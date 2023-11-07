Drive Chart
|BALLST
|NILL
Key Players
K. Kelly
1 QB
115 PaYds, PaTD, 66 RuYds, RuTD
T. Rudolph
85 WR
57 ReYds, 6 RECs, 69 RuYds, RuTD
Touchdown 10:49
K.Kelly scrambles to NIL End Zone for 6 yards. K.Kelly for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
65
yds
4:11
pos
6
0
Touchdown 10:49
R.Lombardi scrambles to BALL End Zone for 4 yards. R.Lombardi for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
13
plays
98
yds
7:02
pos
7
6
Field Goal 1:04
J.Courville 37 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Dunn Holder-L.Borrow.
10
plays
56
yds
3:18
pos
10
7
Field Goal 0:00
K.Woodill 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-I.Hatfield Holder-T.Foley.
12
plays
70
yds
1:04
pos
10
10
No scoring this quarter
Touchdown 9:59
T.Rudolph rushed to BALL End Zone for 35 yards. T.Rudolph for 35 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
65
yds
4:57
pos
10
16
Touchdown 3:44
K.Kelly pass complete to NIL 6. Catch made by T.Koziol at NIL 6. Gain of 6 yards. T.Koziol for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
22
yds
3:17
pos
16
17
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|17
|Rushing
|11
|7
|Passing
|7
|9
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|10-18
|3-10
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|301
|315
|Total Plays
|69
|57
|Avg Gain
|4.4
|5.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|186
|174
|Rush Attempts
|44
|29
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.2
|6.0
|Yards Passing
|115
|141
|Comp. - Att.
|15-25
|15-28
|Yards Per Pass
|4.6
|4.6
|Penalties - Yards
|3-25
|2-18
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|4-3
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-36.5
|4-34.0
|Return Yards
|11
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-11
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|115
|PASS YDS
|141
|186
|RUSH YDS
|174
|301
|TOTAL YDS
|315
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
K. Kelly 1 QB
|K. Kelly
|15/25
|115
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
M. Cooper 15 RB
|M. Cooper
|25
|93
|0
|21
K. Kelly 1 QB
|K. Kelly
|14
|66
|1
|32
V. Pemberton 6 RB
|V. Pemberton
|5
|27
|0
|14
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
A. Edwards 14 WR
|A. Edwards
|6
|5
|32
|0
|14
Q. Magwood 16 WR
|Q. Magwood
|6
|3
|26
|0
|21
T. Koziol 88 TE
|T. Koziol
|5
|3
|22
|1
|11
M. Cooper 15 RB
|M. Cooper
|4
|2
|18
|0
|14
N. Presley 19 WR
|N. Presley
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
V. Pemberton 6 RB
|V. Pemberton
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
M. Gillie 7 WR
|M. Gillie
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
J. Riley 3 DB
|J. Riley
|6-0
|0.0
|0
C. Pearce 40 LB
|C. Pearce
|6-1
|0.0
|0
D. Charity 11 DB
|D. Charity
|6-0
|0.0
|0
K. Newson 9 LB
|K. Newson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
J. Sape 94 DL
|J. Sape
|3-0
|0.0
|0
M. Sibblis 2 DL
|M. Sibblis
|2-0
|1.0
|0
L. Strickland 23 DB
|L. Strickland
|2-0
|0.0
|0
A. Malry 1 DB
|A. Malry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
T. Baldwin 12 DB
|T. Baldwin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
S. Houston Jr. 8 LB
|S. Houston Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
J. Makszin 17 DL
|J. Makszin
|1-2
|0.0
|0
T. Potts 4 DB
|T. Potts
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
J. Courville 96 K
|J. Courville
|2/4
|37
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
L. Borrow 15 P
|L. Borrow
|4
|36.5
|2
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
Q. Magwood 16 WR
|Q. Magwood
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
R. Lombardi 12 QB
|R. Lombardi
|15/26
|141
|0
