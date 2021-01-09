|
20:00
Cody Riley vs. Jordan Brown (Dalen Terry gains possession)
19:32
Jemarl Baker Jr. misses three point jump shot
19:30
Jules Bernard defensive rebound
19:10
+2
Cody Riley makes two point jump shot (Jules Bernard assists)
2-0
18:42
+3
Dalen Terry makes three point jump shot (James Akinjo assists)
2-3
18:21
Cody Riley turnover (traveling)
18:10
+2
Azuolas Tubelis makes two point jump shot (James Akinjo assists)
2-5
17:57
Dalen Terry personal foul (Tyger Campbell draws the foul)
17:51
Jules Bernard turnover (bad pass) (Jemarl Baker Jr. steals)
17:33
Jordan Brown misses two point jump shot
17:31
Johnny Juzang defensive rebound
17:23
Cody Riley misses two point jump shot
17:21
Jaime Jaquez Jr. offensive rebound
17:08
+3
Johnny Juzang makes three point jump shot
5-5
16:54
+3
Azuolas Tubelis makes three point jump shot (James Akinjo assists)
5-8
16:31
+2
Cody Riley makes two point layup (Johnny Juzang assists)
7-8
16:26
Azuolas Tubelis turnover (bad pass)
16:20
+3
Jules Bernard makes three point jump shot (Jaime Jaquez Jr. assists)
10-8
16:02
+2
Azuolas Tubelis makes two point layup (Terrell Brown Jr. assists)
10-10
15:52
Jaime Jaquez Jr. turnover (lost ball) (James Akinjo steals)
15:47
+3
James Akinjo makes three point jump shot
10-13
15:32
Christian Koloko personal foul
15:32
TV timeout
15:14
Jules Bernard misses two point jump shot
15:12
Bennedict Mathurin defensive rebound
14:45
+2
Terrell Brown Jr. makes two point jump shot
10-15
14:30
Azuolas Tubelis shooting foul (Jaime Jaquez Jr. draws the foul)
14:30
+1
Jaime Jaquez Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
11-15
14:30
+1
Jaime Jaquez Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
12-15
14:18
Jalen Hill personal foul (Christian Koloko draws the foul)
14:06
Terrell Brown Jr. misses three point jump shot
14:04
Ira Lee offensive rebound
13:59
Ira Lee misses two point jump shot
13:57
Terrell Brown Jr. offensive rebound
13:51
Bennedict Mathurin misses three point jump shot
13:49
Johnny Juzang defensive rebound
13:51
Christian Koloko personal foul (Johnny Juzang draws the foul)
13:38
Jalen Hill offensive foul
13:38
Jalen Hill turnover
13:28
Ira Lee offensive foul
13:28
Ira Lee turnover
13:11
Cody Riley turnover (3-second violation)
12:53
Bennedict Mathurin misses two point layup
12:51
Jordan Brown offensive rebound
12:50
Cody Riley shooting foul (Jordan Brown draws the foul)
12:50
Jordan Brown misses regular free throw 1 of 2
12:50
+1
Jordan Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2
12-16
12:32
Jake Kyman misses two point jump shot
12:30
Jordan Brown defensive rebound
12:17
Jordan Brown misses two point jump shot
12:15
Jaime Jaquez Jr. defensive rebound
11:59
+2
Johnny Juzang makes two point floating jump shot
14-16
11:34
Terrell Brown Jr. misses two point jump shot
11:32
Wildcats offensive rebound
11:33
TV timeout
11:28
Azuolas Tubelis misses three point jump shot
11:26
Cody Riley defensive rebound
11:14
Jake Kyman misses three point jump shot
11:12
Jordan Brown defensive rebound
10:55
+2
Jordan Brown makes two point jump shot
14-18
10:55
Cody Riley shooting foul (Jordan Brown draws the foul)
10:55
+1
Jordan Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 1
14-19
10:39
Jordan Brown personal foul (Jalen Hill draws the foul)
10:37
Jalen Hill misses two point jump shot
10:35
Dalen Terry defensive rebound
10:26
Tyger Campbell personal foul
10:07
+3
