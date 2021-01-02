NEVADA
NMEX

1st Half
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
39
NMEX
Lobos
36

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Warren Washington vs. Bayron Matos (Grant Sherfield gains possession)  
19:50   Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot  
19:48   Wolf Pack offensive rebound  
19:30   Warren Washington misses two point layup  
19:28   Warren Washington offensive rebound  
19:24   Wolf Pack turnover (shot clock violation)  
19:08   Tre Coleman shooting foul (Rod Brown draws the foul)  
19:08   Rod Brown misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
19:08 +1 Rod Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2 0-1
18:57   Wolf Pack turnover (10-second violation)  
18:42 +2 Bayron Matos makes two point jump shot (Makuach Maluach assists) 0-3
18:18   Grant Sherfield misses three point jump shot  
18:16   Zane Meeks offensive rebound  
18:16   Zane Meeks turnover (Jeremiah Francis III steals)  
18:05   Saquan Singleton misses two point layup  
18:03   Bayron Matos offensive rebound  
17:59 +2 Bayron Matos makes two point layup 0-5
17:44   Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot  
17:42   Tre Coleman offensive rebound  
17:41 +2 Tre Coleman makes two point jump shot 2-5
17:41   Bayron Matos shooting foul (Tre Coleman draws the foul)  
17:41 +1 Tre Coleman makes regular free throw 1 of 1 3-5
17:21 +3 Jeremiah Francis III makes three point jump shot (Rod Brown assists) 3-8
17:06   Jeremiah Francis III personal foul  
17:01   Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses two point layup  
16:59   Lobos defensive rebound  
16:47   Jeremiah Francis III misses three point jump shot  
16:45   Rod Brown offensive rebound  
16:19 +2 Rod Brown makes two point layup (Makuach Maluach assists) 3-10
16:15   Keith McGee shooting foul (Kane Milling draws the foul)  
16:15   Kane Milling misses regular free throw 1 of 3  
16:15 +1 Kane Milling makes regular free throw 2 of 3 4-10
16:15 +1 Kane Milling makes regular free throw 3 of 3 5-10
15:52   K.J. Hymes defensive rebound  
15:50   Rod Brown personal foul  
15:50   TV timeout  
15:40   Grant Sherfield turnover (Keith McGee steals)  
15:27   Rod Brown misses two point jump shot  
15:25   Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound  
15:16 +3 Grant Sherfield makes three point jump shot 8-10
14:52 +2 Keith McGee makes two point jump shot (Isaiah Marin assists) 8-12
14:34 +2 Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes two point jump shot 10-12
14:05   Valdir Manuel personal foul  
13:47 +3 Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes three point jump shot (K.J. Hymes assists) 13-12
13:01   Isaiah Marin defensive rebound  
12:59   Keith McGee misses three point jump shot  
12:57   Isaiah Marin offensive rebound  
12:49   Keith McGee misses three point jump shot  
12:47   Grant Sherfield defensive rebound  
12:42 +2 Warren Washington makes two point dunk (Grant Sherfield assists) 15-15
12:20   Keith McGee turnover (Desmond Cambridge Jr. steals)  
12:10   Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot  
12:08   Desmond Cambridge Jr. offensive rebound  
12:07   Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot  
12:05   Lobos defensive rebound  
11:54   Bayron Matos offensive foul  
11:54   Bayron Matos turnover  
11:29 +3 Kane Milling makes three point jump shot (Grant Sherfield assists) 18-15
11:14   Tre Coleman personal foul  
10:52 +2 Rod Brown makes two point jump shot (Kurt Wegscheider assists) 18-17
10:40   Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot  
10:38   Wolf Pack offensive rebound  
10:38   Jump ball. (Lobos gains possession)  
10:16   Saquan Singleton misses three point jump shot  
10:14   Grant Sherfield defensive rebound  
10:10 +3 Grant Sherfield makes three point jump shot (Desmond Cambridge Jr. assists) 21-17
9:45 +2 Valdir Manuel makes two point jump shot 21-19
9:30   Jeremiah Francis III personal foul (Desmond Cambridge Jr. draws the foul)  
