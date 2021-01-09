MOST
VALPO

2nd Half
MOST
Bears
30
VALPO
Crusaders
16

Time Team Play Score
7:46   TV timeout  
7:46   Bears defensive rebound  
7:51   Daniel Sackey misses three point jump shot  
8:20 +2 Isiaih Mosley makes two point layup 71-53
8:29   Demarcus Sharp defensive rebound  
8:31   Donovan Clay misses three point jump shot  
9:01 +1 Gaige Prim makes regular free throw 2 of 2 69-53
9:01 +1 Gaige Prim makes regular free throw 1 of 2 68-53
9:01   Donovan Clay personal foul (Gaige Prim draws the foul)  
9:01   Bears offensive rebound  
9:03   Keaton Hervey misses three point jump shot  
9:27   Eron Gordon turnover  
9:27   Eron Gordon offensive foul (Isiaih Mosley draws the foul)  
9:34   Eron Gordon defensive rebound  
9:36   Isiaih Mosley misses two point jump shot  
9:53   Gaige Prim defensive rebound  
9:53   Sheldon Edwards misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
9:53   Demarcus Sharp personal foul (Sheldon Edwards draws the foul)  
10:19 +1 Isiaih Mosley makes regular free throw 2 of 2 67-53
10:19 +1 Isiaih Mosley makes regular free throw 1 of 2 66-53
10:19   Eron Gordon shooting foul (Isiaih Mosley draws the foul)  
10:34   Keaton Hervey defensive rebound  
10:36   Donovan Clay misses two point jump shot  
10:38   Gaige Prim personal foul (Ben Krikke draws the foul)  
10:58 +1 Isiaih Mosley makes regular free throw 1 of 1 65-53
10:58   Daniel Sackey shooting foul (Isiaih Mosley draws the foul)  
10:58 +2 Isiaih Mosley makes two point jump shot 64-53
11:10   Demarcus Sharp defensive rebound  
11:12   Donovan Clay misses two point jump shot  
11:16   Lu'Cye Patterson personal foul (Sheldon Edwards draws the foul)  
11:27   Sheldon Edwards defensive rebound  
11:29   Isiaih Mosley misses two point jump shot  
11:44   TV timeout  
11:44   Bears 30 second timeout  
11:47 +2 Sheldon Edwards makes two point layup (Donovan Clay assists) 62-53
11:52   Isiaih Mosley turnover (lost ball) (Donovan Clay steals)  
12:06 +3 Donovan Clay makes three point jump shot (Eron Gordon assists) 62-51
12:32   Crusaders 30 second timeout  
12:34 +3 Ja'Monta Black makes three point jump shot (Isiaih Mosley assists) 62-48
12:41   Isiaih Mosley defensive rebound  
12:43   Connor Barrett misses three point jump shot  
12:53   Connor Barrett offensive rebound  
12:55   Mileek McMillan misses three point jump shot  
13:12 +3 Demarcus Sharp makes three point jump shot (Gaige Prim assists) 59-48
13:16   Gaige Prim offensive rebound  
13:18   Ja'Monta Black misses three point jump shot  
13:40   Crusaders turnover (shot clock violation)  
13:40   Crusaders offensive rebound  
13:42   Donovan Clay misses two point jump shot  
14:11   TV timeout  
14:11   Crusaders 30 second timeout  
14:14 +3 Keaton Hervey makes three point jump shot (Demarcus Sharp assists) 56-48
14:23   Jared Ridder defensive rebound  
14:25   Sheldon Edwards misses three point jump shot  
14:45 +2 Gaige Prim makes two point layup (Demarcus Sharp assists) 53-48
14:51   Demarcus Sharp defensive rebound  
14:53   Ben Krikke misses two point jump shot  
15:12   Donovan Clay defensive rebound  
15:14   Jared Ridder misses three point jump shot  
15:29   Gaige Prim defensive rebound  
15:29   Connor Barrett misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
15:29   Jared Ridder shooting foul (Connor Barrett draws the foul)  
15:29 +3 Connor Barrett makes three point jump shot (Sheldon Edwards assists) 51-48
15:58   TV timeout  
15:58   Jump ball. Eron Gordon vs. Gaige Prim (Crusaders gains possession)  
15:59   Eron Gordon defensive rebound  
16:01   Ben Krikke blocks Gaige Prim's two point jump shot  
16:17   Gaige Prim defensive rebound  
16:19   Ben Krikke misses two point jump shot  
16:35   Connor Barrett defensive rebound  
16:37   Ja'Monta Black misses three point jump shot  
16:42   Keaton Hervey defensive rebound  
16:44   Eron Gordon misses three point jump shot  
17:01 +1 Gaige Prim makes regular free throw 1 of 1 51-45
17:01   Ben Krikke shooting foul (Gaige Prim draws the foul)  
17:01 +2 Gaige Prim makes two point layup (Ja'Monta Black assists) 50-45
17:16 +1 Eron Gordon makes regular free throw 2 of 2 48-45
