20:00
Rocky Kreuser vs. Dalano Banton (Jarius Cook gains possession)
19:42
Jarius Cook misses three point jump shot
19:40
Teddy Allen defensive rebound
19:12
+2
Trey McGowens makes two point jump shot
0-2
18:44
Jarius Cook turnover (bad pass) (Teddy Allen steals)
18:34
Dalano Banton turnover (traveling)
18:12
+2
Jarius Cook makes two point layup
2-2
18:04
+2
Trey McGowens makes two point layup
2-4
17:42
Rocky Kreuser misses three point jump shot
17:40
Teddy Allen defensive rebound
17:32
Trey McGowens misses three point jump shot
17:30
Rocky Kreuser defensive rebound
17:20
Tyree Eady turnover (bad pass) (Teddy Allen steals)
17:15
+2
Lat Mayen makes two point layup (Dalano Banton assists)
2-6
16:45
Sam Griesel misses two point layup
16:43
Cornhuskers defensive rebound
16:36
+3
Thorir Thorbjarnarson makes three point jump shot (Dalano Banton assists)
2-9
16:21
Tyree Eady turnover (traveling)
16:12
Tyler Witz shooting foul (Lat Mayen draws the foul)
16:12
Lat Mayen misses regular free throw 1 of 2
16:12
+1
Lat Mayen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
2-10
15:46
Sam Griesel misses three point jump shot
15:44
Teddy Allen defensive rebound
15:36
+3
Teddy Allen makes three point jump shot (Lat Mayen assists)
2-13
15:14
+2
Jaxon Knotek makes two point jump shot
4-13
14:54
+3
Lat Mayen makes three point jump shot (Trey McGowens assists)
4-16
14:28
Thorir Thorbjarnarson personal foul (Jaxon Knotek draws the foul)
14:28
TV timeout
14:25
Rocky Kreuser turnover (bad pass)
14:13
+3
Lat Mayen makes three point jump shot (Dalano Banton assists)
4-19
13:53
Jaxon Knotek misses three point jump shot
13:51
Thorir Thorbjarnarson defensive rebound
13:40
Trey McGowens turnover (traveling)
13:27
Jarius Cook misses three point jump shot
13:25
Teddy Allen defensive rebound
13:15
Jarius Cook shooting foul (Teddy Allen draws the foul)
13:15
Teddy Allen misses regular free throw 1 of 2
13:15
Teddy Allen misses regular free throw 2 of 2
13:15
Sam Griesel defensive rebound
12:56
Grant Nelson turnover (bad pass) (Thorir Thorbjarnarson steals)
12:50
Dalano Banton misses two point jump shot
12:48
Dalano Banton offensive rebound
12:47
Dalano Banton misses two point layup
12:45
Tyler Witz defensive rebound
12:35
Jarius Cook misses three point jump shot
12:33
Yvan Ouedraogo defensive rebound
12:25
Kobe Webster misses three point jump shot
12:23
Yvan Ouedraogo offensive rebound
12:18
Yvan Ouedraogo misses two point layup
12:16
Sam Griesel defensive rebound
12:16
Yvan Ouedraogo personal foul (Sam Griesel draws the foul)
11:49
Bison turnover (shot clock violation)
11:49
TV timeout
11:43
Shamiel Stevenson offensive foul (Sam Griesel draws the foul)
11:43
Shamiel Stevenson turnover
11:22
Tyler Witz misses two point layup
11:20
Tyree Eady offensive rebound
11:17
+2
Tyree Eady makes two point layup
6-19
11:01
Trey McGowens turnover (traveling)
10:45
Sam Griesel turnover (bad pass) (Teddy Allen steals)
10:41
Trey McGowens misses two point layup
10:39
Tyree Eady defensive rebound
10:33
+2
Jaxon Knotek makes two point layup
8-19
10:22
+2
Shamiel Stevenson makes two point layup
8-21
10:08
Boden Skunberg misses two point jump shot
10:06
Boden Skunberg offensive rebound
9:47
Jaxon Knotek misses three point jump shot
9:45
Teddy Allen defensive rebound
9:39
Teddy Allen misses three point jump shot
9:37
Boden Skunberg defensive rebound
9:31
Tyree Eady misses three point jump shot
9:29
Shamiel Stevenson defensive rebound
9:14
Shamiel Stevenson misses three point jump shot
9:12
Tyree Eady defensive rebound
8:56
+2
Boden Skunberg makes two point layup
10-21
8:51
Jaxon Knotek shooting foul (Trey McGowens draws the foul)
8:51
+1
Trey McGowens makes regular free throw 1 of 2
10-22
8:51
Trey McGowens misses regular free throw 2 of 2
8:51
Lat Mayen offensive rebound
8:44
Kobe Webster misses three point jump shot
8:42
Rocky Kreuser defensive rebound
8:28
Lat Mayen shooting foul (Rocky Kreuser draws the foul)
8:28
+1
Rocky Kreuser makes regular free throw 1 of 2
11-22
8:28
+1
Rocky Kreuser makes regular free throw 2 of 2
12-22
8:08
+2
Teddy Allen makes two point jump shot
12-24
7:41
Tyree Eady misses two point jump shot
7:39