9:30 +1 Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 22-19
9:30 +1 Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 23-19
9:12   Kane Milling personal foul  
9:06   Emmanuel Kuac turnover (Desmond Cambridge Jr. steals)  
9:01 +2 Zane Meeks makes two point dunk (Alem Huseinovic assists) 25-19
8:27 +3 Emmanuel Kuac makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Marin assists) 25-22
7:57   Warren Washington misses two point jump shot  
7:56   Zane Meeks offensive rebound  
7:55   Emmanuel Kuac shooting foul (Zane Meeks draws the foul)  
7:55   TV timeout  
7:55 +1 Zane Meeks makes regular free throw 1 of 2 26-22
7:55   Zane Meeks misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
7:55   Lobos defensive rebound  
7:41   Isaiah Marin misses two point jump shot  
7:39   Emmanuel Kuac offensive rebound  
7:34   Alem Huseinovic personal foul  
7:29   Desmond Cambridge Jr. personal foul  
7:27   Makuach Maluach misses three point jump shot  
7:25   Alem Huseinovic defensive rebound  
7:20 +2 Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes two point dunk (Alem Huseinovic assists) 28-22
6:59   Bayron Matos misses two point jump shot  
6:57   Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound  
6:49   Emmanuel Kuac shooting foul (Warren Washington draws the foul)  
6:49   Warren Washington misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
6:31   Keith McGee misses three point jump shot  
6:49 +1 Warren Washington makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-22
6:29   Warren Washington defensive rebound  
6:18   Makuach Maluach shooting foul (Grant Sherfield draws the foul)  
6:18 +1 Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 1 of 2 30-22
6:18   Grant Sherfield misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
6:18   Valdir Manuel defensive rebound  
5:56   Valdir Manuel misses two point jump shot  
5:54   Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound  
5:37   Warren Washington offensive foul  
5:37   Warren Washington turnover  
5:21   Makuach Maluach misses two point jump shot  
5:19   Rod Brown offensive rebound  
5:19   Zane Meeks personal foul (Emmanuel Kuac draws the foul)  
5:19   Emmanuel Kuac misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
5:19   Warren Washington defensive rebound  
4:58   Javonte Johnson personal foul (Grant Sherfield draws the foul)  
4:58 +1 Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 1 of 2 31-22
4:58 +1 Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 2 of 2 32-22
4:36   Makuach Maluach misses two point jump shot  
4:34   Warren Washington defensive rebound  
4:20   Grant Sherfield misses three point jump shot  
4:18   Warren Washington offensive rebound  
4:18   Emmanuel Kuac personal foul (Warren Washington draws the foul)  
4:18   Warren Washington misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
3:53   Jeremiah Francis III misses two point jump shot  
4:18 +1 Warren Washington makes regular free throw 2 of 2 33-22
3:51   Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound  
3:46   Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses two point layup  
3:44   Javonte Johnson defensive rebound  
3:39   Makuach Maluach misses three point jump shot  
3:37   Warren Washington defensive rebound  
3:22 +2 Warren Washington makes two point jump shot (Desmond Cambridge Jr. assists) 35-22
3:09 +3 Valdir Manuel makes three point jump shot (Jeremiah Francis III assists) 35-25
2:47   Grant Sherfield turnover (traveling)  
2:47   TV timeout  
2:22 +3 Keith McGee makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Marin assists) 35-28
1:57   Alem Huseinovic misses three point jump shot  
1:55   Saquan Singleton defensive rebound  
1:54   K.J. Hymes personal foul (Saquan Singleton draws the foul)  
1:54 +1 Saquan Singleton makes regular free throw 1 of 2 35-29
1:54 +1 Saquan Singleton makes regular free throw 2 of 2 35-30
1:48 +2 K.J. Hymes makes two point dunk (Zane Meeks assists) 37-30
1:22   Rod Brown misses two point jump shot  
1:20   Lobos offensive rebound  
