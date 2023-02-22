Who's Playing

Illinois State @ Drake

Current Records: Illinois State 10-19; Drake 23-6

What to Know

The Illinois State Redbirds haven't won a matchup against the Drake Bulldogs since Feb. 22 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. The Redbirds will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Knapp Center at 8 p.m. ET. Drake will be strutting in after a victory while Illinois State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Illinois State received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 80-64 to the Indiana State Sycamores. A silver lining for Illinois State was the play of guard Darius Burford, who had 23 points along with five boards.

Meanwhile, the Belmont Bruins typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday Drake proved too difficult a challenge. The Bulldogs had enough points to win and then some against the Bruins, taking their game 70-56. Drake's guard Roman Penn was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 22 points in addition to six rebounds.

The Redbirds are now 10-19 while Drake sits at 23-6. Two stats to keep an eye on: Illinois State is stumbling into the contest with the 46th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.2 on average. To make matters even worse for Illinois State, Drake comes into the game boasting the 25th fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 10.7.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Knapp Center -- Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center -- Des Moines, Iowa Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Drake and Illinois State both have eight wins in their last 16 games.