|
20:00
|
|
|
Jaylin Williams vs. Alex Reese (Justin Smith gains possession)
|
|
19:42
|
|
|
Herbert Jones shooting foul (Moses Moody draws the foul)
|
|
19:42
|
|
+1
|
Moses Moody makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
1-0
|
19:42
|
|
+1
|
Moses Moody makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
2-0
|
19:19
|
|
|
Jaden Shackelford misses two point layup
|
|
19:17
|
|
|
Jalen Tate defensive rebound
|
|
19:10
|
|
|
Jaylin Williams misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:08
|
|
|
Alex Reese defensive rebound
|
|
18:57
|
|
+3
|
John Petty Jr. makes three point step back jump shot (Jaden Shackelford assists)
|
2-3
|
18:40
|
|
|
Jaden Shackelford shooting foul (Justin Smith draws the foul)
|
|
18:40
|
|
|
Justin Smith misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
18:40
|
|
+1
|
Justin Smith makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
3-3
|
18:32
|
|
|
Alex Reese misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:30
|
|
|
Joshua Primo offensive rebound
|
|
18:24
|
|
+3
|
Alex Reese makes three point pullup jump shot (Jaden Shackelford assists)
|
3-6
|
17:57
|
|
|
Desi Sills misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:55
|
|
|
Crimson Tide defensive rebound
|
|
17:44
|
|
+2
|
Herbert Jones makes two point driving layup
|
3-8
|
17:24
|
|
|
Jalen Tate turnover (lost ball) (Alex Reese steals)
|
|
17:00
|
|
|
Alex Reese turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Tate steals)
|
|
16:50
|
|
|
Moses Moody misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:48
|
|
|
Alex Reese defensive rebound
|
|
16:43
|
|
|
Alex Reese misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:41
|
|
|
Desi Sills defensive rebound
|
|
16:35
|
|
+2
|
Moses Moody makes two point layup (Justin Smith assists)
|
5-8
|
16:08
|
|
+2
|
Herbert Jones makes two point driving layup
|
5-10
|
15:48
|
|
|
Moses Moody turnover (bad pass) (Alex Reese steals)
|
|
15:41
|
|
|
Alex Reese misses two point layup
|
|
15:39
|
|
|
Moses Moody defensive rebound
|
|
15:34
|
|
|
Justin Smith turnover (lost ball) (John Petty Jr. steals)
|
|
15:22
|
|
|
Herbert Jones turnover (lost ball)
|
|
15:22
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:18
|
|
|
Jalen Tate misses two point layup
|
|
15:16
|
|
|
Moses Moody offensive rebound
|
|
15:04
|
|
|
Herbert Jones blocks Vance Jackson Jr.'s two point layup
|
|
15:08
|
|
|
Herbert Jones defensive rebound
|
|
15:02
|
|
|
Herbert Jones turnover (bad pass) (JD Notae steals)
|
|
14:43
|
|
|
JD Notae turnover (traveling)
|
|
14:27
|
|
|
Jahvon Quinerly misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:25
|
|
|
Moses Moody defensive rebound
|
|
14:16
|
|
|
Moses Moody misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:14
|
|
|
Herbert Jones defensive rebound
|
|
14:04
|
|
|
Keon Ellis misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:02
|
|
|
Herbert Jones offensive rebound
|
|
14:01
|
|
|
Desi Sills shooting foul (Herbert Jones draws the foul)
|
|
14:01
|
|
+1
|
Herbert Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
5-11
|
14:01
|
|
+1
|
Herbert Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
5-12
|
13:51
|
|
|
Jalen Tate turnover (bad pass)
|
|
13:32
|
|
|
Keon Ellis turnover (bad pass)
|
|
13:21
|
|
|
Justin Smith misses two point layup
|
|
13:19
|
|
|
James Rojas defensive rebound
|
|
13:14
|
|
|
Jump ball. James Rojas vs. Jalen Tate (Crimson Tide gains possession)
|
|
12:58
|
|
+3
|
Jaden Shackelford makes three point pullup jump shot (Keon Ellis assists)
|
5-15
|
12:43
|
|
|
Jalen Tate turnover (bad pass) (Juwan Gary steals)
|
|
12:38
|
|
+2
|
Juwan Gary makes two point driving layup
|
5-17
|
12:37
|
|
|
Razorbacks 30 second timeout
|
|
12:29
|
|
|
Jalen Tate turnover (bad pass) (Jahvon Quinerly steals)
|
|
12:23
|
|
|
John Petty Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:21
|
|
|
Joshua Primo offensive rebound
|
|
12:09
|
|
|
Joshua Primo misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:07
|
|
|
Moses Moody defensive rebound
|
|
11:56
|
|
|
Davonte Davis misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:54
|
|
|
Keon Ellis defensive rebound
|
|
11:49
|
|
|
Jahvon Quinerly misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:47
|
|
|
Razorbacks defensive rebound
|
|
11:47
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:19
|
|
|
JD Notae turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
11:01
|
|
|
Jalen Tate personal foul (Herbert Jones draws the foul)
|
|
10:45
|
|
+2
|
Jaden Shackelford makes two point finger roll layup
|
5-19
|
10:24
|
|
|
Jalen Tate misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:22
|
|
|
Jaden Shackelford defensive rebound
|
|
10:17
|
|
+3
|
John Petty Jr. makes three point pullup jump shot (Jaden Shackelford assists)
|
5-22
|
10:12
|
|
|
Razorbacks 30 second timeout
|
|
9:53
|
|
+2
|
Moses Moody makes two point pullup jump shot
|
7-22
|
9:39
|
|
|
