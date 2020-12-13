|
20:00
Bryce Monroe vs. Javonte Smart (Bearkats gains possession)
19:49
Javion May turnover (bad pass)
19:23
Cameron Thomas misses two point jump shot
19:21
Mwani Wilkinson offensive rebound
19:14
+2
|
Mwani Wilkinson makes two point layup
|
0-2
|
18:57
+3
|
Zach Nutall makes three point jump shot (Javion May assists)
|
3-2
|
18:41
+3
|
Darius Days makes three point jump shot (Javonte Smart assists)
|
3-5
|
18:18
Zach Nutall misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:16
Charles Manning Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
18:08
Javonte Smart turnover (lost ball)
|
|
17:53
|
Tristan Ikpe makes two point layup (Javion May assists)
|
5-5
|
17:25
|
Mwani Wilkinson makes two point layup (Darius Days assists)
|
5-7
|
17:17
Javion May turnover (lost ball) (Javonte Smart steals)
|
|
17:10
|
Javonte Smart makes two point layup
|
5-9
|
16:53
Demarkus Lampley turnover (lost ball)
|
|
16:43
Darius Days misses two point layup
|
|
16:39
Darius Days personal foul (Zach Nutall draws the foul)
|
|
16:24
Charles Manning Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
16:15
|
Darius Days makes two point layup (Charles Manning Jr. assists)
|
5-11
|
16:03
|
Manny Crump makes two point layup (Bryce Monroe assists)
|
7-11
|
15:46
Zach Nutall shooting foul (Cameron Thomas draws the foul)
|
|
15:46
Cameron Thomas misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
15:46
Cameron Thomas misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
15:46
|
Cameron Thomas makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
7-12
|
15:24
Zach Nutall misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:22
Cameron Thomas defensive rebound
|
|
15:17
Javonte Smart misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:15
Darius Days offensive rebound
|
|
15:15
Manny Crump personal foul (Mwani Wilkinson draws the foul)
|
|
15:09
Cameron Thomas misses two point layup
|
|
15:07
Manny Crump defensive rebound
|
|
15:02
Bryce Monroe misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:00
Darius Days defensive rebound
|
|
14:55
Manny Crump personal foul (Javonte Smart draws the foul)
|
|
14:51
|
Charles Manning Jr. makes two point layup
|
7-14
|
14:51
Zach Nutall turnover (bad pass) (Mwani Wilkinson steals)
|
|
14:44
Cameron Thomas misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:42
Bryce Monroe defensive rebound
|
|
14:34
Donte Powers misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:32
Mwani Wilkinson defensive rebound
|
|
14:23
|
Javonte Smart makes two point layup
|
7-16
|
14:23
Bearkats 30 second timeout
|
|
14:16
Donte Powers turnover (lost ball) (Javonte Smart steals)
|
|
14:09
|
Javonte Smart makes two point dunk
|
7-18
|
14:00
Bryce Monroe misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:58
Terryonte Thomas offensive rebound
|
|
13:52
Zach Nutall misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:50
Cameron Thomas defensive rebound
|
|
13:51
Donte Powers personal foul (Cameron Thomas draws the foul)
|
|
13:43
Cameron Thomas misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:41
Aundre Hyatt offensive rebound
|
|
13:33
Aundre Hyatt misses two point layup
|
|
13:31
Aundre Hyatt offensive rebound
|
|
13:32
Charles Manning Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:30
Jarren Cook defensive rebound
|
|
13:17
Jarren Cook misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:15
Jarren Cook offensive rebound
|
|
13:06
|
Jarren Cook makes three point jump shot (Demarkus Lampley assists)
|
10-18
|
12:48
|
Javonte Smart makes two point jump shot
|
10-20
|
12:30
Aundre Hyatt blocks Dylan Robertson's two point layup
|
|
12:28
Aundre Hyatt defensive rebound
|
|
12:10
Bryan Penn-Johnson turnover (bad pass)
|
|
11:58
Bryan Penn-Johnson shooting foul (Kian Scroggins draws the foul)
|
|
11:58
TV timeout
|
|
11:58
Kian Scroggins misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
11:58
Kian Scroggins misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
11:58
Bryan Penn-Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
11:48
|
Darius Days makes three point jump shot (Javonte Smart assists)
|
10-23
|
11:29
Bryce Monroe misses two point layup
|
|
11:27
Eric Gaines defensive rebound
|
|
11:21
|
Javonte Smart makes two point jump shot (Bryan Penn-Johnson assists)
|
10-25
|
11:21
Bearkats 30 second timeout
|
|
11:13
Bryan Penn-Johnson personal foul (Zach Nutall draws the foul)
|
|
11:05
|
Javion May makes two point layup
|
12-25
|
11:05
Josh LeBlanc Sr. shooting foul (Javion May draws the foul)
|
|
11:05
|
Javion May makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
13-25
|
10:53
Eric Gaines misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:51
Tristan Ikpe defensive rebound
|
|
10:35
|
Demarkus Lampley makes two point jump shot
|
15-25
|
10:23
|
