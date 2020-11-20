Who's Playing

New Mexico @ Air Force

Current Records: New Mexico 0-3; Air Force 1-2

What to Know

The Air Force Falcons have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. The Falcons and the New Mexico Lobos will face off in a Mountain West battle at 9:30 p.m. ET Friday at Falcon Stadium. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

Three weeks ago, Air Force lost to the Boise State Broncos at home by a decisive 49-30 margin. A silver lining for Air Force was the play of WR Brandon Lewis, who rushed for one TD and 112 yards on ten carries.

There was early excitement for New Mexico after they claimed the game's first points last week, but it was the Nevada Wolf Pack who ended up claiming the real prize. New Mexico took a 27-20 hit to the loss column. Despite the defeat, they got a solid performance out of RB Bobby Cole, who punched in one rushing touchdown.

Air Force is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take the Falcons against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Air Force is now 1-2 while the Lobos sit at 0-3. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Air Force enters the contest with 330 rushing yards per game on average, which is the best in the nation. But New Mexico comes into the matchup boasting the third fewest rushing yards allowed per game in the nation at 81. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Falcon Stadium -- USAFA, Colorado

Falcon Stadium -- USAFA, Colorado TV: Fox Sports 1

Odds

The Falcons are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Lobos, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Falcons as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New Mexico have won three out of their last five games against Air Force.