Keon Ellis misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:37
|
|
|
Jalen Tate defensive rebound
|
|
9:27
|
|
|
Desi Sills misses two point layup
|
|
9:25
|
|
|
Justin Smith offensive rebound
|
|
9:12
|
|
|
Justin Smith turnover (lost ball) (Alex Reese steals)
|
|
9:00
|
|
|
Jaden Shackelford misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:58
|
|
|
John Petty Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
8:53
|
|
+2
|
John Petty Jr. makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|
5-24
|
8:26
|
|
|
Desi Sills misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:24
|
|
|
Alex Reese defensive rebound
|
|
8:15
|
|
|
Desi Sills shooting foul (Herbert Jones draws the foul)
|
|
8:15
|
|
|
Herbert Jones misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
8:15
|
|
+1
|
Herbert Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
5-25
|
7:59
|
|
+3
|
Moses Moody makes three point jump shot (Jalen Tate assists)
|
10-25
|
7:48
|
|
|
John Petty Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:48
|
|
|
Moses Moody personal foul (Keon Ellis draws the foul)
|
|
7:48
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:34
|
|
|
James Rojas offensive foul (Desi Sills draws the foul)
|
|
7:34
|
|
|
James Rojas turnover
|
|
7:18
|
|
|
JD Notae misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:16
|
|
|
Moses Moody offensive rebound
|
|
7:14
|
|
+2
|
Moses Moody makes two point putback layup
|
12-25
|
7:00
|
|
|
Jaylin Williams blocks Jahvon Quinerly's two point layup
|
|
6:58
|
|
|
Crimson Tide offensive rebound
|
|
6:57
|
|
|
Ethan Henderson personal foul (James Rojas draws the foul)
|
|
6:54
|
|
+3
|
John Petty Jr. makes three point pullup jump shot (Joshua Primo assists)
|
12-28
|
6:23
|
|
|
JD Notae misses two point layup
|
|
6:21
|
|
|
James Rojas defensive rebound
|
|
6:14
|
|
+3
|
Keon Ellis makes three point jump shot (John Petty Jr. assists)
|
12-31
|
6:11
|
|
|
Razorbacks 30 second timeout
|
|
5:58
|
|
|
Keon Ellis shooting foul (Moses Moody draws the foul)
|
|
5:58
|
|
+1
|
Moses Moody makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|
13-31
|
5:58
|
|
+1
|
Moses Moody makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
14-31
|
5:58
|
|
+1
|
Moses Moody makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
15-31
|
5:51
|
|
|
James Rojas offensive foul (Davonte Davis draws the foul)
|
|
5:51
|
|
|
James Rojas turnover
|
|
5:42
|
|
|
Juwan Gary blocks Moses Moody's two point dunk
|
|
5:40
|
|
|
Razorbacks offensive rebound
|
|
5:31
|
|
|
Desi Sills turnover (lost ball)
|
|
5:17
|
|
|
Davonte Davis personal foul (Jahvon Quinerly draws the foul)
|
|
5:06
|
|
+2
|
Juwan Gary makes two point finger roll layup (Jahvon Quinerly assists)
|
15-33
|
4:49
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Tate makes two point floating jump shot
|
17-33
|
4:34
|
|
|
Ethan Henderson blocks Joshua Primo's two point layup
|
|
4:32
|
|
|
Moses Moody defensive rebound
|
|
4:21
|
|
|
Moses Moody turnover (lost ball) (Keon Ellis steals)
|
|
4:06
|
|
|
Jalen Tate misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:04
|
|
|
Juwan Gary defensive rebound
|
|
3:52
|
|
|
John Petty Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:50
|
|
|
Davonte Davis defensive rebound
|
|
3:28
|
|
|
JD Notae misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:26
|
|
|
Jahvon Quinerly defensive rebound
|
|
3:19
|
|
+2
|
Juwan Gary makes two point hook shot
|
17-35
|
3:00
|
|
|
Jalen Tate misses two point layup
|
|
2:58
|
|
|
Jahvon Quinerly defensive rebound
|
|
2:53
|
|
|
Davonte Davis personal foul (Jahvon Quinerly draws the foul)
|
|
2:53
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
2:53
|
|
+1
|
Jahvon Quinerly makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
17-36
|
2:53
|
|
+1
|
Jahvon Quinerly makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
17-37
|
2:37
|
|
|
Moses Moody misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:35
|
|
|
Crimson Tide defensive rebound
|
|
2:17
|
|
+3
|
Jaden Shackelford makes three point jump shot (Alex Reese assists)
|
17-40
|
1:53
|
|
|
Justin Smith turnover (bad pass) (Herbert Jones steals)
|
|
1:48
|
|
+2
|
Jaden Shackelford makes two point driving layup
|
17-42
|
1:21
|
|
|
Moses Moody misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:19
|
|
|
Darius Miles defensive rebound
|
|
1:13
|
|
|
Alex Reese misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:11
|
|
|
Moses Moody defensive rebound
|
|
0:59
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Tate makes two point driving jump shot
|
19-42
|
0:48
|
|
|
Ethan Henderson blocks Jahvon Quinerly's three point jump shot
|
|
0:46
|
|
|
Crimson Tide offensive rebound
|
|
0:27
|
|
|
Jaden Shackelford misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:25
|
|
|
Jaylin Williams defensive rebound
|
|
0:04
|
|
|
Moses Moody misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Crimson Tide defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|