UTAH
WASH

No Text

No. 16 Washington gets 10 points in last minute to stun Utah

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 19, 2017

SEATTLE (AP) A bit of late-game mastery by Washington quarterback Jake Browning provided Tristan Vizcaino a chance at redemption for a season of shaky kicking and the capper to one crazy rally.

Pac-12 after dark, indeed.

Vizcaino hit a 38-yard field goal as time expired and No. 16 Washington scored 10 points in the final 58 seconds to stun Utah 33-30 on Saturday night.

Washington (9-2, 6-2 Pac-12, No. 18 CFP) pulled even at 30-all on Myles Gaskin's 2-yard TD run with 58 seconds remaining. After Utah punted, Washington got the ball back with 29 seconds at its own 28. Browning hit Dante Pettis for 18 yards to near midfield, and then the big play was a 31-yard strike to Andre Baccellia to the Utah 22 with 8 seconds left. Washington took one shot at the end zone that was incomplete before Vizcaino jogged out.

There was no icing the kicker. Vizcaino's kick was true, setting off a wild celebration on the Husky Stadium turf. Vizcaino missed from 30 yards in the third quarter and an extra point in the first half.

''I was exciting running out there, excited for the opportunity,'' Vizcaino said. ''It's a huge deal. I've let my teammates down a couple games in the past and being able to bounce back and maybe make it up to them tonight, it meant a lot to me. ... One of the best feelings you could have as a kicker, if not the best.''

Browning and Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley put on a show of quarterback play that was outstanding. Browning was 26-of-35 passing for 354 yards and two touchdowns while Gaskin had two TD runs and a 76-yard touchdown reception.

Huntley threw for 293 yards and two touchdowns, ran for another 48 yards and a touchdown, and his big second half had the Utes (5-6, 2-6) in position for an upset and bowl eligibility.

Browning was even better in the closing minutes, the craziest finish to a game he could remember.

''I've had some bad ones when we lose in the last two minutes of a game so I try and forget about that,'' Browning said. ''But I don't even know one specific thing. Just how it all went.''

Washington took possession with 2:03 left at its own 39. Browning misfired on his first three passes, but on fourth down he found Baccellia for 14 yards. Browning then hit his next four throws, including a 28-yard strike to Will Dissly to the Utah 2. Gaskin scored on the next play, and the extra point tied it.

After Utah went three-and-out, Utes coach Kyle Whittingham called timeout with 23 seconds left after Gaskin was stopped on a 2-yard run. Browning hit the next two throws, and Utah was left walking off with a shocking loss.

''We called timeout trying to get the ball back thinking they were going to be aggressive,'' Whittingham said. ''Maybe an incomplete pass, another timeout we had in our pocket. We had a great field goal kicker and that was the reason for that timeout was I was trying to aggressive and get ball back for our offense. Didn't work out.''

Browning was 7 of 11 for 108 yards on Washington's final two possessions.

Washington appeared lethargic knowing its chances at a Pac-12 North title rested with California needing to upset Stanford, a result that did not go the Huskies way.

Utah was the one playing as though a division title was at stake.

Whittingham called an onside kick in the first half that was successful, and even more daringly called a fake punt facing fourth-and-17 from his own 27 early in the fourth quarter. Punter Mitch Wishnowsky kept the ball and barely got the first down.

The fake punt proved to be a critical decision. Huntley hit Jake Jackson for 39 yards later in the drive to the Washington 5, and Huntley scored on the next play to give the Utes a 30-23 lead with 10:52 remaining.

''I thought we played very well for about 58 minutes,'' Whittingham said.

TITLE CHANCES

Stanford's 17-14 win over California knocked Washington them out of the division race. The best Washington can do now is complete a second straight 10-win season and more importantly end rival Washington State's hopes for the Pac-12 North title.

If the Cougars beat the Huskies next Saturday, Washington State plays in the Pac-12 title game. If the Huskies win, then it's Stanford.

THE TAKEAWAY

Utah: Despite missing a pair of starters on defense due to injury, Utah managed to hold Washington's run game in check. The Huskies finished with 123 yards rushing, but while Gaskin had a big night receiving, he managed just 52 yards rushing. ... Utah became the first team to score 30 points on Washington at home since the Utes did it two years ago in a 34-23 win.

Washington: Despite only being juniors, Browning and Gaskin took over the top spots in Washington's record book. Gaskin's 9-yard TD run in the first quarter was the 38th of his career, moving him one ahead of Bishop Sankey for most in school history. Browning also took the top spot for career passing TDs when Lavon Coleman took his dump off pass and found his way into the end zone in the second quarter. It was Browning's 76th career TD, passing Keith Price on the career list.

UP NEXT

Utah: The Utes close out the regular season hosting Colorado next Saturday.

