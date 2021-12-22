When the NCAA opted to grant every college football player an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it completely rewrote the pathway to the 2022 NFL Draft. Now, players from recruiting classes ranging from 2015-19 can all declare for the draft at once -- with eligibility remaining.
With the season coming to a close, we are tracking every college football prospect who has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft, from Heisman finalists like Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett to less-heralded recruits like Western Kentucky's national receiving leader Jerreth Sterns. Unlike most years, our list will include a number of senior players who could have returned for another year of eligibility but opted to pursue their NFL dreams instead.
Be sure to bookmark this page to keep tabs on all the underclassmen who declare for the draft. The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft is schedule for April 29, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. It will continue on through April 30 with 259 total selections over seven rounds.
Players are listed in alphabetical order
Declared for 2022 NFL Draft
|Player
|Position
|School
Brian Asamoah
LB
Oklahoma
|Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu
|OL
|Oregon
|Calvin Austin
|WR
|Memphis
|Amare Barno
|EDGE
|Virginia Tech
|Daniel Barker
|TE
|Illinois
|David Bell
|WR
|Purdue
|Stanley Berryhill III
|WR
|Arizona
|Nik Bonitto
|LB
|Oklahoma
|Max Borghi
|RB
|Washington State
|Ellis Brooks
|LB
|Penn State
|Leddie Brown
|RB
|West Virginia
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|Arkansas
|Zachary Carter
|DL
|Florida
|Jashaun Corbin
|RB
|Florida State
|Matt Corral
|QB
|Ole Miss
|Britain Covey
|WR
|Utah
|Charles Cross
|OT
|Mississippi State
|Damion Daniels
|DL
|Nebraska
|Mataeo Durant
|RB
|Duke
|Martin Emerson Jr.
|CB
|Mississippi State
|Kingsley Enagbare
|EDGE
|South Carolina
|Akayleb Evans
|CB
|Missouri
|Cole Fotheringham
|TE
|Utah
|Chase Garbers
|QB
|Cal
|Allan George
|CB
|Vanderbilt
|Tyler Goodson
|RB
|Iowa
|Danny Gray
|WR
|SMU
|Kenyon Green
|OL
|Texas A&M
|Breece Hall
|RB
|Iowa State
|Kyle Hamilton
|S
|Notre Dame
|Cam'Ron Harris
|RB
|Miami
|Changa Hodge
|WR
|Virginia Tech
|Brock Hoffman
|C
|Virginia Tech
|Jermaine Johnson II
|EDGE
|Florida State
|Jacoby Jones
|EDGE
|Texas
|Kerby Joseph
|S
|Illinois
|Cameron Jurgens
|C
|Nebraska
|Kekaula Kaniho
|CB
|Boise State
|George Karlaftis
|EDGE
|Purdue
|Jaxson Kirkland
|OT
|Washington
|DeMarvin Leal
|DL
|Texas A&M
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|Coastal Carolina
|Drake London
|WR
|USC
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|Georgia Tech
|Sincere McCormick
|RB
|UTSA
|Micah McFadden
|LB
|Indiana
|Jalen McKenzie
|OT
|USC
|James Mitchell
|TE
|Virginia Tech
|K.D. Nixon
|WR
|USC
|Otito Ogbonnia
|DL
|UCLA
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|TE
|Maryland
|Leon O'Neal
|S
|Texas A&M
|Cade Otton
|TE
|Washington
|Isaih Pacheco
|RB
|Rutgers
|Jayden Peevy
|DL
|Texas A&M
|Ricky Person Jr.
|RB
|NC State
|Kenny Pickett
|QB
|Pitt
|TJ Pledger
|RB
|Utah
|Charleston Rambo
|WR
|Miami
|Reggie Roberson
|WR
|SMU
|Avery Roberts
|LB
|Oregon State
|Justyn Ross
|WR
|Clemson
|Nephi Sewell
|LB
|Utah
|Drew Singleton
|LB
|Rutgers
|Brandon Smith
|LB
|Penn State
|Isaiah Spiller
|RB
|Texas A&M
|Chris Steele
|CB
|USC
|Jerreth Sterns
|WR
|Western Kentucky
|Carson Strong
|QB
|Nevada
|Alontae Taylor
|CB
|Tennessee
|Luke Tenuta
|OT
|Virginia Tech
|Kayvon Thibodeaux
|EDGE
|Oregon
|Isaiah Thomas
|DL
|Oklahoma
|Juanyeh Thomas
|S
|Georgia Tech
|Josh Thompson
|CB
|Texas
|Jalen Tolbert
|WR
|South Alabama
|Khalan Tolson
|LB
|Illinois
|Cole Turner
|TE
|Nevada
|Tre Turner
|WR
|Virginia Tech
|Mike Tverdov
|DL
|Rutgers
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|Michigan State
|Jermaine Waller
|CB
|Virginia Tech
|Bryce Watts
|CB
|UMass
|Rachaad White
|RB
|Arizona State
|ZaQuandre White
|RB
|South Carolina
|Devon Williams
|WR
|Oregon
|Jordan Williams
|DL
|Virginia Tech
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|Notre Dame
|Jordan Wilson
|TE
|Florida State
|Perrion Winfrey
|DL
|Oklahoma
|Jelani Woods
|TE
|Virginia
|Mykael Wright
|CB
|Oregon