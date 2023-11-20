Who's Playing

UTEP Miners @ California Golden Bears

Current Records: UTEP 4-0, California 2-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 12:30 a.m. ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 12:30 a.m. ET Where: JSerra Pavilion -- San Juan Capistrano, California

JSerra Pavilion -- San Juan Capistrano, California TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

What to Know

UTEP has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Tuesday. They will face off against the California Golden Bears at 0:30 a.m. ET at JSerra Pavilion. UTEP might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 21 turnovers on Friday.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 15.3% better than the opposition, a fact UTEP proved. They walked away with a 71-63 victory over the Governors. The over/under was set at 134.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored California last Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Bobcats by a score of 63-60.

Despite the defeat, California had strong showings from Jaylon Tyson, who scored 27 points along with 8 rebounds, and Fardaws Aimaq, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 12 rebounds.

The Miners' victory was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 4-0. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 100.8 points per game. As for the Golden Bears, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-2.

UTEP is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UTEP have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like California struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

California is a slight 2-point favorite against UTEP, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 141.5 points.

