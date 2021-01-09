|
20:00
|
|
|
Nysier Brooks vs. Manny Bates (Devon Daniels gains possession)
|
|
19:43
|
|
|
Braxton Beverly turnover (lost ball)
|
|
19:19
|
|
|
Matt Cross misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:17
|
|
|
Jericole Hellems defensive rebound
|
|
19:08
|
|
|
Jericole Hellems misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:06
|
|
|
Isaiah Wong defensive rebound
|
|
18:52
|
|
+2
|
Nysier Brooks makes two point hook shot (Earl Timberlake assists)
|
2-0
|
18:30
|
|
|
Jericole Hellems turnover (bad pass)
|
|
18:10
|
|
|
Manny Bates blocks Earl Timberlake's two point layup
|
|
18:08
|
|
|
Hurricanes offensive rebound
|
|
18:01
|
|
|
Isaiah Wong misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:59
|
|
|
Manny Bates defensive rebound
|
|
17:50
|
|
|
Braxton Beverly misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:48
|
|
|
Manny Bates offensive rebound
|
|
17:41
|
|
|
Manny Bates turnover (lost ball) (Matt Cross steals)
|
|
17:25
|
|
|
Manny Bates blocks Harlond Beverly's two point layup
|
|
17:23
|
|
|
Isaiah Wong offensive rebound
|
|
17:18
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Wong makes two point layup
|
4-0
|
17:14
|
|
|
Braxton Beverly misses two point layup
|
|
17:12
|
|
|
Devon Daniels offensive rebound
|
|
17:09
|
|
|
Braxton Beverly misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:05
|
|
|
Manny Bates offensive rebound
|
|
17:06
|
|
|
Earl Timberlake personal foul (Manny Bates draws the foul)
|
|
16:57
|
|
+2
|
Devon Daniels makes two point jump shot
|
4-2
|
16:41
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly turnover (lost ball) (Devon Daniels steals)
|
|
16:32
|
|
+3
|
Jericole Hellems makes three point jump shot (Devon Daniels assists)
|
4-5
|
16:06
|
|
|
Isaiah Wong misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:04
|
|
|
Manny Bates defensive rebound
|
|
15:59
|
|
+2
|
Thomas Allen makes two point layup (Devon Daniels assists)
|
4-7
|
15:39
|
|
|
Manny Bates personal foul (Nysier Brooks draws the foul)
|
|
15:39
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:21
|
|
|
Isaiah Wong misses two point layup
|
|
15:19
|
|
|
Matt Cross offensive rebound
|
|
15:13
|
|
|
Matt Cross turnover (lost ball) (Thomas Allen steals)
|
|
15:05
|
|
+3
|
Thomas Allen makes three point jump shot
|
4-10
|
14:43
|
|
|
Jericole Hellems personal foul (Harlond Beverly draws the foul)
|
|
14:32
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Wong makes two point jump shot
|
6-10
|
14:08
|
|
|
D.J. Funderburk misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:06
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly defensive rebound
|
|
13:56
|
|
|
Anthony Walker turnover (traveling)
|
|
13:39
|
|
|
Isaiah Wong blocks D.J. Funderburk's two point layup
|
|
13:37
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly defensive rebound
|
|
13:29
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:27
|
|
|
Manny Bates defensive rebound
|
|
13:23
|
|
|
Shakeel Moore misses two point layup
|
|
13:21
|
|
|
D.J. Funderburk offensive rebound
|
|
13:17
|
|
+2
|
D.J. Funderburk makes two point dunk
|
6-12
|
12:53
|
|
|
Manny Bates blocks Deng Gak's two point dunk
|
|
12:51
|
|
|
Cam Hayes defensive rebound
|
|
12:46
|
|
+2
|
Manny Bates makes two point dunk (Cam Hayes assists)
|
6-14
|
12:46
|
|
|
Hurricanes 30 second timeout
|
|
12:24
|
|
+2
|
Earl Timberlake makes two point layup
|
8-14
|
12:15
|
|
|
Cam Hayes turnover (lost ball) (Harlond Beverly steals)
|
|
12:06
|
|
+2
|
Harlond Beverly makes two point dunk
|
10-14
|
12:02
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly personal foul (Cam Hayes draws the foul)
|
|
11:53
|
|
|
Dereon Seabron turnover (traveling)
|
|
11:53
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:32
|
|
|
Matt Cross misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:30
|
|
|
Hurricanes offensive rebound
|
|
11:27
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Wong makes two point layup
|
12-14
|
11:14
|
|
|
Braxton Beverly misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:12
|
|
|
Jericole Hellems offensive rebound
|
|
11:06
|
|
|
Cam Hayes misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:04
|
|
|
Manny Bates offensive rebound
|
|
11:05
|
|
|
Elijah Olaniyi personal foul (Manny Bates draws the foul)
|
|
10:56
|
|
+2
|
Jericole Hellems makes two point layup (Shakeel Moore assists)
|
12-16
|
10:23
|
|
|
Elijah Olaniyi misses two point layup
|
|
10:21
|
|
|
Jericole Hellems defensive rebound
|
|
10:10
|
|
|
Devon Daniels turnover (lost ball) (Earl Timberlake steals)
|
|
10:00
|
|
+2
|
Elijah Olaniyi makes two point layup
|
14-16
|
9:38
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly blocks Manny Bates's two point layup
|
|
9:36
|
|
|
Manny Bates offensive rebound
|
|
9:38
|
|
|
Earl Timberlake shooting foul (Manny Bates draws the foul)
|
|
9:38
|
|
+1
|
Manny Bates makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
14-17
|
9:38
|
|
+1
|
Manny Bates makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
14-18
|
9:22
|
|
+3
|
Elijah Olaniyi makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Wong assists)
|
17-18
|
9:03
|
|
+2
|
Shakeel Moore makes two point layup
|
17-20
|
8:34
|
|
|
