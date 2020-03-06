RICH
Francis scores 21 to carry Richmond over Duquesne 73-62

  • Mar 06, 2020

PITTSBURGH (AP) Blake Francis had 21 points as Richmond topped Duquesne 73-62 on Friday night.

Grant Golden had 13 points for Richmond (24-7, 14-4 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory. Nick Sherod added 13 points. Nathan Cayo had 11 points.

Tavian Dunn-Martin had 17 points for the Dukes (21-9, 11-7). Baylee Steele added 12 points. Michael Hughes had 10 points.

---

1st Half
RICH Spiders 37
DUQ Dukes 29

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Duquesne  
19:38   Baylee Steele missed hook shot  
19:36   Defensive rebound by Grant Golden  
19:18 +2 Grant Golden made hook shot 2-0
19:01 +3 Lamar Norman Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maceo Austin 2-3
18:37 +2 Grant Golden made layup, assist by Jacob Gilyard 4-3
18:11   Traveling violation turnover on Maceo Austin  
18:00   Traveling violation turnover on Nathan Cayo  
17:49 +3 Baylee Steele made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Weathers 4-6
17:33   Blake Francis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:31   Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
17:18   Lamar Norman Jr. missed turnaround jump shot  
17:16   Defensive rebound by Blake Francis  
17:11   Traveling violation turnover on Nick Sherod  
17:01 +3 Baylee Steele made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sincere Carry 4-9
16:43   Lost ball turnover on Tyler Burton, stolen by Baylee Steele  
16:41   Personal foul on Tyler Burton  
16:26   Sincere Carry missed running Jump Shot  
16:24   Defensive rebound by Nathan Cayo  
16:14   Grant Golden missed hook shot  
16:12   Defensive rebound by Baylee Steele  
16:03 +2 Marcus Weathers made reverse layup, assist by Sincere Carry 4-11
16:03   Shooting foul on Nathan Cayo  
16:03   Marcus Weathers missed free throw  
16:03   Defensive rebound by Matt Grace  
15:49   Blake Francis missed layup  
15:47   Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
15:44   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Weathers, stolen by Jacob Gilyard  
15:43 +2 Blake Francis made layup, assist by Jacob Gilyard 6-11
15:43   Commercial timeout called  
15:20   Maceo Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:18   Offensive rebound by Michael Hughes  
15:18   Personal foul on Matt Grace  
15:08   Sincere Carry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:06   Defensive rebound by Nick Sherod  
14:54   Matt Grace missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:52   Offensive rebound by Nathan Cayo  
14:48 +3 Nick Sherod made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jacob Gilyard 9-11
14:23   Shooting foul on Blake Francis  
14:23   Austin Rotroff missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:23   Austin Rotroff missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:23   Defensive rebound by Nathan Cayo  
14:12   Grant Golden missed jump shot  
14:10   Offensive rebound by Nick Sherod  
14:05 +2 Grant Golden made layup, assist by Nick Sherod 11-11
13:42 +2 Tavian Dunn-Martin made jump shot 11-13
13:24 +2 Nathan Cayo made reverse layup, assist by Grant Golden 13-13
13:24   Shooting foul on Michael Hughes  
13:24 +1 Nathan Cayo made free throw 14-13
13:19 +3 Lamar Norman Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Weathers 14-16
13:01 +2 Andre Gustavson made layup, assist by Grant Golden 16-16
12:46   Lamar Norman Jr. missed jump shot  
12:44   Defensive rebound by Nathan Cayo  
12:27   Personal foul on Michael Hughes  
12:18   Blake Francis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:16   Offensive rebound by Souleymane Koureissi  
12:16   Shooting foul on Marcus Weathers  
12:16   Souleymane Koureissi missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:16 +1 Souleymane Koureissi made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-16
12:04   Bad pass turnover on Tavian Dunn-Martin, stolen by Andre Gustavson  
11:43   Traveling violation turnover on Souleymane Koureissi  
11:43   Commercial timeout called  
11:33   Baylee Steele missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:31   Defensive rebound by Jake Wojcik  
11:04   Grant Golden missed jump shot  
11:02   Defensive rebound by Lamar Norman Jr.  
11:02   Personal foul on Tyler Burton  
10:34 +3 Baylee Steele made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lamar Norman Jr. 17-19
10:16   Grant Golden missed layup  
10:14   Defensive rebound by Tavian Dunn-Martin  
10:06   Tavian Dunn-Martin missed jump shot  
10:04   Defensive rebound by Nathan Cayo  
9:53   Jake Wojcik missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:51   Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
9:41   Tavian Dunn-Martin missed layup, blocked by Grant Golden  
