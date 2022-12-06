allamerican-editorialupdated-v1.jpg
Graphic by Keytron Jordan

With the 2022 season in the books, our panel of college football experts were faced with plenty of difficult decisions when convening to select the 2022 CBS Sports / 247Sports All-America team. Experts from CBS Sports and 247Sports joined forces once again to honor the players who shined the brightest on the gridiron over the last three months.

On the back of last year's postseason team featuring a record five unanimous All-America selections, just two players achieved such honors on the 2022 team: Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Anderson, the 2022 CBS Sports Preseason Player of the Year, returns as the lone repeat first-team selection from last season. He was not only a unanimous selection on the 2021 CBS Sports All-America team but on the 2022 preseason and midseason teams as well. Harrison has been tremendous for the Buckeyes all season with 72 receptions for 1,157 yards and 12 touchdowns. 

Other first-team selections returning from the 2022 preseason are Texas running back Bijan Robinson, Northwestern offensive lineman Peter Skoronski, Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter and Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell.

In total, 32 programs are represented across the two teams of 55 selections with one tie. 

Alabama, Iowa, Notre Dame, Ohio State and USC each saw two of their players receive first-team nods, while the Buckeyes led the way with five All-America selections overall. The Trojans slotted next with four, as did Illinois thanks to three Illini receiving second-team placements.

The Big Ten, which split the top half of the field with the SEC last year, dominated the selections this time around. In total, 20 Big Ten players received All-America honors with 10 each on the first and second teams. Eleven of the Big Ten's 14 programs have at least one All-America selection on their rosters.

ConferenceFirst teamTotal selections
Big Ten1020
SEC512
Pac-1248
ACC44
Independent (Notre Dame)
23
Big 1217
American11

In an effort to modernize our All-America team and make it more representative of the current game, CBS Sports adjusted the defensive roster positions, adding an additional defensive back slot starting this preseason. Furthermore, any EDGE rushers voted onto the team were positioned as listed on official team rosters.

2022 CBS Sports / 247Sports All-America

*  unanimous selection | ^ tied selection | classes from official team rosters

First team

Offense


QB

Caleb Williams

USC

Sophomore

RB

Blake Corum

Michigan

Junior

RB

Bijan Robinson

Texas

Junior

WR

Marvin Harrison Jr. *

Ohio State

Sophomore

WR

Jalin Hyatt

Tennessee

Junior

TE

Michael Mayer

Notre Dame

Junior

C

John Michael Schmitz

Minnesota

Senior

OL

Peter Skoronski

Northwestern

Junior

OL

O'Cyrus Torrence

Florida

Junior

OL

Joe Alt

Notre Dame

Sophomore

OL

Dawand Jones

Ohio State

Senior

Defense


DL Calijah Kancey Pittsburgh Junior
DLJalen CarterGeorgia Junior

DL

Tuli Tuipulotu

USC

Junior

LB

Will Anderson Jr. *

Alabama

Junior

LB

Ivan Pace Jr.

Cincinnati

Senior

LB

Jack Campbell

Iowa

Senior

CB

Clark Phillips III

Utah

Sophomore

CB

Devon Witherspoon

Illinois

Junior

DB

Kaevon Merriweather

Iowa

Senior

DB

Kamren Kinchens

Miami

Sophomore

DB

Brian Branch

Alabama

Junior

Special teams


K

Christopher Dunn

NC State

Senior

P

Bryce Baringer

Michigan State

Senior

KR

Jaylin Lucas

Indiana

Freshman

PR

Anthony Gould

Oregon State

Sophomore

AP

Israel Abanikanda

Pittsburgh

Junior

Second team

Offense


QB

Hendon Hooker ^
C.J. Stroud ^

Tennessee
Ohio State

Senior
Junior

RB

Chase Brown

Illinois

Junior

RB

Zach Charbonnet

UCLA

Senior

WR

Xavier Hutchinson

Iowa State

Senior

WR

Charlie Jones

Purdue

Senior

TE

Brock Bowers

Georgia

Junior

C

Brett Neilon

USC

Senior

OL

Andrew Vorhees

USC

Senior

OL

Paris Johnson Jr.

Ohio State

Junior

OL

Cooper Beebe

Kansas State

Junior

OL

Alex Palczewski

Illinois

Senior

Defense


DL Jer'Zhan NewtonIllinoisSophomore

DL

Felix Anudike-Uzomah

Kansas State

Junior

DL

Isaiah Foskey

Notre Dame

Junior

LB

Drew Sanders

Arkansas

Junior

LB

Nick Herbig

Wisconsin

Junior

LB

Tommy Eichenberg

Ohio State

Senior

CB

Emmanuel Forbes

Mississippi State

Junior

CB

Joey Porter Jr.

Penn State

Junior

DB

Christopher Smith

Georgia

Senior

DB

Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson

TCU

Senior

DB

Kool-Aid McKinstry

Alabama

Sophomore

Special teams


K

Joshua Karty

Stanford

Junior

P

Tory Taylor

Iowa

Junior

KR

Lideatrick Griffin

Mississippi State

Junior

PR

Derius Davis

TCU

Senior

AP

Malik Knowles

Kansas State

Senior

Honorable mentions

The players below were high-vote getters who barely missed out on the CBS Sports / 247Sports All-America teams.

QB Max Duggan (TCU), RB Mohamed Ibrahim (Minnesota), DB Sydney Brown (Illinois), DB Calen Bullock (USC), DB Antonio Johnson (Texas A&M), K Jake Moody (Michigan), AP Johnnie Lang (Arkansas State)