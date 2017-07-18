AAC media picks Charlie Strong-led South Florida to win the American in 2017
Charlie Strong inherits a Bulls team that won 10 games in 2016
The American Athletic Conference media days are underway in Rhode Island, complete with the annual clam bake, some golf and plenty of talk about changing the labeling of college football's Power Five conferences to the Power Six, bringing the the AAC back into the fold where the Big East was in the days of the Bowl Championship Series.
The league's preseason media poll was released on Tuesday morning, and it picked South Florida as the overwhelming favorite to win its division and the conference championship. New head coach Charlie Strong inherits a Bulls team that is led by dynamic quarterback Quinton Flowers and plenty of pieces from the 10-win campaign in 2016.
Check out the full breakdown of the voting below (first-place votes in parenthesis):
East Division
1. South Florida (30)
2. UCF
3. Temple
4. Cincinnati
5. East Carolina
6. UConn
West Division
1. Memphis (22)
2. Houston (6)
3. Navy (1)
4. Tulsa (1)
5. SMU
6. Tulane
2017 AAC Championship
1. South Florida (26)
2. Houston (2)
T3. Memphis (1)
T3. Navy (1)
