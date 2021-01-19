|
20:00
|
|
|
Bayron Matos vs. Cheikh Mbacke Diong (Makuach Maluach gains possession)
|
|
19:49
|
|
|
Javonte Johnson turnover (traveling)
|
|
19:33
|
|
|
Valdir Manuel blocks Edoardo Del Cadia's two point layup
|
|
19:31
|
|
|
Edoardo Del Cadia offensive rebound
|
|
19:20
|
|
|
Edoardo Del Cadia misses two point layup
|
|
19:18
|
|
|
Edoardo Del Cadia offensive rebound
|
|
19:10
|
|
|
Edoardo Del Cadia misses two point layup
|
|
19:08
|
|
|
Bayron Matos defensive rebound
|
|
19:00
|
|
|
Saquan Singleton misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:58
|
|
|
David Jenkins Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
18:37
|
|
|
Edoardo Del Cadia misses two point layup
|
|
18:35
|
|
|
Cheikh Mbacke Diong offensive rebound
|
|
18:30
|
|
|
Bryce Hamilton misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:28
|
|
|
Makuach Maluach defensive rebound
|
|
18:19
|
|
|
Makuach Maluach misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:17
|
|
|
Caleb Grill defensive rebound
|
|
17:47
|
|
|
David Jenkins Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:45
|
|
|
Makuach Maluach defensive rebound
|
|
17:24
|
|
|
Makuach Maluach misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:22
|
|
|
Valdir Manuel offensive rebound
|
|
17:16
|
|
+2
|
Valdir Manuel makes two point layup
|
2-0
|
17:02
|
|
|
David Jenkins Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:00
|
|
|
Cheikh Mbacke Diong offensive rebound
|
|
16:50
|
|
|
David Jenkins Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:48
|
|
|
Saquan Singleton defensive rebound
|
|
16:40
|
|
+2
|
Saquan Singleton makes two point layup
|
4-0
|
16:40
|
|
|
Cheikh Mbacke Diong shooting foul (Saquan Singleton draws the foul)
|
|
16:40
|
|
+1
|
Saquan Singleton makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
5-0
|
16:22
|
|
|
Bryce Hamilton turnover (bad pass) (Javonte Johnson steals)
|
|
16:17
|
|
|
Javonte Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Bryce Hamilton steals)
|
|
16:08
|
|
+3
|
Moses Wood makes three point jump shot (Bryce Hamilton assists)
|
5-3
|
15:46
|
|
+2
|
Saquan Singleton makes two point jump shot (Makuach Maluach assists)
|
7-3
|
15:32
|
|
|
Nicquel Blake turnover (lost ball) (Saquan Singleton steals)
|
|
15:32
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:05
|
|
+2
|
Bayron Matos makes two point layup (Saquan Singleton assists)
|
9-3
|
14:34
|
|
|
Bryce Hamilton misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:32
|
|
|
Saquan Singleton defensive rebound
|
|
14:08
|
|
|
Reece Brown personal foul (Saquan Singleton draws the foul)
|
|
14:05
|
|
+2
|
Bayron Matos makes two point layup (Saquan Singleton assists)
|
11-3
|
13:44
|
|
|
Moses Wood misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:42
|
|
|
Emmanuel Kuac defensive rebound
|
|
13:19
|
|
|
Isaiah Marin misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:17
|
|
|
Nicquel Blake defensive rebound
|
|
13:17
|
|
|
Emmanuel Kuac personal foul (Nicquel Blake draws the foul)
|
|
12:59
|
|
|
Caleb Grill misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:57
|
|
|
Cheikh Mbacke Diong offensive rebound
|
|
12:53
|
|
|
David Jenkins Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:51
|
|
|
Rod Brown defensive rebound
|
|
12:22
|
|
+2
|
Jeremiah Francis III makes two point jump shot
|
13-3
|
12:10
|
|
+3
|
David Jenkins Jr. makes three point jump shot (Nicquel Blake assists)
|
13-6
|
11:49
|
|
|
Jeremiah Francis III offensive foul (David Jenkins Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
11:49
|
|
|
Jeremiah Francis III turnover
|
|
11:49
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:31
|
|
|
Isaiah Marin personal foul (Nicquel Blake draws the foul)
|
|
11:18
|
|
|
David Jenkins Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:16
|
|
|
Makuach Maluach defensive rebound
|
|
10:48
|
|
|
Makuach Maluach misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:46
|
|
|
Nicquel Blake defensive rebound
|
|
10:41
|
|
|
Rod Brown shooting foul (Moses Wood draws the foul)
|
|
10:41
|
|
+1
|
Moses Wood makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
13-7
|
10:41
|
|
+1
|
Moses Wood makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
13-8
|
10:21
|
|
+3
|
Valdir Manuel makes three point jump shot (Rod Brown assists)
|
16-8
|
10:06
|
|
|
Nicquel Blake misses two point layup
|
|
10:04
|
|
|
Valdir Manuel defensive rebound
|
|
9:39
|
|
|
Isaiah Marin misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:37
|
|
|
Valdir Manuel offensive rebound
|
|
9:24
|
|
|
Saquan Singleton turnover (bad pass) (Caleb Grill steals)
|
