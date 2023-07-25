ACC commissioner and former Northwestern athletic director Jim Phillips acknowledged Tuesday that it "is a very difficult time for the Northwestern community" as the school navigates an avalanche of litigation from an ongoing hazing scandal. Phillips, who was the Wildcats AD from 2008-21, has been named a defendant in civil suits alleging "longstanding issues involving hazing and bullying that takes on a sexual and/or racist tone."

"My heart goes out to any person who carries the burden of mistreatment or has been harmed in any way," Phillips said during his opening remarks at the 2023 ACC Football Kickoff. "During my 30-year career in college athletics, my highest priority has always been the health and safety of all student-athletes."

Phillips declined to comment further on the Northwestern scandal, citing pending litigation on the issue. Other leaders at Northwestern, including former football coach Pat Fitzgerald, have been named as defendants in various lawsuits since The Daily Northwestern student newspaper began reporting detailed accounts of alleged hazing incidents within the football program.

The entire athletic department has since come under fire amid the scandal, placing Phillips' reputation in the crosshairs as he attempts to navigate the ACC through tumultuous times in college sports.

With the Big Ten and SEC on the verge of separating themselves financially from the other Power Five conferences with their new media rights contracts beginning this season, the ACC is scuffling to maintain its financial competitiveness in the evolving landscape.

Still, Phillips said he remains "bullish" on the league's future, citing the upcoming launch of a "forward-facing brand campaign." Phillips also said he's "never felt better" about the conference's TV partnership with ESPN that is set to continue through 2036 even though it features a significantly lower annual payout for members than the Big Ten and SEC deals.

Phillips cited a "growth and innovation" strategy with the network and praised looming initiatives, including increased TV inventory and improved production value on broadcasts. He also touted the league's new revenue distribution model that will start in 2024-25 and financially incentivize postseason success.

"I'm well aware of the narrative and story surrounding the ACC and our members, as well as the frustrations of some of our schools on our financials," Phillips said. "But these are not new. The initiatives I just mentioned, combined with future endeavors, are designed to ensure that the ACC remains a healthy and vibrant conference that competes at the highest level and is capable of winning nine national titles like this past year, if not more."