Jalen Cook makes three point jump shot (Eric Gaines assists)
|
15-28
|
10:11
Demarkus Lampley misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:09
Josh LeBlanc Sr. defensive rebound
|
|
9:59
|
Darius Days misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:57
|
Josh LeBlanc Sr. offensive rebound
|
|
9:52
|
Darius Days turnover (lost ball) (Zach Nutall steals)
|
|
9:46
|
Jarren Cook misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:44
|
Darius Days defensive rebound
|
|
9:37
|
Tristan Ikpe shooting foul (Jalen Cook draws the foul)
|
|
9:37
|
Jalen Cook makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
15-29
|
9:37
|
Jalen Cook makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
15-30
|
9:22
Jarren Cook turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Cook steals)
|
|
9:17
|
Jalen Cook makes two point jump shot
|
15-32
|
8:59
|
Jarren Cook makes three point jump shot (Javion May assists)
|
18-32
|
8:42
|
Cameron Thomas misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:40
|
Mwani Wilkinson offensive rebound
|
|
8:35
|
Eric Gaines misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:33
|
Josh LeBlanc Sr. offensive rebound
|
|
8:32
|
|
Josh LeBlanc Sr. makes two point dunk
|
18-34
|
8:15
|
Zach Nutall makes three point jump shot (Javion May assists)
|
21-34
|
8:03
Josh LeBlanc Sr. offensive foul (Jarren Cook draws the foul)
|
|
8:03
Josh LeBlanc Sr. turnover
|
|
7:51
|
Zach Nutall misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:49
|
Cameron Thomas defensive rebound
|
|
7:41
|
Jalen Cook turnover (traveling)
|
|
7:41
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:32
|
Zach Nutall offensive foul (Charles Manning Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
7:32
|
Zach Nutall turnover
|
|
7:11
|
|
|
|
7:09
|
|
|
|
6:53
|
|
|
|
6:51
|
|
|
|
6:44
|
|
Darius Days makes two point dunk (Javonte Smart assists)
|
21-36
|
6:24
|
Bryce Monroe offensive foul (Darius Days draws the foul)
|
|
6:24
|
Bryce Monroe turnover
|
|
6:01
|
Javonte Smart makes three point jump shot
|
21-39
|
5:39
|
Demarkus Lampley makes two point jump shot
|
23-39
|
5:22
|
Javion May shooting foul (Cameron Thomas draws the foul)
|
|
5:22
|
Cameron Thomas makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
23-40
|
5:22
|
Cameron Thomas makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
23-41
|
5:07
|
Zach Nutall misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:05
|
Charles Manning Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
4:57
|
Cameron Thomas turnover (traveling)
|
|
4:45
|
Demarkus Lampley misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:43
|
Bearkats offensive rebound
|
|
4:42
|
Kian Scroggins turnover (lost ball) (Darius Days steals)
|
|
4:23
|
Charles Manning Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
4:21
|
Mwani Wilkinson offensive rebound
|
|
4:20
|
Mwani Wilkinson turnover (lost ball) (Javion May steals)
|
|
4:07
|
Demarkus Lampley makes two point jump shot
|
25-41
|
3:57
|
Darius Days misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:55
|
Donte Powers defensive rebound
|
|
3:50
|
Demarkus Lampley makes three point jump shot (Donte Powers assists)
|
28-41
|
3:49
|
Tigers 30 second timeout
|
|
3:49
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:33
|
Charles Manning Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:31
|
Demarkus Lampley defensive rebound
|
|
3:08
|
Tristan Ikpe makes two point layup
|
30-41
|
2:49
|
Eric Gaines turnover (lost ball) (Donte Powers steals)
|
|
2:43
|
Zach Nutall makes two point layup
|
32-41
|
2:15
|
Darius Days misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:13
|
Javion May defensive rebound
|
|
1:59
|
Demarkus Lampley makes three point jump shot (Zach Nutall assists)
|
35-41
|
1:35
|
Aundre Hyatt makes two point jump shot
|
35-43
|
1:20
|
Zach Nutall misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:18
|
Javonte Smart defensive rebound
|
|
1:09
|
Tristan Ikpe personal foul (Aundre Hyatt draws the foul)
|
|
1:09
|
Aundre Hyatt misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
1:09
|
Jarren Cook defensive rebound
|
|
1:00
|
Jarren Cook misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:58
|
Aundre Hyatt defensive rebound
|
|
0:50
|
Jalen Cook makes two point layup
|
35-45
|
0:44
|
Aundre Hyatt personal foul (Javion May draws the foul)
|
|
0:38
|
Terryonte Thomas misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:36
|
Javonte Smart defensive rebound
|
|
0:26
|
Cameron Thomas misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:24
|
Bearkats defensive rebound
|
|
0:10
|
Jalen Cook personal foul (Zach Nutall draws the foul)
|
|
0:10
|
Zach Nutall makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
36-45
|
0:10
|
Zach Nutall makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
37-45
|
0:01
|
Darius Days misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
Bearkats defensive rebound
|