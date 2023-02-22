Who's Playing
Illinois State @ Drake
Current Records: Illinois State 10-19; Drake 23-6
What to Know
The Illinois State Redbirds haven't won a matchup against the Drake Bulldogs since Feb. 22 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. The Redbirds will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Knapp Center at 8 p.m. ET. Drake will be strutting in after a victory while Illinois State will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Illinois State received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 80-64 to the Indiana State Sycamores. A silver lining for Illinois State was the play of guard Darius Burford, who had 23 points along with five boards.
Meanwhile, the Belmont Bruins typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday Drake proved too difficult a challenge. The Bulldogs had enough points to win and then some against the Bruins, taking their game 70-56. Drake's guard Roman Penn was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 22 points in addition to six rebounds.
The Redbirds are now 10-19 while Drake sits at 23-6. Two stats to keep an eye on: Illinois State is stumbling into the contest with the 46th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.2 on average. To make matters even worse for Illinois State, Drake comes into the game boasting the 25th fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 10.7.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Knapp Center -- Des Moines, Iowa
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Drake and Illinois State both have eight wins in their last 16 games.
- Jan 26, 2022 - Drake 89 vs. Illinois State 88
- Jan 12, 2022 - Drake 86 vs. Illinois State 75
- Feb 01, 2021 - Drake 95 vs. Illinois State 60
- Jan 31, 2021 - Drake 78 vs. Illinois State 76
- Mar 05, 2020 - Drake 75 vs. Illinois State 65
- Feb 22, 2020 - Illinois State 57 vs. Drake 53
- Jan 16, 2020 - Drake 84 vs. Illinois State 74
- Mar 08, 2019 - Drake 78 vs. Illinois State 62
- Feb 24, 2019 - Illinois State 67 vs. Drake 60
- Jan 30, 2019 - Illinois State 69 vs. Drake 55
- Feb 21, 2018 - Illinois State 89 vs. Drake 81
- Jan 03, 2018 - Drake 87 vs. Illinois State 62
- Feb 07, 2017 - Illinois State 82 vs. Drake 53
- Jan 21, 2017 - Illinois State 72 vs. Drake 58
- Jan 26, 2016 - Illinois State 76 vs. Drake 64
- Jan 03, 2016 - Illinois State 67 vs. Drake 62