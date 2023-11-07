away team background logo
Drive Chart
Key Players
K. Kelly 1 QB
115 PaYds, PaTD, 66 RuYds, RuTD
T. Rudolph 85 WR
57 ReYds, 6 RECs, 69 RuYds, RuTD
1st Quarter
Touchdown 10:49
K.Kelly scrambles to NIL End Zone for 6 yards. K.Kelly for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
65
yds
4:11
pos
6
0
Point After TD 10:49
J.Courville extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 10:49
R.Lombardi scrambles to BALL End Zone for 4 yards. R.Lombardi for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
13
plays
98
yds
7:02
pos
7
6
Point After TD 10:48
K.Woodill extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Field Goal 1:04
J.Courville 37 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Dunn Holder-L.Borrow.
10
plays
56
yds
3:18
pos
10
7
Field Goal 0:00
K.Woodill 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-I.Hatfield Holder-T.Foley.
12
plays
70
yds
1:04
pos
10
10
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
4th Quarter
Touchdown 9:59
T.Rudolph rushed to BALL End Zone for 35 yards. T.Rudolph for 35 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
65
yds
4:57
pos
10
16
Point After TD 10:00
K.Woodill extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
17
Touchdown 3:44
K.Kelly pass complete to NIL 6. Catch made by T.Koziol at NIL 6. Gain of 6 yards. T.Koziol for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
22
yds
3:17
pos
16
17
Point After TD 3:44
J.Courville extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
17
Field Goal 0:00
J.Courville 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Dunn Holder-L.Borrow.
8
plays
22
yds
2:13
pos
20
17
Team Stats
1st Downs 19 17
Rushing 11 7
Passing 7 9
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 10-18 3-10
4th Down Conv 1-1 1-1
Total Net Yards 301 315
Total Plays 69 57
Avg Gain 4.4 5.5
Net Yards Rushing 186 174
Rush Attempts 44 29
Avg Rush Yards 4.2 6.0
Yards Passing 115 141
Comp. - Att. 15-25 15-28
Yards Per Pass 4.6 4.6
Penalties - Yards 3-25 2-18
Touchdowns 2 2
Rushing TDs 1 2
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 3
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 4-3
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 4-36.5 4-34.0
Return Yards 11 0
Punts - Returns 1-11 1-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Ball St. 3-7 7301020
N. Illinois 4-6 0100717
Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium DeKalb, IL
 115 PASS YDS 141
186 RUSH YDS 174
301 TOTAL YDS 315
Ball St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Kelly  1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 115 1 0 111.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50.0% 300 0 1 85.2
K. Kelly 15/25 115 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Cooper  15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
25 93 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
146 674 3
M. Cooper 25 93 0 21
K. Kelly  1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 66 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
84 433 4
K. Kelly 14 66 1 32
V. Pemberton  6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 48 0
V. Pemberton 5 27 0 14
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
A. Edwards  14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 250 1
A. Edwards 6 5 32 0 14
Q. Magwood  16 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 3 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 309 1
Q. Magwood 6 3 26 0 21
T. Koziol  88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 22 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 247 2
T. Koziol 5 3 22 1 11
M. Cooper  15 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 133 0
M. Cooper 4 2 18 0 14
N. Presley  19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 24 0
N. Presley 1 1 10 0 10
V. Pemberton  6 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 9 0
V. Pemberton 2 1 7 0 7
M. Gillie  7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 81 0
M. Gillie 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Riley  3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
J. Riley 6-0 0.0 0
C. Pearce  40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
C. Pearce 6-1 0.0 0
D. Charity  11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
D. Charity 6-0 0.0 0
K. Newson  9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
K. Newson 4-1 0.0 0
J. Sape  94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Sape 3-0 0.0 0
M. Sibblis  2 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
M. Sibblis 2-0 1.0 0
L. Strickland  23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
L. Strickland 2-0 0.0 0
A. Malry  1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Malry 2-0 0.0 0
T. Baldwin  12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Baldwin 1-1 0.0 0
S. Houston Jr.  8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
S. Houston Jr. 1-1 0.0 0
J. Makszin  17 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
J. Makszin 1-2 0.0 0
T. Potts  4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
T. Potts 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Courville  96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/4 2/2
SEASON FG XP
7/10 18/18
J. Courville 2/4 37 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Borrow  15 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 36.5 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
48 0 0
L. Borrow 4 36.5 2 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Munson  0 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 25 0
N. Munson 2 3.0 3 0
M. Gillie  7 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 28.0 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 39 0
M. Gillie 1 28.0 28 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Q. Magwood 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 2.5 5 0
Q. Magwood 1 11.0 11 0
N. Illinois
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. Lombardi  12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.7% 141 0 0 103.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.0% 1658 9 5 124.8
R. Lombardi 15/26 141 0 0
A. Brown  1 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 18 0 0 251.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 18 0 0 251.2
A. Brown 1/1 18 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Brown  1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 73 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
137 841 7
A. Brown 18 73 0 12
T. Rudolph  85 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 69 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 61 0
T. Rudolph 3 69 1 35
G. Williams  21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
58 287 3
G. Williams 2 18 0 15
R. Lombardi  12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 14 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
47 45 3
R. Lombardi 6 14 1 20
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Rudolph  85 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 6 57 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 384 2
T. Rudolph 8 6 57 0 18
D. Pardridge  23 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 40 1
D. Pardridge 2 2 40 0 20
B. Lampe  49 FB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 70 0
B. Lampe 2 2 17 0 10
G. Williams  21 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 114 0
G. Williams 3 2 15 0 11
A. Brown  1 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 44 1
A. Brown 2 2 8 0 5
C. Thompson  87 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
C. Thompson 1 1 4 0 4
G. Barnes  81 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 291 3
G. Barnes 2 0 0 0 0
J. Johnson  16 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 134 1
J. Johnson 3 0 0 0 0
D. Patterson  9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 195 0
D. Patterson 3 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Knighten  29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
A. Knighten 5-0 0.0 0
J. Ester  1 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Ester 4-1 0.0 0
J. Dolphin  26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Dolphin 3-1 0.0 0
T. Jackson  0 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-7 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-7 0 0.0
T. Jackson 3-7 0.0 0
D. Gilbert  23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-5 0 0.0
D. Gilbert 3-5 0.0 0
N. Valcarcel  9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
N. Valcarcel 3-2 0.0 0
R. Thomas  4 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
R. Thomas 3-3 0.0 0
J. Byrd  2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Byrd 2-2 0.0 0
T. Myles  13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Myles 2-0 0.0 0
D. Taylor Jr.  10 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
D. Taylor Jr. 2-4 0.0 0
C. McGarrell  22 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
C. McGarrell 1-0 0.0 0
M. Jammeh  21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Jammeh 1-0 0.0 0
S. Gill-Howard  58 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
S. Gill-Howard 1-2 0.0 0
J. Prophete  24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
J. Prophete 1-2 0.0 0
J. Hansen  7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Hansen 1-1 0.0 0
C. Dabney  12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Dabney 1-0 0.0 0
D. O'Malley  8 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. O'Malley 1-1 0.0 0
T. Porter  27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Porter 1-0 0.0 0
D. Lafayette  3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Lafayette 0-1 0.0 0
R. Williams  97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Williams 0-1 0.0 0
G. Gumbs  18 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
G. Gumbs 0-2 0.0 0
J. Finley  20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Finley 0-1 0.0 0
C. Haberman  51 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Haberman 0-1 0.0 0
J. Williams  11 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Williams 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
K. Woodill  92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
8/11 16/16
K. Woodill 1/1 27 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Foley  98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 34.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
37 0 0
T. Foley 4 34.0 0 37
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Dozier  10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 10.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 29 0
B. Dozier 2 10.0 12 0
T. Rudolph  85 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 48 0
T. Rudolph 1 23.0 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Pardridge 23 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 0.8 3 0
D. Pardridge 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BALLST 35 4:11 7 65 TD
8:30 NILL 35 0:53 4 2 FG Miss
6:32 BALLST 28 3:43 7 26 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:48 BALLST 25 4:50 7 28 Punt
4:22 BALLST 25 3:18 10 56 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:49 BALLST 25 5:15 9 36 Punt
5:07 NILL 44 5:10 11 24 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:00 BALLST 14 2:00 4 15 Punt
7:01 NILL 32 3:17 6 32 TD
2:13 NILL 41 2:13 8 22 FG
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:49 NILL 13 2:19 4 22 Fumble
7:37 NILL 33 1:04 3 3 Punt
2:50 NILL 2 7:02 13 98 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
5:58 NILL 35 1:36 4 14 Punt
1:04 NILL 20 1:04 12 70 FG
15:00 NILL 9 3:11 5 23 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:34 NILL 9 1:27 3 -1 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:57 NILL 20 4:57 8 80 TD
8:00 NILL 27 0:59 3 5 Fumble
3:44 NILL 28 1:31 3 13 Fumble

