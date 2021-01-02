NEVADA
NMEX
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Warren Washington vs. Bayron Matos (Grant Sherfield gains possession)
|19:50
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot
|19:48
|
|Wolf Pack offensive rebound
|19:30
|
|Warren Washington misses two point layup
|19:28
|
|Warren Washington offensive rebound
|19:24
|
|Wolf Pack turnover (shot clock violation)
|19:08
|
|Tre Coleman shooting foul (Rod Brown draws the foul)
|19:08
|
|Rod Brown misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|19:08
|
|+1
|Rod Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0-1
|18:57
|
|Wolf Pack turnover (10-second violation)
|18:42
|
|+2
|Bayron Matos makes two point jump shot (Makuach Maluach assists)
|0-3
|18:18
|
|Grant Sherfield misses three point jump shot
|18:16
|
|Zane Meeks offensive rebound
|18:16
|
|Zane Meeks turnover (Jeremiah Francis III steals)
|18:05
|
|Saquan Singleton misses two point layup
|18:03
|
|Bayron Matos offensive rebound
|17:59
|
|+2
|Bayron Matos makes two point layup
|0-5
|17:44
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot
|17:42
|
|Tre Coleman offensive rebound
|17:41
|
|+2
|Tre Coleman makes two point jump shot
|2-5
|17:41
|
|Bayron Matos shooting foul (Tre Coleman draws the foul)
|17:41
|
|+1
|Tre Coleman makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|3-5
|17:21
|
|+3
|Jeremiah Francis III makes three point jump shot (Rod Brown assists)
|3-8
|17:06
|
|Jeremiah Francis III personal foul
|17:01
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses two point layup
|16:59
|
|Lobos defensive rebound
|16:47
|
|Jeremiah Francis III misses three point jump shot
|16:45
|
|Rod Brown offensive rebound
|16:19
|
|+2
|Rod Brown makes two point layup (Makuach Maluach assists)
|3-10
|16:15
|
|Keith McGee shooting foul (Kane Milling draws the foul)
|16:15
|
|Kane Milling misses regular free throw 1 of 3
|16:15
|
|+1
|Kane Milling makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|4-10
|16:15
|
|+1
|Kane Milling makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|5-10
|15:52
|
|K.J. Hymes defensive rebound
|15:50
|
|Rod Brown personal foul
|15:50
|
|TV timeout
|15:40
|
|Grant Sherfield turnover (Keith McGee steals)
|15:27
|
|Rod Brown misses two point jump shot
|15:25
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound
|15:16
|
|+3
|Grant Sherfield makes three point jump shot
|8-10
|14:52
|
|+2
|Keith McGee makes two point jump shot (Isaiah Marin assists)
|8-12
|14:34
|
|+2
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes two point jump shot
|10-12
|14:05
|
|Valdir Manuel personal foul
|13:47
|
|+3
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes three point jump shot (K.J. Hymes assists)
|13-12
|13:01
|
|Isaiah Marin defensive rebound
|12:59
|
|Keith McGee misses three point jump shot
|12:57
|
|Isaiah Marin offensive rebound
|12:49
|
|Keith McGee misses three point jump shot
|12:47
|
|Grant Sherfield defensive rebound
|12:42
|
|+2
|Warren Washington makes two point dunk (Grant Sherfield assists)
|15-15
|12:20
|
|Keith McGee turnover (Desmond Cambridge Jr. steals)
|12:10
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot
|12:08
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. offensive rebound
|12:07
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot
|12:05
|
|Lobos defensive rebound
|11:54
|
|Bayron Matos offensive foul
|11:54
|
|Bayron Matos turnover
|11:29
|
|+3
|Kane Milling makes three point jump shot (Grant Sherfield assists)
|11:14
|
|Tre Coleman personal foul
|10:52
|
|+2
|Rod Brown makes two point jump shot (Kurt Wegscheider assists)
|18-17
|10:40
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot
|10:38
|
|Wolf Pack offensive rebound
|10:38
|
|Jump ball. (Lobos gains possession)
|10:16
|
|Saquan Singleton misses three point jump shot
|10:14
|
|Grant Sherfield defensive rebound
|10:10
|
|+3
|Grant Sherfield makes three point jump shot (Desmond Cambridge Jr. assists)
|21-17
|9:45
|
|+2
|Valdir Manuel makes two point jump shot
|21-19
|9:30
|
|Jeremiah Francis III personal foul (Desmond Cambridge Jr. draws the foul)
|9:30
|
|+1
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|22-19
|9:30
|
|+1
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|23-19
