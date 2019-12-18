2019 Frisco Bowl odds, spread: Utah State vs. Kent State picks, predictions from simulation on 8-2 roll

The Kent State Golden Flashes and Utah State Aggies face off on Friday night in the 2019 Frisco Bowl. The Golden Flashes won three straight games to finish the regular season 6-6 and earn just the fourth bowl appearance in school history. They run a fast-paced, efficient offense led by junior quarterback Dustin Crum. Utah State went 7-5 in the Mountain West and is led by NFL quarterback prospect Jordan Love, who plans to forgo his senior season to enter the draft. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.ET.

The Aggies are six-point favorites in the latest Utah State vs. Kent State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 66. Before making any Kent State vs. Utah State picks of your own, be sure to check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, it has broken down Utah State vs. Kent State. Here are the betting lines and trends for Utah State vs. Kent State:

Utah State vs. Kent State spread: Aggies -6

Utah State vs. Kent State over-under: 66

Utah State vs. Kent State money line: Aggies -235, Golden Flashes +205

USU: WR Siaosi Mariner has a reception of at least 25 yards in 10 games.

KENT: QB Dustin Crum completed at least 73.9 percent of his passes in six games.

The model knows the Aggies are 5-2 against the spread as favorites this season and Love gives the offense life. The junior has thrown for 3,085 yards and 17 touchdowns this season, completing 60.6 percent of his passes. He has a big-time target in Siaosi Mariner, who has 56 catches for 874 yards and eight touchdowns. Senior running back Gerold Bright gives the offense balance, rushing for 827 yards and eight touchdowns and adding 31 catches for 207 yards.

Utah State's defense has forced 23 turnovers. Safeties Shaq Bond and Troy Lefeged make big plays for the Aggies. Bond has three interceptions, returning one for a touchdown, while Lefeged has two sacks, two forced fumbles and two recoveries. Linebacker Kevin Meitzenheimer has been a steady presence, posting 85 tackles and an interception.

The Aggies have the edge in talent, but that doesn't mean they will cover the Kent State vs. Utah State spread in the Frisco Bowl 2019.

The Golden Flashes have covered the spread in their last four games and Crum is the focal point of the offense. He has thrown 18 touchdown passes with just two interceptions and leads the team in rushing with 560 yards. Receiver Isaiah McKoy averages 15 yards on his 71 receptions and has scored seven touchdowns. Mike Carrigan also can make plays, putting up 534 yards on 38 catches, with five TDs.

Senior Jamal Parker is the star of the defense and special teams for Kent State, which has covered in five straight games as an underdog. The cornerback has three interceptions and also averages 26.6 yards on kickoff returns, taking one back 96 yards for a touchdown.

So who wins Utah State vs. Kent State in the 2019 Frisco Bowl?