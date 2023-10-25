|
|
|UTEP
|SAMST
Buzz Flabiano makes field goal with 4 seconds remaining to help UTEP beat winless Sam Houston 37-34
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) Buzz Flabiano made a 32-yard field goal with four seconds remaining to help UTEP beat winless Sam Houston 37-34 on Wednesday night.
UTEP trailed 27-13 with 6:14 left in the third quarter before scoring 21 straight points to take a 34-27 lead on Kevin Hurley's short touchdown run following James Neal's interception return to the 1-yard line.
UTEP started its final drive with 1:02 left near midfield. Cade McConnell threw a deep pass to Jeremiah Ballard for a 37-yard gain on first down and Deion Hankins ran for 4 yards before UTEP elected to attempt a field goal on second down. After a Sam Houston timeout, Flabiano made his third field goal of the game.
McConnell was 12 of 22 for 206 yards with one touchdown and one interception for UTEP (3-6, 2-3 Conference USA). Hankins carried it 15 times for 117 yards and a touchdown. Flabiano also drilled a 43-yard field goal as time expired in the first half to get within 21-13.
Sam Houston (0-8, 0-5) was seeking its first win as a FBS program.
Keegan Shoemaker threw for 202 yards with two touchdowns and one interception for Sam Houston.
---
|
D. Hankins
3 RB
117 RuYds, RuTD
|
K. Shoemaker
5 QB
225 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 35 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|20
|Rushing
|8
|6
|Passing
|8
|13
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-11
|8-17
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|418
|361
|Total Plays
|62
|73
|Avg Gain
|6.7
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|222
|136
|Rush Attempts
|40
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.6
|4.1
|Yards Passing
|196
|225
|Comp. - Att.
|12-22
|23-40
|Yards Per Pass
|8.9
|5.5
|Penalties - Yards
|7-65
|3-28
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|3
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-47.7
|4-36.5
|Return Yards
|36
|31
|Punts - Returns
|1-6
|3-32
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-30
|1--1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|196
|PASS YDS
|225
|
|
|222
|RUSH YDS
|136
|
|
|418
|TOTAL YDS
|361
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. McConnell 11 QB
|C. McConnell
|12/21
|196
|1
|0
|
K. Hurley 10 QB
|K. Hurley
|0/1
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Hankins 3 RB
|D. Hankins
|15
|117
|1
|29
|
T. Burgess Jr. 5 RB
|T. Burgess Jr.
|13
|52
|0
|17
|
M. Franklin 24 RB
|M. Franklin
|6
|20
|1
|6
|
E. White 8 WR
|E. White
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
C. McConnell 11 QB
|C. McConnell
|4
|15
|0
|13
|
K. Hurley 10 QB
|K. Hurley
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Akharaiyi 4 WR
|K. Akharaiyi
|8
|6
|116
|1
|41
|
J. Ballard 0 WR
|J. Ballard
|5
|3
|48
|0
|37
|
E. White 8 WR
|E. White
|2
|1
|32
|0
|32
|
T. Burgess Jr. 5 RB
|T. Burgess Jr.
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Smith 1 WR
|T. Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Z. Fryar 87 TE
|Z. Fryar
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Camacho Jr. 89 TE
|J. Camacho Jr.
|1
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Knight 10 LB
|T. Knight
|8-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Allen 22 DB
|J. Allen
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Odums 1 CB
|A. Odums
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Moore 11 S
|O. Moore
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Neal 5 LB
|J. Neal
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
K. Stewart 54 DT
|K. Stewart
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Richardson 8 CB
|T. Richardson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Westmoreland 0 DE
|M. Westmoreland
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Hylton 2 S
|K. Hylton
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Madden 44 DL
|D. Madden
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Cameron 21 CB
|S. Cameron
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hall 42 LB
|J. Hall
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Thompson 90 DL
|R. Thompson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Amaewhule 23 DE
|P. Amaewhule
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Burns 27 S
|D. Burns
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Flabiano 36 K
|B. Flabiano
|3/3
|43
|4/4
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sloan 13 P
|J. Sloan
|3
|47.7
|1
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Burgess Jr. 5 RB
|T. Burgess Jr.
|2
|35.5
|43
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Burgess Jr. 5 RB
|T. Burgess Jr.
