|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Duquesne
|
|
19:38
|
|
|
Baylee Steele missed hook shot
|
|
19:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Grant Golden
|
|
19:18
|
|
+2
|
Grant Golden made hook shot
|
2-0
|
19:01
|
|
+3
|
Lamar Norman Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maceo Austin
|
2-3
|
18:37
|
|
+2
|
Grant Golden made layup, assist by Jacob Gilyard
|
4-3
|
18:11
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Maceo Austin
|
|
18:00
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Nathan Cayo
|
|
17:49
|
|
+3
|
Baylee Steele made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Weathers
|
4-6
|
17:33
|
|
|
Blake Francis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers
|
|
17:18
|
|
|
Lamar Norman Jr. missed turnaround jump shot
|
|
17:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Blake Francis
|
|
17:11
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Nick Sherod
|
|
17:01
|
|
+3
|
Baylee Steele made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sincere Carry
|
4-9
|
16:43
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Tyler Burton, stolen by Baylee Steele
|
|
16:41
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tyler Burton
|
|
16:26
|
|
|
Sincere Carry missed running Jump Shot
|
|
16:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nathan Cayo
|
|
16:14
|
|
|
Grant Golden missed hook shot
|
|
16:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Baylee Steele
|
|
16:03
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Weathers made reverse layup, assist by Sincere Carry
|
4-11
|
16:03
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Nathan Cayo
|
|
16:03
|
|
|
Marcus Weathers missed free throw
|
|
16:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Matt Grace
|
|
15:49
|
|
|
Blake Francis missed layup
|
|
15:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers
|
|
15:44
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Marcus Weathers, stolen by Jacob Gilyard
|
|
15:43
|
|
+2
|
Blake Francis made layup, assist by Jacob Gilyard
|
6-11
|
15:43
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:20
|
|
|
Maceo Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:18
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Michael Hughes
|
|
15:18
|
|
|
Personal foul on Matt Grace
|
|
15:08
|
|
|
Sincere Carry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nick Sherod
|
|
14:54
|
|
|
Matt Grace missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:52
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nathan Cayo
|
|
14:48
|
|
+3
|
Nick Sherod made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jacob Gilyard
|
9-11
|
14:23
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Blake Francis
|
|
14:23
|
|
|
Austin Rotroff missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
14:23
|
|
|
Austin Rotroff missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
14:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nathan Cayo
|
|
14:12
|
|
|
Grant Golden missed jump shot
|
|
14:10
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nick Sherod
|
|
14:05
|
|
+2
|
Grant Golden made layup, assist by Nick Sherod
|
11-11
|
13:42
|
|
+2
|
Tavian Dunn-Martin made jump shot
|
11-13
|
13:24
|
|
+2
|
Nathan Cayo made reverse layup, assist by Grant Golden
|
13-13
|
13:24
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Michael Hughes
|
|
13:24
|
|
+1
|
Nathan Cayo made free throw
|
14-13
|
13:19
|
|
+3
|
Lamar Norman Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Weathers
|
14-16
|
13:01
|
|
+2
|
Andre Gustavson made layup, assist by Grant Golden
|
16-16
|
12:46
|
|
|
Lamar Norman Jr. missed jump shot
|
|
12:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nathan Cayo
|
|
12:27
|
|
|
Personal foul on Michael Hughes
|
|
12:18
|
|
|
Blake Francis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:16
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Souleymane Koureissi
|
|
12:16
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Marcus Weathers
|
|
12:16
|
|
|
Souleymane Koureissi missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
12:16
|
|
+1
|
Souleymane Koureissi made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
17-16
|
12:04
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Tavian Dunn-Martin, stolen by Andre Gustavson
|
|
11:43
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Souleymane Koureissi
|
|
11:43
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:33
|
|
|
Baylee Steele missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jake Wojcik
|
|
11:04
|
|
|
Grant Golden missed jump shot
|
|
11:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lamar Norman Jr.
|
|
11:02
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tyler Burton
|
|
10:34
|
|
+3
|
Baylee Steele made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lamar Norman Jr.
|
17-19
|
10:16
|
|
|
Grant Golden missed layup
|
|
10:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tavian Dunn-Martin
|
|
10:06
|
|
|
Tavian Dunn-Martin missed jump shot
|
|
10:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nathan Cayo
|
|
9:53
|
|
|
Jake Wojcik missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers
|
|
9:41
|
|
|
Tavian Dunn-Martin missed layup, blocked by Grant Golden
|
|
9:41
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Duquesne
|
|
9:35
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Tavian Dunn-Martin, stolen by Jacob Gilyard
|
|
9:31
|
|
+2
|
Grant Golden made dunk, assist by Jacob Gilyard
|
19-19
|
9:20
|
|
|
Sincere Carry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:18
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Austin Rotroff
|
|
9:18
|
|
|
Austin Rotroff missed dunk
|
|
9:16
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Baylee Steele
|
|
9:16
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Grant Golden
|
|
9:17
|
|
|
Baylee Steele missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
9:17
|
|
+1
|
Baylee Steele made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
19-20
|
8:59
|
|
|
Nick Sherod missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lamar Norman Jr.
