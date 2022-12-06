With the 2022 season in the books, our panel of college football experts were faced with plenty of difficult decisions when convening to select the 2022 CBS Sports / 247Sports All-America team. Experts from CBS Sports and 247Sports joined forces once again to honor the players who shined the brightest on the gridiron over the last three months.

On the back of last year's postseason team featuring a record five unanimous All-America selections, just two players achieved such honors on the 2022 team: Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Anderson, the 2022 CBS Sports Preseason Player of the Year, returns as the lone repeat first-team selection from last season. He was not only a unanimous selection on the 2021 CBS Sports All-America team but on the 2022 preseason and midseason teams as well. Harrison has been tremendous for the Buckeyes all season with 72 receptions for 1,157 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Other first-team selections returning from the 2022 preseason are Texas running back Bijan Robinson, Northwestern offensive lineman Peter Skoronski, Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter and Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell.

In total, 32 programs are represented across the two teams of 55 selections with one tie.

Alabama, Iowa, Notre Dame, Ohio State and USC each saw two of their players receive first-team nods, while the Buckeyes led the way with five All-America selections overall. The Trojans slotted next with four, as did Illinois thanks to three Illini receiving second-team placements.

The Big Ten, which split the top half of the field with the SEC last year, dominated the selections this time around. In total, 20 Big Ten players received All-America honors with 10 each on the first and second teams. Eleven of the Big Ten's 14 programs have at least one All-America selection on their rosters.

Conference First team Total selections Big Ten 10 20 SEC 5 12 Pac-12 4 8 ACC 4 4 Independent (Notre Dame)

2 3 Big 12 1 7 American 1 1

In an effort to modernize our All-America team and make it more representative of the current game, CBS Sports adjusted the defensive roster positions, adding an additional defensive back slot starting this preseason. Furthermore, any EDGE rushers voted onto the team were positioned as listed on official team rosters.

2022 CBS Sports / 247Sports All-America

* unanimous selection | ^ tied selection | classes from official team rosters

First team

Offense





QB Caleb Williams USC Sophomore RB Blake Corum Michigan Junior RB Bijan Robinson Texas Junior WR Marvin Harrison Jr. * Ohio State Sophomore WR Jalin Hyatt Tennessee Junior TE Michael Mayer Notre Dame Junior C John Michael Schmitz Minnesota Senior OL Peter Skoronski Northwestern Junior OL O'Cyrus Torrence Florida Junior OL Joe Alt Notre Dame Sophomore OL Dawand Jones Ohio State Senior Defense





DL Calijah Kancey Pittsburgh Junior DL Jalen Carter Georgia Junior DL Tuli Tuipulotu USC Junior LB Will Anderson Jr. * Alabama Junior LB Ivan Pace Jr. Cincinnati Senior LB Jack Campbell Iowa Senior CB Clark Phillips III Utah Sophomore CB Devon Witherspoon Illinois Junior DB Kaevon Merriweather Iowa Senior DB Kamren Kinchens Miami Sophomore DB Brian Branch Alabama Junior Special teams





K Christopher Dunn NC State Senior P Bryce Baringer Michigan State Senior KR Jaylin Lucas Indiana Freshman PR Anthony Gould Oregon State Sophomore AP Israel Abanikanda Pittsburgh Junior

Second team

Offense





QB Hendon Hooker ^

C.J. Stroud ^ Tennessee

Ohio State Senior

Junior RB Chase Brown Illinois Junior RB Zach Charbonnet UCLA Senior WR Xavier Hutchinson Iowa State Senior WR Charlie Jones Purdue Senior TE Brock Bowers Georgia Junior C Brett Neilon USC Senior OL Andrew Vorhees USC Senior OL Paris Johnson Jr. Ohio State Junior OL Cooper Beebe Kansas State Junior OL Alex Palczewski Illinois Senior Defense





DL Jer'Zhan Newton Illinois Sophomore DL Felix Anudike-Uzomah Kansas State Junior DL Isaiah Foskey Notre Dame Junior LB Drew Sanders Arkansas Junior LB Nick Herbig Wisconsin Junior LB Tommy Eichenberg Ohio State Senior CB Emmanuel Forbes Mississippi State Junior CB Joey Porter Jr. Penn State Junior DB Christopher Smith Georgia Senior DB Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson TCU Senior DB Kool-Aid McKinstry Alabama Sophomore Special teams





K Joshua Karty Stanford Junior P Tory Taylor Iowa Junior KR Lideatrick Griffin Mississippi State Junior PR Derius Davis TCU Senior AP Malik Knowles Kansas State Senior

Honorable mentions

The players below were high-vote getters who barely missed out on the CBS Sports / 247Sports All-America teams.

QB Max Duggan (TCU), RB Mohamed Ibrahim (Minnesota), DB Sydney Brown (Illinois), DB Calen Bullock (USC), DB Antonio Johnson (Texas A&M), K Jake Moody (Michigan), AP Johnnie Lang (Arkansas State)