BALL
Cardinals
 - Touchdown (7 plays, 65 yards, 4:11 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) J.Seibert kicks 58 yards from NIL 35 to the BALL 7. M.Gillie returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by M.Jammeh at BALL 35.
+21 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 35
(14:55 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to NIL 44 for 21 yards. Tackled by J.Prophete; J.Byrd at NIL 44.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 44
(14:21 - 1st) K.Kelly pass complete to NIL 44. Catch made by A.Edwards at NIL 44. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Jackson at NIL 34.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 34
(13:46 - 1st) K.Kelly rushed to NIL 28 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Valcarcel; D.Gilbert at NIL 28.
+21 YD
2 & 4 - BALLST 28
(13:02 - 1st) K.Kelly pass complete to NIL 28. Catch made by Q.Magwood at NIL 28. Gain of 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Knighten at NIL 7.
-1 YD
1 & Goal - BALLST 7
(12:24 - 1st) K.Kelly rushed to NIL 8 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor; R.Thomas at NIL 8.
+2 YD
2 & Goal - BALLST 8
(11:44 - 1st) K.Kelly rushed to NIL 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Byrd at NIL 6.
+6 YD
3 & Goal - BALLST 6
(10:58 - 1st) K.Kelly scrambles to NIL End Zone for 6 yards. K.Kelly for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(10:49 - 1st) J.Courville extra point is good.

