Who's Playing

Boston U. Terriers @ Colgate Raiders

Current Records: Boston U. 7-11, Colgate 10-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York

Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Colgate is 8-2 against Boston U. since March of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Patriot battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Cotterell Court. Boston U. took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Colgate, who comes in off a win.

After a 91-74 finish the last time they played, Colgate and Army decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Raiders came out on top against the Black Knights by a score of 64-56 on Wednesday. The win made it back-to-back wins for Colgate.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Boston U. on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They received a tough blow as they fell 73-57 to the Bison.

The Raiders' victory was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 10-8. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 76.0 points per game. As for the Terriers, their loss dropped their record down to 7-11.

Colgate beat Boston U. 64-51 in their previous matchup back in January of 2023. Will Colgate repeat their success, or does Boston U. have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Colgate has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Boston U..