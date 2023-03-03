Who's Playing

North Dakota @ Denver

Regular Season Records: North Dakota 12-19; Denver 15-16

What to Know

The Denver Pioneers and the North Dakota Fighting Hawks are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET March 3 at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in the first round of the Summit League Conference Tourney. Denver will be seeking to avenge the 86-63 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played February 9th.

The Pioneers didn't have too much trouble with the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks at home this past Saturday as they won 72-61.

Meanwhile, the St. Thomas (MN) Tommies typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday North Dakota proved too difficult a challenge. The Fighting Hawks walked away with an 82-74 victory.

A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Denver ranks 13th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.70% on the season. Less enviably, North Dakota has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.90% from the floor on average, which is the 11th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Denny Sanford PREMIER Center -- Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Denny Sanford PREMIER Center -- Sioux Falls, South Dakota TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

North Dakota have won six out of their last ten games against Denver.