The Fresno State Bulldogs (8-4) and the Boise State Broncos (9-3) collide in the 2022 Mountain West Championship Game on Saturday afternoon. Both teams head into this contest with immense momentum. The Broncos have won three straight games, scoring 40-plus points in two of those contests. After starting the season off 1-4, the Bulldogs have strung together a seven-game win streak. These teams squared off on Oct. 8, with Boise State defeating Fresno State 40-20.

Kickoff from Albertsons Stadium in Boise is set for 4 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Broncos as 3-point favorites in the latest Fresno State vs. Boise State odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 54.5.

Fresno State vs. Boise State spread: Broncos -3

Fresno State vs. Boise State over/under: 54.5 points

Fresno State vs. Boise State money line: Broncos -155, Bulldogs +130

FRES: Over is 4-0 in Bulldogs' last four road games

BSU: Broncos are 6-1-1 ATS in their last eight conference games

Why Boise State can cover

Boise State has been very successful offensively this season. They own a balanced game plan that attacks multiple areas on the field. The Broncos are ranked second in the conference in both scoring (30.2) and rushing (190.4) but third in total offense (386.8). Freshman quarterback Taylen Green is the lead man for this offense. Green is an athletic threat who can make plays with both his arm and legs.

The Texas native owns breakaway speed that opens things up for the passing game. Green is completing 64% of his throws for 1,730 yards and 12 passing touchdowns. Additionally, he's picked up 437 yards on the ground with another eight scores. Green has tossed 200-plus yards and rushed for a touchdown in three straight games. Last week, he had 311 scrimmage yards and five total touchdowns.

Why Fresno State can cover

Fresno State is another explosive and electric offense that can thrive through the air. The Bulldogs have dynamic weapons on the outside and have senior quarterback Jake Haener guiding the way. This unit leads the Mountain West in scoring (30.9), total offense (407.9), and passing offense (277).

Haener has great ball placement with good zip on his passes. The California native owns a quick release and is getting the ball into the hands of his receivers early. He has thrown for 2,432 yards with 17 passing touchdowns. Haener is also first in the conference with 304 passing yards per game. The 2021 All-Mountain West second-team selection has thrown for 300-plus yards in six of the eight games he's played in.

How to make Fresno State vs. Boise State picks