17:16   Eron Gordon misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
17:16   Jared Ridder shooting foul (Eron Gordon draws the foul)  
17:21   Eron Gordon defensive rebound  
17:23   Ja'Monta Black misses three point jump shot  
17:31   Isiaih Mosley defensive rebound  
17:33   Donovan Clay misses two point jump shot  
17:58 +1 Ja'Monta Black makes regular free throw 1 of 1 48-44
17:58   Eron Gordon shooting foul (Ja'Monta Black draws the foul)  
17:58 +2 Ja'Monta Black makes two point layup 47-44
18:15 +2 Ben Krikke makes two point jump shot 45-44
18:33 +2 Isiaih Mosley makes two point layup 45-42
18:38   Isiaih Mosley offensive rebound  
18:40   Ben Krikke blocks Isiaih Mosley's two point layup  
18:54   Gaige Prim defensive rebound  
18:54   Donovan Clay misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
18:54   Gaige Prim shooting foul (Donovan Clay draws the foul)  
18:54 +2 Donovan Clay makes two point layup 43-42
19:00   Isiaih Mosley personal foul (Eron Gordon draws the foul)  
19:13   Ben Krikke defensive rebound  
19:15   Gaige Prim misses two point jump shot  
19:35 +3 Donovan Clay makes three point jump shot (Ben Krikke assists) 43-40
19:47 +1 Isiaih Mosley makes regular free throw 2 of 2 43-37
19:47 +1 Isiaih Mosley makes regular free throw 1 of 2 42-37
19:47   Donovan Clay shooting foul (Isiaih Mosley draws the foul)  

1st Half
MOST
Bears
41
VALPO
Crusaders
37

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:02 +3 Ben Krikke makes three point jump shot (Sheldon Edwards assists) 41-37
0:13 +2 Isiaih Mosley makes two point layup 41-34
0:25 +1 Ben Krikke makes regular free throw 2 of 2 39-34
0:25 +1 Ben Krikke makes regular free throw 1 of 2 39-33
0:25   Keaton Hervey shooting foul (Ben Krikke draws the foul)  
0:36   Isiaih Mosley turnover (bad pass) (Eron Gordon steals)  
0:47   Bears 30 second timeout  
0:50   Isiaih Mosley defensive rebound  
0:52   Ben Krikke misses two point jump shot  
1:05   Mileek McMillan defensive rebound  
1:05   Gaige Prim misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
1:05   Gaige Prim misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
1:05   Mileek McMillan shooting foul (Gaige Prim draws the foul)  
1:14 +2 Ben Krikke makes two point layup 39-32
1:19   Ben Krikke offensive rebound  
1:21   Donovan Clay misses two point layup  
1:29   Gaige Prim turnover (bad pass) (Donovan Clay steals)  
1:32   Gaige Prim defensive rebound  
1:34   Donovan Clay misses two point jump shot  
1:44   Jump ball. Daniel Sackey vs. Ja'Monta Black (Crusaders gains possession)  
2:04   Gaige Prim turnover (traveling)  
2:32 +2 Daniel Sackey makes two point layup 39-30
2:56 +2 Gaige Prim makes two point layup 39-28
3:01   Gaige Prim offensive rebound  
3:03   Jared Ridder misses three point jump shot  
3:10   Isiaih Mosley defensive rebound  
3:12   Donovan Clay misses three point jump shot  
3:24   Mileek McMillan defensive rebound  
3:26   Ja'Monta Black misses two point jump shot  
3:36   Gaige Prim defensive rebound  
3:38   Connor Barrett misses three point jump shot  
3:57   TV timeout  
3:57   Keaton Hervey turnover (traveling)  
4:23 +1 Ben Krikke makes regular free throw 1 of 1 37-28
4:23   Darian Scott shooting foul (Ben Krikke draws the foul)  
4:23 +2 Ben Krikke makes two point layup 37-27
4:37   Lu'Cye Patterson personal foul (Sheldon Edwards draws the foul)  
4:47   Isiaih Mosley turnover (lost ball) (Connor Barrett steals)  
5:03 +1 Donovan Clay makes regular free throw 2 of 2 37-25
5:03 +1 Donovan Clay makes regular free throw 1 of 2 37-24
5:03   Keaton Hervey shooting foul (Donovan Clay draws the foul)  
5:26 +3 Keaton Hervey makes three point jump shot (Isiaih Mosley assists) 37-23
5:50 +2 Ben Krikke makes two point layup 34-23
6:17 +2 Isiaih Mosley makes two point jump shot 34-21
6:27   Crusaders turnover (shot clock violation)  
6:58   TV timeout  
6:58   Crusaders 30 second timeout  
7:00 +3 Keaton Hervey makes three point jump shot (Isiaih Mosley assists) 32-21
7:09   Gaige Prim defensive rebound  
7:11   Sheldon Edwards misses two point layup  
7:32 +2 Keaton Hervey makes two point layup 29-21
7:38   Keaton Hervey defensive rebound  
7:40   Sheldon Edwards misses three point jump shot  
7:57 +3 Jared Ridder makes three point jump shot (Isiaih Mosley assists) 27-21