|0
A. Brown 1 RB
|A. Brown
|1/1
|18
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
A. Brown 1 RB
|A. Brown
|18
|73
|0
|12
T. Rudolph 85 WR
|T. Rudolph
|3
|69
|1
|35
G. Williams 21 RB
|G. Williams
|2
|18
|0
|15
R. Lombardi 12 QB
|R. Lombardi
|6
|14
|1
|20
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
T. Rudolph 85 WR
|T. Rudolph
|8
|6
|57
|0
|18
D. Pardridge 23 WR
|D. Pardridge
|2
|2
|40
|0
|20
B. Lampe 49 FB
|B. Lampe
|2
|2
|17
|0
|10
G. Williams 21 RB
|G. Williams
|3
|2
|15
|0
|11
A. Brown 1 RB
|A. Brown
|2
|2
|8
|0
|5
C. Thompson 87 WR
|C. Thompson
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
G. Barnes 81 WR
|G. Barnes
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
J. Johnson 16 WR
|J. Johnson
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
D. Patterson 9 WR
|D. Patterson
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
A. Knighten 29 CB
|A. Knighten
|5-0
|0.0
|0
J. Ester 1 DT
|J. Ester
|4-1
|0.0
|0
J. Dolphin 26 LB
|J. Dolphin
|3-1
|0.0
|0
T. Jackson 0 LB
|T. Jackson
|3-7
|0.0
|0
D. Gilbert 23 LB
|D. Gilbert
|3-5
|0.0
|0
N. Valcarcel 9 S
|N. Valcarcel
|3-2
|0.0
|0
R. Thomas 4 DE
|R. Thomas
|3-3
|0.0
|0
J. Byrd 2 CB
|J. Byrd
|2-2
|0.0
|0
T. Myles 13 S
|T. Myles
|2-0
|0.0
|0
D. Taylor Jr. 10 DT
|D. Taylor Jr.
|2-4
|0.0
|0
C. McGarrell 22 S
|C. McGarrell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
M. Jammeh 21 S
|M. Jammeh
|1-0
|0.0
|0
S. Gill-Howard 58 DT
|S. Gill-Howard
|1-2
|0.0
|0
J. Prophete 24 CB
|J. Prophete
|1-2
|0.0
|0
J. Hansen 7 S
|J. Hansen
|1-1
|0.0
|0
C. Dabney 12 CB
|C. Dabney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
D. O'Malley 8 DT
|D. O'Malley
|1-1
|0.0
|0
T. Porter 27 S
|T. Porter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
D. Lafayette 3 S
|D. Lafayette
|0-1
|0.0
|0
R. Williams 97 DE
|R. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
G. Gumbs 18 DE
|G. Gumbs
|0-2
|0.0
|0
J. Finley 20 CB
|J. Finley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
C. Haberman 51 DT
|C. Haberman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
J. Williams 11 DT
|J. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
K. Woodill 92 K
|K. Woodill
|1/1
|27
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
T. Foley 98 P
|T. Foley
|4
|34.0
|0
|37
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
B. Dozier 10 WR
|B. Dozier
|2
|10.0
|12
|0
T. Rudolph 85 WR
|T. Rudolph
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
D. Pardridge 23 WR
|D. Pardridge
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Seibert kicks 58 yards from NIL 35 to the BALL 7. M.Gillie returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by M.Jammeh at BALL 35.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 35(14:55 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to NIL 44 for 21 yards. Tackled by J.Prophete; J.Byrd at NIL 44.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 44(14:21 - 1st) K.Kelly pass complete to NIL 44. Catch made by A.Edwards at NIL 44. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Jackson at NIL 34.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 34(13:46 - 1st) K.Kelly rushed to NIL 28 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Valcarcel; D.Gilbert at NIL 28.
|+21 YD
2 & 4 - BALLST 28(13:02 - 1st) K.Kelly pass complete to NIL 28. Catch made by Q.Magwood at NIL 28. Gain of 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Knighten at NIL 7.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - BALLST 7(12:24 - 1st) K.Kelly rushed to NIL 8 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor; R.Thomas at NIL 8.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - BALLST 8(11:44 - 1st) K.Kelly rushed to NIL 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Byrd at NIL 6.
