A conference championship will be decided at the Alamodome in San Antonio on Friday evening. The North Texas Mean Green take on the UTSA Roadrunners in the 2022 Conference USA Championship Game. North Texas is 7-5 overall and 6-2 against conference foes this season. UTSA is 10-2 and a perfect 8-0 against Conference USA opponents, with the Roadrunners aiming for a second straight conference championship.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET in San Antonio on CBS Sports Network. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Roadrunners as 8.5-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 69 in the latest North Texas vs. UTSA odds.

North Texas vs. UTSA spread: UTSA -8.5

North Texas vs. UTSA over/under: 69 points

North Texas vs. UTSA money line: UTSA -335, North Texas +260

NT: The Mean Green are 7-5 against the spread in 2022

UTSA: The Roadrunners are 6-6 against the spread in 2022

Why North Texas can cover

North Texas is seeking its first Conference USA title and its first conference title of any kind for the program since 2004. The Green Wave are enjoying a productive season behind a top-flight offense. North Texas is averaging 472 total yards per game, ranking near the top of FBS, and the Mean Green are also producing 34.5 points per game.

North Texas brings a balanced approach, landing in the top four of Conference USA in passing yards (267.8 per game) and rushing yards (204.2 per game), and the Mean Green are hyper-efficient. That includes a conference-leading 8.8 yards per attempt and only 11 sacks allowed, with North Texas also generating 5.3 yards per rush attempt. North Texas converts on 43.5% of third down chances, and the Mean Green are able to sustain drives as a result.

Why UTSA can cover

UTSA is the reigning Conference USA champion, and the Roadrunners have not lost a conference game this season. Jeff Traylor's team is also 15-1 in the last 16 games at the Alamodome, out-scoring opponents by nearly 18 points per game in those matchups. While UTSA also has defensive strengths, the Roadrunners are keyed by elite offense. UTSA is averaging 39.9 points per game over the last nine contests and leading the conference with 37.9 points per game for the season.

UTSA ranks in the top two of Conference USA in total yards (479.0 per game), with the Roadrunners averaging 305.7 passing yards per game and 8.7 yards per pass attempt. UTSA also has the best third down efficiency (50.0%) in the conference, with a top-tier rushing attack that averages 173.3 yards per game on the ground.

