Nixon  
9:23   Bad pass turnover on Prentiss Nixon  
9:12   Shooting foul on Caleb Grill  
9:12   Yor Anei missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:12   Yor Anei missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:12   Defensive rebound by Prentiss Nixon  
8:54   Solomon Young missed jump shot  
8:52   Defensive rebound by Isaac Likekele  
8:31 +3 Cameron McGriff made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Avery Anderson III 18-20
8:08   Tre Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:06   Offensive rebound by Prentiss Nixon  
8:02   Zion Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:00   Defensive rebound by Cameron McGriff  
7:49   Cameron McGriff missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:47   Defensive rebound by Rasir Bolton  
7:39   Prentiss Nixon missed jump shot  
7:37   Offensive rebound by Solomon Young  
7:37   Personal foul on Yor Anei  
7:37   Commercial timeout called  
7:23   Bad pass turnover on Solomon Young, stolen by Thomas Dziagwa  
7:18 +3 Thomas Dziagwa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lindy Waters III 18-23
7:05 +3 Prentiss Nixon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Solomon Young 21-23
6:46   Thomas Dziagwa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:44   Defensive rebound by Prentiss Nixon  
6:33   Personal foul on Cameron McGriff  
6:29   Rasir Bolton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:27   Defensive rebound by Lindy Waters III  
6:23 +3 Thomas Dziagwa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lindy Waters III 21-26
5:50   Personal foul on Thomas Dziagwa  
5:47   Bad pass turnover on Prentiss Nixon, stolen by Yor Anei  
5:38   Bad pass turnover on Thomas Dziagwa, stolen by Rasir Bolton  
5:36   Offensive goaltending turnover on Michael Jacobson  
5:20   Cameron McGriff missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:18   Defensive rebound by Caleb Grill  
5:11   Shooting foul on Isaac Likekele  
5:11 +1 Rasir Bolton made 1st of 2 free throws 22-26
5:11 +1 Rasir Bolton made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-26
4:57 +2 Avery Anderson III made jump shot 23-28
4:45   Michael Jacobson missed jump shot  
4:43   Defensive rebound by Yor Anei  
4:33 +2 Yor Anei made dunk, assist by Cameron McGriff 23-30
4:33   30-second timeout called  
4:14   Shooting foul on Avery Anderson III  
4:14 +1 Rasir Bolton made 1st of 2 free throws 24-30
4:14 +1 Rasir Bolton made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-30
3:53   Commercial timeout called  
3:42   Yor Anei missed jump shot  
3:40   Defensive rebound by Iowa State  
3:18   Solomon Young missed jump shot  
3:16   Personal foul on Cameron McGriff  
3:16 +1 Michael Jacobson made 1st of 2 free throws 26-30
3:16 +1 Michael Jacobson made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-30
2:54   Bad pass turnover on Dee Mitchell, stolen by Rasir Bolton  
2:49   Bad pass turnover on Caleb Grill, stolen by Jonathan Laurent  
2:26   Lindy Waters III missed layup  
2:24   Defensive rebound by Caleb Grill  
2:08   Bad pass turnover on Rasir Bolton, stolen by Lindy Waters III  
1:59 +3 Thomas Dziagwa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lindy Waters III 27-33
1:43   Tre Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:39   Defensive rebound by Lindy Waters III  
1:39   Personal foul on Michael Jacobson  
1:39 +1 Lindy Waters III made 1st of 2 free throws 27-34
1:39   Lindy Waters III missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:39   Defensive rebound by Solomon Young  
1:19 +2 Solomon Young made jump shot 29-34
59.0   Avery Anderson III missed jump shot  
57.0   Defensive rebound by Rasir Bolton  
43.0   Solomon Young missed jump shot  
41.0   Defensive rebound by Avery Anderson III  
15.0 +2 Avery Anderson III made layup 29-36
2.0   Rasir Bolton missed layup, blocked by Kalib Boone  
1.0   Offensive rebound by Iowa State  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
IOWAST Cyclones 32
OKLAST Cowboys 37

Time Team Play Score
19:37   Bad pass turnover on Isaac Likekele, stolen by Solomon Young  
19:23   Offensive foul on Michael Jacobson  
19:23   Turnover on Michael Jacobson  
19:06 +2 Jonathan Laurent made layup 29-38
18:40 +3 Michael Jacobson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rasir Bolton 32-38
18:12 +2 Cameron McGriff made layup 32-40
17:46 +2 Michael Jacobson made layup, assist by Solomon Young 34-40
17:31 +2 Yor Anei made jump shot 34-42
17:15   Prentiss Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:13   Defensive rebound by Yor Anei  
17:04   Jonathan Laurent missed layup, blocked by Solomon Young  
17:02   Defensive rebound by Prentiss Nixon  
16:54   Tre Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:52   Defensive rebound by Cameron McGriff  
16:31 +2 Isaac Likekele made layup 34-44
16:23   30-second timeout called  
16:23   Commercial timeout called  
16:06   Lost ball turnover on Caleb Grill  
15:47   Isaac Likekele missed jump shot  
15:45   Offensive rebound by Cameron McGriff  
15:37   Cameron McGriff missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:35   Defensive rebound by Terrence Lewis  