|+6 YD
3 & Goal - BALLST 6(10:58 - 1st) K.Kelly scrambles to NIL End Zone for 6 yards. K.Kelly for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:49 - 1st) J.Courville extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:49 - 1st) J.Drake kicks 64 yards from BALL 35 to the NIL 1. B.Dozier returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Charity at NIL 13.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 13(10:40 - 1st) A.Brown rushed to NIL 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Charity at NIL 16.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - NILL 16(10:02 - 1st) A.Brown rushed to NIL 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Sape at NIL 20.
|+20 YD
3 & 3 - NILL 20(9:19 - 1st) R.Lombardi pass complete to NIL 20. Catch made by D.Pardridge at NIL 20. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by J.Riley at NIL 40.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 40(8:36 - 1st) R.Lombardi rushed to NIL 35 for -5 yards. R.Lombardi FUMBLES forced by BALL. Fumble RECOVERED by BALL-J.Riley at NIL 35.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 35(8:30 - 1st) K.Kelly rushed to NIL 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Ester at NIL 33.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - BALLST 33(7:57 - 1st) K.Kelly steps back to pass. K.Kelly pass incomplete intended for M.Gillie.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - BALLST 33(7:48 - 1st) K.Kelly steps back to pass. K.Kelly pass incomplete intended for M.Cooper.
|No Good
4 & 8 - BALLST 40(7:43 - 1st) J.Courville 50 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-T.Dunn Holder-L.Borrow.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 33(7:37 - 1st) R.Lombardi steps back to pass. R.Lombardi pass incomplete intended for D.Patterson.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 33(7:32 - 1st) R.Lombardi pass complete to NIL 33. Catch made by A.Brown at NIL 33. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Charity at NIL 36.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NILL 36(6:50 - 1st) R.Lombardi steps back to pass. R.Lombardi pass incomplete intended for D.Patterson.
|Punt
4 & 7 - NILL 36(6:45 - 1st) T.Foley punts 36 yards to BALL 28 Center-I.Hatfield. Downed by NIL.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 28(6:33 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to BALL 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Prophete; T.Jackson at BALL 33.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - BALLST 33(5:57 - 1st) V.Pemberton rushed to BALL 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor at BALL 34.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - BALLST 34(5:09 - 1st) K.Kelly pass complete to BALL 34. Catch made by A.Edwards at BALL 34. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Dabney at BALL 39.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 39(4:47 - 1st) V.Pemberton rushed to NIL 47 for 14 yards. Tackled by M.Jammeh at NIL 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 47(4:31 - 1st) V.Pemberton rushed to NIL 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Thomas at NIL 47.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 47(3:54 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to NIL 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Gill-Howard; G.Gumbs at NIL 46.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - BALLST 46(3:10 - 1st) K.Kelly steps back to pass. K.Kelly pass incomplete intended for V.Pemberton.
|Punt
4 & 9 - BALLST 46(3:00 - 1st) L.Borrow punts 44 yards to NIL 2 Center-T.Dunn. Downed by T.Robinson.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 2(2:50 - 1st) A.Brown rushed to NIL 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Pearce at NIL 5.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - NILL 5(2:13 - 1st) A.Brown rushed to NIL 9 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Newson at NIL 9.