NIU
Huskies
 - Fumble (4 plays, 22 yards, 2:19 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:49 - 1st) J.Drake kicks 64 yards from BALL 35 to the NIL 1. B.Dozier returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Charity at NIL 13.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 13
(10:40 - 1st) A.Brown rushed to NIL 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Charity at NIL 16.
+4 YD
2 & 7 - NILL 16
(10:02 - 1st) A.Brown rushed to NIL 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Sape at NIL 20.
+20 YD
3 & 3 - NILL 20
(9:19 - 1st) R.Lombardi pass complete to NIL 20. Catch made by D.Pardridge at NIL 20. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by J.Riley at NIL 40.
-5 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 40
(8:36 - 1st) R.Lombardi rushed to NIL 35 for -5 yards. R.Lombardi FUMBLES forced by BALL. Fumble RECOVERED by BALL-J.Riley at NIL 35.

BALL
Cardinals
 - Missed FG (4 plays, 2 yards, 0:53 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 35
(8:30 - 1st) K.Kelly rushed to NIL 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Ester at NIL 33.
No Gain
2 & 8 - BALLST 33
(7:57 - 1st) K.Kelly steps back to pass. K.Kelly pass incomplete intended for M.Gillie.
No Gain
3 & 8 - BALLST 33
(7:48 - 1st) K.Kelly steps back to pass. K.Kelly pass incomplete intended for M.Cooper.
No Good
4 & 8 - BALLST 40
(7:43 - 1st) J.Courville 50 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-T.Dunn Holder-L.Borrow.

NIU
Huskies
 - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:04 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 33
(7:37 - 1st) R.Lombardi steps back to pass. R.Lombardi pass incomplete intended for D.Patterson.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 33
(7:32 - 1st) R.Lombardi pass complete to NIL 33. Catch made by A.Brown at NIL 33. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Charity at NIL 36.
No Gain
3 & 7 - NILL 36
(6:50 - 1st) R.Lombardi steps back to pass. R.Lombardi pass incomplete intended for D.Patterson.
Punt
4 & 7 - NILL 36
(6:45 - 1st) T.Foley punts 36 yards to BALL 28 Center-I.Hatfield. Downed by NIL.