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Shoemaker 5 QB
|K. Shoemaker
|23/40
|225
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Gentry 9 RB
|J. Gentry
|15
|71
|1
|28
|
K. Shoemaker 5 QB
|K. Shoemaker
|11
|35
|0
|13
|
N. Smith 6 WR
|N. Smith
|5
|17
|1
|6
|
A. Murdaugh 26 RB
|A. Murdaugh
|2
|13
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Smith 6 WR
|N. Smith
|9
|7
|67
|0
|30
|
A. Woodard 4 WR
|A. Woodard
|6
|5
|59
|0
|22
|
M. Phillips 19 WR
|M. Phillips
|6
|4
|48
|1
|23
|
J. Gentry 9 RB
|J. Gentry
|4
|3
|24
|1
|18
|
S. Evans 16 WR
|S. Evans
|3
|2
|12
|0
|7
|
J. Rockwell 81 WR
|J. Rockwell
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
S. Johnson 15 WR
|S. Johnson
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
E. Sohn 89 TE
|E. Sohn
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Crosby II 25 DB
|D. Crosby II
|7-3
|0.0
|1
|
D. Adkins 12 DB
|D. Adkins
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 1 LB
|T. Williams
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morris 9 DB
|J. Morris
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hobbs 23 DB
|D. Hobbs
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Nixon 18 LB
|I. Nixon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Scott 97 DL
|C. Scott
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Weaver 3 DB
|C. Weaver
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Fisher 5 DB
|D. Fisher
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Mason 93 DL
|S. Mason
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gaither 14 LB
|K. Gaither
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Hayes 44 DL
|B. Hayes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Smith 0 DL
|A. Smith
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Perry 33 LB
|M. Perry
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Leon 94 DL
|J. Leon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Sessums 47 K
|C. Sessums
|2/2
|31
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Cardell 43 K
|J. Cardell
|4
|36.5
|1
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Phillips 19 WR
|M. Phillips
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|
J. Yates 1 QB
|J. Yates
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Allen 7 DB
|E. Allen
|3
|10.7
|21
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Flabiano kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to the SHS End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SAMST 25(15:00 - 1st) K.Shoemaker pass complete to SHS 25. Catch made by N.Smith at SHS 25. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Odums at SHS 27.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - SAMST 27(14:45 - 1st) K.Shoemaker pass complete to SHS 27. Catch made by N.Smith at SHS 27. Gain of 5 yards. N.Smith ran out of bounds.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - SAMST 32(14:25 - 1st) K.Shoemaker pass complete to SHS 32. Catch made by A.Woodard at SHS 32. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Neal at SHS 39.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SAMST 39(13:57 - 1st) N.Smith rushed to SHS 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by O.Moore at SHS 45.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - SAMST 45(13:16 - 1st) K.Shoemaker pass complete to SHS 45. Catch made by S.Evans at SHS 45. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Hylton at SHS 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SAMST 50(12:40 - 1st) K.Shoemaker steps back to pass. K.Shoemaker pass incomplete intended for SHS.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SAMST 50(12:35 - 1st) K.Shoemaker steps back to pass. K.Shoemaker pass incomplete intended for J.Gentry.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - SAMST 50(12:30 - 1st) K.Shoemaker steps back to pass. K.Shoemaker pass incomplete intended for SHS.
|Punt
4 & 10 - SAMST 50(12:23 - 1st) J.Cardell punts 35 yards to TEP 15 Center-SHS. Downed by SHS.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 15(12:14 - 1st) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Crosby at TEP 20.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - UTEP 20(11:38 - 1st) C.McConnell steps back to pass. C.McConnell pass incomplete intended for J.Ballard.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - UTEP 20(11:23 - 1st) C.McConnell steps back to pass. C.McConnell pass incomplete intended for T.Smith.
|Punt
4 & 5 - UTEP 20(11:16 - 1st) J.Sloan punts 45 yards to SHS 35 Center-TEP. E.Allen returned punt from the SHS 35. E.Allen ran out of bounds. PENALTY on SHS-K.Raven Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SAMST 35(11:05 - 1st) J.Gentry rushed to SHS 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Hylton; J.Hall at SHS 37.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - SAMST 37(10:33 - 1st) N.Smith rushed to SHS 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by O.Moore at SHS 37.