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - NILL 9(1:29 - 1st) R.Lombardi pass complete to NIL 9. Catch made by T.Rudolph at NIL 9. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by A.Malry at NIL 17.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 17(0:51 - 1st) T.Rudolph rushed to NIL 38 for 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Malry at NIL 38.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 38(0:15 - 1st) R.Lombardi pass complete to NIL 38. Catch made by T.Rudolph at NIL 38. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by J.Riley at BALL 44.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 44(15:00 - 2nd) R.Lombardi pass complete to BALL 44. Catch made by C.Thompson at BALL 44. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Baldwin at BALL 40.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - NILL 40(14:21 - 2nd) A.Brown rushed to BALL 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Newson at BALL 33.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 33(13:35 - 2nd) A.Brown rushed to BALL 26 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Baldwin; S.Houston at BALL 26.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - NILL 26(13:06 - 2nd) R.Lombardi steps back to pass. R.Lombardi pass incomplete intended for T.Rudolph.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - NILL 26(13:03 - 2nd) A.Brown rushed to BALL 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Newson at BALL 24.
|+20 YD
4 & 1 - NILL 24(12:17 - 2nd) R.Lombardi rushed to BALL 4 for 20 yards. Tackled by J.Riley at BALL 4.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - NILL 4(11:30 - 2nd) A.Brown rushed to BALL 4 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Strickland at BALL 4.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - NILL 4(10:56 - 2nd) R.Lombardi scrambles to BALL End Zone for 4 yards. R.Lombardi for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:48 - 2nd) K.Woodill extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 9(10:47 - 2nd) K.Kelly pass complete to BALL 9. Catch made by N.Presley at BALL 9. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by A.Knighten at BALL 19.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 19(10:09 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to BALL 20 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Dolphin at BALL 20.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - BALLST 20(9:31 - 2nd) K.Kelly pass complete to BALL 20. Catch made by A.Edwards at BALL 20. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Knighten at BALL 25.
|+10 YD
3 & 4 - BALLST 25(8:55 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to BALL 35 for 10 yards. Tackled by C.McGarrell at BALL 35.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BALLST 35(8:16 - 2nd) PENALTY on BALL-T.Tyo False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - BALLST 30(7:59 - 2nd) K.Kelly pass complete to BALL 30. Catch made by M.Cooper at BALL 30. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Myles at BALL 34.
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - BALLST 34(7:20 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to BALL 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Dolphin at BALL 35.
|+2 YD
3 & 10 - BALLST 35(6:41 - 2nd) K.Kelly pass complete to BALL 35. Catch made by Q.Magwood at BALL 35. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Dolphin at BALL 37.
|Punt
4 & 8 - BALLST 37(6:05 - 2nd) L.Borrow punts 28 yards to NIL 35 Center-T.Dunn. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 35(5:58 - 2nd) T.Rudolph rushed to NIL 48 for 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Charity at NIL 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 48(5:29 - 2nd) R.Lombardi steps back to pass. R.Lombardi pass incomplete intended for G.Barnes.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 48(5:22 - 2nd) A.Brown rushed to NIL 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Makszin at NIL 49.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - NILL 49(4:39 - 2nd) R.Lombardi steps back to pass. R.Lombardi pass incomplete intended for D.Patterson.
|Punt
4 & 9 - NILL 49(4:34 - 2nd) T.Foley punts 37 yards to BALL 14 Center-I.Hatfield. Q.Magwood returned punt from the BALL 14. Q.Magwood ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(4:22 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to BALL 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Finley; J.Williams at BALL 27.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - BALLST 27(3:48 - 2nd) K.Kelly steps back to pass. K.Kelly pass incomplete intended for Q.Magwood.
|+32 YD
3 & 8 - BALLST 27(3:44 - 2nd) K.Kelly rushed to NIL 41 for 32 yards. Tackled by N.Valcarcel at NIL 41.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 41(2:59 - 2nd) K.Kelly rushed to NIL 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Ester at NIL 37.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - BALLST 37(2:21 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to NIL 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Gilbert; T.Jackson at NIL 32.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - BALLST 32(1:47 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to NIL 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Ester; R.Thomas at NIL 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 27(1:28 - 2nd) K.Kelly steps back to pass. K.Kelly pass incomplete intended for T.Koziol.
|-4 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 27(1:22 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to NIL 31 for -4 yards. Tackled by T.Jackson at NIL 31.
