|
20:00
|
|
|
Orlando Robinson vs. Warren Washington (Christian Gray gains possession)
|
|
19:40
|
|
+2
|
Christian Gray makes two point layup
|
2-0
|
19:21
|
|
|
Grant Sherfield misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:19
|
|
|
Tre Coleman offensive rebound
|
|
19:05
|
|
|
Grant Sherfield misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:03
|
|
|
Orlando Robinson defensive rebound
|
|
18:54
|
|
|
Christian Gray misses two point layup
|
|
18:52
|
|
|
Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
18:40
|
|
|
Warren Washington misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:38
|
|
|
Jordan Campbell defensive rebound
|
|
18:18
|
|
+2
|
Christian Gray makes two point jump shot
|
4-0
|
18:18
|
|
|
Official timeout
|
|
17:58
|
|
|
Warren Washington turnover (traveling)
|
|
17:38
|
|
|
Deon Stroud misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:36
|
|
|
Tre Coleman defensive rebound
|
|
17:29
|
|
|
Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:27
|
|
|
Kane Milling offensive rebound
|
|
17:23
|
|
+2
|
Kane Milling makes two point layup
|
4-2
|
17:04
|
|
|
Orlando Robinson misses two point layup
|
|
17:02
|
|
|
Tre Coleman defensive rebound
|
|
16:52
|
|
+3
|
Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes three point jump shot (Kane Milling assists)
|
4-5
|
16:26
|
|
|
Jordan Campbell misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:24
|
|
|
Wolf Pack defensive rebound
|
|
16:24
|
|
|
Christian Gray personal foul (Kane Milling draws the foul)
|
|
16:10
|
|
|
Zane Meeks turnover (bad pass) (Orlando Robinson steals)
|
|
16:05
|
|
|
Deon Stroud turnover (bad pass)
|
|
15:38
|
|
|
Warren Washington misses two point layup
|
|
15:36
|
|
|
Deon Stroud defensive rebound
|
|
15:37
|
|
|
Zane Meeks personal foul (Deon Stroud draws the foul)
|
|
15:36
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:25
|
|
|
Anthony Holland misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:23
|
|
|
Grant Sherfield defensive rebound
|
|
15:11
|
|
|
Desmond Cambridge Jr. turnover (bad pass)
|
|
14:51
|
|
|
Robby Robinson personal foul (Orlando Robinson draws the foul)
|
|
14:37
|
|
|
Robby Robinson blocks Braxton Meah's two point layup
|
|
14:35
|
|
|
Braxton Meah offensive rebound
|
|
14:28
|
|
|
Isaiah Hill misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:26
|
|
|
Wolf Pack defensive rebound
|
|
14:25
|
|
|
Isaiah Hill personal foul (Grant Sherfield draws the foul)
|
|
14:10
|
|
|
Grant Sherfield offensive foul (Junior Ballard draws the foul)
|
|
13:51
|
|
|
Junior Ballard misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:49
|
|
|
Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
13:39
|
|
|
K.J. Hymes turnover (bad pass) (Kyle Harding steals)
|
|
13:22
|
|
|
Junior Ballard misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:11
|
|
+2
|
Anthony Holland makes two point layup
|
6-5
|
13:05
|
|
+2
|
Grant Sherfield makes two point jump shot
|
6-7
|
12:50
|
|
|
Kyle Harding turnover (traveling)
|
|
12:31
|
|
+2
|
Grant Sherfield makes two point layup
|
6-9
|
12:01
|
|
|
Orlando Robinson turnover (bad pass) (Tre Coleman steals)
|
|
11:37
|
|
|
Grant Sherfield turnover (bad pass) (Braxton Meah steals)
|
|
11:30
|
|
+2
|
Kyle Harding makes two point layup
|
8-9
|
11:15
|
|
+2
|
Grant Sherfield makes two point jump shot
|
8-11
|
10:52
|
|
|
Junior Ballard misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:50
|
|
|
Grant Sherfield defensive rebound
|
|
10:41
|
|
|
Tre Coleman misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:39
|
|
|
Kyle Harding defensive rebound
|
|
10:18
|
|
|
Kyle Harding misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:33
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
10:18
|
|
|
Kyle Harding misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:16
|
|
|
Christian Gray offensive rebound
|
|
10:16
|
|
|
Warren Washington personal foul (Christian Gray draws the foul)
|
|
10:12
|
|
+2
|
Deon Stroud makes two point layup (Kyle Harding assists)
|
10-11
|
9:57
|
|
|
Desmond Cambridge Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Kyle Harding steals)
|
|
9:42
|
|
|
Jordan Campbell misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:40
|
|
|
Robby Robinson defensive rebound
|
|
9:25
|
|
+2
|
Warren Washington makes two point layup (Grant Sherfield assists)
|
10-13
|
9:25
|
|
|
Anthony Holland shooting foul (Warren Washington draws the foul)