BALL
Cardinals
 - Punt (7 plays, 26 yards, 3:43 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 28
(6:33 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to BALL 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Prophete; T.Jackson at BALL 33.
+1 YD
2 & 5 - BALLST 33
(5:57 - 1st) V.Pemberton rushed to BALL 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor at BALL 34.
+5 YD
3 & 4 - BALLST 34
(5:09 - 1st) K.Kelly pass complete to BALL 34. Catch made by A.Edwards at BALL 34. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Dabney at BALL 39.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 39
(4:47 - 1st) V.Pemberton rushed to NIL 47 for 14 yards. Tackled by M.Jammeh at NIL 47.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 47
(4:31 - 1st) V.Pemberton rushed to NIL 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Thomas at NIL 47.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 47
(3:54 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to NIL 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Gill-Howard; G.Gumbs at NIL 46.
No Gain
3 & 9 - BALLST 46
(3:10 - 1st) K.Kelly steps back to pass. K.Kelly pass incomplete intended for V.Pemberton.
Punt
4 & 9 - BALLST 46
(3:00 - 1st) L.Borrow punts 44 yards to NIL 2 Center-T.Dunn. Downed by T.Robinson.

NIU
Huskies
 - Touchdown (13 plays, 98 yards, 7:02 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 2
(2:50 - 1st) A.Brown rushed to NIL 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Pearce at NIL 5.
+4 YD
2 & 7 - NILL 5
(2:13 - 1st) A.Brown rushed to NIL 9 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Newson at NIL 9.
+8 YD
3 & 3 - NILL 9
(1:29 - 1st) R.Lombardi pass complete to NIL 9. Catch made by T.Rudolph at NIL 9. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by A.Malry at NIL 17.
+21 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 17
(0:51 - 1st) T.Rudolph rushed to NIL 38 for 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Malry at NIL 38.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 38
(0:15 - 1st) R.Lombardi pass complete to NIL 38. Catch made by T.Rudolph at NIL 38. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by J.Riley at BALL 44.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 44
(15:00 - 2nd) R.Lombardi pass complete to BALL 44. Catch made by C.Thompson at BALL 44. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Baldwin at BALL 40.
+7 YD
2 & 6 - NILL 40
(14:21 - 2nd) A.Brown rushed to BALL 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Newson at BALL 33.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 33
(13:35 - 2nd) A.Brown rushed to BALL 26 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Baldwin; S.Houston at BALL 26.
No Gain
2 & 3 - NILL 26
(13:06 - 2nd) R.Lombardi steps back to pass. R.Lombardi pass incomplete intended for T.Rudolph.
+2 YD
3 & 3 - NILL 26
(13:03 - 2nd) A.Brown rushed to BALL 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Newson at BALL 24.
+20 YD
4 & 1 - NILL 24
(12:17 - 2nd) R.Lombardi rushed to BALL 4 for 20 yards. Tackled by J.Riley at BALL 4.
No Gain
1 & Goal - NILL 4
(11:30 - 2nd) A.Brown rushed to BALL 4 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Strickland at BALL 4.
+4 YD
2 & Goal - NILL 4
(10:56 - 2nd) R.Lombardi scrambles to BALL End Zone for 4 yards. R.Lombardi for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(10:48 - 2nd) K.Woodill extra point is good.

NIU
Huskies
 - Punt (5 plays, 23 yards, 3:11 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:48 - 2nd) J.Seibert kicks 59 yards from NIL 35 to the BALL 6. N.Munson returns the kickoff. N.Munson FUMBLES forced by NIL. N.Munson ran out of bounds. Fumble RECOVERED by BALL-N.Munson at BALL 9.