|9:12
|
|Kane Milling personal foul
|9:06
|
|Emmanuel Kuac turnover (Desmond Cambridge Jr. steals)
|9:01
|
|+2
|Zane Meeks makes two point dunk (Alem Huseinovic assists)
|25-19
|8:27
|
|+3
|Emmanuel Kuac makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Marin assists)
|25-22
|7:57
|
|Warren Washington misses two point jump shot
|7:56
|
|Zane Meeks offensive rebound
|7:55
|
|Emmanuel Kuac shooting foul (Zane Meeks draws the foul)
|7:55
|
|TV timeout
|7:55
|
|+1
|Zane Meeks makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|26-22
|7:55
|
|Zane Meeks misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|7:55
|
|Lobos defensive rebound
|7:41
|
|Isaiah Marin misses two point jump shot
|7:39
|
|Emmanuel Kuac offensive rebound
|7:34
|
|Alem Huseinovic personal foul
|7:29
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. personal foul
|7:27
|
|Makuach Maluach misses three point jump shot
|7:25
|
|Alem Huseinovic defensive rebound
|7:20
|
|+2
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes two point dunk (Alem Huseinovic assists)
|28-22
|6:59
|
|Bayron Matos misses two point jump shot
|6:57
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound
|6:49
|
|Emmanuel Kuac shooting foul (Warren Washington draws the foul)
|6:49
|
|Warren Washington misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|6:31
|
|Keith McGee misses three point jump shot
|6:49
|
|+1
|Warren Washington makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|29-22
|6:31
|
|Keith McGee misses three point jump shot
|6:29
|
|Warren Washington defensive rebound
|6:18
|
|Makuach Maluach shooting foul (Grant Sherfield draws the foul)
|6:18
|
|+1
|Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|30-22
|6:18
|
|Grant Sherfield misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:18
|
|Valdir Manuel defensive rebound
|5:56
|
|Valdir Manuel misses two point jump shot
|5:54
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound
|5:37
|
|Warren Washington offensive foul
|5:37
|
|Warren Washington turnover
|5:21
|
|Makuach Maluach misses two point jump shot
|5:19
|
|Rod Brown offensive rebound
|5:19
|
|Zane Meeks personal foul (Emmanuel Kuac draws the foul)
|5:19
|
|Emmanuel Kuac misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|5:19
|
|Warren Washington defensive rebound
|4:58
|
|Javonte Johnson personal foul (Grant Sherfield draws the foul)
|4:58
|
|+1
|Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|31-22
|4:58
|
|+1
|Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|32-22
|4:36
|
|Makuach Maluach misses two point jump shot
|4:34
|
|Warren Washington defensive rebound
|4:20
|
|Grant Sherfield misses three point jump shot
|4:18
|
|Warren Washington offensive rebound
|4:18
|
|Emmanuel Kuac personal foul (Warren Washington draws the foul)
|4:18
|
|Warren Washington misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:53
|
|Jeremiah Francis III misses two point jump shot
|4:18
|
|+1
|Warren Washington makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|33-22
|3:53
|
|Jeremiah Francis III misses two point jump shot
|3:51
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound
|3:46
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses two point layup
|3:44
|
|Javonte Johnson defensive rebound
|3:39
|
|Makuach Maluach misses three point jump shot
|3:37
|
|Warren Washington defensive rebound
|3:22
|
|+2
|Warren Washington makes two point jump shot (Desmond Cambridge Jr. assists)
|35-22
|3:09
|
|+3
|Valdir Manuel makes three point jump shot (Jeremiah Francis III assists)
|35-25
|2:47
|
|Grant Sherfield turnover (traveling)
|2:47
|
|TV timeout
|2:22
|
|+3
|Keith McGee makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Marin assists)
|35-28
|1:57
|
|Alem Huseinovic misses three point jump shot
|1:55
|
|Saquan Singleton defensive rebound
|1:54
|
|K.J. Hymes personal foul (Saquan Singleton draws the foul)
|1:54
|
|+1
|Saquan Singleton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|35-29
|1:54
|
|+1
|Saquan Singleton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|35-30
|1:48
|
|+2
|K.J. Hymes makes two point dunk (Zane Meeks assists)
|37-30
|1:22
|
|Rod Brown misses two point jump shot
|1:20
|
|Lobos offensive rebound
|1:18
|
|K.J. Hymes shooting foul (Rod Brown draws the foul)
|1:18