|
|
9:25
|
|
+1
|
Warren Washington makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
10-14
|
9:06
|
|
|
Deon Stroud misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:04
|
|
|
Warren Washington defensive rebound
|
|
8:51
|
|
+2
|
Zane Meeks makes two point layup (Tre Coleman assists)
|
10-16
|
8:33
|
|
|
Orlando Robinson misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:31
|
|
|
Warren Washington defensive rebound
|
|
8:11
|
|
|
Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:09
|
|
|
Zane Meeks offensive rebound
|
|
8:09
|
|
|
Zane Meeks misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:07
|
|
|
Orlando Robinson defensive rebound
|
|
7:48
|
|
+2
|
Christian Gray makes two point layup
|
12-16
|
7:22
|
|
|
Warren Washington misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:08
|
|
|
Grant Sherfield turnover (bad pass) (Deon Stroud steals)
|
|
6:59
|
|
+3
|
Isaiah Hill makes three point jump shot (Orlando Robinson assists)
|
15-16
|
6:39
|
|
|
Zane Meeks misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:37
|
|
|
Bulldogs defensive rebound
|
|
6:37
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
6:26
|
|
|
Tre Coleman shooting foul (Isaiah Hill draws the foul)
|
|
6:26
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Hill makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
16-16
|
6:26
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Hill makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
17-16
|
6:10
|
|
+2
|
K.J. Hymes makes two point layup
|
17-18
|
5:40
|
|
|
Isaiah Hill misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:38
|
|
|
Bulldogs offensive rebound
|
|
5:22
|
|
+2
|
Orlando Robinson makes two point layup
|
19-18
|
5:22
|
|
|
K.J. Hymes shooting foul (Orlando Robinson draws the foul)
|
|
5:20
|
|
|
Orlando Robinson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
5:20
|
|
|
Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
5:08
|
|
+2
|
K.J. Hymes makes two point jump shot (Desmond Cambridge Jr. assists)
|
19-20
|
4:55
|
|
|
Christian Gray misses two point layup
|
|
4:53
|
|
|
Bulldogs offensive rebound
|
|
4:51
|
|
|
Destin Whitaker misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:49
|
|
|
Orlando Robinson offensive rebound
|
|
4:49
|
|
|
K.J. Hymes personal foul (Orlando Robinson draws the foul)
|
|
4:48
|
|
+1
|
Orlando Robinson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
20-20
|
4:48
|
|
+1
|
Orlando Robinson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
21-20
|
4:32
|
|
|
Zane Meeks turnover (bad pass) (Deon Stroud steals)
|
|
4:24
|
|
|
Orlando Robinson misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:22
|
|
|
Grant Sherfield defensive rebound
|
|
4:13
|
|
+3
|
Zane Meeks makes three point jump shot (Desmond Cambridge Jr. assists)
|
21-23
|
3:54
|
|
|
Orlando Robinson turnover (traveling)
|
|
3:54
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:32
|
|
+2
|
Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes two point jump shot
|
21-25
|
3:07
|
|
|
Robby Robinson personal foul (Kyle Harding draws the foul)
|
|
3:07
|
|
|
Kyle Harding misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
3:07
|
|
|
Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
2:46
|
|
+3
|
Grant Sherfield makes three point jump shot (Desmond Cambridge Jr. assists)
|
21-28
|
2:24
|
|
+3
|
Isaiah Hill makes three point jump shot (Kyle Harding assists)
|
24-28
|
2:09
|
|
+3
|
Grant Sherfield makes three point jump shot
|
24-31
|
1:38
|
|
+3
|
Isaiah Hill makes three point jump shot (Anthony Holland assists)
|
27-31
|
1:19
|
|
+3
|
Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes three point jump shot
|
27-34
|
0:46
|
|
|
Deon Stroud blocks Desmond Cambridge Jr.'s two point jump shot
|
|
1:17
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
1:07
|
|
+2
|
Orlando Robinson makes two point dunk (Isaiah Hill assists)
|
29-34
|
0:48
|
|
|
Orlando Robinson personal foul (Warren Washington draws the foul)
|
|
0:46
|
|
|
Deon Stroud blocks Desmond Cambridge Jr.'s two point jump shot
|
|
0:44
|
|
|
Wolf Pack offensive rebound
|
|
0:38
|
|
+2
|
Kane Milling makes two point jump shot (Desmond Cambridge Jr. assists)
|
29-36
|
0:13
|
|
+2
|
Orlando Robinson makes two point layup
|
31-36
|
0:01
|
|
|
Grant Sherfield misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Orlando Robinson defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|