BALL
Cardinals
 - Punt (7 plays, 28 yards, 4:50 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 9
(10:47 - 2nd) K.Kelly pass complete to BALL 9. Catch made by N.Presley at BALL 9. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by A.Knighten at BALL 19.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 19
(10:09 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to BALL 20 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Dolphin at BALL 20.
+5 YD
2 & 9 - BALLST 20
(9:31 - 2nd) K.Kelly pass complete to BALL 20. Catch made by A.Edwards at BALL 20. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Knighten at BALL 25.
+10 YD
3 & 4 - BALLST 25
(8:55 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to BALL 35 for 10 yards. Tackled by C.McGarrell at BALL 35.
Penalty
1 & 10 - BALLST 35
(8:16 - 2nd) PENALTY on BALL-T.Tyo False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 15 - BALLST 30
(7:59 - 2nd) K.Kelly pass complete to BALL 30. Catch made by M.Cooper at BALL 30. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Myles at BALL 34.
+1 YD
2 & 11 - BALLST 34
(7:20 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to BALL 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Dolphin at BALL 35.
+2 YD
3 & 10 - BALLST 35
(6:41 - 2nd) K.Kelly pass complete to BALL 35. Catch made by Q.Magwood at BALL 35. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Dolphin at BALL 37.
Punt
4 & 8 - BALLST 37
(6:05 - 2nd) L.Borrow punts 28 yards to NIL 35 Center-T.Dunn. Out of bounds.

NIU
Huskies
 - Punt (4 plays, 14 yards, 1:36 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 35
(5:58 - 2nd) T.Rudolph rushed to NIL 48 for 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Charity at NIL 48.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 48
(5:29 - 2nd) R.Lombardi steps back to pass. R.Lombardi pass incomplete intended for G.Barnes.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 48
(5:22 - 2nd) A.Brown rushed to NIL 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Makszin at NIL 49.
No Gain
3 & 9 - NILL 49
(4:39 - 2nd) R.Lombardi steps back to pass. R.Lombardi pass incomplete intended for D.Patterson.
Punt
4 & 9 - NILL 49
(4:34 - 2nd) T.Foley punts 37 yards to BALL 14 Center-I.Hatfield. Q.Magwood returned punt from the BALL 14. Q.Magwood ran out of bounds.

BALL
Cardinals
 - Field Goal (10 plays, 56 yards, 3:18 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25
(4:22 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to BALL 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Finley; J.Williams at BALL 27.
No Gain
2 & 8 - BALLST 27
(3:48 - 2nd) K.Kelly steps back to pass. K.Kelly pass incomplete intended for Q.Magwood.
+32 YD
3 & 8 - BALLST 27
(3:44 - 2nd) K.Kelly rushed to NIL 41 for 32 yards. Tackled by N.Valcarcel at NIL 41.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 41
(2:59 - 2nd) K.Kelly rushed to NIL 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Ester at NIL 37.
+5 YD
2 & 6 - BALLST 37
(2:21 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to NIL 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Gilbert; T.Jackson at NIL 32.
+5 YD
3 & 1 - BALLST 32
(1:47 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to NIL 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Ester; R.Thomas at NIL 27.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 27
(1:28 - 2nd) K.Kelly steps back to pass. K.Kelly pass incomplete intended for T.Koziol.
-4 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 27
(1:22 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to NIL 31 for -4 yards. Tackled by T.Jackson at NIL 31.
+12 YD
3 & 14 - BALLST 31
(1:18 - 2nd) V.Pemberton rushed to NIL 19 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Hansen at NIL 19.
Field Goal
4 & 2 - BALLST 27
(1:09 - 2nd) J.Courville 37 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Dunn Holder-L.Borrow.

NIU
Huskies
 - Field Goal (12 plays, 70 yards, 1:04 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:04 - 2nd) J.Drake kicks 53 yards from BALL 35 to the NIL 12. B.Dozier returns the kickoff. Tackled by L.Strickland at NIL 20.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 20
(0:58 - 2nd) R.Lombardi pass complete to NIL 20. Catch made by T.Rudolph at NIL 20. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by D.Charity at NIL 34.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 34
(0:48 - 2nd) R.Lombardi pass complete to NIL 34. Catch made by G.Williams at NIL 34. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Pearce at NIL 38.
No Gain
2 & 6 - NILL 38
(0:42 - 2nd) R.Lombardi steps back to pass. R.Lombardi pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
+15 YD
3 & 6 - NILL 38
(0:38 - 2nd) G.Williams rushed to BALL 47 for 15 yards. G.Williams ran out of bounds.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 47
(0:33 - 2nd) R.Lombardi steps back to pass. R.Lombardi pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
+20 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 47
(0:28 - 2nd) R.Lombardi pass complete to BALL 47. Catch made by D.Pardridge at BALL 47. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 27.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 27
(0:23 - 2nd) R.Lombardi spikes the ball.
+17 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 27
(0:21 - 2nd) R.Lombardi pass complete to BALL 27. Catch made by T.Rudolph at BALL 27. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by J.Riley at BALL 10.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 10
(0:15 - 2nd) R.Lombardi spikes the ball.
No Gain
2 & 10 - NILL 10
(0:13 - 2nd) R.Lombardi steps back to pass. R.Lombardi pass incomplete intended for G.Williams.
No Gain
3 & 10 - NILL 10
(0:10 - 2nd) R.Lombardi steps back to pass. R.Lombardi pass incomplete intended for G.Barnes.
Field Goal
4 & 10 - NILL 17
(0:05 - 2nd) K.Woodill 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-I.Hatfield Holder-T.Foley.