|+8 YD
3 & 8 - SAMST 37(10:06 - 1st) K.Shoemaker pass complete to SHS 37. Catch made by A.Woodard at SHS 37. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by A.Odums at SHS 45.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SAMST 45(9:35 - 1st) K.Shoemaker rushed to SHS 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Stewart at SHS 46.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - SAMST 46(8:21 - 1st) K.Shoemaker pass complete to SHS 46. Catch made by A.Woodard at SHS 46. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by A.Odums at TEP 46.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - SAMST 46(7:49 - 1st) K.Shoemaker rushed to TEP 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Madden at TEP 44.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SAMST 44(7:28 - 1st) J.Gentry rushed to TEP 36 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Hylton at TEP 36.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - SAMST 36(7:03 - 1st) K.Shoemaker steps back to pass. K.Shoemaker pass incomplete intended for M.Phillips.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - SAMST 36(6:59 - 1st) PENALTY on SHS-E.Hagler False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
3 & 7 - SAMST 41(6:59 - 1st) K.Shoemaker pass complete to TEP 41. Catch made by N.Smith at TEP 41. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Allen at TEP 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SAMST 28(6:37 - 1st) K.Shoemaker steps back to pass. K.Shoemaker pass incomplete intended for E.Sohn.
|+28 YD
2 & 10 - SAMST 28(6:34 - 1st) J.Gentry rushed to TEP End Zone for 28 yards. J.Gentry for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:24 - 1st) C.Sessums extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:24 - 1st) C.Pavon kicks 30 yards from SHS 35 to the TEP 35. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 35(6:24 - 1st) T.Burgess rushed to TEP 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Scott at TEP 35.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UTEP 35(5:46 - 1st) C.McConnell steps back to pass. C.McConnell pass incomplete intended for T.Burgess.
|+13 YD
3 & 10 - UTEP 35(5:42 - 1st) C.McConnell scrambles to TEP 48 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.Morris at TEP 48.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 48(5:03 - 1st) D.Hankins rushed to SHS 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Crosby; K.Gaither at SHS 47.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - UTEP 47(4:20 - 1st) C.McConnell pass complete to SHS 47. Catch made by J.Ballard at SHS 47. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Morris at SHS 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 41(3:46 - 1st) D.Hankins rushed to SHS 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Crosby at SHS 41.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 41(3:15 - 1st) T.Burgess rushed to SHS 24 for 17 yards. Tackled by D.Crosby; T.Williams at SHS 24.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 24(2:32 - 1st) D.Hankins rushed to SHS 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Williams at SHS 21.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - UTEP 21(1:55 - 1st) T.Burgess rushed to SHS 15 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Williams at SHS 15.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - UTEP 15(1:15 - 1st) C.McConnell rushed to SHS 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Williams; S.Mason at SHS 15.
|+5 YD
4 & 1 - UTEP 15(0:32 - 1st) D.Hankins rushed to SHS 10 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Adkins; C.Weaver at SHS 10.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 10(0:02 - 1st) D.Hankins rushed to SHS 2 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Weaver; K.Gaither at SHS 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - UTEP 2(15:00 - 2nd) D.Hankins rushed to SHS End Zone for 2 yards. D.Hankins for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:54 - 2nd) B.Flabiano extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:54 - 2nd) B.Flabiano kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to the SHS End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SAMST 25(14:54 - 2nd) K.Shoemaker pass complete to SHS 25. Catch made by M.Phillips at SHS 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Burns; S.Cameron at SHS 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SAMST 36(14:24 - 2nd) N.Smith rushed to SHS 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Richardson at SHS 40.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - SAMST 40(13:56 - 2nd) A.Murdaugh rushed to SHS 47 for 7 yards. Tackled by S.Cameron at SHS 47.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SAMST 47(13:12 - 2nd) K.Shoemaker pass complete to TEP 47. Catch made by S.Evans at TEP 47. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Knight at TEP 46.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - SAMST 46(12:41 - 2nd) J.Gentry rushed to TEP 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Knight; D.Burns at TEP 43.
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - SAMST 43(12:17 - 2nd) J.Gentry rushed to TEP 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Neal at TEP 40.
|+8 YD
4 & 3 - SAMST 40(11:42 - 2nd) K.Shoemaker pass complete to TEP 40. Catch made by M.Phillips at TEP 40. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SAMST 32(11:17 - 2nd) K.Shoemaker steps back to pass. K.Shoemaker pass incomplete intended for N.Smith.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - SAMST 32(11:06 - 2nd) K.Shoemaker pass complete to TEP 32. Catch made by S.Johnson at TEP 32. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Odums at TEP 26.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - SAMST 26(10:48 - 2nd) K.Shoemaker steps back to pass. K.Shoemaker pass incomplete intended for M.Phillips.