|
9:19
|
|
|
Caleb Grill misses two point layup
|
|
9:17
|
|
|
Makuach Maluach defensive rebound
|
|
9:01
|
|
|
Valdir Manuel offensive foul (Moses Wood draws the foul)
|
|
9:01
|
|
|
Valdir Manuel turnover
|
|
8:51
|
|
|
Moses Wood turnover (lost ball) (Saquan Singleton steals)
|
|
8:48
|
|
|
Caleb Grill shooting foul (Saquan Singleton draws the foul)
|
|
8:48
|
|
+1
|
Saquan Singleton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
17-8
|
8:48
|
|
|
Saquan Singleton misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
8:48
|
|
|
Moses Wood defensive rebound
|
|
8:38
|
|
+3
|
Moses Wood makes three point jump shot (David Jenkins Jr. assists)
|
17-11
|
8:16
|
|
|
Javonte Johnson misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:14
|
|
|
David Jenkins Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
Cheikh Mbacke Diong turnover (double dribble)
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:32
|
|
|
Rod Brown turnover (bad pass) (Moses Wood steals)
|
|
7:03
|
|
|
Bryce Hamilton misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:01
|
|
|
Emmanuel Kuac defensive rebound
|
|
6:42
|
|
|
Makuach Maluach turnover (bad pass)
|
|
6:33
|
|
|
Moses Wood turnover (traveling)
|
|
6:17
|
|
|
Makuach Maluach misses two point layup
|
|
6:15
|
|
|
Reece Brown defensive rebound
|
|
6:10
|
|
|
Saquan Singleton blocks Bryce Hamilton's two point layup
|
|
6:08
|
|
|
Makuach Maluach defensive rebound
|
|
6:01
|
|
+2
|
Saquan Singleton makes two point jump shot (Jeremiah Francis III assists)
|
19-11
|
5:40
|
|
|
Reece Brown misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:38
|
|
|
Jeremiah Francis III defensive rebound
|
|
5:30
|
|
|
Reece Brown kicked ball violation
|
|
5:29
|
|
|
Isaiah Marin turnover (lost ball) (Nicquel Blake steals)
|
|
5:08
|
|
+2
|
Nicquel Blake makes two point layup (Moses Wood assists)
|
19-13
|
4:43
|
|
|
Bryce Hamilton personal foul (Saquan Singleton draws the foul)
|
|
4:41
|
|
|
Moses Wood blocks Rod Brown's two point layup
|
|
4:39
|
|
|
David Jenkins Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
4:31
|
|
+2
|
David Jenkins Jr. makes two point layup
|
19-15
|
4:10
|
|
|
Valdir Manuel misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:08
|
|
|
Rod Brown offensive rebound
|
|
4:08
|
|
|
Moses Wood personal foul (Rod Brown draws the foul)
|
|
4:07
|
|
|
Isaiah Marin turnover (bad pass) (Cheikh Mbacke Diong steals)
|
|
4:04
|
|
|
Cheikh Mbacke Diong turnover (lost ball) (Isaiah Marin steals)
|
|
4:04
|
|
|
Cheikh Mbacke Diong personal foul (Isaiah Marin draws the foul)
|
|
3:38
|
|
|
Saquan Singleton turnover (bad pass) (Nicquel Blake steals)
|
|
3:31
|
|
+2
|
Nicquel Blake makes two point alley-oop layup (Bryce Hamilton assists)
|
19-17
|
3:26
|
|
|
Saquan Singleton turnover (lost ball)
|
|
3:26
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:15
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Hamilton makes two point jump shot
|
19-19
|
2:52
|
|
|
Makuach Maluach misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:50
|
|
|
Bryce Hamilton defensive rebound
|
|
2:49
|
|
|
Bayron Matos personal foul (Bryce Hamilton draws the foul)
|
|
2:38
|
|
|
Javonte Johnson personal foul (Nicquel Blake draws the foul)
|
|
2:38
|
|
|
Nicquel Blake misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
2:38
|
|
|
Bayron Matos defensive rebound
|
|
2:11
|
|
+2
|
Makuach Maluach makes two point jump shot
|
21-19
|
1:55
|
|
+3
|
Nicquel Blake makes three point jump shot (David Jenkins Jr. assists)
|
21-22
|
1:32
|
|
+2
|
Jeremiah Francis III makes two point jump shot
|
23-22
|
1:08
|
|
+3
|
David Jenkins Jr. makes three point jump shot
|
23-25
|
0:43
|
|
|
Edoardo Del Cadia personal foul (Bayron Matos draws the foul)
|
|
0:43
|
|
|
Official timeout
|
|
0:43
|
|
|
Bayron Matos misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
0:43
|
|
|
Edoardo Del Cadia defensive rebound
|
|
0:41
|
|
|
Jeremiah Francis III personal foul (Edoardo Del Cadia draws the foul)
|
|
0:41
|
|
+1
|
Edoardo Del Cadia makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
23-26
|
0:41
|
|
+1
|
Edoardo Del Cadia makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
23-27
|
0:22
|
|
+2
|
Saquan Singleton makes two point layup
|
25-27
|
0:22
|
|
|
Moses Wood shooting foul (Saquan Singleton draws the foul)
|
|
0:22
|
|
|
Saquan Singleton misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
0:22
|
|
|
Saquan Singleton offensive rebound
|
|
0:20
|
|
|
Moses Wood blocks Saquan Singleton's two point layup
|
|
0:18
|
|
|
Saquan Singleton offensive rebound
|
|
0:02
|
|
+3
|
Emmanuel Kuac makes three point jump shot (Saquan Singleton assists)
|
28-27
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|