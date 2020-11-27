|
20:00
Jaylin Williams vs. Drew Timme (Allen Flanigan gains possession)
19:48
Jaylin Williams misses three point jump shot
19:46
Anton Watson defensive rebound
19:28
+2
Corey Kispert makes two point layup
0-2
19:00
+3
Devan Cambridge makes three point jump shot (Allen Flanigan assists)
3-2
18:53
+2
Corey Kispert makes two point layup (Jalen Suggs assists)
3-4
18:53
JT Thor shooting foul (Corey Kispert draws the foul)
18:53
+1
Corey Kispert makes regular free throw 1 of 1
3-5
18:48
Anton Watson kicked ball violation
18:41
Joel Ayayi personal foul
18:31
+3
Tyrell Jones makes three point jump shot
6-5
18:14
+2
Drew Timme makes two point layup (Joel Ayayi assists)
6-7
18:14
Jaylin Williams shooting foul (Drew Timme draws the foul)
18:14
+1
Drew Timme makes regular free throw 1 of 1
6-8
18:08
Devan Cambridge misses three point jump shot
18:06
Joel Ayayi defensive rebound
17:53
Tyrell Jones blocks Joel Ayayi's two point layup
17:51
Dylan Cardwell defensive rebound
17:51
Devan Cambridge turnover (lost ball)
17:39
+3
Joel Ayayi makes three point jump shot (Corey Kispert assists)
6-11
17:25
Tyrell Jones turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Suggs steals)
17:20
+2
Jalen Suggs makes two point dunk
6-13
17:04
Tyrell Jones misses three point jump shot
17:02
Anton Watson defensive rebound
16:51
Anton Watson misses three point jump shot
16:49
Allen Flanigan defensive rebound
16:43
Allen Flanigan turnover (bad pass)
16:32
Joel Ayayi turnover (bad pass) (Dylan Cardwell steals)
16:25
Jamal Johnson turnover (lost ball)
16:01
Jalen Suggs misses three point jump shot
15:59
Drew Timme offensive rebound
15:50
+3
Corey Kispert makes three point jump shot (Anton Watson assists)
6-16
15:32
Jaylin Williams offensive foul (Drew Timme draws the foul)
15:32
Jaylin Williams turnover
15:32
TV timeout
15:21
Anton Watson misses three point jump shot
15:19
Justin Powell defensive rebound
15:04
+3
Jamal Johnson makes three point jump shot (JT Thor assists)
9-16
14:51
Babatunde Akingbola blocks Drew Timme's two point jump shot
14:49
Justin Powell defensive rebound
14:37
+3
Jamal Johnson makes three point jump shot (Justin Powell assists)
12-16
14:30
+3
Drew Timme makes three point jump shot (Jalen Suggs assists)
12-19
14:23
JT Thor turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Suggs steals)
14:19
+2
Jalen Suggs makes two point layup
12-21
14:19
JT Thor shooting foul (Jalen Suggs draws the foul)
14:19
Jalen Suggs misses regular free throw 1 of 1
14:19
Justin Powell defensive rebound
13:47
Jalen Suggs blocks Chris Moore's two point layup
13:45
Drew Timme defensive rebound
13:35
+2
Drew Timme makes two point layup
12-23
13:19
+2
Babatunde Akingbola makes two point jump shot (JT Thor assists)
14-23
13:10
+3
Corey Kispert makes three point jump shot (Jalen Suggs assists)
14-26
12:46
+2
Justin Powell makes two point jump shot
16-26
12:31
Andrew Nembhard misses three point jump shot
12:29
Babatunde Akingbola defensive rebound
12:23
Jamal Johnson misses three point jump shot
12:21
JT Thor offensive rebound
12:15
Justin Powell misses two point jump shot
12:13
Drew Timme defensive rebound
12:06
Aaron Cook misses three point jump shot
12:04
Corey Kispert offensive rebound
11:45
Andrew Nembhard misses two point jump shot
11:43
Justin Powell defensive rebound
11:40
Corey Kispert personal foul (Dylan Cardwell draws the foul)
11:40
TV timeout
11:37
Chris Moore misses two point jump shot
11:35
Aaron Cook defensive rebound
11:30
+2
Aaron Cook makes two point layup
16-28
11:30
Chris Moore shooting foul (Aaron Cook draws the foul)
11:30
Aaron Cook misses regular free throw 1 of 1
11:30
Dylan Cardwell defensive rebound
11:20
Aaron Cook personal foul (Justin Powell draws the foul)
11:08
+2
Justin Powell makes two point layup
18-28
10:44
Andrew Nembhard turnover (bad pass)
10:40
+2
Javon Franklin makes two point dunk (Jamal Johnson assists)
20-28
10:11
+2
Oumar Ballo makes two point layup (Aaron Cook assists)
20-30
9:56
Dylan Cardwell turnover (lost ball)
9:43
+2
Jalen Suggs makes two point layup
20-32
9:16
Anton Watson personal foul (Tyrell Jones draws the foul)
8:54
Jaylin Williams misses two point jump shot
8:52
Jalen Suggs defensive rebound
8:47
Jaylin Williams blocks Joel Ayayi's two point layup
8:45
Babatunde Akingbola defensive rebound
8:42
Tyrell Jones turnover (bad pass)
8:33
Jaylin Williams personal foul (Drew Timme draws the foul)
8:29
Jalen Suggs misses three point jump shot
8:27
Allen Flanigan defensive rebound
8:17
Allen Flanigan misses two point jump shot
8:15
Drew Timme defensive rebound
8:10
Joel Ayayi misses three point jump shot