8:20 +2 Sheldon Edwards makes two point jump shot 24-21
8:30   Ja'Monta Black turnover (bad pass) (Jacob Ognacevic steals)  
8:41   Connor Barrett turnover (out of bounds)  
8:55   Eron Gordon defensive rebound  
8:57   Isiaih Mosley misses three point jump shot  
9:17 +3 Sheldon Edwards makes three point jump shot (Donovan Clay assists) 24-19
9:36   Demarcus Sharp personal foul (Daniel Sackey draws the foul)  
9:46   Mileek McMillan defensive rebound  
9:48   Jared Ridder misses three point jump shot  
10:04 +2 Sheldon Edwards makes two point jump shot 24-16
10:14   Connor Barrett defensive rebound  
10:16   Gaige Prim misses two point jump shot  
10:25   Jared Ridder defensive rebound  
10:27   Mileek McMillan misses three point jump shot  
10:33   Gaige Prim turnover (bad pass) (Connor Barrett steals)  
10:48   Mileek McMillan turnover (lost ball) (Gaige Prim steals)  
10:59   Demarcus Sharp turnover (bad pass) (Connor Barrett steals)  
11:11   Gaige Prim defensive rebound  
11:13   Mileek McMillan misses two point jump shot  
11:22   TV timeout  
11:22   Isiaih Mosley personal foul (Mileek McMillan draws the foul)  
11:37 +2 Isiaih Mosley makes two point layup 24-14
11:44   Isiaih Mosley defensive rebound  
11:46   Ben Krikke misses two point jump shot  
12:03   Isiaih Mosley turnover (traveling)  
12:21 +3 Ben Krikke makes three point jump shot (Daniel Sackey assists) 22-14
12:53 +3 Isiaih Mosley makes three point jump shot (Darian Scott assists) 22-11
13:11   Isiaih Mosley defensive rebound  
13:11   Donovan Clay misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
13:11   Demarcus Sharp shooting foul (Donovan Clay draws the foul)  
13:11 +3 Donovan Clay makes three point jump shot (Connor Barrett assists) 19-11
13:14   Connor Barrett offensive rebound  
13:16   Mileek McMillan misses three point jump shot  
13:40 +1 Isiaih Mosley makes regular free throw 1 of 1 19-8
13:40   Eron Gordon shooting foul (Isiaih Mosley draws the foul)  
13:40 +2 Isiaih Mosley makes two point layup 18-8
13:46   Isiaih Mosley defensive rebound  
13:48   Steven Helm misses three point jump shot  
13:59 +2 Gaige Prim makes two point layup (Demarcus Sharp assists) 16-8
14:14   Steven Helm turnover (traveling)  
14:43 +2 Isiaih Mosley makes two point layup 14-8
14:55   Keaton Hervey defensive rebound  
14:57   Mileek McMillan misses two point jump shot  
15:18 +2 Isiaih Mosley makes two point layup 12-8
15:38   TV timeout  
15:38   Donovan Clay personal foul (Gaige Prim draws the foul)  
15:39   Gaige Prim defensive rebound  
15:41   Donovan Clay misses two point jump shot  
16:02 +3 Jared Ridder makes three point jump shot (Isiaih Mosley assists) 10-8
16:21 +2 Ben Krikke makes two point jump shot (Donovan Clay assists) 7-8
16:42 +2 Gaige Prim makes two point layup (Ja'Monta Black assists) 7-6
16:49   Connor Barrett turnover (bad pass) (Jared Ridder steals)  
17:09 +2 Ja'Monta Black makes two point layup (Gaige Prim assists) 5-6
17:25 +3 Connor Barrett makes three point jump shot 3-6
17:32   Gaige Prim turnover (bad pass) (Connor Barrett steals)  
17:52   Gaige Prim defensive rebound  
17:54   Ben Krikke misses two point jump shot  
18:11   Eron Gordon defensive rebound  
18:13   Ja'Monta Black misses three point jump shot  
18:24   Gaige Prim defensive rebound  
18:26   Daniel Sackey misses two point jump shot  
18:54 +3 Ja'Monta Black makes three point jump shot (Gaige Prim assists) 3-3
19:14 +3 Donovan Clay makes three point jump shot 0-3
19:42   Daniel Sackey defensive rebound  
19:44   Gaige Prim misses two point jump shot  
20:00   Gaige Prim vs. Ben Krikke (Ja'Monta Black gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 71 53
Field Goals 26-44 (59.1%) 19-47 (40.4%)
3-Pointers 9-18 (50.0%) 9-21 (42.9%)
Free Throws 10-12 (83.3%) 6-11 (54.5%)
Total Rebounds 32 19
Offensive 3 3
Defensive 27 14
Team 2 2
Assists 14 9
Steals 2 8
Blocks 0 3
Turnovers 11 5
Fouls 14 10
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
I. Mosley F
27 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
23
B. Krikke F
19 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Missouri State 6-1 413071
home team logo Valparaiso 3-5 371653
Athletics-Recreation Center Valparaiso, IN
Team Stats
away team logo