|
|+1
|Rod Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|37-31
|1:18
|
|+1
|Rod Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|37-32
|0:48
|
|Grant Sherfield misses two point layup
|0:46
|
|Bayron Matos defensive rebound
|0:40
|
|+2
|Makuach Maluach makes two point layup (Bayron Matos assists)
|37-34
|0:13
|
|+1
|Zane Meeks makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|38-34
|0:15
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot
|0:13
|
|Zane Meeks offensive rebound
|0:13
|
|Rod Brown personal foul (Zane Meeks draws the foul)
|0:13
|
|+1
|Zane Meeks makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|38-34
|0:13
|
|+1
|Zane Meeks makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|39-34
|0:03
|
|Alem Huseinovic shooting foul (Saquan Singleton draws the foul)
|0:03
|
|+1
|Saquan Singleton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|39-35
|0:03
|
|+1
|Saquan Singleton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|39-36
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:55
|
|+3
|Grant Sherfield makes three point jump shot (Warren Washington assists)
|42-36
|19:17
|
|Warren Washington shooting foul (Rod Brown draws the foul)
|19:16
|
|Rod Brown misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|19:16
|
|+1
|Rod Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|42-37
|19:00
|
|+2
|Warren Washington makes two point layup
|44-37
|18:42
|
|Makuach Maluach misses three point jump shot
|18:40
|
|Bayron Matos offensive rebound
|18:40
|
|Warren Washington personal foul
|18:35
|
|Makuach Maluach turnover (Grant Sherfield steals)
|18:34
|
|Makuach Maluach personal foul
|18:22
|
|Rod Brown personal foul
|18:15
|
|K.J. Hymes offensive foul
|18:15
|
|K.J. Hymes turnover
|18:00
|
|Jeremiah Francis III misses two point jump shot
|17:58
|
|K.J. Hymes defensive rebound
|17:45
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses two point jump shot
|17:43
|
|K.J. Hymes offensive rebound
|17:24
|
|+2
|Zane Meeks makes two point jump shot (Desmond Cambridge Jr. assists)
|46-37
|17:17
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. personal foul
|16:56
|
|+3
|Makuach Maluach makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Marin assists)
|46-40
|16:34
|
|Emmanuel Kuac personal foul
|16:29
|
|Zane Meeks turnover (Makuach Maluach steals)
|16:25
|
|+2
|Makuach Maluach makes two point layup
|46-42
|16:07
|
|Tre Coleman misses three point jump shot
|16:05
|
|Makuach Maluach defensive rebound
|15:47
|
|+2
|Saquan Singleton makes two point layup
|46-44
|15:21
|
|DeAndre Henry misses two point jump shot
|15:19
|
|Makuach Maluach defensive rebound
|15:16
|
|Makuach Maluach offensive foul
|15:16
|
|Makuach Maluach turnover
|15:16
|
|TV timeout
|14:57
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses two point jump shot
|14:55
|
|Makuach Maluach defensive rebound
|14:55
|
|Zane Meeks personal foul
|14:37
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. personal foul
|14:32
|
|Keith McGee misses three point jump shot
|14:30
|
|Makuach Maluach offensive rebound
|14:22
|
|+3
|Keith McGee makes three point jump shot (Saquan Singleton assists)
|46-47
|13:58
|
|Isaiah Marin personal foul
|13:48
|
|Grant Sherfield misses two point jump shot
|13:46
|
|Keith McGee defensive rebound
|13:42
|
|Tre Coleman shooting foul (Saquan Singleton draws the foul)
|13:42
|
|+1
|Saquan Singleton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|46-48
|13:42
|
|Saquan Singleton misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|13:42
|
|Grant Sherfield defensive rebound
|13:22
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses two point jump shot
|13:20
|
|Saquan Singleton defensive rebound
|13:14
|
|+3
|Isaiah Marin makes three point jump shot (Makuach Maluach assists)
|46-51
|13:05
|
|Wolf Pack 30 second timeout
|12:44
|
|+3
|Kane Milling makes three point jump shot (Desmond Cambridge Jr. assists)
|49-51
|12:15
|
|Keith McGee misses three point jump shot
|12:13
|
|K.J. Hymes defensive rebound
|12:11
|
|Valdir Manuel personal foul
|11:58
|
|+3
|Kane Milling makes three point jump shot (K.J. Hymes assists)
|52-51
|11:39
|
|K.J. Hymes shooting foul (Saquan Singleton draws the foul)
|11:39
|
|TV timeout
|11:39
|
|Saquan Singleton misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:39