NIU
Huskies
 - Punt (5 plays, 23 yards, 3:11 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) J.Drake kicks 65 yards from BALL 35 to the NIL End Zone. Touchback.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 25
(15:00 - 3rd) A.Brown rushed to NIL 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Pearce; J.Makszin at NIL 34.
+11 YD
2 & 1 - NILL 34
(14:23 - 3rd) R.Lombardi pass complete to NIL 34. Catch made by G.Williams at NIL 34. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Sape at NIL 45.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 45
(13:33 - 3rd) A.Brown rushed to NIL 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Sape at NIL 47.
+1 YD
2 & 8 - NILL 47
(12:51 - 3rd) A.Brown rushed to NIL 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Pearce at NIL 48.
No Gain
3 & 7 - NILL 48
(12:03 - 3rd) R.Lombardi steps back to pass. R.Lombardi pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
Punt
4 & 7 - NILL 48
(11:56 - 3rd) T.Foley punts 27 yards to BALL 25 Center-I.Hatfield. Out of bounds.

BALL
Cardinals
 - Punt (9 plays, 36 yards, 5:15 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25
(11:49 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to BALL 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Ester at BALL 30.
+3 YD
2 & 5 - BALLST 30
(11:16 - 3rd) K.Kelly pass complete to BALL 30. Catch made by Q.Magwood at BALL 30. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by A.Knighten at BALL 33.
+4 YD
3 & 2 - BALLST 33
(10:38 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to BALL 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Jackson; J.Hansen at BALL 37.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 37
(10:00 - 3rd) K.Kelly pass complete to BALL 37. Catch made by A.Edwards at BALL 37. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by A.Knighten at NIL 49.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 49
(9:22 - 3rd) K.Kelly scrambles to NIL 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Valcarcel; S.Gill-Howard at NIL 44.
+5 YD
2 & 5 - BALLST 44
(8:47 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to NIL 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Gilbert at NIL 39.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 39
(8:09 - 3rd) V.Pemberton rushed to NIL 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Prophete at NIL 39.
No Gain
2 & 10 - BALLST 39
(7:26 - 3rd) K.Kelly rushed to NIL 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Jackson; D.Taylor at NIL 39.
No Gain
3 & 10 - BALLST 39
(6:45 - 3rd) K.Kelly steps back to pass. K.Kelly pass incomplete intended for M.Cooper.
4 & 10 - BALLST
(6:40 - 3rd) PENALTY on BALL-BALL Delay of Game 5 yards declined. No Play.
Punt
4 & 10 - BALLST 39
(6:40 - 3rd) L.Borrow punts 30 yards to NIL 9 Center-T.Dunn. Fair catch by D.Pardridge.

NIU
Huskies
 - Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:27 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 9
(6:34 - 3rd) A.Brown rushed to NIL 16 for 7 yards. Tackled by L.Strickland at NIL 16.
Penalty
2 & 3 - NILL 16
(6:30 - 3rd) PENALTY on NIL-L.Zschernitz Personal Foul / Offense 8 yards accepted.
+3 YD
2 & 11 - NILL 8
(6:14 - 3rd) G.Williams rushed to NIL 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Newson; J.Makszin at NIL 11.
Sack
3 & 8 - NILL 11
(5:49 - 3rd) R.Lombardi steps back to pass. R.Lombardi sacked at NIL 8 for -3 yards (M.Sibblis)
Punt
4 & 11 - NILL 8
(5:16 - 3rd) T.Foley punts 36 yards to NIL 44 Center-I.Hatfield. Downed by T.Porter.

