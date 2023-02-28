Who's Playing

Georgia Tech @ Syracuse

Current Records: Georgia Tech 12-17; Syracuse 16-13

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Syracuse Orange are heading back home. The Orange and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at JMA Wireless Dome. 'Cuse will be hoping to build upon the 80-63 win they picked up against Georgia Tech when they previously played in January.

This past Saturday, 'Cuse lost to the Pittsburgh Panthers on the road by a decisive 99-82 margin. 'Cuse got double-digit scores from four players: forward Benny Williams (24), guard Joseph Girard III (19), center Jesse Edwards (17), and guard Judah Mintz (16).

Meanwhile, Georgia Tech strolled past the Louisville Cardinals with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 83-67. The Yellow Jackets' forward Ja'von Franklin looked sharp as he posted a double-double on 21 points and 13 boards.

Georgia Tech's victory lifted them to 12-17 while Syracuse's defeat dropped them down to 16-13. If Georgia Tech want to win, they will need to focus on stopping the Orange's Benny Williams, who shot 5-for-6 from beyond the arc and finished with 24 points and nine rebounds, and Jesse Edwards, who had 17 points in addition to seven rebounds. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Syracuse have won six out of their last ten games against Georgia Tech.