Jarius Cook offensive rebound
7:22
Lat Mayen shooting foul (Rocky Kreuser draws the foul)
7:22
TV timeout
7:22
+1
Rocky Kreuser makes regular free throw 1 of 2
13-24
7:22
+1
Rocky Kreuser makes regular free throw 2 of 2
14-24
7:04
Yvan Ouedraogo misses two point layup
7:02
Tyree Eady defensive rebound
6:49
+3
Rocky Kreuser makes three point jump shot (Jarius Cook assists)
17-24
6:36
Thorir Thorbjarnarson misses three point jump shot
6:34
Yvan Ouedraogo offensive rebound
6:25
Trey McGowens misses two point layup
6:23
Trey McGowens offensive rebound
6:23
Grant Nelson personal foul (Trey McGowens draws the foul)
6:15
+2
Dalano Banton makes two point jump shot
17-26
5:51
+2
Jarius Cook makes two point layup (Sam Griesel assists)
19-26
5:40
+2
Trey McGowens makes two point jump shot
19-28
5:29
Dalano Banton blocks Boden Skunberg's two point jump shot
5:27
Dalano Banton defensive rebound
5:23
Rocky Kreuser shooting foul (Dalano Banton draws the foul)
5:23
+1
Dalano Banton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
19-29
5:23
+1
Dalano Banton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
19-30
5:02
Rocky Kreuser misses two point jump shot
5:00
Sam Griesel offensive rebound
4:57
+2
Sam Griesel makes two point layup
21-30
4:51
Trey McGowens turnover (lost ball) (Sam Griesel steals)
4:44
Boden Skunberg misses three point jump shot
4:42
Dalano Banton defensive rebound
4:31
Teddy Allen misses three point jump shot
4:29
Yvan Ouedraogo offensive rebound
4:28
Rocky Kreuser personal foul (Yvan Ouedraogo draws the foul)
4:22
+2
Dalano Banton makes two point layup
21-32
4:13
Dezmond McKinney misses two point layup
4:11
Yvan Ouedraogo defensive rebound
4:05
Trey McGowens misses two point layup
4:03
Yvan Ouedraogo offensive rebound
4:03
Tyler Witz shooting foul (Yvan Ouedraogo draws the foul)
4:03
Yvan Ouedraogo misses regular free throw 1 of 2
4:03
Yvan Ouedraogo misses regular free throw 2 of 2
4:03
Boden Skunberg defensive rebound
3:54
Dezmond McKinney turnover (bad pass) (Dalano Banton steals)
3:50
+2
Dalano Banton makes two point dunk
21-34
3:29
+3
Jaxon Knotek makes three point jump shot (Jarius Cook assists)
24-34
|
3:17
|
|
+3
|
Trey McGowens makes three point jump shot (Dalano Banton assists)
|
24-37
|
3:06
|
|
+2
|
Jaxon Knotek makes two point dunk
|
26-37
|
2:42
|
|
+2
|
Yvan Ouedraogo makes two point dunk (Dalano Banton assists)
|
26-39
|
2:28
|
|
|
Jaxon Knotek misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:26
|
|
|
Tyler Witz offensive rebound
|
|
2:18
|
|
+3
|
Jarius Cook makes three point jump shot (Tyler Witz assists)
|
29-39
|
2:05
|
|
|
Jaxon Knotek personal foul (Dalano Banton draws the foul)
|
|
2:05
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
2:05
|
|
+1
|
Dalano Banton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
29-40
|
2:05
|
|
+1
|
Dalano Banton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
29-41
|
1:53
|
|
|
Grant Nelson misses two point layup
|
|
1:51
|
|
|
Sam Griesel offensive rebound
|
|
1:48
|
|
|
Sam Griesel misses two point layup
|
|
1:46
|
|
|
Sam Griesel offensive rebound
|
|
1:44
|
|
+2
|
Sam Griesel makes two point layup
|
31-41
|
1:33
|
|
|
Trey McGowens misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:31
|
|
|
Sam Griesel defensive rebound
|
|
1:16
|
|
|
Tyree Eady turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
0:58
|
|
|
Tyler Witz blocks Yvan Ouedraogo's two point layup
|
|
0:56
|
|
|
Sam Griesel defensive rebound
|
|
0:52
|
|
|
Boden Skunberg misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:50
|
|
|
Tyree Eady offensive rebound
|
|
0:45
|
|
+2
|
Tyree Eady makes two point layup
|
33-41
|
0:36
|
|
+2
|
Kobe Webster makes two point jump shot
|
33-43
|
0:22
|
|
|
Bison 30 second timeout
|
|
0:05
|
|
|
Shamiel Stevenson personal foul (Sam Griesel draws the foul)
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Yvan Ouedraogo blocks Sam Griesel's two point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Bison offensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
+3
|
Jaxon Knotek makes three point jump shot (Tyree Eady assists)
|
36-43
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|