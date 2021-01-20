|
20:00
|
|
|
Orlando Robinson vs. Mladen Armus (Marcus Shaver Jr. gains possession)
|
|
19:41
|
|
|
Abu Kigab misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:39
|
|
|
Junior Ballard defensive rebound
|
|
19:32
|
|
|
Jordan Campbell turnover (double dribble)
|
|
19:20
|
|
|
Marcus Shaver Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:18
|
|
|
Jordan Campbell defensive rebound
|
|
18:55
|
|
|
Marcus Shaver Jr. personal foul (Christian Gray draws the foul)
|
|
18:49
|
|
|
Mladen Armus personal foul (Orlando Robinson draws the foul)
|
|
18:40
|
|
|
Orlando Robinson misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:38
|
|
|
Derrick Alston defensive rebound
|
|
18:28
|
|
|
Derrick Alston misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:26
|
|
|
Junior Ballard defensive rebound
|
|
18:16
|
|
|
Isaiah Hill misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:14
|
|
|
Christian Gray offensive rebound
|
|
18:10
|
|
+2
|
Christian Gray makes two point layup
|
2-0
|
17:50
|
|
|
Abu Kigab turnover (bad pass) (Orlando Robinson steals)
|
|
17:37
|
|
+2
|
Orlando Robinson makes two point layup
|
4-0
|
17:19
|
|
|
Rayj Dennis misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:17
|
|
|
Abu Kigab offensive rebound
|
|
17:10
|
|
|
Abu Kigab misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:07
|
|
|
Broncos offensive rebound
|
|
17:07
|
|
|
Christian Gray personal foul (Mladen Armus draws the foul)
|
|
16:54
|
|
|
Junior Ballard shooting foul (Derrick Alston draws the foul)
|
|
16:54
|
|
+1
|
Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
4-1
|
16:54
|
|
+1
|
Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
4-2
|
16:34
|
|
+2
|
Orlando Robinson makes two point layup
|
6-2
|
16:18
|
|
|
Marcus Shaver Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:16
|
|
|
Orlando Robinson defensive rebound
|
|
15:56
|
|
|
Jordan Campbell misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:54
|
|
|
Abu Kigab defensive rebound
|
|
15:43
|
|
|
Derrick Alston misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:41
|
|
|
Orlando Robinson defensive rebound
|
|
15:29
|
|
|
Rayj Dennis shooting foul (Jordan Campbell draws the foul)
|
|
15:29
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:29
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Campbell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
7-2
|
15:29
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Campbell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
8-2
|
15:13
|
|
|
Abu Kigab misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:11
|
|
|
Isaiah Hill defensive rebound
|
|
14:58
|
|
|
Derrick Alston personal foul (Braxton Meah draws the foul)
|
|
14:39
|
|
|
Junior Ballard misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:37
|
|
|
Broncos defensive rebound
|
|
14:26
|
|
|
Kyle Harding shooting foul (Devonaire Doutrive draws the foul)
|
|
14:26
|
|
+1
|
Devonaire Doutrive makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
8-3
|
14:26
|
|
+1
|
Devonaire Doutrive makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
8-4
|
14:12
|
|
+3
|
Kyle Harding makes three point jump shot
|
11-4
|
13:47
|
|
|
Devonaire Doutrive misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:45
|
|
|
Junior Ballard defensive rebound
|
|
13:29
|
|
|
Orlando Robinson turnover (lost ball) (Max Rice steals)
|
|
13:21
|
|
|
Max Rice misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:19
|
|
|
Junior Ballard defensive rebound
|
|
13:07
|
|
|
Orlando Robinson misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:05
|
|
|
Emmanuel Akot defensive rebound
|
|
12:57
|
|
|
Abu Kigab misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:54
|
|
|
Broncos offensive rebound
|
|
12:48
|
|
+2
|
Max Rice makes two point jump shot
|
11-6
|
12:31
|
|
|
Bulldogs 30 second timeout
|
|
12:22
|
|
|
Christian Gray misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:20
|
|
|
Max Rice defensive rebound
|
|
12:09
|
|
|
Emmanuel Akot misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:07
|
|
|
Jordan Campbell defensive rebound
|
|
12:01
|
|
|
Jordan Campbell turnover (lost ball) (Devonaire Doutrive steals)
|
|
11:58
|
|
|
Kyle Harding shooting foul (Devonaire Doutrive draws the foul)
|
|
11:58
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:58
|
|
|
Devonaire Doutrive misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
11:58
|
|
+1
|
Devonaire Doutrive makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
11-7
|
11:35
|
|
+2
|
Devin Gage makes two point layup
|
13-7
|
11:06
|
|
|
Devonaire Doutrive turnover (lost ball) (Devin Gage steals)
|
|
11:01
|
|
+2
|
Junior Ballard makes two point layup
|
15-7
|
11:00
|
|
|
Broncos 30 second timeout
|
|
10:47
|
|
|
Christian Gray shooting foul (Rayj Dennis draws the foul)
|
|
10:47
|
|
+1
|
Rayj Dennis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
15-8
|
10:47
|
|
+1
|
Rayj Dennis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
15-9
|
10:34
|
|
|
Isaiah Hill misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:32
|
|
|
Marcus Shaver Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
10:17
|
|
+3
|
Derrick Alston makes three point jump shot (Abu Kigab assists)
|
15-12
|
9:43
|
|
|
Junior Ballard offensive foul (Rayj Dennis draws the foul)
|
|
9:43
|
|
|
Junior Ballard turnover