9:41   Offensive rebound by Duquesne  
9:35   Lost ball turnover on Tavian Dunn-Martin, stolen by Jacob Gilyard  
9:31 +2 Grant Golden made dunk, assist by Jacob Gilyard 19-19
9:20   Sincere Carry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:18   Offensive rebound by Austin Rotroff  
9:18   Austin Rotroff missed dunk  
9:16   Offensive rebound by Baylee Steele  
9:16   Shooting foul on Grant Golden  
9:17   Baylee Steele missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:17 +1 Baylee Steele made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-20
8:59   Nick Sherod missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:57   Defensive rebound by Lamar Norman Jr.  
8:49   Evan Buckley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:47   Offensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
8:43 +2 Marcus Weathers made dunk 19-22
8:28 +2 Grant Golden made layup, assist by Jacob Gilyard 21-22
8:16   Personal foul on Jacob Gilyard  
8:16 +1 Evan Buckley made 1st of 2 free throws 21-23
8:16   Evan Buckley missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:16   Defensive rebound by Andre Gustavson  
7:59   Commercial timeout called  
7:55   Shooting foul on Evan Buckley  
7:55 +1 Blake Francis made 1st of 2 free throws 22-23
7:55 +1 Blake Francis made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-23
7:38   Marcus Weathers missed turnaround jump shot  
7:36   Defensive rebound by Andre Gustavson  
7:16   Nathan Cayo missed hook shot  
7:14   Defensive rebound by Austin Rotroff  
7:02   Austin Rotroff missed hook shot  
7:00   Defensive rebound by Grant Golden  
6:53   Grant Golden missed jump shot  
6:51   Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
6:40 +2 Austin Rotroff made hook shot, assist by Sincere Carry 23-25
6:18   Blake Francis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:16   Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
6:07   Sincere Carry missed jump shot  
6:05   Defensive rebound by Blake Francis  
5:58 +2 Blake Francis made driving layup, assist by Grant Golden 25-25
5:40   Marcus Weathers missed reverse layup  
5:38   Defensive rebound by Nathan Cayo  
5:33   Blake Francis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:31   Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
5:24   Offensive foul on Sincere Carry  
5:24   Turnover on Sincere Carry  
5:11   Nick Sherod missed turnaround jump shot  
5:09   Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
5:02   Tavian Dunn-Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:00   Defensive rebound by Grant Golden  
4:41 +2 Nathan Cayo made hook shot, assist by Grant Golden 27-25
4:22   Personal foul on Nathan Cayo  
4:22   Marcus Weathers missed free throw  
4:22   Offensive rebound by Baylee Steele  
4:10 +3 Sincere Carry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tavian Dunn-Martin 27-28
3:54 +2 Nick Sherod made hook shot 29-28
3:39   Sincere Carry missed layup  
3:37   Defensive rebound by Nick Sherod  
3:29 +3 Jacob Gilyard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jake Wojcik 32-28
3:04   Lamar Norman Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:02   Defensive rebound by Jake Wojcik  
2:46   Personal foul on Baylee Steele  
2:46   Commercial timeout called  
2:31   Jacob Gilyard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:29   Defensive rebound by Baylee Steele  
2:10   Sincere Carry missed layup  
2:08   Offensive rebound by Baylee Steele  
2:09   Shooting foul on Grant Golden  
2:09   Baylee Steele missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:09   Baylee Steele missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:09   Defensive rebound by Andre Gustavson  
1:44   Andre Gustavson missed layup  
1:42   Defensive rebound by Baylee Steele  
1:31   Lost ball turnover on Sincere Carry, stolen by Jacob Gilyard  
1:26 +2 Blake Francis made driving layup 34-28
1:26   Shooting foul on Tavian Dunn-Martin  
1:26 +1 Blake Francis made free throw 35-28
1:15   Personal foul on Nick Sherod  
1:15   Marcus Weathers missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:15 +1 Marcus Weathers made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-29
52.0 +2 Andre Gustavson made driving layup, assist by Jacob Gilyard 37-29
42.0   Lamar Norman Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
40.0   Offensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
36.0   Tavian Dunn-Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
34.0   Offensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
32.0   Traveling violation turnover on Marcus Weathers  
4.0   Jacob Gilyard missed running Jump Shot  
2.0   Defensive rebound by Austin Rotroff  
1.0   Bad pass turnover on Austin Rotroff, stolen by Nick Sherod  
1.0   30-second timeout called  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
RICH Spiders 36
DUQ Dukes 33

