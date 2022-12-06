With the 2022 season in the books, our panel of college football experts were faced with plenty of difficult decisions when convening to select the 2022 CBS Sports / 247Sports All-America team. Experts from CBS Sports and 247Sports joined forces once again to honor the players who shined the brightest on the gridiron over the last three months.
On the back of last year's postseason team featuring a record five unanimous All-America selections, just two players achieved such honors on the 2022 team: Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.
Anderson, the 2022 CBS Sports Preseason Player of the Year, returns as the lone repeat first-team selection from last season. He was not only a unanimous selection on the 2021 CBS Sports All-America team but on the 2022 preseason and midseason teams as well. Harrison has been tremendous for the Buckeyes all season with 72 receptions for 1,157 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Other first-team selections returning from the 2022 preseason are Texas running back Bijan Robinson, Northwestern offensive lineman Peter Skoronski, Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter and Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell.
In total, 32 programs are represented across the two teams of 55 selections with one tie.
Alabama, Iowa, Notre Dame, Ohio State and USC each saw two of their players receive first-team nods, while the Buckeyes led the way with five All-America selections overall. The Trojans slotted next with four, as did Illinois thanks to three Illini receiving second-team placements.
The Big Ten, which split the top half of the field with the SEC last year, dominated the selections this time around. In total, 20 Big Ten players received All-America honors with 10 each on the first and second teams. Eleven of the Big Ten's 14 programs have at least one All-America selection on their rosters.
|Conference
|First team
|Total selections
|Big Ten
|10
|20
|SEC
|5
|12
|Pac-12
|4
|8
|ACC
|4
|4
|Independent (Notre Dame)
|2
|3
|Big 12
|1
|7
|American
|1
|1
In an effort to modernize our All-America team and make it more representative of the current game, CBS Sports adjusted the defensive roster positions, adding an additional defensive back slot starting this preseason. Furthermore, any EDGE rushers voted onto the team were positioned as listed on official team rosters.
2022 CBS Sports / 247Sports All-America
* unanimous selection | ^ tied selection | classes from official team rosters
First team
|Offense
|
|
|
QB
Caleb Williams
USC
Sophomore
RB
Blake Corum
Michigan
Junior
RB
Bijan Robinson
Texas
Junior
WR
Marvin Harrison Jr. *
Ohio State
Sophomore
WR
Jalin Hyatt
Tennessee
Junior
TE
Michael Mayer
Notre Dame
Junior
C
John Michael Schmitz
Minnesota
Senior
OL
Peter Skoronski
Northwestern
Junior
OL
O'Cyrus Torrence
Florida
Junior
OL
Joe Alt
Notre Dame
Sophomore
OL
Dawand Jones
Ohio State
Senior
|Defense
|
|
|
|DL
|Calijah Kancey
|Pittsburgh
|Junior
|DL
|Jalen Carter
|Georgia
|Junior
DL
Tuli Tuipulotu
USC
Junior
LB
Will Anderson Jr. *
Alabama
Junior
LB
Ivan Pace Jr.
Cincinnati
Senior
LB
Jack Campbell
Iowa
Senior
CB
Clark Phillips III
Utah
Sophomore
CB
Devon Witherspoon
Illinois
Junior
DB
Kaevon Merriweather
Iowa
Senior
DB
Kamren Kinchens
Miami
Sophomore
DB
Brian Branch
Alabama
Junior
|Special teams
|
|
|
K
Christopher Dunn
NC State
Senior
P
Bryce Baringer
Michigan State
Senior
KR
Jaylin Lucas
Indiana
Freshman
PR
Anthony Gould
Oregon State
Sophomore
AP
Israel Abanikanda
Pittsburgh
Junior
Second team
|Offense
|
|
|
QB
Hendon Hooker ^
Tennessee
Senior
RB
Chase Brown
Illinois
Junior
|RB
Zach Charbonnet
UCLA
Senior
WR
Xavier Hutchinson
Iowa State
Senior
|WR
Charlie Jones
Purdue
Senior
TE
Brock Bowers
Georgia
Junior
C
Brett Neilon
USC
Senior
OL
Andrew Vorhees
USC
Senior
OL
Paris Johnson Jr.
Ohio State
Junior
OL
Cooper Beebe
Kansas State
Junior
OL
Alex Palczewski
Illinois
Senior
|Defense
|
|
|
|DL
|Jer'Zhan Newton
|Illinois
|Sophomore
DL
Felix Anudike-Uzomah
Kansas State
Junior
DL
Isaiah Foskey
Notre Dame
Junior
LB
Drew Sanders
Arkansas
Junior
LB
Nick Herbig
Wisconsin
Junior
LB
Tommy Eichenberg
Ohio State
Senior
CB
Emmanuel Forbes
Mississippi State
Junior
CB
Joey Porter Jr.
Penn State
Junior
DB
Christopher Smith
Georgia
Senior
DB
Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson
TCU
Senior
DB
Kool-Aid McKinstry
Alabama
Sophomore
|Special teams
|
|
|
K
Joshua Karty
Stanford
Junior
P
Tory Taylor
Iowa
Junior
KR
Lideatrick Griffin
Mississippi State
Junior
PR
Derius Davis
TCU
Senior
AP
Malik Knowles
Kansas State
Senior
Honorable mentions
The players below were high-vote getters who barely missed out on the CBS Sports / 247Sports All-America teams.
QB Max Duggan (TCU), RB Mohamed Ibrahim (Minnesota), DB Sydney Brown (Illinois), DB Calen Bullock (USC), DB Antonio Johnson (Texas A&M), K Jake Moody (Michigan), AP Johnnie Lang (Arkansas State)