|+12 YD
3 & 14 - BALLST 31(1:18 - 2nd) V.Pemberton rushed to NIL 19 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Hansen at NIL 19.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - BALLST 27(1:09 - 2nd) J.Courville 37 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Dunn Holder-L.Borrow.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:04 - 2nd) J.Drake kicks 53 yards from BALL 35 to the NIL 12. B.Dozier returns the kickoff. Tackled by L.Strickland at NIL 20.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 20(0:58 - 2nd) R.Lombardi pass complete to NIL 20. Catch made by T.Rudolph at NIL 20. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by D.Charity at NIL 34.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 34(0:48 - 2nd) R.Lombardi pass complete to NIL 34. Catch made by G.Williams at NIL 34. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Pearce at NIL 38.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - NILL 38(0:42 - 2nd) R.Lombardi steps back to pass. R.Lombardi pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|+15 YD
3 & 6 - NILL 38(0:38 - 2nd) G.Williams rushed to BALL 47 for 15 yards. G.Williams ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 47(0:33 - 2nd) R.Lombardi steps back to pass. R.Lombardi pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|+20 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 47(0:28 - 2nd) R.Lombardi pass complete to BALL 47. Catch made by D.Pardridge at BALL 47. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 27(0:23 - 2nd) R.Lombardi spikes the ball.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 27(0:21 - 2nd) R.Lombardi pass complete to BALL 27. Catch made by T.Rudolph at BALL 27. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by J.Riley at BALL 10.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 10(0:15 - 2nd) R.Lombardi spikes the ball.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NILL 10(0:13 - 2nd) R.Lombardi steps back to pass. R.Lombardi pass incomplete intended for G.Williams.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NILL 10(0:10 - 2nd) R.Lombardi steps back to pass. R.Lombardi pass incomplete intended for G.Barnes.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - NILL 17(0:05 - 2nd) K.Woodill 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-I.Hatfield Holder-T.Foley.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Drake kicks 65 yards from BALL 35 to the NIL End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 25(15:00 - 3rd) A.Brown rushed to NIL 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Pearce; J.Makszin at NIL 34.
|+11 YD
2 & 1 - NILL 34(14:23 - 3rd) R.Lombardi pass complete to NIL 34. Catch made by G.Williams at NIL 34. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Sape at NIL 45.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 45(13:33 - 3rd) A.Brown rushed to NIL 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Sape at NIL 47.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - NILL 47(12:51 - 3rd) A.Brown rushed to NIL 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Pearce at NIL 48.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NILL 48(12:03 - 3rd) R.Lombardi steps back to pass. R.Lombardi pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|Punt
4 & 7 - NILL 48(11:56 - 3rd) T.Foley punts 27 yards to BALL 25 Center-I.Hatfield. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(11:49 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to BALL 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Ester at BALL 30.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - BALLST 30(11:16 - 3rd) K.Kelly pass complete to BALL 30. Catch made by Q.Magwood at BALL 30. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by A.Knighten at BALL 33.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - BALLST 33(10:38 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to BALL 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Jackson; J.Hansen at BALL 37.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 37(10:00 - 3rd) K.Kelly pass complete to BALL 37. Catch made by A.Edwards at BALL 37. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by A.Knighten at NIL 49.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 49(9:22 - 3rd) K.Kelly scrambles to NIL 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Valcarcel; S.Gill-Howard at NIL 44.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - BALLST 44(8:47 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to NIL 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Gilbert at NIL 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 39(8:09 - 3rd) V.Pemberton rushed to NIL 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Prophete at NIL 39.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BALLST 39(7:26 - 3rd) K.Kelly rushed to NIL 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Jackson; D.Taylor at NIL 39.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - BALLST 39(6:45 - 3rd) K.Kelly steps back to pass. K.Kelly pass incomplete intended for M.Cooper.
