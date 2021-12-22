When the NCAA opted to grant every college football player an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it completely rewrote the pathway to the 2022 NFL Draft. Now, players from recruiting classes ranging from 2015-19 can all declare for the draft at once -- with eligibility remaining.

With the season coming to a close, we are tracking every college football prospect who has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft, from Heisman finalists like Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett to less-heralded recruits like Western Kentucky's national receiving leader Jerreth Sterns. Unlike most years, our list will include a number of senior players who could have returned for another year of eligibility but opted to pursue their NFL dreams instead.

Be sure to bookmark this page to keep tabs on all the underclassmen who declare for the draft. The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft is schedule for April 29, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. It will continue on through April 30 with 259 total selections over seven rounds.

Players are listed in alphabetical order

Declared for 2022 NFL Draft