4 & 4 - SAMST(10:30 - 2nd) C.Sessums yard field goal attempt is good Center-SHS Holder-SHS. PENALTY on TEP-L.Va'a Running Into the Kicker 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SAMST 21(10:25 - 2nd) N.Smith rushed to TEP 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Neal at TEP 18.
|+18 YD
2 & 7 - SAMST 18(10:19 - 2nd) K.Shoemaker pass complete to TEP 18. Catch made by J.Gentry at TEP 18. Gain of 18 yards. J.Gentry for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:52 - 2nd) C.Sessums extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:52 - 2nd) C.Pavon kicks 65 yards from SHS 35 to the TEP End Zone. Touchback. PENALTY on TEP-I.Johnson Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 13 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 12(9:52 - 2nd) T.Burgess rushed to TEP 16 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Leon; D.Hobbs at TEP 16.
|-5 YD
2 & 6 - UTEP 16(9:17 - 2nd) C.McConnell pass complete to TEP 16. Catch made by J.Camacho at TEP 16. Gain of -5 yards. Tackled by SHS at TEP 11.
|+21 YD
3 & 11 - UTEP 11(8:37 - 2nd) C.McConnell pass complete to TEP 11. Catch made by K.Akharaiyi at TEP 11. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by I.Nixon at TEP 32.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 32(7:57 - 2nd) D.Hankins rushed to SHS 39 for 29 yards. Tackled by D.Crosby at SHS 39.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 39(7:16 - 2nd) T.Burgess rushed to SHS 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Gaither at SHS 37.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - UTEP 37(6:39 - 2nd) T.Burgess rushed to SHS 28 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Hobbs at SHS 28.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 28(6:23 - 2nd) D.Hankins rushed to SHS 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Crosby at SHS 24.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - UTEP 24(5:34 - 2nd) T.Burgess rushed to SHS 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Crosby; M.Perry at SHS 24.
|+16 YD
3 & 6 - UTEP 24(5:03 - 2nd) C.McConnell pass complete to SHS 24. Catch made by K.Akharaiyi at SHS 24. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by D.Adkins at SHS 8.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - UTEP 8(4:35 - 2nd) T.Burgess rushed to SHS 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Williams; D.Hobbs at SHS 6.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - UTEP 6(3:57 - 2nd) C.McConnell rushed to SHS 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Crosby at SHS 5.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - UTEP 5(3:09 - 2nd) C.McConnell steps back to pass. C.McConnell pass incomplete intended for J.Ballard.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - UTEP 13(2:50 - 2nd) B.Flabiano 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TEP Holder-TEP.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:45 - 2nd) B.Flabiano kicks 30 yards from TEP 35 to the SHS 35. Out of bounds.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SAMST 35(2:45 - 2nd) J.Gentry rushed to SHS 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Neal; T.Knight at SHS 38.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - SAMST 38(2:23 - 2nd) J.Gentry rushed to SHS 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Thompson; K.Stewart at SHS 39.
|+14 YD
3 & 6 - SAMST 39(1:51 - 2nd) K.Shoemaker pass complete to SHS 39. Catch made by A.Woodard at SHS 39. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by A.Odums at TEP 47.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SAMST 47(1:15 - 2nd) K.Shoemaker pass complete to TEP 47. Catch made by N.Smith at TEP 47. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Allen at TEP 41.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - SAMST 41(0:55 - 2nd) K.Shoemaker steps back to pass. K.Shoemaker pass incomplete intended for SHS.