4 & 10 - BALLST(6:40 - 3rd) PENALTY on BALL-BALL Delay of Game 5 yards declined. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 10 - BALLST 39(6:40 - 3rd) L.Borrow punts 30 yards to NIL 9 Center-T.Dunn. Fair catch by D.Pardridge.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 9(6:34 - 3rd) A.Brown rushed to NIL 16 for 7 yards. Tackled by L.Strickland at NIL 16.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - NILL 16(6:30 - 3rd) PENALTY on NIL-L.Zschernitz Personal Foul / Offense 8 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - NILL 8(6:14 - 3rd) G.Williams rushed to NIL 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Newson; J.Makszin at NIL 11.
|Sack
3 & 8 - NILL 11(5:49 - 3rd) R.Lombardi steps back to pass. R.Lombardi sacked at NIL 8 for -3 yards (M.Sibblis)
|Punt
4 & 11 - NILL 8(5:16 - 3rd) T.Foley punts 36 yards to NIL 44 Center-I.Hatfield. Downed by T.Porter.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 44(5:07 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to NIL 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Thomas at NIL 42.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - BALLST 42(4:31 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to NIL 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Haberman; R.Williams at NIL 42.
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - BALLST 42(3:47 - 3rd) K.Kelly pass complete to NIL 42. Catch made by V.Pemberton at NIL 42. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by N.Valcarcel at NIL 35.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - BALLST 35(3:01 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to NIL 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Dolphin; D.Lafayette at NIL 34. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 34(2:34 - 3rd) K.Kelly steps back to pass. K.Kelly pass incomplete intended for A.Edwards.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 34(2:28 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to NIL 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Valcarcel at NIL 31.
|+14 YD
3 & 7 - BALLST 31(1:45 - 3rd) K.Kelly pass complete to NIL 31. Catch made by M.Cooper at NIL 31. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Byrd at NIL 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 17(0:57 - 3rd) K.Kelly steps back to pass. K.Kelly pass incomplete intended for Q.Magwood.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 17(0:50 - 3rd) K.Kelly rushed to NIL 18 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor at NIL 18.
|-2 YD
3 & 11 - BALLST 18(0:01 - 3rd) K.Kelly pass complete to NIL 18. Catch made by A.Edwards at NIL 18. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by D.Gilbert at NIL 20.
|No Good
4 & 13 - BALLST 27(15:00 - 4th) J.Courville 37 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-T.Dunn Holder-L.Borrow.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 20(14:57 - 4th) A.Brown rushed to NIL 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Houston at NIL 26.
|+12 YD
2 & 4 - NILL 26(14:15 - 4th) A.Brown rushed to NIL 38 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Riley at NIL 38.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 38(13:32 - 4th) R.Lombardi pass complete to NIL 38. Catch made by B.Lampe at NIL 38. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Riley at NIL 45.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - NILL 45(13:01 - 4th) R.Lombardi pass complete to NIL 45. Catch made by T.Rudolph at NIL 45. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Charity at NIL 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 48(12:30 - 4th) A.Brown rushed to NIL 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Pearce at NIL 48.
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 48(11:49 - 4th) R.Lombardi pass complete to NIL 48. Catch made by T.Rudolph at NIL 48. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by D.Charity at NIL 45.
|Penalty
3 & 13 - NILL 45(11:02 - 4th) R.Lombardi steps back to pass. R.Lombardi pass incomplete intended for D.Pardridge. PENALTY on BALL-J.Riley Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 40(10:56 - 4th) R.Lombardi pass complete to BALL 40. Catch made by A.Brown at BALL 40. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Pearce at BALL 35.
|+35 YD
2 & 5 - NILL 35(10:09 - 4th) T.Rudolph rushed to BALL End Zone for 35 yards. T.Rudolph for 35 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:00 - 4th) K.Woodill extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:00 - 4th) J.Seibert kicks 54 yards from NIL 35 to the BALL 11. N.Munson returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Porter at BALL 14.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 14(9:56 - 4th) K.Kelly pass complete to BALL 14. Catch made by T.Koziol at BALL 14. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Myles at BALL 25.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(9:28 - 4th) M.Cooper rushed to BALL 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.Gill-Howard at BALL 24.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - BALLST 24(8:53 - 4th) K.Kelly pass complete to BALL 24. Catch made by T.Koziol at BALL 24. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Jackson; D.Gilbert at BALL 29.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - BALLST 29(8:12 - 4th) K.Kelly steps back to pass. K.Kelly pass incomplete intended for Q.Magwood.
