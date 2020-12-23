With the 2020 regular season now in the books, our panel of college football experts were faced with more difficult decisions than usual when convening to select the 2020 CBS Sports/247Sports All-America teams. For the first time this year, experts from CBS Sports and 247Sports joined forces to release combined teams of All-America selections as presented below.
There were only two unanimous selections this season with Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith and Florida tight end Kyle Pitts both representing the SEC. The two most explosive offensive playmakers this season combined to score 29 touchdowns from scrimmage. Both are finalists for the Biletnikoff Award given to the nation's best receiver -- Pitts the first tight end in history to obtain that distinction -- while Smith has moved into favorite status for the Heisman Trophy. Smith is also a CBS Sports All-America selection as an all-purpose player.
In total, 32 programs are represented across the two teams of 54 total selections. Alabama leads the way with 10 total selections and eight first-teamers, somehow more than they received in the preseason despite Jaylen Waddle (who accounted for three preseason picks) missing most of the season due to injury. No other team has more than three total selections (Florida, Ohio State, Miami) or two first-team picks (Florida, Notre Dame).
Six SEC teams are represented among the league's total of 17 selections, while nine ACC teams (including Notre Dame this season) make up the league's 13 picks.
|Conference
|First team
|Total selections
|SEC
|12
|17
|ACC + Notre Dame
|6
|13
|Big Ten
|2
|8
|Big 12
|2
|5
|Sun Belt
|1
|3
|American
|2
|2
|Mountain West
|0
|2
|Pac-12
|1
|1
|Independent (BYU)
|1
|1
|Mid-American
|0
|1
|Conference USA
|0
|1
2020 CBS Sports All-America first team
* indicates a unanimous selection
|Offense
|
|
|
QB
Kyle Trask
Florida
Redshirt senior
RB
Breece Hall
Iowa State
Sophomore
RB
Najee Harris
Alabama
Senior
WR
DeVonta Smith *
Alabama
Senior
WR
Elijah Moore
Ole Miss
Junior
TE
Kyle Pitts *
Florida
Junior
C
Landon Dickerson
Alabama
Redshirt senior
OL
Alex Leatherwood
Alabama
Senior
OL
Brady Christensen
BYU
Junior
OL
Liam Eichenberg
Notre Dame
Graduate
OL
Christian Darrisaw
Virginia Tech
Junior
|Defense
|
|
|
|DL
|Rashad Weaver
|Pittsburgh
|Redshirt senior
DL
Haskell Garrett
Ohio State
Senior
DL
Jaelan Phillips
Miami
Redshirt junior
DL
Christian Barmore
Alabama
Redshirt sophomore
LB
Zaven Collins
Tulsa
Redshirt junior
LB
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Notre Dame
Senior
LB
Joseph Ossai
Texas
Junior
CB
Patrick Surtain II
Alabama
Junior
CB
Eric Stokes
Georgia
Junior
S
Brandon Joseph
Northwestern
Redshirt freshman
S
Talanoa Hufanga
USC
Junior
|Special teams
|
|
|
K
Will Reichard
Alabama
Sophomore
P
Pressley Harvin III
Georgia Tech
Senior
KR
Chris Smith
Louisiana
Redshirt sophomore
PR
Marcus Jones
Houston
Junior
AP
DeVonta Smith
Alabama
Senior
2020 CBS Sports All-America second team
|Offense
|
|
|
QB
Mac Jones
Alabama
Redshirt junior
RB
Jarret Patterson
Buffalo
Junior
|RB
Javonte Williams
North Carolina
Junior
WR
Jaelon Darden
North Texas
Senior
|WR
Jonathan Adams
Arkansas State
Senior
TE
Hunter Long
Boston College
Redshirt junior
C
Tyler Linderbaum
Iowa
Sophomore
OL
Wyatt Davis
Ohio State
Junior
OL
Sam Cosmi
Texas
Junior
OL
Darian Kinnard
Kentucky
Junior
OL
Jackson Carman
Clemson
Junior
|Defense
|
|
|
|DL
|Daviyon Nixon
|Iowa
|Junior
DL
Patrick Jones
Pittsburgh
Redshirt senior
DL
Ajim McNeill
NC State
Junior
DL
Tarron Jackson
Coastal Carolina
Redshirt senior
LB
Nick Bolton
Missouri
Junior
LB
Dylan Moses
Alabama
Senior
LB
Paddy FIsher
Northwestern
Senior
CB
Shaun Wade
Ohio State
Graduate
CB
Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson
TCU
Sophomore
S
Jaquan Brisker
Penn State
Senior
S
Trevon Moehrig
TCU
Junior
|Special teams
|
|
|
K
Jose Borregales
Miami
Redshirt senior
P
Lou Hedley
Miami
Redshirt junior
KR
Avery Williams
Boise State
Redshirt senior
PR
Avery Williams
Boise State
Redshirt senior
AP
Kadarius Toney
Florida
Senior