With the 2020 regular season now in the books, our panel of college football experts were faced with more difficult decisions than usual when convening to select the 2020 CBS Sports/247Sports All-America teams. For the first time this year, experts from CBS Sports and 247Sports joined forces to release combined teams of All-America selections as presented below.

There were only two unanimous selections this season with Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith and Florida tight end Kyle Pitts both representing the SEC. The two most explosive offensive playmakers this season combined to score 29 touchdowns from scrimmage. Both are finalists for the Biletnikoff Award given to the nation's best receiver -- Pitts the first tight end in history to obtain that distinction -- while Smith has moved into favorite status for the Heisman Trophy. Smith is also a CBS Sports All-America selection as an all-purpose player.

In total, 32 programs are represented across the two teams of 54 total selections. Alabama leads the way with 10 total selections and eight first-teamers, somehow more than they received in the preseason despite Jaylen Waddle (who accounted for three preseason picks) missing most of the season due to injury. No other team has more than three total selections (Florida, Ohio State, Miami) or two first-team picks (Florida, Notre Dame).

Six SEC teams are represented among the league's total of 17 selections, while nine ACC teams (including Notre Dame this season) make up the league's 13 picks.

Conference First team Total selections SEC 12 17 ACC + Notre Dame 6 13 Big Ten 2 8 Big 12 2 5 Sun Belt 1 3 American 2 2 Mountain West 0 2 Pac-12 1 1 Independent (BYU) 1 1 Mid-American 0 1 Conference USA 0 1

2020 CBS Sports All-America first team

* indicates a unanimous selection

Offense





QB Kyle Trask Florida Redshirt senior RB Breece Hall Iowa State Sophomore RB Najee Harris Alabama Senior WR DeVonta Smith * Alabama Senior WR Elijah Moore Ole Miss Junior TE Kyle Pitts * Florida Junior C Landon Dickerson Alabama Redshirt senior OL Alex Leatherwood Alabama Senior OL Brady Christensen BYU Junior OL Liam Eichenberg Notre Dame Graduate OL Christian Darrisaw Virginia Tech Junior Defense





DL Rashad Weaver Pittsburgh Redshirt senior DL Haskell Garrett Ohio State Senior DL Jaelan Phillips Miami Redshirt junior DL Christian Barmore Alabama Redshirt sophomore LB Zaven Collins Tulsa Redshirt junior LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Notre Dame Senior LB Joseph Ossai Texas Junior CB Patrick Surtain II Alabama Junior CB Eric Stokes Georgia Junior S Brandon Joseph Northwestern Redshirt freshman S Talanoa Hufanga USC Junior Special teams





K Will Reichard Alabama Sophomore P Pressley Harvin III Georgia Tech Senior KR Chris Smith Louisiana Redshirt sophomore PR Marcus Jones Houston Junior AP DeVonta Smith Alabama Senior

2020 CBS Sports All-America second team