|+30 YD
3 & 4 - SAMST 41(0:53 - 2nd) K.Shoemaker pass complete to TEP 41. Catch made by N.Smith at TEP 41. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by J.Allen at TEP 11.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SAMST 11(0:40 - 2nd) J.Gentry rushed to TEP 6 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Knight at TEP 6.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - SAMST 6(0:51 - 2nd) K.Shoemaker pass complete to TEP 6. Catch made by M.Phillips at TEP 6. Gain of 6 yards. M.Phillips for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:44 - 2nd) C.Sessums extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:44 - 2nd) C.Pavon kicks 65 yards from SHS 35 to the TEP End Zone. Touchback.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(0:44 - 2nd) C.McConnell pass complete to TEP 25. Catch made by E.White at TEP 25. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by D.Crosby at SHS 43.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 43(0:30 - 2nd) E.White rushed to SHS 26 for 17 yards. Tackled by T.Williams at SHS 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 26(0:18 - 2nd) C.McConnell steps back to pass. C.McConnell pass incomplete intended for E.White.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UTEP 26(0:13 - 2nd) C.McConnell steps back to pass. C.McConnell pass incomplete intended for K.Akharaiyi.
|Field Goal
3 & 10 - UTEP 33(0:06 - 2nd) B.Flabiano 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TEP Holder-TEP.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Pavon kicks 65 yards from SHS 35 to the TEP End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(15:00 - 3rd) T.Burgess rushed to TEP 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Hobbs at TEP 32.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - UTEP 32(14:36 - 3rd) C.McConnell steps back to pass. C.McConnell pass incomplete intended for K.Akharaiyi.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - UTEP 32(13:42 - 3rd) T.Burgess rushed to TEP 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Perry at TEP 34. PENALTY on TEP-Z.Henry Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
3 & 18 - UTEP 17(13:42 - 3rd) C.McConnell pass complete to TEP 17. Catch made by T.Burgess at TEP 17. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Adkins at TEP 22.
|Punt
4 & 13 - UTEP 22(13:02 - 3rd) J.Sloan punts 44 yards to SHS 34 Center-TEP. E.Allen returned punt from the SHS 34. Tackled by M.Bellon at TEP 45.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SAMST 45(12:56 - 3rd) K.Shoemaker pass complete to TEP 45. Catch made by N.Smith at TEP 45. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Allen at TEP 39.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - SAMST 39(12:32 - 3rd) J.Gentry rushed to TEP 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Knight at TEP 36.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - SAMST 36(12:05 - 3rd) J.Gentry rushed to TEP 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by O.Moore at TEP 33.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - SAMST 33(11:32 - 3rd) K.Shoemaker pass complete to TEP 33. Catch made by A.Woodard at TEP 33. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by T.Richardson at TEP 11.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SAMST 11(10:54 - 3rd) K.Shoemaker steps back to pass. K.Shoemaker pass incomplete intended for SHS.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SAMST 11(10:52 - 3rd) K.Shoemaker steps back to pass. K.Shoemaker pass incomplete intended for SHS.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - SAMST 11(10:51 - 3rd) K.Shoemaker rushed to TEP 6 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Knight at TEP 6.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - SAMST 12(10:49 - 3rd) C.Sessums 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SHS Holder-SHS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:45 - 3rd) C.Pavon kicks 64 yards from SHS 35 to the TEP 1. T.Burgess returns the kickoff. Tackled by E.Escobar at TEP 44.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 44(10:39 - 3rd) M.Franklin rushed to TEP 50 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Crosby at TEP 50.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - UTEP 50(10:21 - 3rd) M.Franklin rushed to SHS 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Weaver at SHS 48.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - UTEP 48(10:00 - 3rd) M.Franklin rushed to SHS 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Adkins; M.Perry at SHS 47.
|-1 YD
4 & 1 - UTEP 47(8:40 - 3rd) T.Burgess rushed to SHS 48 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Smith at SHS 48. PENALTY on TEP-Z.Henry Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SAMST 37(8:40 - 3rd) K.Shoemaker pass complete to TEP 37. Catch made by J.Rockwell at TEP 37. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Richardson at TEP 28.
|+10 YD
2 & 1 - SAMST 28(8:10 - 3rd) K.Shoemaker pass complete to TEP 28. Catch made by J.Gentry at TEP 28. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Knight at TEP 18.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SAMST 18(7:48 - 3rd) J.Gentry rushed to TEP 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Stewart at TEP 16.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - SAMST 16(7:29 - 3rd) K.Shoemaker steps back to pass. K.Shoemaker pass incomplete intended for S.Evans.