James Akinjo makes three point jump shot (Dalen Terry assists)
14-22
9:55
+3
Johnny Juzang makes three point jump shot (Tyger Campbell assists)
17-22
9:40
+2
Dalen Terry makes two point jump shot
17-24
9:20
Johnny Juzang misses two point jump shot
9:18
Jalen Hill offensive rebound
9:14
+2
Jalen Hill makes two point layup
19-24
9:07
+2
James Akinjo makes two point layup
19-26
8:48
+2
Jaime Jaquez Jr. makes two point jump shot
21-26
8:21
+2
Jemarl Baker Jr. makes two point jump shot
21-28
8:11
Bruins 30 second timeout
8:11
TV timeout
8:02
+2
Tyger Campbell makes two point layup
23-28
7:47
Dalen Terry misses three point jump shot
7:45
Jalen Hill defensive rebound
7:37
+2
Tyger Campbell makes two point jump shot
25-28
7:12
James Akinjo misses two point jump shot
7:10
Wildcats offensive rebound
6:56
Jalen Hill personal foul (Azuolas Tubelis draws the foul)
6:47
Kenneth Nwuba personal foul (Azuolas Tubelis draws the foul)
6:47
+1
Azuolas Tubelis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
25-29
6:47
+1
Azuolas Tubelis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
25-30
6:34
+2
Tyger Campbell makes two point jump shot
27-30
6:19
Dalen Terry turnover (bad pass)
6:11
+2
Tyger Campbell makes two point jump shot
29-30
5:56
Jemarl Baker Jr. misses three point jump shot
5:54
Tyger Campbell defensive rebound
5:31
James Akinjo shooting foul (Tyger Campbell draws the foul)
5:31
+1
Tyger Campbell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
30-30
5:31
+1
Tyger Campbell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
31-30
5:18
James Akinjo misses two point floating jump shot
5:16
Azuolas Tubelis offensive rebound
5:09
Azuolas Tubelis misses two point layup
5:07
Kenneth Nwuba defensive rebound
4:56
Azuolas Tubelis personal foul (Tyger Campbell draws the foul)
4:56
+1
Tyger Campbell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
32-30
4:56
+1
Tyger Campbell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
33-30
4:36
Ira Lee turnover (bad pass) (Jules Bernard steals)
4:36
Jemarl Baker Jr. personal foul (Jules Bernard draws the foul)
4:36
+1
Jules Bernard makes regular free throw 1 of 2
34-30
4:36
+1
Jules Bernard makes regular free throw 2 of 2
35-30
4:23
Terrell Brown Jr. turnover (bad pass)
4:01
+2
Jules Bernard makes two point layup
37-30
3:57
Wildcats 30 second timeout
3:57
TV timeout
3:41
Jemarl Baker Jr. misses three point jump shot
3:39
Christian Koloko offensive rebound
3:34
+2
Christian Koloko makes two point layup
37-32
3:05
Jules Bernard misses two point jump shot
3:03
Azuolas Tubelis defensive rebound
3:02
Kenneth Nwuba personal foul (Azuolas Tubelis draws the foul)
3:02
Azuolas Tubelis misses regular free throw 1 of 2
3:02
Jaylen Clark defensive rebound
2:47
Jaylen Clark misses three point jump shot
2:45
Terrell Brown Jr. defensive rebound
2:33
+2
Jemarl Baker Jr. makes two point turnaround jump shot
37-34
1:59
Tyger Campbell misses two point jump shot
1:57
Jaylen Clark offensive rebound
1:55
+2
Jaylen Clark makes two point layup
39-34
1:32
+2
Azuolas Tubelis makes two point jump shot (Jemarl Baker Jr. assists)
39-36
1:05
David Singleton misses two point jump shot
1:03
Azuolas Tubelis defensive rebound
0:52
+2
Christian Koloko makes two point alley-oop dunk (Jemarl Baker Jr. assists)
39-38
|
0:31
|
|
+2
|
Tyger Campbell makes two point floating jump shot
|
41-38
|
0:06
|
|
+3
|
James Akinjo makes three point jump shot (Terrell Brown Jr. assists)
|
41-41
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|