BALL
Cardinals
 - Missed FG (11 plays, 24 yards, 5:10 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 44
(5:07 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to NIL 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Thomas at NIL 42.
No Gain
2 & 8 - BALLST 42
(4:31 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to NIL 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Haberman; R.Williams at NIL 42.
+7 YD
3 & 8 - BALLST 42
(3:47 - 3rd) K.Kelly pass complete to NIL 42. Catch made by V.Pemberton at NIL 42. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by N.Valcarcel at NIL 35.
+1 YD
4 & 1 - BALLST 35
(3:01 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to NIL 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Dolphin; D.Lafayette at NIL 34. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was upheld.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 34
(2:34 - 3rd) K.Kelly steps back to pass. K.Kelly pass incomplete intended for A.Edwards.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 34
(2:28 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to NIL 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Valcarcel at NIL 31.
+14 YD
3 & 7 - BALLST 31
(1:45 - 3rd) K.Kelly pass complete to NIL 31. Catch made by M.Cooper at NIL 31. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Byrd at NIL 17.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 17
(0:57 - 3rd) K.Kelly steps back to pass. K.Kelly pass incomplete intended for Q.Magwood.
-1 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 17
(0:50 - 3rd) K.Kelly rushed to NIL 18 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor at NIL 18.
-2 YD
3 & 11 - BALLST 18
(0:01 - 3rd) K.Kelly pass complete to NIL 18. Catch made by A.Edwards at NIL 18. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by D.Gilbert at NIL 20.
No Good
4 & 13 - BALLST 27
(15:00 - 4th) J.Courville 37 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-T.Dunn Holder-L.Borrow.

NIU
Huskies
 - Touchdown (8 plays, 80 yards, 4:57 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 20
(14:57 - 4th) A.Brown rushed to NIL 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Houston at NIL 26.
+12 YD
2 & 4 - NILL 26
(14:15 - 4th) A.Brown rushed to NIL 38 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Riley at NIL 38.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 38
(13:32 - 4th) R.Lombardi pass complete to NIL 38. Catch made by B.Lampe at NIL 38. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Riley at NIL 45.
+3 YD
2 & 3 - NILL 45
(13:01 - 4th) R.Lombardi pass complete to NIL 45. Catch made by T.Rudolph at NIL 45. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Charity at NIL 48.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 48
(12:30 - 4th) A.Brown rushed to NIL 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Pearce at NIL 48.
-3 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 48
(11:49 - 4th) R.Lombardi pass complete to NIL 48. Catch made by T.Rudolph at NIL 48. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by D.Charity at NIL 45.
Penalty
3 & 13 - NILL 45
(11:02 - 4th) R.Lombardi steps back to pass. R.Lombardi pass incomplete intended for D.Pardridge. PENALTY on BALL-J.Riley Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 40
(10:56 - 4th) R.Lombardi pass complete to BALL 40. Catch made by A.Brown at BALL 40. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Pearce at BALL 35.
+35 YD
2 & 5 - NILL 35
(10:09 - 4th) T.Rudolph rushed to BALL End Zone for 35 yards. T.Rudolph for 35 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(10:00 - 4th) K.Woodill extra point is good.

BALL
Cardinals
 - Punt (4 plays, 15 yards, 2:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:00 - 4th) J.Seibert kicks 54 yards from NIL 35 to the BALL 11. N.Munson returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Porter at BALL 14.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 14
(9:56 - 4th) K.Kelly pass complete to BALL 14. Catch made by T.Koziol at BALL 14. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Myles at BALL 25.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25
(9:28 - 4th) M.Cooper rushed to BALL 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.Gill-Howard at BALL 24.
+5 YD
2 & 11 - BALLST 24
(8:53 - 4th) K.Kelly pass complete to BALL 24. Catch made by T.Koziol at BALL 24. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Jackson; D.Gilbert at BALL 29.
No Gain
3 & 6 - BALLST 29
(8:12 - 4th) K.Kelly steps back to pass. K.Kelly pass incomplete intended for Q.Magwood.
Punt
4 & 6 - BALLST 29
(8:09 - 4th) L.Borrow punts 44 yards to NIL 27 Center-T.Dunn. D.Pardridge MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by NIL-D.Pardridge at NIL 27.