8:08
Drew Timme offensive rebound
8:03
+2
Drew Timme makes two point layup
20-34
7:52
Devan Cambridge misses three point jump shot
7:50
Drew Timme defensive rebound
7:45
JT Thor personal foul (Andrew Nembhard draws the foul)
7:45
TV timeout
7:45
+1
Andrew Nembhard makes regular free throw 1 of 2
20-35
7:45
Andrew Nembhard misses regular free throw 2 of 2
7:45
Anton Watson offensive rebound
7:34
+2
Drew Timme makes two point jump shot
20-37
7:17
Devan Cambridge misses two point layup
7:15
Babatunde Akingbola offensive rebound
7:13
+2
Babatunde Akingbola makes two point tip shot
22-37
7:07
Jalen Suggs turnover (bad pass) (Tyrell Jones steals)
7:03
Jalen Suggs shooting foul (Tyrell Jones draws the foul)
7:03
+1
Tyrell Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
23-37
7:05
+1
Tyrell Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
24-37
7:05
Bulldogs 30 second timeout
6:55
Jalen Suggs offensive foul (Devan Cambridge draws the foul)
6:55
Jalen Suggs turnover
6:44
+3
Allen Flanigan makes three point jump shot
27-37
6:17
Drew Timme misses two point jump shot
6:15
Javon Franklin defensive rebound
6:02
Allen Flanigan misses three point jump shot
6:00
Jalen Suggs defensive rebound
5:56
+2
Jalen Suggs makes two point layup
27-39
5:32
+3
Devan Cambridge makes three point jump shot (Tyrell Jones assists)
30-39
5:30
Bulldogs 30 second timeout
5:28
Corey Kispert turnover (bad pass) (Devan Cambridge steals)
5:26
Devan Cambridge offensive foul (Aaron Cook draws the foul)
5:26
Devan Cambridge turnover
5:15
Javon Franklin blocks Aaron Cook's two point layup
5:13
Bulldogs offensive rebound
5:07
+2
Anton Watson makes two point jump shot (Joel Ayayi assists)
30-41
4:50
Javon Franklin turnover (traveling)
4:26
Dylan Cardwell blocks Drew Timme's two point layup
4:24
|
|
|
Drew Timme offensive rebound
|
|
4:24
|
|
|
Dylan Cardwell shooting foul (Drew Timme draws the foul)
|
|
4:24
|
|
+1
|
Drew Timme makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
30-42
|
4:24
|
|
+1
|
Drew Timme makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
30-43
|
4:05
|
|
|
Justin Powell turnover (bad pass) (Joel Ayayi steals)
|
|
3:48
|
|
|
Dylan Cardwell blocks Drew Timme's two point layup
|
|
3:46
|
|
|
Jamal Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
3:38
|
|
+2
|
Allen Flanigan makes two point layup
|
32-43
|
3:12
|
|
|
Corey Kispert misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
Chris Moore defensive rebound
|
|
2:53
|
|
|
Justin Powell misses two point layup
|
|
2:51
|
|
|
Dylan Cardwell offensive rebound
|
|
2:46
|
|
|
Jamal Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:44
|
|
|
Corey Kispert defensive rebound
|
|
2:31
|
|
+2
|
Drew Timme makes two point layup
|
32-45
|
2:31
|
|
|
Dylan Cardwell shooting foul (Drew Timme draws the foul)
|
|
2:31
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
2:31
|
|
+1
|
Drew Timme makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
32-46
|
2:15
|
|
+2
|
Jamal Johnson makes two point jump shot (Babatunde Akingbola assists)
|
34-46
|
1:56
|
|
|
Oumar Ballo offensive foul (Babatunde Akingbola draws the foul)
|
|
1:56
|
|
|
Oumar Ballo turnover
|
|
1:42
|
|
|
Anton Watson personal foul (Babatunde Akingbola draws the foul)
|
|
1:42
|
|
|
Babatunde Akingbola misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
1:42
|
|
|
Oumar Ballo defensive rebound
|
|
1:31
|
|
|
Tyrell Jones personal foul (Aaron Cook draws the foul)
|
|
1:31
|
|
+1
|
Aaron Cook makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
34-47
|
1:31
|
|
|
Aaron Cook misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
1:31
|
|
|
Chris Moore defensive rebound
|
|
1:30
|
|
|
Oumar Ballo personal foul (Chris Moore draws the foul)
|
|
1:30
|
|
+1
|
Chris Moore makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
35-47
|
1:30
|
|
|
Chris Moore misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
1:30
|
|
|
Bulldogs defensive rebound
|
|
1:29
|
|
|
Jamal Johnson personal foul (Andrew Nembhard draws the foul)
|
|
1:29
|
|
+1
|
Andrew Nembhard makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
35-48
|
1:29
|
|
+1
|
Andrew Nembhard makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
35-49
|
1:10
|
|
|
Drew Timme blocks Tyrell Jones's two point layup
|
|
1:08
|
|
|
Corey Kispert defensive rebound
|
|
0:45
|
|
|
Corey Kispert misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:43
|
|
|
Allen Flanigan defensive rebound
|
|
0:38
|
|
|
Jamal Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:36
|
|
|
Joel Ayayi defensive rebound
|
|
0:04
|
|
|
Joel Ayayi misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Jamal Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|