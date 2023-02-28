Who's Playing
Georgia Tech @ Syracuse
Current Records: Georgia Tech 12-17; Syracuse 16-13
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Syracuse Orange are heading back home. The Orange and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at JMA Wireless Dome. 'Cuse will be hoping to build upon the 80-63 win they picked up against Georgia Tech when they previously played in January.
This past Saturday, 'Cuse lost to the Pittsburgh Panthers on the road by a decisive 99-82 margin. 'Cuse got double-digit scores from four players: forward Benny Williams (24), guard Joseph Girard III (19), center Jesse Edwards (17), and guard Judah Mintz (16).
Meanwhile, Georgia Tech strolled past the Louisville Cardinals with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 83-67. The Yellow Jackets' forward Ja'von Franklin looked sharp as he posted a double-double on 21 points and 13 boards.
Georgia Tech's victory lifted them to 12-17 while Syracuse's defeat dropped them down to 16-13. If Georgia Tech want to win, they will need to focus on stopping the Orange's Benny Williams, who shot 5-for-6 from beyond the arc and finished with 24 points and nine rebounds, and Jesse Edwards, who had 17 points in addition to seven rebounds. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Syracuse have won six out of their last ten games against Georgia Tech.
- Jan 21, 2023 - Syracuse 80 vs. Georgia Tech 63
- Feb 21, 2022 - Syracuse 74 vs. Georgia Tech 73
- Feb 27, 2021 - Georgia Tech 84 vs. Syracuse 77
- Feb 22, 2020 - Syracuse 79 vs. Georgia Tech 72
- Dec 07, 2019 - Syracuse 97 vs. Georgia Tech 63
- Jan 12, 2019 - Georgia Tech 73 vs. Syracuse 59
- Jan 31, 2018 - Georgia Tech 55 vs. Syracuse 51
- Mar 04, 2017 - Syracuse 90 vs. Georgia Tech 61
- Feb 19, 2017 - Georgia Tech 71 vs. Syracuse 65
- Jan 30, 2016 - Syracuse 60 vs. Georgia Tech 57