Time Team Play Score
19:45   Nick Sherod missed hook shot  
19:43   Offensive rebound by Nathan Cayo  
19:32   Grant Golden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:30   Defensive rebound by Sincere Carry  
19:16   Traveling violation turnover on Maceo Austin  
18:58   Nathan Cayo missed jump shot  
18:56   Defensive rebound by Maceo Austin  
18:43   Marcus Weathers missed fade-away jump shot  
18:41   Offensive rebound by Maceo Austin  
18:35   Lamar Norman Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:33   Defensive rebound by Blake Francis  
18:21 +2 Jacob Gilyard made layup, assist by Grant Golden 39-29
18:03   Shooting foul on Nathan Cayo  
18:03 +1 Marcus Weathers made 1st of 2 free throws 39-30
18:03   Marcus Weathers missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:03   Defensive rebound by Tyler Burton  
17:43   Bad pass turnover on Tyler Burton, stolen by Michael Hughes  
17:38 +2 Michael Hughes made driving layup 39-32
17:14   Bad pass turnover on Jacob Gilyard, stolen by Maceo Austin  
17:08   Lamar Norman Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:07   Defensive rebound by Richmond  
16:49   Blake Francis missed driving layup  
16:47   Offensive rebound by Grant Golden  
16:46   Grant Golden missed tip-in  
16:45   Defensive rebound by Maceo Austin  
16:43   Lamar Norman Jr. missed layup, blocked by Andre Gustavson  
16:41   Defensive rebound by Andre Gustavson  
16:30 +3 Blake Francis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andre Gustavson 42-32
16:12   Marcus Weathers missed jump shot  
16:10   Offensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
16:05   Shooting foul on Nick Sherod  
16:05 +1 Michael Hughes made 1st of 2 free throws 42-33
16:05 +1 Michael Hughes made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-34
15:50 +2 Matt Grace made layup, assist by Jacob Gilyard 44-34
15:34 +2 Michael Hughes made hook shot 44-36
15:34   Shooting foul on Matt Grace  
15:34   Commercial timeout called  
15:34   Michael Hughes missed free throw  
15:34   Defensive rebound by Nick Sherod  
15:14   Nick Sherod missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:12   Offensive rebound by Andre Gustavson  
15:08   Blake Francis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:06   Defensive rebound by Michael Hughes  
15:00   Tavian Dunn-Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:58   Defensive rebound by Nick Sherod  
14:47 +2 Blake Francis made jump shot, assist by Jacob Gilyard 46-36
14:32   Sincere Carry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:30   Defensive rebound by Grant Golden  
14:09   Jacob Gilyard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:07   Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
13:56 +2 Michael Hughes made floating jump shot, assist by Sincere Carry 46-38
13:34   Bad pass turnover on Blake Francis, stolen by Tavian Dunn-Martin  
13:28   Personal foul on Souleymane Koureissi  
13:24   Shooting foul on Souleymane Koureissi  
13:24 +1 Michael Hughes made 1st of 2 free throws 46-39
13:24   Michael Hughes missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:24   Defensive rebound by Matt Grace  
13:24   Personal foul on Baylee Steele  
13:05   Jacob Gilyard missed layup, blocked by Michael Hughes  
13:03   Defensive rebound by Baylee Steele  
12:51   Lost ball turnover on Tavian Dunn-Martin, stolen by Jacob Gilyard  
12:52   Lost ball turnover on Jacob Gilyard  
12:39   Bad pass turnover on Lamar Norman Jr., stolen by Jacob Gilyard  
12:34   Jacob Gilyard missed layup  
12:32   Offensive rebound by Jake Wojcik  
12:32   Jake Wojcik missed layup  
12:30   Offensive rebound by Nathan Cayo  
12:34   Shooting foul on Lamar Norman Jr.  
12:34 +1 Nathan Cayo made 1st of 2 free throws 47-39
12:34   Nathan Cayo missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:34   Defensive rebound by Michael Hughes  
12:14   Michael Hughes missed hook shot  
12:12   Defensive rebound by Grant Golden  
12:06   Nathan Cayo missed layup, blocked by Michael Hughes  
12:05   Offensive rebound by Richmond  
11:59   Blake Francis missed jump shot  
11:57   Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
11:50 +3 Tavian Dunn-Martin made 3-pt. jump shot 47-42
11:22   Offensive foul on Grant Golden  
11:22   Turnover on Grant Golden  
11:22   Commercial timeout called  
11:06   Maceo Austin missed jump shot  
11:04   Defensive rebound by Nick Sherod  
10:38   Blake Francis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:36   Defensive rebound by Sincere Carry  
10:29   Lost ball turnover on Sincere Carry, stolen by Jacob Gilyard  
