When the NCAA opted to grant every college football player an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it completely rewrote the pathway to the 2022 NFL Draft. Now, players from recruiting classes ranging from 2015-19 can all declare for the draft at once -- with eligibility remaining. 

With the season coming to a close, we are tracking every college football prospect who has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft, from Heisman finalists like Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett to less-heralded recruits like Western Kentucky's national receiving leader Jerreth Sterns. Unlike most years, our list will include a number of senior players who could have returned for another year of eligibility but opted to pursue their NFL dreams instead. 

Be sure to bookmark this page to keep tabs on all the underclassmen who declare for the draft. The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft is schedule for April 29, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. It will continue on through April 30 with 259 total selections over seven rounds.   

Players are listed in alphabetical order

Declared for 2022 NFL Draft

PlayerPositionSchool

Brian Asamoah

LB

Oklahoma

Malaesala Aumavae-LauluOLOregon
Calvin AustinWRMemphis
Amare BarnoEDGEVirginia Tech
Daniel BarkerTEIllinois
David BellWRPurdue
Stanley Berryhill IIIWRArizona
Nik BonittoLBOklahoma
Max BorghiRBWashington State
Ellis BrooksLBPenn State
Leddie BrownRBWest Virginia
Treylon BurksWRArkansas
Zachary CarterDLFlorida
Jashaun Corbin
RBFlorida State
Matt CorralQBOle Miss
Britain CoveyWRUtah
Charles CrossOTMississippi State
Damion DanielsDLNebraska
Mataeo DurantRBDuke
Martin Emerson Jr.CBMississippi State
Kingsley EnagbareEDGESouth Carolina
Akayleb EvansCBMissouri
Cole FotheringhamTEUtah
Chase GarbersQBCal
Allan GeorgeCBVanderbilt
Tyler GoodsonRBIowa
Danny GrayWRSMU
Kenyon GreenOLTexas A&M
Breece HallRBIowa State
Kyle HamiltonSNotre Dame
Cam'Ron HarrisRBMiami
Changa HodgeWRVirginia Tech
Brock HoffmanCVirginia Tech
Jermaine Johnson IIEDGEFlorida State
Jacoby JonesEDGETexas
Kerby JosephSIllinois
Cameron JurgensCNebraska
Kekaula KanihoCBBoise State
George Karlaftis
EDGEPurdue
Jaxson KirklandOTWashington
DeMarvin LealDLTexas A&M
Isaiah LikelyTECoastal Carolina
Drake LondonWRUSC
Jordan MasonRBGeorgia Tech
Sincere McCormickRBUTSA
Micah McFaddenLBIndiana
Jalen McKenzieOTUSC
James MitchellTEVirginia Tech
K.D. Nixon
WRUSC
Otito OgbonniaDLUCLA
Chigoziem OkonkwoTEMaryland
Leon O'NealSTexas A&M
Cade OttonTEWashington
Isaih PachecoRBRutgers
Jayden PeevyDLTexas A&M
Ricky Person Jr.RBNC State
Kenny PickettQBPitt
TJ PledgerRBUtah
Charleston RamboWRMiami
Reggie RobersonWRSMU
Avery RobertsLBOregon State
Justyn RossWRClemson
Nephi SewellLBUtah
Drew SingletonLBRutgers
Brandon SmithLBPenn State
Isaiah SpillerRBTexas A&M
Chris Steele
CBUSC
Jerreth SternsWRWestern Kentucky
Carson StrongQBNevada
Alontae TaylorCBTennessee
Luke TenutaOTVirginia Tech
Kayvon ThibodeauxEDGEOregon
Isaiah ThomasDLOklahoma
Juanyeh ThomasSGeorgia Tech
Josh ThompsonCBTexas
Jalen TolbertWRSouth Alabama
Khalan TolsonLBIllinois
Cole TurnerTENevada
Tre TurnerWRVirginia Tech
Mike TverdovDLRutgers
Kenneth Walker IIIRBMichigan State
Jermaine WallerCBVirginia Tech
Bryce WattsCBUMass
Rachaad WhiteRBArizona State
ZaQuandre WhiteRBSouth Carolina
Devon WilliamsWROregon
Jordan WilliamsDLVirginia Tech
Kyren WilliamsRBNotre Dame
Jordan WilsonTEFlorida State
Perrion WinfreyDLOklahoma
Jelani WoodsTEVirginia
Mykael WrightCBOregon