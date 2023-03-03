Who's Playing
North Dakota @ Denver
Regular Season Records: North Dakota 12-19; Denver 15-16
What to Know
The Denver Pioneers and the North Dakota Fighting Hawks are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET March 3 at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in the first round of the Summit League Conference Tourney. Denver will be seeking to avenge the 86-63 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played February 9th.
The Pioneers didn't have too much trouble with the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks at home this past Saturday as they won 72-61.
Meanwhile, the St. Thomas (MN) Tommies typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday North Dakota proved too difficult a challenge. The Fighting Hawks walked away with an 82-74 victory.
A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Denver ranks 13th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.70% on the season. Less enviably, North Dakota has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.90% from the floor on average, which is the 11th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Denny Sanford PREMIER Center -- Sioux Falls, South Dakota
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
North Dakota have won six out of their last ten games against Denver.
- Feb 09, 2023 - North Dakota 86 vs. Denver 63
- Jan 14, 2023 - Denver 78 vs. North Dakota 71
- Feb 03, 2022 - Denver 81 vs. North Dakota 79
- Jan 08, 2022 - Denver 93 vs. North Dakota 74
- Feb 06, 2021 - Denver 85 vs. North Dakota 81
- Feb 05, 2021 - North Dakota 85 vs. Denver 82
- Jan 23, 2020 - North Dakota 78 vs. Denver 71
- Jan 02, 2020 - North Dakota 82 vs. Denver 71
- Feb 23, 2019 - North Dakota 81 vs. Denver 63
- Jan 05, 2019 - North Dakota 80 vs. Denver 59