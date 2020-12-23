2020-allamerica-team.png
Graphic by Mike Meredith

With the 2020 regular season now in the books, our panel of college football experts were faced with more difficult decisions than usual when convening to select the 2020 CBS Sports/247Sports All-America teams. For the first time this year, experts from CBS Sports and 247Sports joined forces to release combined teams of All-America selections as presented below.

There were only two unanimous selections this season with Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith and Florida tight end Kyle Pitts both representing the SEC. The two most explosive offensive playmakers this season combined to score 29 touchdowns from scrimmage. Both are finalists for the Biletnikoff Award given to the nation's best receiver -- Pitts the first tight end in history to obtain that distinction -- while Smith has moved into favorite status for the Heisman Trophy. Smith is also a CBS Sports All-America selection as an all-purpose player.

In total, 32 programs are represented across the two teams of 54 total selections. Alabama leads the way with 10 total selections and eight first-teamers, somehow more than they received in the preseason despite Jaylen Waddle (who accounted for three preseason picks) missing most of the season due to injury. No other team has more than three total selections (Florida, Ohio State, Miami) or two first-team picks (Florida, Notre Dame).

Six SEC teams are represented among the league's total of 17 selections, while nine ACC teams (including Notre Dame this season) make up the league's 13 picks. 

ConferenceFirst teamTotal selections
SEC 1217
ACC + Notre Dame613
Big Ten28
Big 12 25
Sun Belt13
American22
Mountain West02
Pac-121 1
Independent (BYU)11
Mid-American01
Conference USA01

2020 CBS Sports All-America first team

*  indicates a unanimous selection

Offense


QB

Kyle Trask

Florida

Redshirt senior

RB

Breece Hall

Iowa State

Sophomore

RB

Najee Harris

Alabama

Senior

WR

DeVonta Smith *

Alabama

Senior

WR

Elijah Moore

Ole Miss

Junior

TE

Kyle Pitts *

Florida

Junior

C

Landon Dickerson

Alabama

Redshirt senior

OL

Alex Leatherwood

Alabama

Senior

OL

Brady Christensen

BYU

Junior

OL

Liam Eichenberg

Notre Dame

Graduate

OL

Christian Darrisaw

Virginia Tech

Junior

Defense


DL Rashad Weaver PittsburghRedshirt senior

DL

Haskell Garrett

Ohio State

Senior

DL

Jaelan Phillips

Miami

Redshirt junior

DL

Christian Barmore

Alabama

Redshirt sophomore

LB

Zaven Collins

Tulsa

Redshirt junior

LB

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Notre Dame

Senior

LB

Joseph Ossai

Texas

Junior

CB

Patrick Surtain II

Alabama

Junior

CB

Eric Stokes

Georgia

Junior

S

Brandon Joseph

Northwestern

Redshirt freshman

S

Talanoa Hufanga

USC

Junior

Special teams


K

Will Reichard

Alabama

Sophomore

P

Pressley Harvin III

Georgia Tech

Senior

KR

Chris Smith

Louisiana

Redshirt sophomore

PR

Marcus Jones

Houston

Junior

AP

DeVonta Smith

Alabama

Senior

2020 CBS Sports All-America second team

Offense


QB

Mac Jones

Alabama

Redshirt junior

RB

Jarret Patterson

Buffalo

Junior

RB

Javonte Williams

North Carolina

Junior

WR

Jaelon Darden

North Texas

Senior

WR

Jonathan Adams

Arkansas State

Senior

TE

Hunter Long

Boston College

Redshirt junior

C

Tyler Linderbaum

Iowa

Sophomore

OL

Wyatt Davis

Ohio State

Junior

OL

Sam Cosmi

Texas

Junior

OL

Darian Kinnard

Kentucky

Junior

OL

Jackson Carman

Clemson

Junior

Defense


DL Daviyon NixonIowa Junior

DL

Patrick Jones

Pittsburgh

Redshirt senior

DL

Ajim McNeill

NC State

Junior

DL

Tarron Jackson

Coastal Carolina

Redshirt senior

LB

Nick Bolton

Missouri

Junior

LB

Dylan Moses

Alabama

Senior

LB

Paddy FIsher

Northwestern

Senior

CB

Shaun Wade

Ohio State

Graduate

CB

Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson

TCU

Sophomore

S

Jaquan Brisker

Penn State

Senior

S

Trevon Moehrig

TCU

Junior

Special teams


K

Jose Borregales

Miami

Redshirt senior

P

Lou Hedley

Miami

Redshirt junior

KR

Avery Williams

Boise State

Redshirt senior

PR

Avery Williams

Boise State

Redshirt senior

AP

Kadarius Toney

Florida

Senior