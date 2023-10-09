With the 2023 college football season in full swing, the SEC on CBS schedule will continue to be updated throughout the campaign as the network makes selections based on how well teams are playing and which matchups become the most interesting. As the season progresses, we will update the entire SEC on CBS slate with kickoff times and television information with each forthcoming announcement.

Each game will be featured on CBS and streamed on Paramount+ this fall.

The 2023 SEC on CBS game of the week schedule began on Sept. 16 when two-time reigning national champion No. 1 Georgia battled back for a 24-14 win over South Carolina at Sanford Stadium. The Bulldogs, looking to three-peat in the College Football Playoff, were expected to be featured on CBS plenty throughout the season, and that has indeed been the case to this point.

On the heels of another come-from-behind victory on CBS on the road at Auburn in Week 5, the Dawgs will be featured in the first leg of an SEC on CBS doubleheader on Oct. 14 with another road trip to Vanderbilt (noon). In the second leg, SEC West meets SEC East as Texas A&M heads to Rocky Top for a showdown with Tennessee. The second SEC on CBS doubleheader of the season headlines the schedule on Nov. 4 (3:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.). Options for that date include LSU at Alabama, Arkansas at Florida and Texas A&M at Ole Miss.

Oct. 21 will start with Air Force at Navy at noon before Tennessee visits Alabama in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week as the Crimson Tide seek revenge for their 52-49 loss on Rocky Top last season. The Florida-Georgia rivalry will be broadcast on CBS (as is tradition) on Oct. 28 live from Jacksonville, Florida. Later in the year, the network will carry Missouri-Arkansas on Black Friday (Nov. 24) at 4 p.m.. CBS will also bring you the big one -- the SEC Championship Game -- on Dec. 2 at 4 p.m. from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

In addition to the SEC on CBS schedule, the network will also air the Army-Navy Game on Dec. 9 at 3 p.m., as well as the Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl on Dec. 29 at 2 p.m.

Those selections, and the rest of the yet-to-be-determined matchups in the schedule below, will be announced six to 12 days in advance of the games

2023 SEC on CBS schedule