Washington: The Huskies face rival Washington State in the Apple Cup next Saturday.

---

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:04
43-T.Vizcaino 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
51
yds
00:25
pos
30
33
Point After TD 0:58
43-T.Vizcaino extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
30
30
Touchdown 0:58
9-M.Gaskin runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
61
yds
01:05
pos
30
29
Point After TD 10:52
97-M.Gay extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
30
23
Touchdown 10:52
1-T.Huntley runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
96
yds
00:33
pos
29
23
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:42
43-T.Vizcaino extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
23
23
Touchdown 0:42
3-J.Browning complete to 9-M.Gaskin. 9-M.Gaskin runs 76 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
76
yds
00:49
pos
23
22
Point After TD 1:37
97-M.Gay extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
23
16
Touchdown 1:37
1-T.Huntley complete to 11-R.Singleton. 11-R.Singleton runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
80
yds
05:05
pos
22
16
Field Goal 11:38
97-M.Gay 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
64
yds
03:22
pos
16
16
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:02
97-M.Gay 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
49
yds
01:56
pos
13
16
Field Goal 2:03
43-T.Vizcaino 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
34
yds
02:21
pos
10
16
Point After TD 9:45
43-T.Vizcaino extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
13
Touchdown 9:45
3-J.Browning complete to 22-L.Coleman. 22-L.Coleman runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
65
yds
03:02
pos
10
12
Field Goal 12:52
97-M.Gay 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
47
yds
02:35
pos
10
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:04
97-M.Gay extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
6
Touchdown 3:04
1-T.Huntley complete to 11-R.Singleton. 11-R.Singleton runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
79
yds
04:00
pos
6
6
Missed Point After Touchdown 7:11
43-T.Vizcaino extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
0
6
Touchdown 7:11
9-M.Gaskin runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
32
yds
03:43
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 22 23
Rushing 9 6
Passing 13 16
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 5-15 6-12
4th Down Conv 3-3 1-2
Total Net Yards 389 468
Total Plays 72 67
Avg Gain 5.4 7.0
Net Yards Rushing 117 123
Rush Attempts 45 32
Avg Rush Yards 2.6 3.8
Net Yards Passing 272 345
Comp. - Att. 19-27 26-35
Yards Per Pass 10.1 9.9
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-21 2-9
Penalties - Yards 3-30 2-10
Touchdowns 3 4
Rushing TDs 1 2
Passing TDs 2 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 4-41.3 2-43.5
Return Yards 23 88
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-18
Kickoffs - Returns 2-23 3-69
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-1
Kicking 6/6 5/7
Extra Points 3/3 3/4
Field Goals 3/3 2/3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Utah 5-6 7610730
18 Washington 9-2 61071033
o47.5, WASH -17.5
Husky Stadium Seattle, WA
 272 PASS YDS 345
117 RUSH YDS 123
389 TOTAL YDS 468
Utah
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Huntley 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.4% 293 2 1 178.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.4% 2246 15 10 141.7
T. Huntley 19/27 293 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Z. Moss 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 55 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
168 827 7
Z. Moss 17 55 0 11
T. Huntley 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
25 48 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
143 480 4
T. Huntley 25 48 1 9
M. Wishnowsky 33 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 19 0
M. Wishnowsky 1 19 0 19
D. Henry-Cole 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
44 187 2
D. Henry-Cole 1 1 0 1
T. McCormick Jr. 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 57 0
T. McCormick Jr. 1 -6 0 -6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Singleton 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 81 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 425 4
R. Singleton 5 81 2 40
J. Jackson 44 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 42 0
J. Jackson 1 39 0 39
S. Wilson 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 393 1
S. Wilson 1 36 0 36
D. Simpkins 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 316 1
D. Simpkins 1 31 0 31
S. Fakailoatonga 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 67 0
S. Fakailoatonga 2 30 0 20
Z. Moss 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 209 0
Z. Moss 2 30 0 25
D. Carrington II 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
60 854 6
D. Carrington II 2 24 0 15
B. Thompson 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 77 0
B. Thompson 1 12 0 12
H. Handley 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 16 0
H. Handley 1 12 0 12
T. McCormick Jr. 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 178 2
T. McCormick Jr. 3 -2 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Burgess 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
T. Burgess 7-1 0.0 0
J. Johnson 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
J. Johnson 6-0 0.0 0
J. Blackmon 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 2 0.0
J. Blackmon 5-0 0.0 0
F. Mokofisi 45 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.5
F. Mokofisi 4-1 0.5 0
D. Thompson 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Thompson 4-0 0.0 0
B. Anae 6 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.5
B. Anae 3-1 1.5 0
C. Barton 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Barton 3-0 0.0 0
L. Fotu 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
L. Fotu 3-1 0.0 0
K. Luafatasaga 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 1 0.0
K. Luafatasaga 3-3 0.0 0
N. Heninger 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
