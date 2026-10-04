UConn and Dan Hurley have added another five-star standout to their 2027 recruiting class. On Sunday, wing Jordan Page announced on Sunday his commitment to the Huskies, giving one of college basketball's top programs another top prospect to build around.

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound wing from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. hails from North Carolina and is ranked No. 10 overall in his class and the third-best player at his position per 247Sports.

Page is the second five-star to commit to the Huskies this cycle, joining combo guard NaVorro Bowman Jr., who announced his decision last month.

Page took official visits in September to North Carolina and UConn before making his decision. The Tar Heels were the early favorite to land Page, before the Huskies thoroughly impressed the gifted athlete during his visit to Hurley's program.

Adam Finkelstein, CBS Sports' Director of Basketball Scouting, says the lefty's best attributes are his length and two-way ability.

The key for Page is playing within the flow offensively," Finkelstein wrote in his summer evaluation of the prospect. "He's more of a natural connector than offensive alpha. He doesn't have much wiggle off the dribble, needs to improve his right hand, isn't yet a secondary handler or overly polished at using ball screens and could better leverage his physical tools in the lane.

"His shooting mechanics suffer, particularly with his footwork, when he starts settling for rushed or contested shots. In short, he projects as someone who should be capable of keeping the dominos falling once they start but is not yet a primary playmaker."

Finkelstein believes Page checks a lot of boxes that fit what Hurley wanst from his players at UConn.

"Page may be the best natural fit for what UConn emphasizes on a daily basis," Finkelstein wrote a 247Sports scout and fit article. "First, he checks all of the necessary boxes from a competitive character standpoint. The bar is high at UConn, in terms of what Hurley expects on a day-to-day basis, and Jordan is going to be able to meet that standard with the way he goes about his work.

"Secondly, he's a team-first player whose game is best suited when he is surrounded by other good players. He's not someone who is going to need a requisite number of shots or offensive volume, because he understands how to impact winning both with and without the basketball."