|+2 YD
3 & 8 - SAMST 16(7:28 - 3rd) K.Shoemaker rushed to TEP 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Neal at TEP 14.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - SAMST 21(6:25 - 3rd) C.Sessums 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SHS Holder-SHS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:14 - 3rd) C.Pavon kicks 61 yards from SHS 35 to the TEP 4. T.Burgess returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Fields at TEP 32.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 32(6:07 - 3rd) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 38 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Hobbs at TEP 38.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - UTEP 38(5:36 - 3rd) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Weaver at TEP 44.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 44(4:50 - 3rd) M.Franklin rushed to TEP 50 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Adkins at TEP 50.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - UTEP 50(4:06 - 3rd) T.Burgess rushed to SHS 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by I.Nixon at SHS 49.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - UTEP 49(3:50 - 3rd) C.McConnell steps back to pass. C.McConnell pass incomplete intended for Z.Fryar.
|+13 YD
4 & 3 - UTEP 49(3:42 - 3rd) C.McConnell pass complete to SHS 49. Catch made by K.Akharaiyi at SHS 49. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by D.Adkins at SHS 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 36(3:02 - 3rd) C.McConnell steps back to pass. C.McConnell pass incomplete intended for TEP.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 36(2:43 - 3rd) C.McConnell pass complete to SHS 36. Catch made by J.Ballard at SHS 36. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Morris at SHS 31.
|+28 YD
3 & 5 - UTEP 31(1:54 - 3rd) D.Hankins rushed to SHS 3 for 28 yards. Tackled by T.Williams at SHS 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - UTEP 3(1:01 - 3rd) M.Franklin rushed to SHS End Zone for 3 yards. M.Franklin for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:07 - 3rd) B.Flabiano extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:07 - 3rd) B.Flabiano kicks 55 yards from TEP 35 to the SHS 10. M.Phillips returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Hugue; M.Wann at SHS 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SAMST 24(1:02 - 3rd) K.Shoemaker steps back to pass. K.Shoemaker pass incomplete intended for SHS.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - SAMST 24(0:59 - 3rd) K.Shoemaker rushed to SHS 37 for 13 yards. TEP ran out of bounds.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SAMST 37(0:27 - 3rd) A.Murdaugh rushed to SHS 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Stewart at SHS 43.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - SAMST 43(15:00 - 4th) K.Shoemaker rushed to SHS 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Knight at SHS 45.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - SAMST 45(14:23 - 4th) K.Shoemaker steps back to pass. K.Shoemaker pass incomplete intended for N.Smith.
|Punt
4 & 2 - SAMST 45(14:18 - 4th) J.Cardell punts 35 yards to TEP 20 Center-SHS. Downed by SHS.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 20(14:13 - 4th) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Fisher at TEP 29.
|+41 YD
2 & 1 - UTEP 29(13:39 - 4th) C.McConnell pass complete to TEP 29. Catch made by K.Akharaiyi at TEP 29. Gain of 41 yards. K.Akharaiyi ran out of bounds.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 30(12:55 - 4th) M.Franklin rushed to SHS 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Mason at SHS 28.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - UTEP 28(12:22 - 4th) D.Hankins rushed to SHS 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Hayes at SHS 25.
|+25 YD
3 & 5 - UTEP 25(11:33 - 4th) C.McConnell pass complete to SHS 25. Catch made by K.Akharaiyi at SHS 25. Gain of 25 yards. K.Akharaiyi for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:25 - 4th) B.Flabiano extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:25 - 4th) B.Flabiano kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to the SHS End Zone. Touchback. PENALTY on SHS-S.Jackson Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 13 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SAMST 12(11:25 - 4th) J.Gentry rushed to SHS 16 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Stewart at SHS 16.
|-4 YD
2 & 6 - SAMST 16(10:53 - 4th) K.Shoemaker rushed to SHS 12 for -4 yards. Tackled by M.Westmoreland at SHS 12.
|Int
3 & 10 - SAMST 12(10:40 - 4th) K.Shoemaker pass INTERCEPTED at SHS 31. Intercepted by J.Neal at SHS 31. Tackled by J.Dawn at SHS 1.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:57 - 4th) B.Flabiano kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to the SHS End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SAMST 25(9:57 - 4th) J.Gentry rushed to SHS 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Knight; P.Amaewhule at SHS 26.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - SAMST 26(9:28 - 4th) K.Shoemaker steps back to pass. K.Shoemaker pass incomplete intended for SHS.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - SAMST 26(9:26 - 4th) K.Shoemaker steps back to pass. K.Shoemaker pass incomplete intended for SHS.