|Punt
4 & 6 - BALLST 29(8:09 - 4th) L.Borrow punts 44 yards to NIL 27 Center-T.Dunn. D.Pardridge MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by NIL-D.Pardridge at NIL 27.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 27(8:00 - 4th) A.Brown rushed to NIL 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Pearce at NIL 29.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - NILL 29(7:10 - 4th) R.Lombardi steps back to pass. R.Lombardi pass incomplete intended for T.Rudolph.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - NILL 29(7:06 - 4th) PENALTY on BALL-S.Houston Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
3 & 3 - NILL 34(7:06 - 4th) R.Lombardi rushed to NIL 32 for -2 yards. R.Lombardi FUMBLES forced by BALL. Fumble RECOVERED by BALL-M.Sibblis at NIL 32. Tackled by NIL at NIL 32.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 32(7:01 - 4th) M.Cooper rushed to NIL 22 for 10 yards. Tackled by D.O'Malley at NIL 22.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 22(6:17 - 4th) M.Cooper rushed to NIL 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Thomas at NIL 20.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - BALLST 20(5:41 - 4th) K.Kelly steps back to pass. K.Kelly pass incomplete intended for T.Koziol.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - BALLST 20(5:35 - 4th) K.Kelly rushed to NIL 23 for yards. Tackled by R.Thomas at NIL 23. PENALTY on NIL-R.Thomas Tripping / Defense 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 10(5:12 - 4th) M.Cooper rushed to NIL 6 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Gilbert; D.Taylor at NIL 6.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - BALLST 6(4:29 - 4th) K.Kelly rushed to NIL 6 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Byrd; R.Thomas at NIL 6.
|+6 YD
3 & Goal - BALLST 6(3:47 - 4th) K.Kelly pass complete to NIL 6. Catch made by T.Koziol at NIL 6. Gain of 6 yards. T.Koziol for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:44 - 4th) J.Courville extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:44 - 4th) J.Drake kicks 60 yards from BALL 35 to the NIL 5. T.Rudolph returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Berger; J.Beebe at NIL 28.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 28(3:36 - 4th) R.Lombardi pass complete to NIL 28. Catch made by B.Lampe at NIL 28. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Newson at NIL 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 38(2:59 - 4th) A.Brown rushed to NIL 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Sibblis at NIL 41.
|Sack
2 & 7 - NILL 41(2:24 - 4th) R.Lombardi steps back to pass. R.Lombardi sacked at NIL 41 for 0 yards (T.Potts) R.Lombardi FUMBLES forced by T.Potts. Fumble RECOVERED by BALL-T.Potts at NIL 41. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 41(2:13 - 4th) K.Kelly rushed to NIL 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.O'Malley; T.Jackson at NIL 36.
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - BALLST 36(1:26 - 4th) M.Cooper rushed to NIL 37 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Jackson; G.Gumbs at NIL 37.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - BALLST 37(1:19 - 4th) M.Cooper rushed to NIL 30 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Ester at NIL 30.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 30(0:55 - 4th) K.Kelly rushed to NIL 24 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Gilbert at NIL 24.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - BALLST 24(0:51 - 4th) K.Kelly rushed to NIL 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Jackson at NIL 24.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - BALLST 24(0:45 - 4th) M.Cooper rushed to NIL 19 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Porter at NIL 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 19(0:24 - 4th) M.Cooper rushed to NIL 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor; D.Gilbert at NIL 19.
|Field Goal
2 & 10 - BALLST 26(0:05 - 4th) J.Courville 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Dunn Holder-L.Borrow.