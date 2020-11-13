Who's Playing

Georgia State @ Appalachian State

Current Records: Georgia State 3-3; Appalachian State 5-1

What to Know

This Saturday, the Georgia State Panthers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 40.17 points per game. Georgia State and the Appalachian State Mountaineers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kidd Brewer Stadium. The Panthers have not won a single game against Appalachian State in their most recent matchups, going 0-5 since October of 2015.

Georgia State didn't have too much trouble with the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks at home last week as they won 52-34.

Meanwhile, Appalachian State took their matchup against the Texas State Bobcats last week by a conclusive 38-17 score.

Georgia State is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Now might not be the best time to take Georgia State against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Their wins bumped the Panthers to 3-3 and the Mountaineers to 5-1. Georgia State has been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 36.67 points per game. We'll see if Appalachian State can find some way to disarm them.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Kidd Brewer Stadium -- Boone, North Carolina

Kidd Brewer Stadium -- Boone, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mountaineers are a big 16-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Appalachian State have won all of the games they've played against Georgia State in the last six years.