Manny Bates shooting foul (Nysier Brooks draws the foul)
|
|
8:34
|
|
+1
|
Nysier Brooks makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
18-20
|
8:34
|
|
|
Nysier Brooks misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
8:34
|
|
|
D.J. Funderburk defensive rebound
|
|
8:22
|
|
|
Jericole Hellems turnover (bad pass)
|
|
8:07
|
|
|
Isaiah Wong turnover (bad pass) (Shakeel Moore steals)
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
Matt Cross personal foul (D.J. Funderburk draws the foul)
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:45
|
|
|
Devon Daniels misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:43
|
|
|
Isaiah Wong defensive rebound
|
|
7:40
|
|
|
D.J. Funderburk personal foul (Isaiah Wong draws the foul)
|
|
7:21
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly turnover (bad pass) (Shakeel Moore steals)
|
|
7:04
|
|
|
Shakeel Moore misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:02
|
|
|
Isaiah Wong defensive rebound
|
|
7:03
|
|
|
Isaiah Wong turnover (lost ball) (Jericole Hellems steals)
|
|
7:03
|
|
|
Nysier Brooks shooting foul (D.J. Funderburk draws the foul)
|
|
7:03
|
|
+1
|
D.J. Funderburk makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
18-21
|
7:03
|
|
+1
|
D.J. Funderburk makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
18-22
|
6:36
|
|
+3
|
Matt Cross makes three point jump shot (Harlond Beverly assists)
|
21-22
|
6:14
|
|
|
Devon Daniels turnover (lost ball) (Isaiah Wong steals)
|
|
6:03
|
|
|
Devon Daniels personal foul (Isaiah Wong draws the foul)
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
Elijah Olaniyi misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:52
|
|
|
Thomas Allen defensive rebound
|
|
5:47
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly blocks Devon Daniels's two point layup
|
|
5:45
|
|
|
Wolfpack offensive rebound
|
|
5:45
|
|
|
Devon Daniels misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:43
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly defensive rebound
|
|
5:12
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:10
|
|
|
Elijah Olaniyi offensive rebound
|
|
5:04
|
|
|
D.J. Funderburk blocks Elijah Olaniyi's two point layup
|
|
5:02
|
|
|
D.J. Funderburk defensive rebound
|
|
4:59
|
|
|
Thomas Allen turnover (traveling)
|
|
4:32
|
|
|
Deng Gak misses two point hook shot
|
|
4:30
|
|
|
Elijah Olaniyi offensive rebound
|
|
4:30
|
|
|
Devon Daniels personal foul (Elijah Olaniyi draws the foul)
|
|
4:25
|
|
|
Nysier Brooks misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:23
|
|
|
D.J. Funderburk defensive rebound
|
|
4:19
|
|
+3
|
Thomas Allen makes three point jump shot (Cam Hayes assists)
|
21-25
|
3:55
|
|
|
Cam Hayes personal foul (Harlond Beverly draws the foul)
|
|
3:56
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:56
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
3:56
|
|
|
D.J. Funderburk defensive rebound
|
|
3:33
|
|
|
Thomas Allen misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:31
|
|
|
D.J. Funderburk offensive rebound
|
|
3:28
|
|
|
D.J. Funderburk turnover (bad pass)
|
|
3:17
|
|
+3
|
Matt Cross makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Wong assists)
|
24-25
|
2:56
|
|
|
Dereon Seabron misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:54
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly defensive rebound
|
|
2:40
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly turnover (traveling)
|
|
2:27
|
|
|
Jericole Hellems misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:25
|
|
|
D.J. Funderburk offensive rebound
|
|
2:23
|
|
|
Nysier Brooks personal foul (D.J. Funderburk draws the foul)
|
|
2:23
|
|
+1
|
D.J. Funderburk makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
24-26
|
2:23
|
|
+1
|
D.J. Funderburk makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
24-27
|
2:01
|
|
|
Jericole Hellems personal foul (Harlond Beverly draws the foul)
|
|
2:01
|
|
+1
|
Harlond Beverly makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
25-27
|
2:01
|
|
+1
|
Harlond Beverly makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
26-27
|
1:49
|
|
+2
|
Cam Hayes makes two point jump shot
|
26-29
|
1:25
|
|
|
Matt Cross turnover (lost ball) (D.J. Funderburk steals)
|
|
1:20
|
|
|
Cam Hayes turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Wong steals)
|
|
1:17
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Wong makes two point layup
|
28-29
|
1:17
|
|
|
D.J. Funderburk shooting foul (Isaiah Wong draws the foul)
|
|
1:17
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Wong makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
29-29
|
1:03
|
|
+3
|
Cam Hayes makes three point jump shot (Shakeel Moore assists)
|
29-32
|
0:39
|
|
|
Shakeel Moore personal foul (Isaiah Wong draws the foul)
|
|
0:39
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Wong makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
30-32
|
0:39
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Wong makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
31-32
|
0:34
|
|
|
Wolfpack 30 second timeout
|
|
0:17
|
|
|
Dereon Seabron turnover (bad pass)
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Isaiah Wong misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Jaylon Gibson defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|