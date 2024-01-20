Who's Playing
Boston U. Terriers @ Colgate Raiders
Current Records: Boston U. 7-11, Colgate 10-8
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo
What to Know
Colgate is 8-2 against Boston U. since March of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Patriot battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Cotterell Court. Boston U. took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Colgate, who comes in off a win.
After a 91-74 finish the last time they played, Colgate and Army decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Raiders came out on top against the Black Knights by a score of 64-56 on Wednesday. The win made it back-to-back wins for Colgate.
Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Boston U. on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They received a tough blow as they fell 73-57 to the Bison.
The Raiders' victory was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 10-8. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 76.0 points per game. As for the Terriers, their loss dropped their record down to 7-11.
Colgate beat Boston U. 64-51 in their previous matchup back in January of 2023. Will Colgate repeat their success, or does Boston U. have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Colgate has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Boston U..
- Jan 23, 2023 - Colgate 64 vs. Boston U. 51
- Jan 11, 2023 - Colgate 77 vs. Boston U. 71
- Feb 19, 2022 - Colgate 72 vs. Boston U. 53
- Jan 28, 2022 - Boston U. 76 vs. Colgate 72
- Mar 06, 2021 - Colgate 77 vs. Boston U. 69
- Feb 21, 2021 - Colgate 78 vs. Boston U. 63
- Feb 20, 2021 - Colgate 82 vs. Boston U. 72
- Jan 10, 2021 - Colgate 89 vs. Boston U. 45
- Jan 09, 2021 - Colgate 86 vs. Boston U. 79
- Mar 11, 2020 - Boston U. 64 vs. Colgate 61