N. Heninger 2-0 0.0 0
B. Hobbs 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
B. Hobbs 2-0 0.0 0
S. Tauteoli 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 1 0.0
S. Tauteoli 2-2 0.0 0
L. Lotulelei 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
L. Lotulelei 2-1 0.0 0
C. Ballard 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 2 0.0
C. Ballard 1-3 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Gay 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 3/3
SEASON FG XP
25/29 33/33
M. Gay 3/3 44 3/3 12
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Wishnowsky 33 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 41.3 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
42 45.0 0
M. Wishnowsky 4 41.3 0 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Simpkins 17 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 29.2 21 0
D. Simpkins 1 21.0 21 0
N. Heninger 96 DE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
N. Heninger 1 2.0 2 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Washington
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Browning 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
74.3% 354 2 0 178.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.1% 2451 18 5 156.8
J. Browning 26/35 354 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Gaskin 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 52 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
183 1090 15
M. Gaskin 17 52 2 9
D. Pettis 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 50 0
D. Pettis 2 34 0 32
L. Coleman 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
83 378 4
L. Coleman 6 28 0 11
J. Browning 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 35 5
J. Browning 6 6 0 7
S. Ahmed 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
51 305 3
S. Ahmed 1 3 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Gaskin 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 114 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 228 3
M. Gaskin 6 114 1 76
D. Pettis 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 94 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
60 706 7
D. Pettis 6 94 0 32
A. Baccellia 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 57 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 163 0
A. Baccellia 4 57 0 31
W. Dissly 98 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 229 2
W. Dissly 2 46 0 28
A. Fuller 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 226 0
A. Fuller 3 19 0 10
L. Coleman 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 15 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 155 3
L. Coleman 3 15 1 6
D. Sample 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 73 0
D. Sample 1 5 0 5
S. Ahmed 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 42 0
S. Ahmed 1 4 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Burr-Kirven 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
B. Burr-Kirven 8-1 0.0 0
K. Bierria 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
K. Bierria 6-0 0.0 0
A. Joyner 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
A. Joyner 5-0 0.0 0
M. Bryant 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 1 0.0
M. Bryant 5-2 0.0 0
V. Vea 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
V. Vea 4-2 0.0 0
R. Bowman 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.5
R. Bowman 4-1 0.5 0
T. Rapp 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 1 0.0
T. Rapp 4-2 0.0 1
G. Gaines 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
G. Gaines 3-1 0.5 0
T. Bartlett 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 2 1.0
T. Bartlett 3-3 1.0 0
B. Wellington 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
B. Wellington 3-1 1.0 0
B. Potoa'e 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
B. Potoa'e 2-1 0.0 0
D. Beavers 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
D. Beavers 2-2 0.0 0
C. O'Brien 29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. O'Brien 2-0 0.0 0
E. Turner 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
E. Turner 2-1 0.0 0
L. Onwuzurike 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
L. Onwuzurike 2-0 0.0 0
B. Murphy 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 2 0.0
B. Murphy 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. Vizcaino 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 3/4
SEASON FG XP
10/17 39/42
T. Vizcaino 2/3 38 3/4 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Whitford 32 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 43.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
33 40.9 1
J. Whitford 2 43.5 1 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Ahmed 26 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 25.0 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 28.5 26 0
S. Ahmed 2 25.0 26 0
J. Dotson 10 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
J. Dotson 1 19.0 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Pettis 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 9.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
21 20.5 18 4
D. Pettis 2 9.0 18 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:18 UTAH 5 1:13 3 -4 Punt
7:04 UTAH 21 4:00 9 79 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
3:04 UTAH 48 2:35 11 42 FG
9:45 UTAH 25 1:28 4 15 INT
5:18 UTAH 20 0:47 3 -9 Punt
1:58 UTAH 25 1:56 7 49 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UTAH 35 3:22 8 59 FG
6:42 UTAH 20 5:05 10 80 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:39 UTAH 34 0:33 12 66 TD
4:31 UTAH 9 2:20 5 13 Punt
0:58 UTAH 25 0:23 3 9 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:53 WASH 28 2:24 4 32 Punt
10:54 UTAH 32 3:43 7 32 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:47 WASH 35 3:02 7 65 TD
8:05 WASH 40 2:39 5 26 Punt
4:24 WASH 50 2:21 6 34 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:33 WASH 25 4:46 10 62 FG Miss
1:31 WASH 24 0:49 2 76 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:46 WASH 30 6:06 15 61 Downs
2:03 WASH 39 1:05 9 61 TD
0:29 WASH 28 0:25 4 51 Game
NCAA FB Scores