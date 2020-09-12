Pulling off college football during the 2020 fall season is going to be a challenge. So far, the 76 programs scheduled to move forward with FBS play have been able to meet some of those challenges with rigorous COVID-19 protocols and plenty of buy-in from the players who have opted in to competing in this unusual year.

The Big 12 had previously announced some of its standards for postponement and cancellation of a game, including a minimum 53 players available for action with at least specific requirements for at least seven offensive linemen, four interior defensive linemen and one quarterback. The ACC has also narrowed in on some similar targets for personnel -- identifying seven offensive linemen as its key requirement -- in order to play but also considerations for the postponement and cancellation of the season.

According to a document obtained by ESPN's Andrea Adelson, the league needs 50% or more of its members (so eight of the 15 teams in football) to continue playing the season. Other considerations, many related to the availability of teams and the considerations at member schools, include policies implemented by university and local health officials, the disruption of practice and/or competition because of campus health conditions and the potential "inability to travel safely and compete in away venues without contracting or spreading COVID-19."

Additionally, the ACC has tied itself to the SEC and Big 12, noting that if either conference discontinue their plans to play football in fall 2020 it will lead to consideration of a postponement because of the "likely cancellation of the national championship and other postseason opportunities."

The ACC has been busy already from a scheduling perspective, rearranging its September slate because of COVID-19 concerns. First NC State-Virginia Tech was pushed back from Sept. 12 to Sept. 26 after the Wolfpack paused all athletics activities, and now the Virginia Tech-Virginia game slated for Sept. 19 has been moved because of COVID-19 concerns in Blacksburg, Virginia. Also, the Duke-Virginia game originally scheduled for Nov. 14 has been moved up to Sept. 26. No date for Virginia-Virginia Tech has been set at this time.