1:18   K.J. Hymes shooting foul (Rod Brown draws the foul)  
1:18 +1 Rod Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 2 37-31
1:18 +1 Rod Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2 37-32
0:48   Grant Sherfield misses two point layup  
0:46   Bayron Matos defensive rebound  
0:40 +2 Makuach Maluach makes two point layup (Bayron Matos assists) 37-34
0:13 +1 Zane Meeks makes regular free throw 1 of 2 38-34
0:15   Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot  
0:13   Zane Meeks offensive rebound  
0:13   Rod Brown personal foul (Zane Meeks draws the foul)  
0:13 +1 Zane Meeks makes regular free throw 1 of 2 38-34
0:13 +1 Zane Meeks makes regular free throw 2 of 2 39-34
0:03   Alem Huseinovic shooting foul (Saquan Singleton draws the foul)  
0:03 +1 Saquan Singleton makes regular free throw 1 of 2 39-35
0:03 +1 Saquan Singleton makes regular free throw 2 of 2 39-36
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
45
NMEX
Lobos
38

Time Team Play Score
19:55 +3 Grant Sherfield makes three point jump shot (Warren Washington assists) 42-36
19:17   Warren Washington shooting foul (Rod Brown draws the foul)  
19:16   Rod Brown misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
19:16 +1 Rod Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2 42-37
19:00 +2 Warren Washington makes two point layup 44-37
18:42   Makuach Maluach misses three point jump shot  
18:40   Bayron Matos offensive rebound  
18:40   Warren Washington personal foul  
18:35   Makuach Maluach turnover (Grant Sherfield steals)  
18:34   Makuach Maluach personal foul  
18:22   Rod Brown personal foul  
18:15   K.J. Hymes offensive foul  
18:15   K.J. Hymes turnover  
18:00   Jeremiah Francis III misses two point jump shot  
17:58   K.J. Hymes defensive rebound  
17:45   Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses two point jump shot  
17:43   K.J. Hymes offensive rebound  
17:24 +2 Zane Meeks makes two point jump shot (Desmond Cambridge Jr. assists) 46-37
17:17   Desmond Cambridge Jr. personal foul  
16:56 +3 Makuach Maluach makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Marin assists) 46-40
16:34   Emmanuel Kuac personal foul  
16:29   Zane Meeks turnover (Makuach Maluach steals)  
16:25 +2 Makuach Maluach makes two point layup 46-42
16:07   Tre Coleman misses three point jump shot  
16:05   Makuach Maluach defensive rebound  
15:47 +2 Saquan Singleton makes two point layup 46-44
15:21   DeAndre Henry misses two point jump shot  
15:19   Makuach Maluach defensive rebound  
15:16   Makuach Maluach offensive foul  
15:16   Makuach Maluach turnover  
15:16   TV timeout  
14:57   Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses two point jump shot  
14:55   Makuach Maluach defensive rebound  
14:55   Zane Meeks personal foul  
14:37   Desmond Cambridge Jr. personal foul  
14:32   Keith McGee misses three point jump shot  
14:30   Makuach Maluach offensive rebound  
14:22 +3 Keith McGee makes three point jump shot (Saquan Singleton assists) 46-47
13:58   Isaiah Marin personal foul  
13:48   Grant Sherfield misses two point jump shot  
13:46   Keith McGee defensive rebound  
13:42   Tre Coleman shooting foul (Saquan Singleton draws the foul)  
13:42 +1 Saquan Singleton makes regular free throw 1 of 2 46-48
13:42   Saquan Singleton misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
13:42   Grant Sherfield defensive rebound  
13:22   Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses two point jump shot  
13:20   Saquan Singleton defensive rebound  
13:14 +3 Isaiah Marin makes three point jump shot (Makuach Maluach assists) 46-51
13:05   Wolf Pack 30 second timeout  
12:44 +3 Kane Milling makes three point jump shot (Desmond Cambridge Jr. assists) 49-51
12:15   Keith McGee misses three point jump shot  
12:13   K.J. Hymes defensive rebound  
12:11   Valdir Manuel personal foul  
11:58 +3 Kane Milling makes three point jump shot (K.J. Hymes assists) 52-51
11:39   K.J. Hymes shooting foul (Saquan Singleton draws the foul)  
11:39   TV timeout  
11:39   Saquan Singleton misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