|Punt
4 & 9 - SAMST 26(9:20 - 4th) J.Cardell punts 45 yards to TEP 29 Center-SHS. T.Burgess returned punt from the TEP 29. Tackled by S.Arnett at TEP 35.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 15 - UTEP 30(9:09 - 4th) T.Burgess rushed to TEP 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Adkins at TEP 35.
|Int
2 & 10 - UTEP 35(8:23 - 4th) K.Hurley pass INTERCEPTED at TEP 36. Intercepted by D.Crosby at TEP 36. Tackled by TEP at TEP 37.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SAMST 37(8:18 - 4th) K.Shoemaker rushed to TEP 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Westmoreland at TEP 32.
|+23 YD
2 & 5 - SAMST 32(7:52 - 4th) K.Shoemaker pass complete to TEP 32. Catch made by M.Phillips at TEP 32. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by O.Moore at TEP 9.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - SAMST 9(7:18 - 4th) K.Shoemaker rushed to TEP 9 for 0 yards. Tackled by O.Moore at TEP 9.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - SAMST 9(7:02 - 4th) K.Shoemaker pass complete to TEP 9. Catch made by N.Smith at TEP 9. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Allen at TEP 4.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - SAMST 4(6:02 - 4th) N.Smith rushed to TEP End Zone for 4 yards. N.Smith for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:02 - 4th) C.Sessums extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:02 - 4th) C.Sessums kicks 65 yards from SHS 35 to the TEP End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(6:02 - 4th) T.Burgess rushed to TEP 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Smith; K.Gaither at TEP 25.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 25(5:40 - 4th) C.McConnell rushed to TEP 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Smith; D.Adkins at TEP 26.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - UTEP 26(4:56 - 4th) PENALTY on TEP-TEP False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - UTEP 21(4:34 - 4th) C.McConnell pass complete to TEP 21. Catch made by K.Akharaiyi at TEP 21. Gain of 0 yards. K.Akharaiyi ran out of bounds.
|Punt
4 & 4 - UTEP 31(3:58 - 4th) J.Sloan punts 54 yards to SHS 15 Center-TEP. E.Allen returned punt from the SHS 15. Tackled by S.Cameron at SHS 16.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SAMST 16(3:37 - 4th) K.Shoemaker rushed to SHS 24 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Knight at SHS 24.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - SAMST 24(3:14 - 4th) J.Gentry rushed to SHS 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Knight at SHS 30.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - SAMST 30(2:55 - 4th) K.Shoemaker pass complete to SHS 30. Catch made by J.Gentry at SHS 30. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by TEP at SHS 26.
|No Gain
2 & 16 - SAMST 24(2:35 - 4th) K.Shoemaker steps back to pass. K.Shoemaker pass incomplete intended for A.Woodard.
|-1 YD
3 & 14 - SAMST 26(2:35 - 4th) J.Gentry rushed to SHS 25 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Westmoreland; T.Knight at SHS 25.
|Punt
4 & 15 - SAMST 25(1:14 - 4th) J.Cardell punts 31 yards to TEP 44 Center-SHS. Downed by SHS.
|Result
|Play
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 44(1:05 - 4th) C.McConnell pass complete to TEP 44. Catch made by J.Ballard at TEP 44. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by J.Morris at SHS 19.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 19(0:48 - 4th) D.Hankins rushed to SHS 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Scott at SHS 15.
|Field Goal
2 & 6 - UTEP 22(0:08 - 4th) B.Flabiano 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TEP Holder-TEP.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:03 - 4th) B.Flabiano kicks 34 yards from TEP 35 to the SHS 31. J.Yates returns the kickoff. J.Yates FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by TEP-TEP at SHS 31.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SAMST 29(0:01 - 4th) K.Shoemaker steps back to pass. K.Shoemaker pass incomplete intended for A.Woodard. PENALTY on TEP-A.Odums Defensive Pass Interference 7 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
1 & 10 - SAMST 36(0:00 - 4th) K.Shoemaker steps back to pass. K.Shoemaker sacked at SHS 37 for 1 yards (M.Westmoreland) K.Shoemaker FUMBLES forced by M.Westmoreland. Fumble RECOVERED by SHS-SHS at SHS 37. Tackled by TEP at SHS 37.