|
|
9:26
|
|
|
Derrick Alston misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:24
|
|
|
Orlando Robinson defensive rebound
|
|
9:18
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Campbell makes two point layup (Kyle Harding assists)
|
17-12
|
8:59
|
|
+2
|
Abu Kigab makes two point jump shot
|
17-14
|
8:59
|
|
|
Leo Colimerio shooting foul (Abu Kigab draws the foul)
|
|
8:59
|
|
+1
|
Abu Kigab makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
17-15
|
8:49
|
|
|
Isaiah Hill misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:47
|
|
|
Leo Colimerio offensive rebound
|
|
8:26
|
|
|
Leo Colimerio misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:26
|
|
|
Derrick Alston defensive rebound
|
|
8:26
|
|
+2
|
Derrick Alston makes two point jump shot
|
17-17
|
8:01
|
|
|
Bulldogs turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
7:45
|
|
|
Marcus Shaver Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:43
|
|
|
Orlando Robinson defensive rebound
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
Rayj Dennis shooting foul (Jordan Campbell draws the foul)
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:39
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Campbell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
18-17
|
7:39
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Campbell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
19-17
|
7:17
|
|
|
Devonaire Doutrive misses two point layup
|
|
7:15
|
|
|
Mladen Armus offensive rebound
|
|
7:12
|
|
+2
|
Mladen Armus makes two point layup
|
19-19
|
6:52
|
|
+2
|
Orlando Robinson makes two point layup (Isaiah Hill assists)
|
21-19
|
6:52
|
|
|
Abu Kigab shooting foul (Orlando Robinson draws the foul)
|
|
6:52
|
|
|
Orlando Robinson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
6:52
|
|
|
Abu Kigab defensive rebound
|
|
6:41
|
|
|
Derrick Alston misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:39
|
|
|
Jordan Campbell defensive rebound
|
|
6:25
|
|
+2
|
Orlando Robinson makes two point layup
|
23-19
|
6:01
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Shaver Jr. makes two point layup
|
23-21
|
5:53
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Campbell makes two point dunk (Isaiah Hill assists)
|
25-21
|
5:39
|
|
|
Devonaire Doutrive misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:37
|
|
|
Kyle Harding defensive rebound
|
|
5:16
|
|
|
Orlando Robinson misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:14
|
|
|
Derrick Alston defensive rebound
|
|
5:03
|
|
|
Abu Kigab misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:01
|
|
|
Braxton Meah defensive rebound
|
|
4:41
|
|
|
Isaiah Hill misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:39
|
|
|
Devonaire Doutrive defensive rebound
|
|
4:31
|
|
+2
|
Mladen Armus makes two point layup (Derrick Alston assists)
|
25-23
|
4:31
|
|
|
Orlando Robinson shooting foul (Mladen Armus draws the foul)
|
|
4:31
|
|
+1
|
Mladen Armus makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
25-24
|
4:10
|
|
|
Orlando Robinson misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:08
|
|
|
Devonaire Doutrive defensive rebound
|
|
4:02
|
|
|
Orlando Robinson blocks Devonaire Doutrive's two point layup
|
|
4:00
|
|
|
Orlando Robinson defensive rebound
|
|
3:51
|
|
|
Orlando Robinson misses two point layup
|
|
3:49
|
|
|
Christian Gray offensive rebound
|
|
3:46
|
|
+2
|
Christian Gray makes two point layup
|
27-24
|
3:33
|
|
|
Mladen Armus misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:31
|
|
|
Isaiah Hill defensive rebound
|
|
3:14
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:08
|
|
|
Devin Gage turnover (bad pass)
|
|
2:55
|
|
+2
|
Mladen Armus makes two point jump shot (Derrick Alston assists)
|
27-26
|
2:39
|
|
|
Junior Ballard turnover (bad pass)
|
|
2:24
|
|
|
Rayj Dennis misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:22
|
|
|
Derrick Alston offensive rebound
|
|
2:18
|
|
|
Derrick Alston misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:16
|
|
|
Mladen Armus offensive rebound
|
|
2:08
|
|
|
Max Rice misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:03
|
|
|
Emmanuel Akot offensive rebound
|
|
2:03
|
|
|
Emmanuel Akot misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:01
|
|
|
Jordan Campbell defensive rebound
|
|
1:59
|
|
+2
|
Leo Colimerio makes two point layup (Jordan Campbell assists)
|
29-26
|
1:45
|
|
|
Emmanuel Akot misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:43
|
|
|
Isaiah Hill defensive rebound
|
|
1:29
|
|
|
Official timeout
|
|
1:13
|
|
|
Orlando Robinson misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:11
|
|
|
Bulldogs offensive rebound
|
|
1:11
|
|
|
Bulldogs turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
1:01
|
|
+2
|
Emmanuel Akot makes two point jump shot
|
29-28
|
0:44
|
|
|
Isaiah Hill misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:40
|
|
|
Bulldogs offensive rebound
|
|
0:22
|
|
|
Marcus Shaver Jr. shooting foul (Orlando Robinson draws the foul)
|
|
0:22
|
|
+1
|
Orlando Robinson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
30-28
|
0:22
|
|
|
Orlando Robinson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
0:22
|
|
|
Emmanuel Akot defensive rebound
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Abu Kigab misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Junior Ballard defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|