|
|
8:49
|
|
|
Evan Buckley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:47
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Marcus Weathers
|
|
8:43
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Weathers made dunk
|
19-22
|
8:28
|
|
+2
|
Grant Golden made layup, assist by Jacob Gilyard
|
21-22
|
8:16
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jacob Gilyard
|
|
8:16
|
|
+1
|
Evan Buckley made 1st of 2 free throws
|
21-23
|
8:16
|
|
|
Evan Buckley missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
8:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Andre Gustavson
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Evan Buckley
|
|
7:55
|
|
+1
|
Blake Francis made 1st of 2 free throws
|
22-23
|
7:55
|
|
+1
|
Blake Francis made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
23-23
|
7:38
|
|
|
Marcus Weathers missed turnaround jump shot
|
|
7:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Andre Gustavson
|
|
7:16
|
|
|
Nathan Cayo missed hook shot
|
|
7:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Austin Rotroff
|
|
7:02
|
|
|
Austin Rotroff missed hook shot
|
|
7:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Grant Golden
|
|
6:53
|
|
|
Grant Golden missed jump shot
|
|
6:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers
|
|
6:40
|
|
+2
|
Austin Rotroff made hook shot, assist by Sincere Carry
|
23-25
|
6:18
|
|
|
Blake Francis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers
|
|
6:07
|
|
|
Sincere Carry missed jump shot
|
|
6:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Blake Francis
|
|
5:58
|
|
+2
|
Blake Francis made driving layup, assist by Grant Golden
|
25-25
|
5:40
|
|
|
Marcus Weathers missed reverse layup
|
|
5:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nathan Cayo
|
|
5:33
|
|
|
Blake Francis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers
|
|
5:24
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Sincere Carry
|
|
5:24
|
|
|
Turnover on Sincere Carry
|
|
5:11
|
|
|
Nick Sherod missed turnaround jump shot
|
|
5:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers
|
|
5:02
|
|
|
Tavian Dunn-Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Grant Golden
|
|
4:41
|
|
+2
|
Nathan Cayo made hook shot, assist by Grant Golden
|
27-25
|
4:22
|
|
|
Personal foul on Nathan Cayo
|
|
4:22
|
|
|
Marcus Weathers missed free throw
|
|
4:22
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Baylee Steele
|
|
4:10
|
|
+3
|
Sincere Carry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tavian Dunn-Martin
|
27-28
|
3:54
|
|
+2
|
Nick Sherod made hook shot
|
29-28
|
3:39
|
|
|
Sincere Carry missed layup
|
|
3:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nick Sherod
|
|
3:29
|
|
+3
|
Jacob Gilyard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jake Wojcik
|
32-28
|
3:04
|
|
|
Lamar Norman Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jake Wojcik
|
|
2:46
|
|
|
Personal foul on Baylee Steele
|
|
2:46
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
2:31
|
|
|
Jacob Gilyard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Baylee Steele
|
|
2:10
|
|
|
Sincere Carry missed layup
|
|
2:08
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Baylee Steele
|
|
2:09
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Grant Golden
|
|
2:09
|
|
|
Baylee Steele missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
2:09
|
|
|
Baylee Steele missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
2:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Andre Gustavson
|
|
1:44
|
|
|
Andre Gustavson missed layup
|
|
1:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Baylee Steele
|
|
1:31
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Sincere Carry, stolen by Jacob Gilyard
|
|
1:26
|
|
+2
|
Blake Francis made driving layup
|
34-28
|
1:26
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Tavian Dunn-Martin
|
|
1:26
|
|
+1
|
Blake Francis made free throw
|
35-28
|
1:15
|
|
|
Personal foul on Nick Sherod
|
|
1:15
|
|
|
Marcus Weathers missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
1:15
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Weathers made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
35-29
|
52.0
|
|
+2
|
Andre Gustavson made driving layup, assist by Jacob Gilyard
|
37-29
|
42.0
|
|
|
Lamar Norman Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
40.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Marcus Weathers
|
|
36.0
|
|
|
Tavian Dunn-Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
34.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Marcus Weathers
|
|
32.0
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Marcus Weathers
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
Jacob Gilyard missed running Jump Shot
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Austin Rotroff
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Austin Rotroff, stolen by Nick Sherod
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|