15:11 +3 Caleb Grill made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Solomon Young 37-44
14:50   Personal foul on Solomon Young  
14:50   Commercial timeout called  
14:42   Cameron McGriff missed layup  
14:40   Defensive rebound by Rasir Bolton  
14:28   Personal foul on Kalib Boone  
14:30   Rasir Bolton missed layup  
14:23   Defensive rebound by Kalib Boone  
14:09 +2 Kalib Boone made dunk, assist by Isaac Likekele 37-46
13:47 +2 Terrence Lewis made layup, assist by Caleb Grill 39-46
13:21   Personal foul on Tre Jackson  
13:25   Personal foul on Caleb Grill  
13:12 +2 Kalib Boone made layup, assist by Cameron McGriff 39-48
12:47 +2 Terrence Lewis made layup 41-48
12:48   Shooting foul on Kalib Boone  
12:48 +1 Terrence Lewis made free throw 42-48
12:38 +2 Avery Anderson III made layup 42-50
12:36   Personal foul on Caleb Grill  
12:36 +1 Avery Anderson III made free throw 42-51
12:17   Bad pass turnover on Rasir Bolton, stolen by Avery Anderson III  
12:07   Thomas Dziagwa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:05   Offensive rebound by Kalib Boone  
12:00   Offensive foul on Kalib Boone  
12:00   Turnover on Kalib Boone  
11:55   Prentiss Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:53   Defensive rebound by Yor Anei  
11:41 +2 Yor Anei made layup, assist by Avery Anderson III 42-53
11:41   Shooting foul on Terrence Lewis  
11:41   Commercial timeout called  
11:41   Yor Anei missed free throw  
11:41   Defensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
11:27   Rasir Bolton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:25   Defensive rebound by Cameron McGriff  
11:00   Lost ball turnover on Yor Anei, stolen by Prentiss Nixon  
10:57   Personal foul on Yor Anei  
10:58   Terrence Lewis missed layup  
10:54   Offensive rebound by George Conditt IV  
10:52   George Conditt IV missed layup  
10:28   Offensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
10:21 +2 Michael Jacobson made layup 44-53
10:15   Bad pass turnover on Avery Anderson III, stolen by Rasir Bolton  
10:09 +2 Rasir Bolton made layup 46-53
9:59   Personal foul on Rasir Bolton  
9:59 +1 Lindy Waters III made 1st of 2 free throws 46-54
9:59 +1 Lindy Waters III made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-55
9:45   Michael Jacobson missed jump shot  
9:43   Offensive rebound by Terrence Lewis  
9:36 +2 George Conditt IV made dunk, assist by Terrence Lewis 48-55
9:17 +2 Cameron McGriff made layup, assist by Isaac Likekele 48-57
8:48 +2 Michael Jacobson made jump shot 50-57
8:26   Offensive foul on Yor Anei  
8:26   Turnover on Yor Anei  
8:06   Michael Jacobson missed jump shot  
8:04   Defensive rebound by Isaac Likekele  
7:36   Shooting foul on Terrence Lewis  
7:36   Commercial timeout called  
7:36 +1 Lindy Waters III made 1st of 2 free throws 50-58
7:36 +1 Lindy Waters III made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-59
7:09   Prentiss Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:07   Offensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
7:02 +2 Prentiss Nixon made jump shot 52-59
6:41   Cameron McGriff missed layup, blocked by George Conditt IV  
6:39   Offensive rebound by Lindy Waters III  
6:30 +2 Lindy Waters III made layup 52-61
6:20   Terrence Lewis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:18   Defensive rebound by Isaac Likekele  
5:59   Lindy Waters III missed jump shot  
5:57   Defensive rebound by George Conditt IV  
5:23   Rasir Bolton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:22   Shot clock violation turnover on Iowa State  
5:06   Bad pass turnover on Thomas Dziagwa  
4:54 +2 George Conditt IV made jump shot, assist by Rasir Bolton 54-61
4:33 +2 Cameron McGriff made layup, assist by Jonathan Laurent 54-63
4:33   Shooting foul on Terrence Lewis  
4:33 +1 Cameron McGriff made free throw 54-64
4:21   George Conditt IV missed layup, blocked by Isaac Likekele  
4:19   Defensive rebound by Isaac Likekele  
4:16 +2 Thomas Dziagwa made layup 54-66
4:00   Terrence Lewis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:12   Commercial timeout called  
4:00   Terrence Lewis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:58   Defensive rebound by Cameron McGriff  
3:45   Jonathan Laurent missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:43   Defensive rebound by Terrence Lewis  
3:32   Rasir Bolton missed layup  
3:30   Defensive rebound by Thomas Dziagwa  
2:59   Shot clock violation turnover on Oklahoma State  
2:43   Shooting foul on Jonathan Laurent  
2:43 +1 Solomon Young made 1st of 2 free throws 55-66
2:43 +1 Solomon Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-66
2:13   Yor Anei missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:11   Defensive rebound by Rasir Bolton  
1:52   Lost ball turnover on Rasir Bolton  
1:48 +1 Solomon Young made 1st of 2 free throws 57-66
1:52   5-second inbounding violation turnover on Oklahoma State  
1:48   Personal foul on Isaac Likekele  
1:48 +1 Solomon Young made 1st of 2 free throws 57-66
1:48 +1 Solomon Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-66