NIU
Huskies
 - Fumble (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:59 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 27
(8:00 - 4th) A.Brown rushed to NIL 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Pearce at NIL 29.
No Gain
2 & 8 - NILL 29
(7:10 - 4th) R.Lombardi steps back to pass. R.Lombardi pass incomplete intended for T.Rudolph.
Penalty
3 & 8 - NILL 29
(7:06 - 4th) PENALTY on BALL-S.Houston Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
-2 YD
3 & 3 - NILL 34
(7:06 - 4th) R.Lombardi rushed to NIL 32 for -2 yards. R.Lombardi FUMBLES forced by BALL. Fumble RECOVERED by BALL-M.Sibblis at NIL 32. Tackled by NIL at NIL 32.

BALL
Cardinals
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 32 yards, 3:17 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 32
(7:01 - 4th) M.Cooper rushed to NIL 22 for 10 yards. Tackled by D.O'Malley at NIL 22.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 22
(6:17 - 4th) M.Cooper rushed to NIL 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Thomas at NIL 20.
No Gain
2 & 8 - BALLST 20
(5:41 - 4th) K.Kelly steps back to pass. K.Kelly pass incomplete intended for T.Koziol.
No Gain
3 & 8 - BALLST 20
(5:35 - 4th) K.Kelly rushed to NIL 23 for yards. Tackled by R.Thomas at NIL 23. PENALTY on NIL-R.Thomas Tripping / Defense 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 10
(5:12 - 4th) M.Cooper rushed to NIL 6 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Gilbert; D.Taylor at NIL 6.
No Gain
2 & Goal - BALLST 6
(4:29 - 4th) K.Kelly rushed to NIL 6 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Byrd; R.Thomas at NIL 6.
+6 YD
3 & Goal - BALLST 6
(3:47 - 4th) K.Kelly pass complete to NIL 6. Catch made by T.Koziol at NIL 6. Gain of 6 yards. T.Koziol for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(3:44 - 4th) J.Courville extra point is good.

NIU
Huskies
 - Fumble (3 plays, 13 yards, 1:31 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:44 - 4th) J.Drake kicks 60 yards from BALL 35 to the NIL 5. T.Rudolph returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Berger; J.Beebe at NIL 28.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 28
(3:36 - 4th) R.Lombardi pass complete to NIL 28. Catch made by B.Lampe at NIL 28. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Newson at NIL 38.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 38
(2:59 - 4th) A.Brown rushed to NIL 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Sibblis at NIL 41.
Sack
2 & 7 - NILL 41
(2:24 - 4th) R.Lombardi steps back to pass. R.Lombardi sacked at NIL 41 for 0 yards (T.Potts) R.Lombardi FUMBLES forced by T.Potts. Fumble RECOVERED by BALL-T.Potts at NIL 41. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.

BALL
Cardinals
 - Field Goal (8 plays, 22 yards, 2:13 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 41
(2:13 - 4th) K.Kelly rushed to NIL 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.O'Malley; T.Jackson at NIL 36.
-1 YD
2 & 5 - BALLST 36
(1:26 - 4th) M.Cooper rushed to NIL 37 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Jackson; G.Gumbs at NIL 37.
+7 YD
3 & 6 - BALLST 37
(1:19 - 4th) M.Cooper rushed to NIL 30 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Ester at NIL 30.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 30
(0:55 - 4th) K.Kelly rushed to NIL 24 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Gilbert at NIL 24.
No Gain
2 & 4 - BALLST 24
(0:51 - 4th) K.Kelly rushed to NIL 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Jackson at NIL 24.
+5 YD
3 & 4 - BALLST 24
(0:45 - 4th) M.Cooper rushed to NIL 19 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Porter at NIL 19.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 19
(0:24 - 4th) M.Cooper rushed to NIL 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor; D.Gilbert at NIL 19.
Field Goal
2 & 10 - BALLST 26
(0:05 - 4th) J.Courville 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Dunn Holder-L.Borrow.
